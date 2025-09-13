ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that social media isn’t real, but that doesn’t stop our brains from buying into the charade from time to time. If you see a photo of a gorgeous, airbrushed woman, you might forget that she’s definitely applied filters and chosen the most flattering image of herself that she could find.

We have to remember that our online personas are curated, and the vast majority of people are trying to make themselves appear as beautiful, successful and happy as possible. So to give netizens a reality check, Sarah New started a trend on TikTok where she encouraged women to show their bare faces without any makeup or editing. And, spoiler alert, they look just as stunning without all of the glitz and glam. Enjoy scrolling through these reminders of what real faces look like, and be sure to upvote the images that you’d like to see more of on social media!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman showing social media perfection with makeup, hair styles, and jewelry vs natural look without filters or enhancements.

runscay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman revealing the truth behind social media perfection in six photos showing makeup, filters, and natural appearance.

    sarahnewsfx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jknuss avatar
    JkNuss
    JkNuss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Am I missing something she is still wearing jewelry in last pic she only took the necklace off

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Young woman showing social media perfection struggles in six frames with and without makeup, filters, jewelry, and different hairstyles.

    hollzers14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Most of us tell ourselves that we use social media for fun, to keep up with our friends or to stay up to date with current events. But have you ever taken the time to really consider how you feel after scrolling through Instagram? It can be hard to suppress that pang of jealousy that creeps up when someone’s feed makes it seem like they’re permanently on vacation or that they’re in the happiest, healthiest, most exciting relationship in the world.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s no secret that social media is wreaking havoc on many people’s mental health and body image. Healthline warns that some of the most insidious aspects of these online platforms (that so many of us are obsessed with) are the unrealistic beauty standards that they promote.
    #4

    Woman reveals the truth behind social media perfection showing no filter, no makeup, and different hair and jewelry styles.

    chloelouiseroberts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Woman showing social media perfection versus reality progression with no filter, makeup, jewelry, and hair changes.

    natviolette Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No jewelry again, with a necklace on & I'm pretty sure she's got studs in her ears although I'm not 100% positive there. At least she knows how to spell jewelry, though.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Woman showing the truth behind social media perfection with no filter, no makeup, and no jewellery in multiple frames.

    charlottelooks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Editing apps and filters have made it shockingly easy for users to manipulate their appearances however they like before posting publicly online. Aren't a fan of your nose? Facetune can fix that for you. Wish you had a smaller waist? Not a problem! Even videos can be edited to make users appear thinner, curvier or taller nowadays. 

    While it might seem harmless to remove a pimple from a photo or whiten your teeth a little bit, it’s a very slippery slope, especially when we choose to share these photos online. See, most of these images don’t come with any disclaimers about what’s been done to them, so followers take them at face value. And it can be extremely confusing, especially for young, impressionable audiences, when they see women with impossibly small waists posing on beaches in bikinis. 
    #7

    Woman showing different unfiltered social media looks with no makeup and no jewelry, revealing truth behind social media perfection.

    aliciabreuer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Woman showing social media perfection vs reality with no filter, no makeup, and no jewelry, revealing truth behind social media.

    hanna.curls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A woman reveals the truth behind social media perfection with makeup, no filter, and bare face transformations in multiple frames.

    dianaguche Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Healthline warns that these manipulated images can also encourage viewers to partake in dangerous habits. We all know that thin bodies are seen as the ideal, particularly on social media, which can make viewers feel an increased amount of pressure to change their own bodies to try to match what they see online. These apps are flooded with workout routines, body checking videos and “What I Eat in a Day” content that makes viewers question their own lifestyles and habits. But what happens when they're trying to achieve the look of an influencer who doesn't even look like their own photos?
    #10

    Woman revealing social media perfection truth with different poses, no filter, no makeup, and changing hair and jewelry styles.

    natashajanewood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Woman revealing the truth behind social media perfection through makeup, filters, and styling changes in progressive frames.

    byhazelj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Woman revealing the truth behind social media perfection by showing makeup removal and natural appearance stages.

    d.idooooooo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One 2022 study found that popular content on TikTok often promotes disordered eating habits and preys on the insecurities that viewers have about their own bodies. Meanwhile, a 2023 study reported that social media use is a “plausible risk factor for the development of eating disorders.” Many people had absolutely no reason to believe that there was anything wrong with their bodies until they hopped onto social media and were suddenly exposed to creators in extremely thin bodies (including some of whom only appear that way due to editing) and viral trends that fixate on random parts of the body. 
    #13

    Young woman showing the truth behind social media perfection with makeup, hair, and no filter transformations.

    ___mervey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Close-up portraits of a woman showing the truth behind social media perfection and its impact on women’s appearance.

    minazibayi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    It-Gets-Worse-Every-Frame-Trend

    amandarozze Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    While it’s perfectly normal to be insecure about certain aspects of your appearance, it can become extremely unhealthy when we start fixating on them and become obsessed with comparing ourselves to others. After all, we were never meant to see what millions of other people look like; we only have the ability to do so now thanks to the internet. And apparently, that’s not a great thing!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Woman showing the truth behind social media perfection with and without makeup, jewelry, filters, and hair styling.

    asmrnatta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Woman showing the truth behind social media perfection with no filter, hair changes, and no makeup in six photo frames.

    _abbeywright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Young woman shows the truth behind social media perfection in a series of unfiltered photos with different looks and no makeup.

    annamxlv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When it comes to the damage that beauty filters specifically are doing to us, Tara Well, PhD, wrote a piece for Psychology Today discussing how harmful these seemingly innocent features can be. According to a report from City University of London, 90% of young women admit to using filters and editing on their social media photos. Meanwhile, a whopping 94% of participants say they use these filters because they feel pressure to look a certain way.  
    #19

    Woman reveals truth behind social media perfection in a series of photos without filters, makeup, and jewelry changes.

    yavannadon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Young woman showing the truth behind social media perfection with natural looks and no filter in multiple frames.

    frenchxu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Young woman showing social media perfection truth with no filter, makeup, and different hairstyles in a collage of six photos.

    missjollene Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Dr. Well also warns that editing photos and using beauty filters can even lead to serious mental health conditions, such as body dysmorphic disorder. When we pretend that we look a certain way online, or we prefer the way that a filter makes us look, it can be jarring, confusing and disappointing when that differs from what we see in the mirror. But I promise you, pandas, you are beautiful just the way you are. Please don’t let unrealistic, and frankly arbitrary, beauty standards mess with your head.
    #22

    Young woman showing social media perfection versus reality with filter, no filter, and no makeup close-up comparison.

    shirabeautyandbeyond Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Young woman showing the truth behind social media perfection with and without filters, makeup, and hairstyles in four frames.

    vampirshkaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Woman revealing the truth behind social media perfection through different makeup, hair, and jewelry looks in multiple frames.

    dominiqueallison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We hope you’re enjoying this refreshing list full of beautiful bare faces, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that you appreciate seeing, and let us know in the comments below how you feel about filters and Facetune running rampant online. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article exposing the difference between Instagram and reality, look no further than right here!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Young woman shows social media perfection truth with no makeup and natural looks in changing frames trend.

    mythicforestfairy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Woman reveals the truth behind social media perfection with no filter, no makeup, and natural looks in a series of self-portraits.

    miaweb7new Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Woman revealing the truth behind social media perfection with makeup, no filter, and natural skin close-up.

    marycervicato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Woman showing contrast of social media perfection with filter, no filter, hair styles, makeup, and jewelry removal.

    innasyamackenzie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Woman reveals the truth behind social media perfection with and without makeup, filters, and styling in multiple frames.

    megssfx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Young woman showing the truth behind social media perfection through makeup and styling transformations.

    ririyoungriri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Young woman showing social media perfection vs reality with makeup and natural face, revealing truth behind social media perfection.

    karinabieza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Woman with curly hair showing social media perfection vs reality with no filter, hair back, and no makeup revealing truth behind appearance.

    ilaria8999 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Women revealing the truth behind social media perfection showing makeup, filter, and natural looks in four frames.

    cristina.aneta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Young woman illustrating the social media perfection trend with no filters, no makeup, and different camera effects.

    nazukkkkki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Woman with purple hair showing social media perfection versus reality with no filter, no makeup, and hair pulled back.

    stacii__x Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Woman reveals social media perfection truth with no filter, makeup, and natural appearance showing reality behind online images.

    siddi_felix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Woman revealing truth behind social media perfection through unfiltered, no makeup, and without headscarf images.

    munas_archives Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Woman showing social media perfection vs natural look, revealing truth behind filters and makeup in sequential frames.

    olimpia_tudor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Woman reveals the truth behind social media perfection showing photos with makeup, no filter, hair pulled up, and no makeup.

    cherriecx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!