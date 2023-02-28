The only limit to accomplishing anything in life is your imagination. However, creativity and inventions don’t have to be overly complicated or all that original. You can make everyone’s lives far easier with small changes in how something is designed. Intrigued? Well then, welcome to the weird and wonderful world of ‘Redneck Engineering.’

A popular online community, r/redneckengineering is dedicated to slightly peculiar, sometimes even hilarious, but genuinely genius feats of jury-rigging. From self-feeding fires to mounts for your remote, we’ve collected some of the coolest feats of impromptu engineering. Scroll down to check out the pics that prove that there’s no problem that humankind can’t solve with whatever’s at hand!

#1

My Coworker Made A Magnetic Broom To Pick Up Metal From Our Parking Lot, After Another Coworker Got A Nail In Her Tire. Have To Say, It Works Very Well

My Coworker Made A Magnetic Broom To Pick Up Metal From Our Parking Lot, After Another Coworker Got A Nail In Her Tire. Have To Say, It Works Very Well

nucleoli Report

rararando
rararando
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Ooo very innovative!

#2

Redneck Shed Lock

Redneck Shed Lock

FormerlyKay Report

#3

Self Feeding Fire That Lasts 14 Hours

Self Feeding Fire That Lasts 14 Hours

Capt_Irk Report

Gary
Gary
Community Member
53 minutes ago

well clearly its a thing but what stops the whole lot going up?

Genius doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, it often isn’t! Often, the very best product designs are the ones that solve the problems that consumers have, whether they’re consciously aware of them or just sure that something is wrong.

The reality is that far from every product designer is in tune with what the end user actually needs or wants. Sometimes, their vision is at odds with practicality.
#4

Looks Level To Me

Looks Level To Me

GilbertoYates5 Report

#5

Found At A Laundromat In Knoxville, Tn. Yes, You Can Still Press The Buttons

Found At A Laundromat In Knoxville, Tn. Yes, You Can Still Press The Buttons

noahfromnewjersey Report

MissPrideGirl
MissPrideGirl
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I doubt that’ll prevent the remote from STILL getting lost at some point.

#6

"Huh, So This Works. Toothbrush Sander!" This Has Useful Implications For Those Hard To Reach Finishing Places

"Huh, So This Works. Toothbrush Sander!" This Has Useful Implications For Those Hard To Reach Finishing Places

preludachris8 Report

sproutdidydoodah
sproutdidydoodah
Community Member
32 minutes ago

at first i was thinking "WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT TO YOUR TEETH" then i realized

The solutions themselves don’t have to be marvelous feats of engineering that would wow and dazzle the entire world. All it can take is a slight change to the design: altering the shape, angles, and lines of the item in question to make it more user-friendly.

At the core of ‘Redneck Engineering’ lies simplicity. Redneck engineers (who don’t actually have to be rednecks or even engineers at all) are big fans of Occam’s razor. They take the most straightforward and obvious approach when solving a problem.
#7

Redneck Repurposing Of Kids' Recreational Toys

Redneck Repurposing Of Kids' Recreational Toys

Cautious-Damage7575 Report

#8

Rediscovered My First Welding Project While Cleaning My Truck

Rediscovered My First Welding Project While Cleaning My Truck

HarryRichardShaver Report

#9

My Local Elotero Putting A Shopping Cart To Good Use

My Local Elotero Putting A Shopping Cart To Good Use

elmexiguero Report

Vince Gonzales
Vince Gonzales
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Worth the trip, walk, wait!! Muchisimas gracias eloteros!

Does someone keep stealing the remote at your local laundromat? Instead of stressing about how you’ll have to work years and years to change how locals approach property rights, you could simply weld a little soap holder over it.

Or if you don’t have a spirit level with you while working on a construction project, you could just use a small bottle filled with some water.
#10

That Isn't Going Anywhere

That Isn't Going Anywhere

3DRAH33M Report

EP
EP
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited)

For a tornado or hurricane? Wow! Wonder if it works. Looks possible. Beats sticking your hand out the window and holding on to the roof like a mattress on top of a car 🤣

#11

Cheap And Simple Mount For My Power Socket Remote Control

Cheap And Simple Mount For My Power Socket Remote Control

Hunter_Rodrigez Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Legos are more than toys.

#12

Spotted This Beauty At A Walmart

Spotted This Beauty At A Walmart

turbocharged_autism Report

EP
EP
Community Member
42 minutes ago

That’s a whole a$$ door in the back!!!! 😳

Redneck engineering is about simplicity. It’s about being straightforward. It’s thinking on your feet and using whatever tools and materials you have at hand to jury-rig your way out of a problem.

It’s humankind summed up incredibly well because it showcases how flexible we can all be when the circumstances demand it. Sure, it might not look pretty! But don’t knock it if it works.
#13

Forgot To Buy A Shower Curtain For The New Apartment And I Can’t Get One Until Tomorrow Evening. Two Trash Bags Cut Open And An Amount Of Duct Tap

Forgot To Buy A Shower Curtain For The New Apartment And I Can't Get One Until Tomorrow Evening. Two Trash Bags Cut Open And An Amount Of Duct Tap

picky-trash-panda Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
28 minutes ago

This will definitely do in a pinch.

#14

All Terrain Wheelchair I Built For My Wife

All Terrain Wheelchair I Built For My Wife

AkmJ0e Report

#15

Now This Is Mile High Luxury!

Now This Is Mile High Luxury!

nopantsdancemusk Report

Founded all the way back in the mid-summer of 2013, the online community has become one of the most well-known groups on Reddit. At the time of writing, the r/redneckengineering subreddit had already grown to 659k members, and there are no signs of their popularity waning any time soon.

There’s plenty of humor and quick engineering solutions to be found here.
#16

The Ultimate Redneck Engineering From Russia

The Ultimate Redneck Engineering From Russia

gardenajski Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I don't necessarily want to c**p where I cook.

#17

That's One Way To Make A Step

That's One Way To Make A Step

CricketInvasion Report

#18

Worried About Corrosion On The Salt TV Room Remote Until We Were Packing Meat…

Worried About Corrosion On The Salt TV Room Remote Until We Were Packing Meat…

MercWhite Report

The moderator team has the right to interpret whether or not a member’s post “fits the spirit of the sub.” They note that an engineering solution doesn’t have to be redneck to quality as a prime example of redneck engineering.

Meanwhile, community members should also do their best to avoid reposting popular photos. Before you go ahead and share that awesome feat of jury-rigging that you found on your social media feed, check the sub’s sidebar to see if the photo hasn’t already been posted and reposted a billion times already.
#19

Well, They Fixed Their Trunk Latch Problem

Well, They Fixed Their Trunk Latch Problem

No_Let_9352 Report

#20

Free Office Chair With Busted Caster Found In Dumpster. New Ones Are Like $300. Had These Parts Lying Around

Free Office Chair With Busted Caster Found In Dumpster. New Ones Are Like $300. Had These Parts Lying Around

FelipeThwartz Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
34 minutes ago

When an office chair busts, I keep the wheels as spare parts.

#21

When You Forget Your Drill But Ain't Got Any Quit In You

When You Forget Your Drill But Ain't Got Any Quit In You

BallsOutKrunked Report

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
44 minutes ago

That looks like something you convince the new guy to do.

Try to focus on originality, not racking up karma, as much as possible. You should also avoid claiming that you made something if you didn’t. Be fair to yourself and others, give credit where it’s due.

We’re pretty big fans of r/redneckengineering here at Bored Panda, and if you’re in need of some more engi-inspiration, you can check out our earlier features right here, here, here, and here.
#22

Hurricane Prep

Hurricane Prep

HA1LSANTA666 Report

#23

Luggage Phone Mount

Luggage Phone Mount

The_BarChuk Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
43 minutes ago

With my smarts, that would mean a broken cell phone.

#24

The Base Was Broken, So Grandma Planted It

The Base Was Broken, So Grandma Planted It

bubble_2107 Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Make sure not to water it

The founder of the subreddit, u/flounder19, previously told us how the inspiration for the community was this post right here. A decade ago, the redditor declared that they’ll start the sub specifically for this sort of funny and funky engineering content. And from those humble beginnings grew a massively popular subreddit that continues to fascinate the internet.
#25

If You're Familiar With Alaskan Car Mods, You've Probably Seen This Geo Metro

If You're Familiar With Alaskan Car Mods, You've Probably Seen This Geo Metro

A_Sexy_Little_Otter Report

#26

New Shoes? Why Should I Buy New Shoes?

New Shoes? Why Should I Buy New Shoes?

BavarianBou Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Well, this is certainly a new use for zip-ties.

#27

My New Panhandle Gets Super Hot So I Whipped Up A Custom Panhandle Potholder

My New Panhandle Gets Super Hot So I Whipped Up A Custom Panhandle Potholder

fleebinflobbin Report

"The things you can do with duct tape and zip ties alone is amazing. Plus it doesn't need to look good as long as it works right," the founder and head moderator, u/flounder19, told Bored Panda during an earlier interview. They added that no matter the type of DIY, your safety is paramount: "Don't die, please."
#28

Good As New!

Good As New!

robertp2200 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
34 minutes ago

I may need my vision checked out because I first read the name as 'Doge'. How convenient to be parked there.

#29

“I Got A Heated Pool Babe! Wanna Come Over?” The Pool:

"I Got A Heated Pool Babe! Wanna Come Over?" The Pool:

TheeOxygene Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Kudos for at least not using an electric radiator to heat the water

#30

When You Forget Your Fork

When You Forget Your Fork

Im-Fluffy-Not-Fat Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Umm... clever but it's still a no from me

Which of these redneck feats of engineering impressed you the most, Pandas? Were there any that seriously made you think, "Why didn't I think of that?!" Have you ever jury-rigged something with whatever you had at hand? We'd love to hear your thoughts and opinions, so scroll down to the comment section and have your say!
#31

Gen 2 Is In Development. Any Ideas?

Gen 2 Is In Development. Any Ideas?

HarryRichardShaver Report

Gary
Gary
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I think the last thing the world needs is yet another multi tool. China has that covered thanks.

#32

This Was In California

This Was In California

Massive-Raise-1145 Report

#33

Didn’t Have A Steamer For My Bao Buns

Didn't Have A Steamer For My Bao Buns

shaodynasty808 Report

#34

Not Exactly Engineering But This Seems Like Redneck Genius Storm Prep Right Here

Not Exactly Engineering But This Seems Like Redneck Genius Storm Prep Right Here

ClosedL00p Report

#35

Lost The Screw Cap For Our Air Mattress. This Was The Third Bottle I Tried

Lost The Screw Cap For Our Air Mattress. This Was The Third Bottle I Tried

Brimstone747 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
7 minutes ago

I did the same thing for a sink once.

#36

Water Heater

Water Heater

Superd3n Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what if the tape fails? i would be terrified of that happening

#37

Found While Hunting For A Road Trip Vehicle

Found While Hunting For A Road Trip Vehicle

FormerBreath5112 Report

Max M
Max M
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How many days does it take to change the tyre?

#38

What In The West Virginia?

What In The West Virginia?

Arctic_Scrap Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does this remind me of a snail?

#39

Make Bolt Tight When Only Have One Wrench

Make Bolt Tight When Only Have One Wrench

petrolpyro Report

#40

I Made A Shield For Nerf Fights With My Sisters

I Made A Shield For Nerf Fights With My Sisters

squishy-korgi Report

#41

Food Tastes Sweeta With Makita

Food Tastes Sweeta With Makita

karusu88 Report

#42

Not Sure If This Fits Here But My Neighbor Towed My Other Neighbor With A Pallet Jack

Not Sure If This Fits Here But My Neighbor Towed My Other Neighbor With A Pallet Jack

Itzbubblezduh Report

#43

Next Level PC Cooling Setup

Next Level PC Cooling Setup

theRastaDan Report

william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like they're trying to cool 2 systems with one setup. The heat from the first CPU is being piped directly to the next one in line.

#44

Added A Counterweight To Keep An Old La-Z-Boy From Un-Reclining

Added A Counterweight To Keep An Old La-Z-Boy From Un-Reclining

Oogamy Report

#45

If This Isn’t Redneck I Don’t Know What Is (Laptop Elevated Cooling)

If This Isn’t Redneck I Don’t Know What Is (Laptop Elevated Cooling)

badhomework Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Books obviously not available in that household

#46

Where There’s A Wheel There’s A Way

Where There’s A Wheel There’s A Way

Watermelonheadguy Report

#47

My Partner Made A “Shed”

My Partner Made A “Shed”

CervixTaster Report

#48

Barbed Wire Jumper Cables, Courtesy Of My Uncle

Barbed Wire Jumper Cables, Courtesy Of My Uncle

Ri0tRec0il Report

James Edwards
James Edwards
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wires to thin, won't carry the amp's

#49

A Tesla Pickup Truck

A Tesla Pickup Truck

SBY59TH Report

OmBoyGanesh
OmBoyGanesh
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s a Truckla. Originally by Simone Giertz. I’d say this is famous for its skilled development, not as a redneck repair. - - -https://youtu.be/R35gWBtLCYg - - - https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/simone-giertz-tesla-model-3-truckla-pickup/

#50

No Microwave In The Office, But Portable Heater To The Rescue

No Microwave In The Office, But Portable Heater To The Rescue

ArmouredCrow Report

#51

Next Level Heating

Next Level Heating

adgvogamer Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope it's just a prototype.

#52

I Didn't Want To Pay 60$ For A Soldering Iron, When I Know I Can Make It For 20-30$, But I Was Too Lazy To Make One. So Instead I Bought The Essential Parts And Made This For 5$

I Didn't Want To Pay 60$ For A Soldering Iron, When I Know I Can Make It For 20-30$, But I Was Too Lazy To Make One. So Instead I Bought The Essential Parts And Made This For 5$

00_00-00_00 Report

#53

This Ain't Going Anywhere

This Ain't Going Anywhere

KarlSuur33 Report

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This could have been a nice wall... But look at the gate!

#54

Redneck Jumper Cables

Redneck Jumper Cables

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

James Edwards
James Edwards
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're not borrowing my wrenches no more

#55

This Man Could Fix My Country

This Man Could Fix My Country

annielix Report

#56

For Precision Hot Glueing

For Precision Hot Glueing

codester291 Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is not bad idea.

#57

Notice The Ratchet Straps

Notice The Ratchet Straps

ecwhite01 Report

#58

Came Across This Interesting Fence. Think It Qualifies For This Sub

Came Across This Interesting Fence. Think It Qualifies For This Sub

Scrolling4aholing Report

James Edwards
James Edwards
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why...why didn't they move the car? Also when they move the car just lower the fence

#59

Does This Qualify? My Toilet Paper Holder Broke

Does This Qualify? My Toilet Paper Holder Broke

SabrinaT8861 Report

#60

My Grandma's Clever Way To Keep The Squirrels From Eating The Bird Feed

My Grandma's Clever Way To Keep The Squirrels From Eating The Bird Feed

choice_crystal_clear Report

#61

Mexico Is This Subreddit Irl

Mexico Is This Subreddit Irl

MarilynRodriquezHY Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is just bad engineering. Anything and everything can go wrong.

#62

Go-Kart With A Stool For A Seat

Go-Kart With A Stool For A Seat

HiDDENk00l Report

#63

Outlets In My Very Old Appartment Aren't Grounded And I Kept Getting Shocks From Metal Laptop Case, So I Did This, Works Perfectly. How Bad Is It?

Outlets In My Very Old Appartment Aren't Grounded And I Kept Getting Shocks From Metal Laptop Case, So I Did This, Works Perfectly. How Bad Is It?

jan04pl Report

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member