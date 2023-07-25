Today we'd like to introduce you 3Palec, who is a globe-trotting artist, known for creating vivid, surreal comics and illustrations that show a glimpse of our society in an exaggerated way. Without a fixed country of residence, he draws inspiration from his travels and experiences around the world.

Bored Panda reached out to the artist and here's what he had to say about himself, "Currently, I am not tied to any country; I travel and intend to continue this way. Recently, I launched an NFT project, ENDLESSTATE, comprised of 10,000 NFTs. This project explores some of the most significant human topics: religion, society, politics, and war. What makes the project unique is that every detail within it carries a concept."