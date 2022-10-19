Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Introduction To Happy Henge (6 Illustrations)
Introduction To Happy Henge (6 Illustrations)

Happy Henge
Community member

Happy Henge is my take on the animal world from their point of view, however, their point of view may be twisted and morally wrong. Created traditionally using technical pens and color pencils.

Hallowiener dog

Introduction To Happy Henge (6 Illustrations)

Love with conditions

Introduction To Happy Henge (6 Illustrations)

Where’s Rocky?

Introduction To Happy Henge (6 Illustrations)

Another broken mattress

Introduction To Happy Henge (6 Illustrations)

A self-portrait

Introduction To Happy Henge (6 Illustrations)

Morally wrong mignon

Introduction To Happy Henge (6 Illustrations)

Happy Henge
Happy Henge
Author, Community member

Delusional cartoonist who likes to imagine animals in unusual situations such as cannibalism, human like situations, and silliness.

Thee8thsense
Thee8thsense
Community Member
4 hours ago

Love these! Very well done.

