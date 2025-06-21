We’ve gathered some of the interesting facts people have learned this month and decided to share them with the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts (or perhaps even facts) in the comments section below.

#1 TIL Over 80% of the world has never taken a flight.

#2 TIL that so many Chinese women get plastic surgery in South Korea that China now warns them to get a doctor’s note since their appearance no longer matches their passport

#3 TIL that an Australian man had his car broke down in the Outback, 150km away from the nearest town. He walked for the next 120km knowing help would not come, until he finally brushed past a search team looking for him, who found him in "remarkably good spirits"

#4 TIL in 2017 a 4-yr-old girl in Siberia awoke to find her grandmother was sick and not moving. After talking to her blind grandfather, she decided to walk 5 miles alone in temperatures as low as -34°C (-29°F) over several hours to the next homestead in order to find help, which she successfullly did.

#5 TIL that the shopping cart debuted in 1937. Shoppers hated it. Men thought them unmanly and women found them suggestive of a baby carriage. Inventor Sylvan Goldman hired models to demonstrate it in stores. His "Basket Carriage for Self-Service Stores" soon caught on, making him a multimillionaire.

#6 TIL in 2017 a healthy 16-year-old boy died from drinking several highly-caffeinated drinks too quickly. He drank a McDonald's latte, a large Mountain Dew soft drink, and an energy drink in just under two hours, which caused a "caffeine-induced cardiac event causing a probable arrhythmia".

#7 TIL Italy used to be the 4th largest economy on Earth in 1991, behind only the USA, Japan and Germany, however unsustainable budget deficits and massive public debt eventually caught up to them, flatlining their economic growth

#8 TIL of the Satanic Panic, a moral panic that spread throughout the United States in the 1980s and early 90s. Despite over 12,000 claims of ritualistic Satanic a**se, investigators never found convincing evidence that any such groups existed, much less committed the claimed crimes

#9 TIL: West African populations carry “ghost” DNA from an unknown archaic human species that doesn’t match Neanderthals or Denisovans. Hinting at mysterious lineage.

#10 Today I learned that in 1666, the English village of Eyam made an extraordinary sacrifice. After the bubonic plague reached their community, the villagers chose to quarantine themselves rather than flee. An estimated 260 villagers died, however, this decision likely saved thousands.

#11 TIL about the Barkley Marathon. It's a 100 mile long ultra marathon through the state of Tennessee with a 60h time limit. You can only apply by sending an essay on why you deserve to take part in it in addition with a 1.60$ entrance fee.

#12 TIL For centuries, Borzoi dogs could not be purchased but only given as gifts from the Tsar. The breed was almost rendered extinct after the Russian Revolution, as the communists associated the breed with the upper classes and k***ed Borzoi dogs in large numbers.

#13 TIL that in the late 1600s, a pirate named Henry Every led the most profitable pirate raid of all time, stealing £600,000 in precious metals and jewels (worth around $141 million today) from a convoy belonging to the Mughal Empire. This led to the first worldwide manhunt. He was never found.

#14 TIL supermarkets put fruits and veggies right at the entrance so you feel like you’ve made a healthy choice — giving you permission to grab junk food later without guilt. Meanwhile, essentials like milk are way at the back, forcing you to walk past all the snacks.

#15 TIL a 9-yr-old boy lived alone for 2 years after he was abandoned by his mom who lived with her partner 5 km away & only visited from "time to time". He survived on cake & canned goods and didn't have hot water or heating. However, during this time he continued to attend school & was a good student.

#16 TIL The ancient Egyptian calendar had 12 months of 30 days each, with five days of partying thrown in at the end of the year to make a total of 365

#17 TIL a Croatian woman died of unknown natural causes alone in her apartment; her body remained undisturbed for 42 years until it was discovered sitting in front of her TV in 2008. It's thought that the isolated position of the place allowed the decomposition to go unnoticed until mummification set in

#18 TIL that Margaret Atwood based The Handmaid’s Tale entirely on real historical events with every element of oppression in the book having already happened somewhere

#19 TIL a teenager working at a haunted hayride felt awkward jumping out of the woods to scare people, so he took the place of a skeleton hanging by a noose in a tree. However, when he began struggling to remove the rope from his neck, everyone watching thought it was part of the act & watched him die.

#20 TIL in 2017 Facebook robots were shut down after they talked to each other in a language only they understood

#21 TIL A village in India decided that they would not switch on the street lights at night for 35 days since an Oriental Magpie Robin had made the switch box her home. The villagers decided to not disturb the bird as long as she was there. She laid three tiny eggs, two of which hatched.

#22 TIL in 2010, then stripper Bryan Hawn attempted to raise a 6-week old hyena, Jake, in a 1 bedroom apartment in Miami. This continued for 11 months, until Hawn was forced to re-home the hyena after it bit a friend, destroyed his plumbing, pooped everywhere, and broke his arm. They remain close.

#23 TIL in about 50% of the cases studied, Coca-Cola alone was found to be effective at removing a type of bowel obstruction called phytobezoars (which consist of indigestible plant fibers). And when treatment with Coca-Cola is combined with additional endoscopic methods, the success rate approaches 90%

#24 TIL that the Six Chinese survivors of the Titanic disaster were expelled from the United States within 24 hours of their arrival, due to the Chinese Exclusion Act which was in force between 1882 and 1943

#25 TIL that during the filming of "The African Queen" (1951) on location in Uganda, many of the cast and crew became ill. During the filming of a scene where Katharine Hepburn played an organ, the crew kept a bucket off camera so she could vomit into it between takes

#26 TIL that the Y chromosome can disappear with age. About 35% of men aged 70 years old are missing a Y chromosome in some of their cells, with the degree of loss ranging between 4% and 70%.

#27 TIL that in 1960, three teenagers were brutally murdered while camping at Finland's Lake Bodom, and the case remains one of the country’s most infamous unsolved crimes.

#28 TIL of 'normalcy bias', a cognitive distortion that convinces people nothing is wrong during a crisis. One author said that during a tornado warning, people 'would try to shame him into denial so they could remain calm'

#29 TIL that the producers of "The X-Files" TV show originally wanted Pamela Anderson for the role of Dana Scully. Luckily for the then-unknown Gillian Anderson, executive producer Chris Carter went to bat for her, saying she was the only actress fit for the role as he imagined it.

#30 TIL that in 1978, a man mailed himself from Australia to the UK in a wooden crate as cargo, and survived the 63-hour journey.

#31 TIL Jason Brown, former NFL player, walked away from a 5-year, $37m deal to become a farmer. He maintains a 1,000-acre farm where he grows produce such as sweet potatoes and cucumbers. He donates these crops to local food pantries in need.

#32 TIL in the early 2000s, schools in Perth, Australia gave teenage girls infant simulator dolls that cried and fussed like real babies. The goal was to show how hard motherhood is and reduce teen pregnancy. Surprisingly, girls who got the dolls had higher pregnancy rates than those who didn’t.

#33 TIL astronauts aboard the ISS do not wash or dry their clothes. They wear them until they're too dirty or stinky to wear, then they put them in a capsule and drop them into the atmosphere, where they burn up during re-entry.

#34 TIL Cristiano Ronaldo does not drink alcohol. He even received libel damages over a Daily Mirror article that reported him drinking heavily in a nightclub while recovering from an injury in July 2008.

#35 TIL con artist Anthony Gignac once convinced American Express to issue him a platinum card with a $200 million credit limit under the name of an actual Saudi prince by claiming that failing to supply him with new card would anger his supposed dad, the king.

#36 TIL while a woman was mowing the lawn, a 4-ft snake fell out of the sky from nowhere & wrapped around her arm. As she tried to get it off, it tried to bite her face. Then chaos ensued when a hawk swooped down & tried take it off her arm 4 times before succeeding. She then got help for her bloody arm

#37 TIL English-speaking officials in Wales put up a bilingual sign reading "No entry for heavy goods vehicles. Residential site only", but the Welsh part translated to "I am not in the office at the moment. Send any work to be translated"... which was just the email response from their translator.

#38 TIL that dogs can smell your stress, and make decisions accordingly

#39 TIL that with a net worth of $500 million, German Shepherd, Gunther IV is the world's richest dog. He inherited his fortune from his father, Gunther III, the previous richest dog in the world.

#40 TIL The creator of Girls Gone Wild got the idea while working on compilations of violent videos for his Banned From Television series that was sold on infomercials. He is now living in Mexico to avoid numerous legal and a**se allegations.

#41 TIL the first recorded human fatality attributed to a leopard seal occurred in 2003 when biologist Kirsty Brown was k**led by one while conducting research snorkeling in Antarctica. The animal drowned her by holding her underwater for around six minutes at a depth of up to 230 feet (70m).

#42 TIL that doctors warn that sitting on the toilet for more than 10 minutes is bad for you

#43 TIL that after a 4 year old from Nebraska was declared brain dead in 1983, doctors kept his body "alive" for more than 20 years.

#44 TIL In 1995, a boy was discovered with blood containing no trace of his father’s DNA due to an extremely rare case of partial human parthenogenesis, where the mother’s egg cell divided just prior to fertilization, making parts of his body genetically fatherless.

#45 TIL Starting in 1760 there was a forced land grab by wealthy landowners in Scotland that evicted thousands called the Highland Clearances, this was a major reason for the Scottish Diaspora.

#46 TIL a 32-year-old man’s habit of inhaling nitrous oxide via “whippits” left him unable to walk for 2 weeks before he visited an ER. He lost the use of his legs about 3 months after his habit began due to a condition caused by a deficiency of vitamin B12. He was successfully treated with B12 shots.

#47 TIL that lobsters don’t die of old age. They just keep growing and reproducing until something k**lls them.

#48 TIL the world’s largest fast food chain isn’t McDonald’s — it’s a Chinese ice cream and boba tea shop called Mixue, with more locations globally than any other brand.

#49 TIL that in 2014, the comedian Tracy Morgan was involved in a car collision with a Walmart trailer, k**ling his accompanying friend, and leaving Morgan with a broken femur and nose, brain injury, and broken ribs. He sued Walmart for negligence, and the company settled the lawsuit for $90 million.

#50 TIL that on February 19 2014, Omaha spree k**ler Nikko Jenkins filed a federal lawsuit seeking $24.5 million from the State of Nebraska for wrongfully releasing him from prison

#51 TIL that for 8 years (1990-1998) Michael Jordan never lost 3 games in a row, tallying up to 626 games. The next closest is Stephen Curry at 314 games.

#52 TIL that James Bond creator, Ian Fleming had it written into his contract at The Times newspaper that he would spend 2 months a year in Jamaica. It was during these breaks that he decided to turn his hand to writing books, working for 3 hours each day.

#53 TIL 74-year-old woman, with no priors, decided to rob a bank to handle financial ruin after being scammed by someone claiming to be from US Customs. She took full responsibility and is currently in prison.

#54 TIL that Louis Joseph Xavier, a French prince, died after developing an injury from a fall that turned fatal. Louis said that he developed his injury after being pushed by a playmate, but he refused to say who pushed him so they would not be punished. He was only 9 years old.

#55 TIL that Richard Norris Williams survived the Titanic disaster, was told his legs should be amputated due to severe frostbite, but refused—and went on to win the U.S. National Tennis Championships.

#56 TIL that Roman emperor Nero participated in the Olympics in AD 67. He had bribed organizers to postpone the games for a year so he could participate and won every contest in which he was a competitor. After he died a year later, his name was removed from the list of winners

#57 TIL that the longest time a criminal remained listed in the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list is 32 years, while the shortest time is just 2 hours

#58 TIL that Italian operas used to include an unimportant song sung by a side character to give the audience a last chance to get up a buy snacks while they were singing. These songs were called sorbet arias since sorbet was commonly sold at opera houses.

#59 TIL Japan creates new land by burning garbage; they'd made over 250 sq km (96 sq miles) of it by 2012 using the ash

#60 TIL that Jack White from The White Stripes got his last name from his then wife and bandmate, Meg White. They divorced in 2000 and continued touring together for decade, until they disbanded in 2011. Jack, who has re-married 2 times, still uses the "White" lastname to this day

#61 TIL "Stark Raving Dad," the Simpsons episode guest-starring Michael Jackson, was removed from most Simpsons distribution, including a reprint of the season 3 dvds, after the 2019 documentary "Leaving Neverland" was relased.

#62 TIL The largest human-made structure visible from space is not the Great Wall of China but El Ejido, a large complex of plastic greenhouses in the province of Almería, southeastern Spain

#63 Today I learned that the G in G-Spot stands for Gräfenberg. Ernst Gräfenberg is the gynecologist who “discovered it”.