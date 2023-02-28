A popular online community, r/redneckengineering is dedicated to slightly peculiar, sometimes even hilarious, but genuinely genius feats of jury-rigging. From self-feeding fires to mounts for your remote, we’ve collected some of the coolest feats of impromptu engineering. Scroll down to check out the pics that prove that there’s no problem that humankind can’t solve with whatever’s at hand!

The only limit to accomplishing anything in life is your imagination. However, creativity and inventions don’t have to be overly complicated or all that original. You can make everyone’s lives far easier with small changes in how something is designed. Intrigued? Well then, welcome to the weird and wonderful world of ‘Redneck Engineering.’

#1 My Coworker Made A Magnetic Broom To Pick Up Metal From Our Parking Lot, After Another Coworker Got A Nail In Her Tire. Have To Say, It Works Very Well

#2 Redneck Shed Lock

#3 Self Feeding Fire That Lasts 14 Hours

Genius doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, it often isn’t! Often, the very best product designs are the ones that solve the problems that consumers have, whether they’re consciously aware of them or just sure that something is wrong. The reality is that far from every product designer is in tune with what the end user actually needs or wants. Sometimes, their vision is at odds with practicality.

#4 Looks Level To Me

#5 Found At A Laundromat In Knoxville, Tn. Yes, You Can Still Press The Buttons

#6 "Huh, So This Works. Toothbrush Sander!" This Has Useful Implications For Those Hard To Reach Finishing Places

The solutions themselves don’t have to be marvelous feats of engineering that would wow and dazzle the entire world. All it can take is a slight change to the design: altering the shape, angles, and lines of the item in question to make it more user-friendly. At the core of ‘Redneck Engineering’ lies simplicity. Redneck engineers (who don’t actually have to be rednecks or even engineers at all) are big fans of Occam’s razor. They take the most straightforward and obvious approach when solving a problem.

#7 Redneck Repurposing Of Kids' Recreational Toys

#8 Rediscovered My First Welding Project While Cleaning My Truck

#9 My Local Elotero Putting A Shopping Cart To Good Use

Does someone keep stealing the remote at your local laundromat? Instead of stressing about how you’ll have to work years and years to change how locals approach property rights, you could simply weld a little soap holder over it. Or if you don’t have a spirit level with you while working on a construction project, you could just use a small bottle filled with some water.

#10 That Isn't Going Anywhere

#11 Cheap And Simple Mount For My Power Socket Remote Control

#12 Spotted This Beauty At A Walmart

Redneck engineering is about simplicity. It’s about being straightforward. It’s thinking on your feet and using whatever tools and materials you have at hand to jury-rig your way out of a problem. It’s humankind summed up incredibly well because it showcases how flexible we can all be when the circumstances demand it. Sure, it might not look pretty! But don’t knock it if it works.

#13 Forgot To Buy A Shower Curtain For The New Apartment And I Can’t Get One Until Tomorrow Evening. Two Trash Bags Cut Open And An Amount Of Duct Tap

#14 All Terrain Wheelchair I Built For My Wife

#15 Now This Is Mile High Luxury!

Founded all the way back in the mid-summer of 2013, the online community has become one of the most well-known groups on Reddit. At the time of writing, the r/redneckengineering subreddit had already grown to 659k members, and there are no signs of their popularity waning any time soon. There’s plenty of humor and quick engineering solutions to be found here.

#16 The Ultimate Redneck Engineering From Russia

#17 That's One Way To Make A Step

#18 Worried About Corrosion On The Salt TV Room Remote Until We Were Packing Meat…

The moderator team has the right to interpret whether or not a member’s post “fits the spirit of the sub.” They note that an engineering solution doesn’t have to be redneck to quality as a prime example of redneck engineering. Meanwhile, community members should also do their best to avoid reposting popular photos. Before you go ahead and share that awesome feat of jury-rigging that you found on your social media feed, check the sub’s sidebar to see if the photo hasn’t already been posted and reposted a billion times already.

#19 Well, They Fixed Their Trunk Latch Problem

#20 Free Office Chair With Busted Caster Found In Dumpster. New Ones Are Like $300. Had These Parts Lying Around

#21 When You Forget Your Drill But Ain't Got Any Quit In You

Try to focus on originality, not racking up karma, as much as possible. You should also avoid claiming that you made something if you didn't. Be fair to yourself and others, give credit where it's due.

#22 Hurricane Prep

#23 Luggage Phone Mount

#24 The Base Was Broken, So Grandma Planted It

The founder of the subreddit, u/flounder19, previously told us how the inspiration for the community was this post right here. A decade ago, the redditor declared that they’ll start the sub specifically for this sort of funny and funky engineering content. And from those humble beginnings grew a massively popular subreddit that continues to fascinate the internet.

#25 If You're Familiar With Alaskan Car Mods, You've Probably Seen This Geo Metro

#26 New Shoes? Why Should I Buy New Shoes?

#27 My New Panhandle Gets Super Hot So I Whipped Up A Custom Panhandle Potholder

"The things you can do with duct tape and zip ties alone is amazing. Plus it doesn't need to look good as long as it works right," the founder and head moderator, u/flounder19, told Bored Panda during an earlier interview. They added that no matter the type of DIY, your safety is paramount: "Don't die, please."

#28 Good As New!

#29 “I Got A Heated Pool Babe! Wanna Come Over?” The Pool:

#30 When You Forget Your Fork

#31 Gen 2 Is In Development. Any Ideas?

#32 This Was In California

#33 Didn’t Have A Steamer For My Bao Buns

#34 Not Exactly Engineering But This Seems Like Redneck Genius Storm Prep Right Here

#35 Lost The Screw Cap For Our Air Mattress. This Was The Third Bottle I Tried

#36 Water Heater

#37 Found While Hunting For A Road Trip Vehicle

#38 What In The West Virginia?

#39 Make Bolt Tight When Only Have One Wrench

#40 I Made A Shield For Nerf Fights With My Sisters

#41 Food Tastes Sweeta With Makita

#42 Not Sure If This Fits Here But My Neighbor Towed My Other Neighbor With A Pallet Jack

#43 Next Level PC Cooling Setup

#44 Added A Counterweight To Keep An Old La-Z-Boy From Un-Reclining

#45 If This Isn’t Redneck I Don’t Know What Is (Laptop Elevated Cooling)

#46 Where There’s A Wheel There’s A Way

#47 My Partner Made A “Shed”

#48 Barbed Wire Jumper Cables, Courtesy Of My Uncle

#49 A Tesla Pickup Truck

#50 No Microwave In The Office, But Portable Heater To The Rescue

#51 Next Level Heating

#52 I Didn't Want To Pay 60$ For A Soldering Iron, When I Know I Can Make It For 20-30$, But I Was Too Lazy To Make One. So Instead I Bought The Essential Parts And Made This For 5$

#53 This Ain't Going Anywhere

#54 Redneck Jumper Cables

#55 This Man Could Fix My Country

#56 For Precision Hot Glueing

#57 Notice The Ratchet Straps

#58 Came Across This Interesting Fence. Think It Qualifies For This Sub

#59 Does This Qualify? My Toilet Paper Holder Broke

#60 My Grandma's Clever Way To Keep The Squirrels From Eating The Bird Feed

#61 Mexico Is This Subreddit Irl

#62 Go-Kart With A Stool For A Seat