Artist Creates Comics That Involve Dark Humor, Surrealism, And Satire (23 Pics)
Today we'd like to introduce you 3Palec, who is a globe-trotting artist, known for creating vivid, surreal comics and illustrations that show a glimpse of our society in an exaggerated way. Without a fixed country of residence, he draws inspiration from his travels and experiences around the world.
Bored Panda reached out to the artist and here's what he had to say about himself, "Currently, I am not tied to any country; I travel and intend to continue this way. Recently, I launched an NFT project, ENDLESSTATE, comprised of 10,000 NFTs. This project explores some of the most significant human topics: religion, society, politics, and war. What makes the project unique is that every detail within it carries a concept."
More info: Instagram
I read it as "alcoholic beverage that costs nothing."
all is well until… 😳 🫣 😩 😬 😓 🤮 😭 😴 🥱 😭 😭 😭 💀 😂
How To Get The Girl (or other gender) step one: nail their shadow down and hope for the best. step two: if they try to interact, go hide in the closet and hope for the best. step three: if they discover you, stutter and hope for the best. step four: if they get mad, take out a thumbtack and hope for the best. step five: if they call the authorities, run away and hope tor the best. step six: if sent to j@!l, take out your Monopoly Get Out Of Jail Free Card and hope for the best. step seven: don’t interact with anyone ever again and hope for the best…
Time and place, buddy. Time and place. (Though the redhead did ACCEPT the invitation to dance, sooo....)
The title of this one on the artist's Instagram is "Quarantine" XD
The title of this one on the artist's Instagram is "Russians people". I don't know if I get the proper full cultural reference (I'm American) but I think I get the gist XD
I would have thought blowing a typical methane fart over candles would have roasted the guests
Aha, I knew I recognized that knòb in the red suit. For those who don't know, this is a reference to a UFC MMA fight that occurred on October 6th, 2018. The two fighters were Conor McGregor (an absolute dumpster-fire ásshole waste of a human being) and Khabib Nurmagomedov, a fighter from Dagestan who is incredibly talented, hardworking, and, by all accounts, a decent dude. In comparison, McGregor has been arrested for reckless driving, driving without a license, and once literally ATTACKED a bus with a mob of 20 other people. McGregor threw a metal equipment-dolly at the bus, shattered some windows, and sent two people to the hospital. He has also attacked a fan and punched an old man in a pub. (That's just a FEW of the criminal things he's done. He has 18+ convictions.) I absolutely loathe McGregor, as talented as a fighter he may be. The good news? Khabib thrashed McGregor in UFC 229 and won by submission.
there’s a soldier with only some sort of skateboard… :c
roses are red, cacti are prickly omg that escalated quickly 🫣
Big mood here, except I look like the reflection IRL too :DDDDDDDD
I had trouble understanding many of these
Claire - while the artist says they are a "globetrotter" and "is not tied to any country", I believe they are Russian by birth/origin. That would explain why a lot of their comics are a little out of the range of US/UK understanding. I had to go to their Instagram and translate a lot of their descriptions from Russian before I understood/got some of the comics... and even then, there are a lot I don't understand, because the cultural impact and influences are beyond my understanding. I can still giggle at the ones I DO understand, though!
I...I'm so confused
I...I'm so confused