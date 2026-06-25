High-Class Intimate Companions For Wealthy Star World Cup Players Reveal Their Clients’ Disturbing Requests

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Claudia, a luxury companion who flew from London to Los Angeles for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has opened up about some of the bizarre requests she has received from clients, including not only wealthy football fans but also several players.

The requests have involved adult toys, spanking, and other intimate activities, with each encounter earning her around $2,000.

Highlights A London-based luxury companion earns up to $10,000 a day catering to wealthy World Cup soccer players in Los Angeles.

She said the players sought “taboo” experiences they might not receive at home.

An estimated 9,000 European adult workers traveled to North America for the World Cup.

“I think it’s a type of relaxation for them—something they don’t normally get in their home life,” she said.

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From lavish dates to explicit fantasies, a luxury companion has lifted the lid on the demands of some of the World Cup’s richest stars

Image credits: Getty/Carl Recine

Speaking with the Daily Mail on June 23, Claudia described her soccer star dates as impatient, adding that they only start wanting to get to know you a bit more “if they want to book you again.”

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She did not reveal the names or nationalities of these players because she signed non-disclosure agreements with them.

However, she describe them as being “of significance.”

“They’re nice, they’re tall, they’re the full package,” she added.

Image credits: Daily Mail

Since arriving in Los Angeles, Claudia said she has met clients for “super intense” luxury dates at celebrity-favorite Beverly Hills hotels such as the Four Seasons, Chateau Marmont, Hotel Bel-Air, and Waldorf Astoria.

Her biggest spenders, per her account, were clients from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“They want total d**ination,” she said, revealing how most of them requested the usage of specific toys and role play that made them feel submissive.

“They are respectful, and if you don’t provide it, they don’t ask again.”

Image credits: Getty/Marc Atkins

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Her British and German clients also like being controlled, she said.

“You get to spank them, you get to tell them what to do. They want to be told where to stand, what position to be in.”

Most of Claudia’s World Cup clients, however, are Americans, who she said are “shy” about making requests.

The requests for intimate toys, though, have mostly come from them, she said.

Americans, according to Claudia, also want someone to “make them feel comfortable.”

She recalled arriving for a date last week at a trendy LA restaurant wearing heels, only to find that she towered over her wealthy four-foot-eight client.

“It was double the work to make him feel comfortable,” she said.

A new survey found that a significant number of high-end adult workers traveled to World Cup host cities

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According to a survey by adult services platform Erobella, an estimated 9,000 European escorts traveled to North America during the World Cup.

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Another 22,000 said they were considering making the trip, with nearly half expressing interest in serving clients in Los Angeles. The remainder said they would split their time between New York and Dallas or follow matches from city to city.

Companions have received such a positive response that some agencies have begun openly marketing football-themed services.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA Club Football (@fifaclubfootball)

One company, GFEBox, advertises itself as a “premium companionship agency” catering to wealthy football fans.

It offers overnight stays, weekend bookings, and travel companions across New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Washington, D.C., with rates starting at $2,500 per day.

According to the Daily Mail, escorts on online directory sites have also begun adding football emojis to their profiles and advertising their availability around match dates.

The influx of adult workers into the United States has heightened concerns about human trafficking

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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International travel can boost local economies, but this is also a time when human traffickers are on the lookout for potential victims.

Eight women were arrested in New Jersey on June 11 and charged with adult service-related offenses, according to Sheriff Thomas Adamo, an undercover detective with the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office.

Image credits: Four Seasons

The arrests were made at several hotels and massage parlors. Investigators also seized $13,204 in cash.

According to New Jersey 101.5, more such operations are planned through the end of July.

Officials cited trafficking concerns during World Cup matches as the reason behind the operations.

On June 9, Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced a series of steps that law enforcement statewide has taken to disrupt exploitation.

Among them was a public awareness campaign launched earlier this month by the Office of the Attorney General.

“Each of us, working together in ways big and small, can end the nightmare that human trafficking victims endure day in and day out,” Davenport said.

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

New Jersey will host eight matches at MetLife Stadium during this World Cup.

Seven Massachusetts men were additionally arrested during an anti-child-exploitation operation conducted by the FBI in Boston between June 12 and June 16.

All seven were arraigned at Brockton District Court. Each faces state charges of forming a physical relationship with a child under 18 and enticement of a child under 16.

Claudia is not the only high-end intimate companion who has lifted the curtains on the industry

Image credits: lucyhuxleyx

Lucy Huxley, one of Canada’s most recognizable adult workers operating in Europe, went viral in 2025 after addressing some of the most controversial aspects of the industry, including how and why clients are rejected.

According to her, it is “really common” for escorts to refuse clients based on race, weight, or age, sometimes due to past experiences, advice from mentors, or personal bias. She added that entire demographics can be excluded after repeated negative encounters.

Huxley contrasted those practices with her own approach, saying she does not discriminate on those grounds and instead focuses on personal boundaries and safety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Huxley also addressed other areas where she diverges from industry norms, including refusing to judge whether clients are married and disregarding whether they have consumed her online content.

Her comments aligned with broader accounts of how the industry operates behind the scenes. Many escorts rely on strict screening processes before agreeing to meet clients, often requesting identification, social media profiles, or references to reduce risk.

Image credits: lucyhuxleyx

Huxley’s career has not been without complications.

In 2017, she said she was stopped by US border agents while traveling from Germany to Minnesota, detained for hours, and questioned about her work.

According to her account, officers searched her phone and found social media posts in which she openly discussed her occupation. She claimed she was subsequently denied entry and banned from returning to the United States.

“Everything at the World Cup is charged double.”