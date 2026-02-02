Is Egg The Mad King? A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 3 Prophecy, Explained

ADVERTISEMENT

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 3 reveals the shocking true identity of Egg, the squire of Ser Duncan the Tall, who turns out to be Aegon V Targaryen.

In the episode, a fortune teller shares Egg’s future, and the prophecy has major ramifications for Westeros.

His ultimate fate is a dark one, and some fans couldn’t quite grasp the full implication of the prophecy. The fortune teller’s ominous comments also suggest there is more to the story than meets the eye.

Highlights A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 3 delivers a chilling prophecy that has fans questioning Egg’s true legacy.

The fortune teller’s ominous words draw a dark connection between Egg, fire, and a major Targaryen tragedy.

Some fans may have missed a key detail that explains why Westeros may have rejoiced at Egg’s demise.

“What did the woman mean about Egg?” one user asked on Reddit.

Others have wondered whether Egg’s ultimate fate made him the “Mad King,” an important figure in the Game of Thrones universe.

Here is everything to know about the prophecy in episode 3 and what it actually means.

Spoilers ahead!

RELATED:

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 3 reveals Egg’s ultimate fate

Young boy known as Egg sitting in a tree talking to a man, depicting a scene from Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms episode 3.

Image credits: HBO

ADVERTISEMENT

In the third episode, Egg, played by Dexter Sol Ansell, encounters a fortune teller who gives him a glimpse of his future. The woman reveals that the young boy, who is actually a Targaryen prince, was destined to become the king of Westeros.

However, her prediction takes a dark turn as she also shares Egg’s eventual fate in the grand scheme of themes. She states that Egg would ultimately perish in a fire with worms feeding upon his ashes.

“All who know you shall rejoice in your passing,” she adds.

The prophecy aligns with the fates of Dunk and Egg mentioned in George R.R. Martin’s other books.

In an incident known as the Tragedy at Summerhall, both are said to have perished in a great fire. The incident occurred in 259 AC, almost fifty years after the spin-off’s first season and roughly 40 years before the main series.

How is Egg related to the Mad King in the Game of Thrones spin-off?

An older man wearing a dark crown seated on a throne with sharp metal spikes, representing the Mad King character.

Image credits: HBO

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the source material, Egg, also known as Aegon V Targaryen, became king in 233 AC. At some point, he is said to have become obsessed with reviving the dragons, who he believed were the true might of the Targaryen clan.

Aegon attempted to hatch dragon eggs by allegedly starting a fire, which eventually consumed his life. Despite the tragedy that also claimed the life of his heir, Duncan Targaryen, Aegon was not the Mad King.

Young boy cloaked in medieval attire, portraying Egg, a key character in the Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms prophecy scene.

Image credits: HBO

The Mad King is Aerys II Targaryen, the son of Aegon’s second son and eventual heir, Jaehaerys II. In the books, Aerys was called the Mad King because of descent into severe paranoia, cruelty, and erratic behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Aerys famously said, “Burn them all,” it was his grandfather, Aegon, who started a deadly fire that claimed several lives. Despite this, Aegon was widely regarded as one of the best Kings in Western history, making the last portion of the prophecy puzzling.

ADVERTISEMENT

What most fans missed about the prophecy in episode 3

Young boy dressed in medieval cloak walking through dark forest, leading a saddled horse in a mysterious prophecy scene.

Image credits: HBO

On Reddit, fans expressed their confusion over the woman’s prediction of Westeros rejoicing over Egg’s demise.

“But why would people be happy (about) Egg dy*ng? From what I know, people liked him, and Egg was kind and fair to the peasants,” one of them asked.

According to The World of Ice and Fire, a companion book to Martin’s novels, Aegon had announced several decrees that granted freedoms, rights, and protections to the smallfolk.

However, most of the nobility were unhappy with his reforms and hated him because of them. Hence, fans speculated that many of them may have rejoiced after his demise, explaining the fortune teller’s comments.

Assuming showrunner Ira Parker’s ambitious plans for the show’s future materialize, a later season could explore the full scope of Aegon’s reign as king and his ultimate fate.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently streaming on HBO Max.