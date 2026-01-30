“That’s A Marriage Proposal”: A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Showrunner’s Wild Update Leaves Fans Puzzled

ADVERTISEMENT

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms has only reached the 1/3rd mark in its debut season, but showrunner Ira Parker is already looking at the future.

The Game of Thrones spin-off has been greenlit for a second installment and is already filming. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg book series, but Parker confirmed in a recent interview that his plans stretched well beyond the three published novellas.

However, fans were bamboozled by his ambitious plans and questioned the viability of such an approach to future seasons.

“That’s not a show plan, that’s a marriage proposal to Dunk & Egg,” a fan said on X.

RELATED:

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms showrunner shares wild plans for future seasons

Medieval market scene with two characters walking, featuring a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms setting and villagers around.

Image credits: HBO

In an interview with Esquire, Parker revealed he had pitched a multi-season plan to HBO to continue the series beyond a potential third season. He wanted to make four to five seasons while Egg, played by Dexter Sol Ansell, is still a child.

Parker then wanted to return in ten years to explore Egg’s teenage years over a similar season count before going on a hiatus for another decade.

“Then, we’ll come back ten years after that and do well, Egg the adult. So, it would be over the course of their lifetime,” he said.

Earlier this month, Parker told The National that Martin had shared “10 to 12 more little outlines” for future novellas exploring Dunk and Egg’s adventures, which could serve as the basis for the showrunner’s ambitious fifteen-season plan.

Game of Thrones fans react to Ira Parker’s ambitious plans

Ira Parker, showrunner of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, speaking in a dimly lit room with warm lighting.

Image credits: Game of Thrones/YouTube

Parker’s comments about the spin-off’s future caught the attention of fans online, who were pleasantly surprised but also puzzled by his plans.

Some viewers expressed concerns about the plans to continue the show for nearly three decades despite the original series only lasting eight seasons.

“How are they possibly going to drag out this show that long?” one fan asked.

A second person wrote, “Can’t wait for the series finale in 3 decades.”

“Lol, homie is on something strong. The main show didn’t even get that many seasons,” a third stated.

Most fans agreed that Parker’s plans were “ambitious,” but felt a 15-season run spread across almost three decades was largely impractical, and such a timeskip was “risky.”

Nonetheless, Parker himself confessed that any plans for additional seasons were contingent on the first installment performing well and the audience wanting more from the spin-off.

George R.R Martin is still a long way from completing the books

A knight in black armor with a red cape jousting on a horse during a medieval tournament scene.

Image credits: HBO

Some fans also joked that even if the spin-off spanned for as long as Parker intended, Martin still won’t be finished with the main book series.

“Winds of Winter will still not be out,” a fan quipped.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, Martin admitted he was a long way from finishing the next book.

The author revealed that plans to write more spin-off books, including those chronicling Dunk and Egg’s adventures, were put on hold until he completed the sixth book in the main series.

An older man with a white beard and glasses wearing a black hat and vest discussing a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms update.

Image credits: Game of Thrones/YouTube

“It’s been made clear to me that Winds is the priority, but I don’t know. Sometimes I’m not in the mood for that,” he said.

Martin, who is currently 77 years old, also confirmed that there were no plans for another writer to take over and finish the epic saga in case he was unable to do so for any reason. Instead, the work would simply be left “unfinished.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently streaming on HBO Max.