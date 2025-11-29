Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Jack The Ripper’s Real Identity Divides The Internet After Major DNA Breakthrough Resurfaces
Black and white portrait of a man linked to Jack The Ripper's real identity DNA breakthrough debate online.
Crime, Society

Jack The Ripper’s Real Identity Divides The Internet After Major DNA Breakthrough Resurfaces

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
4

31

4

Earlier this year, more than 130 years after Jack the Ripper terrorized London’s Whitechapel district, a team of forensic scientists had declared the case solved, naming 23-year-old Polish barber Aaron Kosminski as the infamous slayer.

The claim relies on DNA extracted from a silk shawl allegedly retrieved next to the body of victim Catherine Eddowes. Netizens, however, are not convinced.

Highlights
  • A DNA study has claimed that Jack the Ripper was Aaron Kosminski, a Polish barber and one of the original police suspects from 1888.
  • Scientists have stated that genetic material from a shawl found beside victim Catherine Eddowes matches living relatives of Kosminski.
  • Experts, however, have argued that the theory’s evidence is far from conclusive.
    DNA on a shawl found near one of the Ripper’s victims has been linked to Aaron Kosminski, a Polish barber who lived right where the murders happened

    Vintage black and white illustration of a mysterious man representing Jack The Ripper's real identity debate after DNA breakthrough.

    Vintage black and white illustration of a mysterious man representing Jack The Ripper's real identity debate after DNA breakthrough.

    Image credits: R. Taylor/The Illustrated London News/Wikimedia

    Jack the Ripper is one of the most notorious serial k*llers in history. Between August and November 1888, the slayer targeted five women: Elizabeth Stride, Mary Jane Kelly, Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman and Catherine Eddowes. 

    Jack the Ripper did not just take the lives of his victims. He also mutilated their bodies, removing their organs and displaying them for the police and the public. All of his victims are believed to be adult workers.

    He was never caught. This resulted in Jack the Ripper becoming one of history’s most noteworthy cold cases.

    Historic black and white photo of a London street linked to Jack The Ripper case and his real identity investigation.

    Historic black and white photo of a London street linked to Jack The Ripper case and his real identity investigation.

    Image credits: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

    According to The Mirror, a series of genetic tests claimed that the notorious serial k*ller was Polish-born Jewish immigrant Aaron Kosminski, who lived in London’s East End in the late 1800s.

    Since he worked as a barber in Whitechapel, he would have lived right where Jack the Ripper committed his heinous acts.

    To reach their conclusion, the researchers analyzed samples from a shawl reportedly retrieved next to the body of Catherine Eddowes.

    According to the paper published in 2019, mitochondrial DNA from the shawl matched some of Kosminski’s descendants.

    Aaron Kosminski was declared to be the real identity of Jack the Ripper by historian Russell Edwards

    Black and white portrait of a young man linked to Jack The Ripper's real identity in a major DNA breakthrough debate.

    Black and white portrait of a young man linked to Jack The Ripper's real identity in a major DNA breakthrough debate.

    Image credits: Russell Stephen Edwards/Facebook

    Some social media users pointed out that the claim based on DNA found on the shawl could be incorrect due “contamination of evidence.” A user agreed, saying “DNA evidence is inconclusive.”

    Kosminski was actually one of the Metropolitan Police’s prime suspects in 1888. An eyewitness, a senior officer, had actually identified Kosminski, but he refused to testify. 

    By 1891, Kosminski was locked away in Colney Hatch asylum due to severe mental illness. He remained institutionalized until his passing in 1919.

    Comment by Christy Geisler stating it is usually a person on the police suspect list in discussion about Jack The Ripper's real identity.

    Comment by Christy Geisler stating it is usually a person on the police suspect list in discussion about Jack The Ripper's real identity.

    Comment about asylum stay in discussion on Jack The Ripper's real identity and recent DNA breakthrough dividing the internet.

    Ink sketch depicting Jack the Ripper victims and a suspect, highlighting historical Whitechapel murders and DNA breakthrough debates.

    Ink sketch depicting Jack the Ripper victims and a suspect, highlighting historical Whitechapel murders and DNA breakthrough debates.

    Image credits: MeisterDrucke/Wikimedia

    The claims were outlined in historian Russell Edwards’s book, Naming Jack the Ripper: The Definitive Reveal. It was a sequel to his original book, Naming the Ripper

    “He is no longer just a suspect. We can hold him, finally, to account for his terrible deeds. My search is over: Aaron Kosminski is Jack the Ripper,” Edwards stated.

    Man in black shirt presenting an exhibit in a museum related to Jack The Ripper's real identity and DNA breakthrough.

    Man in black shirt presenting an exhibit in a museum related to Jack The Ripper's real identity and DNA breakthrough.

    Image credits: Russell Stephen Edwards/Facebook

    In a comment to The Sun, Edwards shared his excitement about the DNA match. “It’s very difficult to put into words the elation I felt when I saw the 100 percent DNA match. This brings closure and a form of justice for the descendants,” he said. 

    Experts are not convinced that the paper’s DNA tests have solved the Jack the Ripper case

    Historic building surrounded by greenery under a cloudy sky, evoking mystery linked to Jack The Ripper's real identity debate.

    Historic building surrounded by greenery under a cloudy sky, evoking mystery linked to Jack The Ripper's real identity debate.

    Image credits: Christine Matthews/Wikimedia

    Not all forensic scientists and Ripper historians are convinced that Aaron Kosminski is the definitive suspect in the Jack the Ripper case.

    Hansi Weissensteiner, an expert in mitochondrial DNA at Innsbruck Medical University in Austria, has taken issue with the researchers’ use of mitochondrial DNA analysis.

    The expert stated that the analysis really just shows that two people are not related.

    “Based on mitochondrial DNA, one can only exclude a suspect,” he said. 

    Comment discussing doubts about Jack the Ripper's real identity after a major DNA breakthrough resurfaces online.

    Comment by Rhys Oulton discussing doubts about Jack The Ripper's real identity due to evidence contamination.

    Comment by Rhys Oulton discussing doubts about Jack The Ripper's real identity due to evidence contamination.

    Thus, the mitochondrial DNA from the shawl could indeed be from Kosminski, but it could also have come from thousands who lived in London at the time.

    The shawl itself remains the biggest problem. Some critics have argued that there is no evidence that the specific shawl was really at the crime scene. It could also have been contaminated over the years.

    Book cover showing a tattooed arm and text naming Jack the Ripper with a forensic DNA breakthrough theme.

    Image credits: Simon & Schuster

    Despite the doubts around the paper’s conclusions, descendants of Jack the Ripper’s victims have called for the case to be reopened, according to Unilad.

    Karen Miller, a direct descendant of Eddowes, has urged the court to legally name Kosminski in court. 

    Silhouetted figure in Victorian-era clothing on cobblestone street, evoking Jack the Ripper’s real identity mystery.

    Silhouetted figure in Victorian-era clothing on cobblestone street, evoking Jack the Ripper’s real identity mystery.

    Image credits: Mid-Century Film Productions

    “The name Jack the Ripper has become sensationalized. It has gone down in history as this famous character. People have forgotten about the victims, who did not have justice at the time. Now we need this inquest to legally name the k*ller.”

    “Having the real person legally named in a court which can consider all the evidence would be a form of justice for the victims,” she said. 

    Netizens shared their thoughts about Aaron Kosminski and the Jack the Ripper case on social media

    Comment discussing DNA evidence linking a top suspect to Jack the Ripper's real identity and its impact on internet debates.

    Comment from Mark Loughton reacting to Jack The Ripper's real identity DNA breakthrough, expressing disbelief it’s new information.

    Comment from Mark Loughton reacting to Jack The Ripper's real identity DNA breakthrough, expressing disbelief it’s new information.

    Comment by Peter Hotton saying A bit late now on a social media platform discussing Jack The Ripper's real identity DNA breakthrough.

    Comment by Peter Hotton saying A bit late now on a social media platform discussing Jack The Ripper's real identity DNA breakthrough.

    Comment on social media discussing Jack The Ripper's real identity after DNA breakthrough amazes users with modern technology.

    Comment on social media discussing Jack The Ripper's real identity after DNA breakthrough amazes users with modern technology.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Jack The Ripper's real identity and DNA breakthrough theories.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Jack The Ripper's real identity and DNA breakthrough theories.

    Comment by Mark Farrant stating disbelief about the claim on Jack The Ripper's real identity after DNA breakthrough.

    Comment by Mark Farrant stating disbelief about the claim on Jack The Ripper's real identity after DNA breakthrough.

    Comment by Abhishek Bhattacharya discussing Scotland Yard's failure and DNA profiling in Jack The Ripper's real identity debate.

    Comment by Abhishek Bhattacharya discussing Scotland Yard's failure and DNA profiling in Jack The Ripper's real identity debate.

    Comment by Toni McColl questioning Kozminski’s connection to Jack The Ripper’s real identity after DNA breakthrough.

    Comment by Toni McColl questioning Kozminski’s connection to Jack The Ripper’s real identity after DNA breakthrough.

    Comment discussing lack of forensic evidence linking suspects to Jack The Ripper's real identity after DNA breakthrough.

    Comment from Laura Miller Knox questioning the DNA evidence linking Jack The Ripper’s real identity to the crime.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Jack The Ripper’s real identity and uncertainties after a major DNA breakthrough.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Jack The Ripper’s real identity and uncertainties after a major DNA breakthrough.

    User's social media comment expressing doubt about the DNA evidence linking Jack the Ripper to the crimes.

    Comment discussing inconclusive DNA evidence and doubts about identifying Jack the Ripper’s real identity after breakthrough.

    Comment discussing doubts about the DNA evidence related to Jack The Ripper's real identity breakthrough.

    Comment discussing doubts about the DNA evidence related to Jack The Ripper's real identity breakthrough.

    Comment discussing Jack The Ripper's DNA evidence mishandling that affects identifying his real identity online.

    Comment discussing Jack The Ripper's DNA evidence mishandling that affects identifying his real identity online.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Coincidentally these events coincided with when Gandhi was studying in London, and stopped when he left. Just saying...

    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You saw a man running from the scene?". "Yes, Officer. I did". "Can you describe him?". "He was a very skinny brown man wearing a gigantic diaper".

    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was a barber? So, Jack the Clipper.

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, come on. A street prostitute comes in contact with many, many men's DNA.

