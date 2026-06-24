Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of then-versus-now photos of famous places in the United States . As you’ll clearly see, these cities and landmarks have undergone massive changes, and it’s fascinating to examine how they’ve occurred. Enjoy scrolling through these images, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to take a trip down memory lane too.

David Bowie’s iconic song may have been about reinventing himself as an artist and the inevitability of aging, but it’s something that we can all relate to. We’re constantly evolving, and so is the world around us.

Time may change me, but I can't trace time…”

#1 Manhattan In 1851 And Today

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#2 University Of Montana ~150 Years Apart

#3 What An Abandoned Mansion Looks Like As It Deteriorates When It's Not Cared For Between 1965 And 2012

Compared to the rest of the world, the United States is a pretty young country. It’s only been around for 250 years, while some have been standing for over a thousand years. Because the nation is so young, it has transformed an incredible amount over the past two centuries. And the places that have changed the most drastically are the cities. ADVERTISEMENT There are plenty of small towns in the U.S. where you can still find dirt roads today, but the nation’s largest cities are sprawling metropolises with seemingly endless highways and millions of homes. The most important and influential cities in the nation haven’t always been the same, though.

#4 The Pines, Fallsburg, NY. (1950's-Semi Recent) Not Mine, I Thought It Belonged Here. I Borrowed This From Deadmotelsusa On Instagram

#5 Once Upon A Time In America Iconic Scene Then And Now (1984-2019)

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#6 Charlotte, NC: Unsure Of The Year, But I Found What Appeared To Be A Dirt Track Near My Workplace On Google Maps. I Did Some Research And Went To Check It Out

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Back when the country was formed, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Charleston, and Baltimore were powerhouses. And while they’re all still important today, some have become overshadowed by younger cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Houston. And according to The Atlantic, the prominence of certain cities has changed drastically between 1978 and 2010 as well. Detroit, St. Louis, Cleveland, New Orleans, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Columbus, Indianapolis, and Buffalo have all dropped significantly in GDP rankings. Meanwhile, Washington, DC, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Tampa, Portland, Orlando, and Sacramento made huge strides in improving their rankings.

#7 Waiting Area In Michigan Central Railroad Depot, Detroit (1965 And 2014)

#8 Woodstock Festival Site- 1969 / 2020

#9 Fresh Prince Basketball Court 1990 vs. Now

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These changes are still happening today, though. Good Migrations notes that a handful of cities have rapidly changed even in the last five years. These include Boise City (ID), Provo (UT), Lakeland (FL), Austin (TX), and Huntsville (AL). The transformations that these cities have experienced can be attributed to an increase in job opportunities, an increase in population, an increase in GDP, and more. Along with all of these changes often come more tourism, more cultural and arts events, and perhaps even happier populations.

#10 The Fallen Monarch, Yosemite - 1899 And Nowadays. 'F' Troop Of The 6th Us Cavalry Pictured In The Older Photo

#11 Hoover Dam Water Level July 1983 vs. December 2022

#12 1878 - 2022. Tetons. Not Much Has Really Changed In This Photo. But I Still Think It's Neat

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One thing that makes the United States unique (for better or worse) is the highway system that the country has. And that has definitely changed an incredible amount over the past century. According to Vox, 48,000 miles of highways were added to the nation between the 1950s and 1970s. These gave rural residents access to cities and allowed people who worked in cities to move to suburbs, while still having easy access to their jobs and communities. But there were certainly downsides to these highways as well. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Theodore Roosevelt Would Be Proud

#14 Tunnel Rock At Sequoia National Park, 1952 And 2020

#15 Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles, USA

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Peter Norton, a historian at the University of Virginia, told Vox that there was almost always discrimination involved when determining where these highways would go and whose communities would be impacted by them. “The explanation, in almost every case, is that the relatively well-off, influential people in those cities were able to stop the urban highways that would have gone through their neighborhoods," Norton says. He cites the example of Wisconsin Avenue in DC, which was supposed to become a highway but never did because wealthy residents protested. "The destruction mostly happened in the most disenfranchised neighborhoods. It's astounding how selective it was."

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#16 Unfinished Manhattan Bridge In 1908 And Now

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#18 Chicago In The 1930s vs. Today

Despite how much American cities have changed already, it’s likely that the transformations won’t stop any time soon. There is a movement for walkable cities that is gaining traction in the U.S., and hopefully, many more communities will have options available for transportation other than just cars. In fact, a recent survey found that six out of 10 builders are now moving away from large homes and focusing their attention on creating walkable neighborhoods. 56% of Americans even say they would be willing to move and have a smaller yard if it meant they lived in a more walkable neighborhood. Times are changing!

#19 The North Bank Of The Chicago River Between State Street And Dearborn Street - 1960 The North Bank Of The Chicago River Between State Street And Dearborn Street - 1960 And Today

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#20 Madison Street Bridge - 1911 And Today

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#21 Randolph Street Of The “L” Train Passing Over The Lake Street Bridge - 1910 Randolph Street Of The “L” Train Passing Over The Lake Street Bridge - 1910 And Today

Are you enjoying these photos that tell stories about how much the United States has changed over time, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find most fascinating, and let us know in the comments below how you’d like to see your own city transform. Then, you can find another article from Bored Panda featuring interesting American cities right here!

#22 Amsterdam Ave And 126th St, Harlem 1989 And Today

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#23 Old vs. Now

#24 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

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#25 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

#26 We Lost Amy Winehouse 10 Years Ago Today. Here She Is Back In 2007 In NYC

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#27 Grand Central Terminal, NYC. 1912 Top, 2021 Bottom

#28 10 Years In Detroit. 2009 And 2019. House Proud Lawn Mowing To Abandoned Debris

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#29 Early Los Angeles Compared To 2001

#30 The Tribune Tower, Located At 435 North Michigan Avenue, Seen From Across The Chicago River - 1931 And Today

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#31 Michigan Avenue Bridge - 1929 And Today

#32 Jackson Street Bridge From The South Bank Of The South Branch - 1916 Jackson Street Bridge From The South Bank Of The South Branch - 1916 And Today

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#33 1980’s To Now In Urban USA

#34 1091 E. 165th St, Bronx 1987 And Today

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#35 Mozart Ave At W. Roosevelt, Chicago 1988 And Today

#36 Mlk Blvd At Court St., Newark NJ 1981 And Today

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#37 Linwood St., Camden NJ 1988 And Today

#38 2117 Vyse Ave, Bronx 1989 And Today

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#39 My Town's Downtown Area (1960s vs. 2022)

#40 A New York City Street - 1984 And Present Day

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#41 Sneffels Revenue Mine Colorado 1896 And Now

#42 St. Elmo Colorado 1890 And Now

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#43 Stunner Colorado 1913 And Now

#44 Silver Cliff Colorado Fire House And Now

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#45 Sneffels Colorado 1897 And Now

#46 Detroit, Michigan. Then & Now

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#47 Then And Now — Salem, Virginia

#48 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

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#49 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

#50 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

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#51 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

#52 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

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#53 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

#54 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

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#55 Before (1916) And Current (2019) Photo Of Our Street

#56 Swift River Valley (Massachusetts, Us) 1880s vs. 2010s

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#57 The Flatiron Building, New York (1917 And 2012)

#58 My Family Farm C.1900/2000. It Was In Our Family For 125 Years. My Childhood Bedroom Window Is In The Top Center. It Was Also My Father’s And My Grandfather’s Bedroom

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#59 Dallas, Texas (2001 vs. 2021)

#60 Hollywood High School In Los Angeles In 1941 And Now

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#61 Main & Delaware St, Kansas City, Mo (1906 vs. 2015)

#62 San Francisco, 1920 And 2020

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#63 Amazing Looking Home Restored In Detroit. 1993 And Now

#64 1820 Industrial St, Los Angeles

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#65 Old House In Omaha Nebraska

#66 We Lost Joey Ramone 20 Years Ago Today. Here Is Ramones Pictured Outside Cbgb July 15 1975

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#67 Statue Of Liberty: Left Photo By My Great-Grandfather In 1937, Right Photo By Me In 2019

#68 My Mom And I Sitting On The Stoop Of The Bronx House That's Been In Our Family For 100 Years, Recreating A Photo Of My Great Aunt And Great-Great Grandmother Taken In The '40s

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#69 Abraham Lincoln's Home, Springfield, Illinois. Seen Here In 1861 And Today

#70 Before And After, Seattle Wa

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#71 The Corner Of 49th St & 3rd Ave, Manhattan 1940 vs. 2021

#72 Manhattan 1931 vs. Now

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#73 Mount Rushmore

#74 Then & Now

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#75 Then & Now

#76 Old Photos In Real Life 1934 Edition

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#77 Louisburg Square On Beacon Hill In Boston, In 1930 And 2021

#78 My Hometown, Approx 100 Years Ago vs. My Pic From Last Week.... Not So Much Has Changed

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#79 Silver Plume, Colorado Jail 1895 And Now

#80 Silver Plume School Colorado 1894 And Now

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#81 Silver Cliff Colorado 1890 And Now

#82 R/Oldphotosinreallife - Smuggler Mine Colorado 1902 And Now Smuggler Mine Colorado 1902 And Now

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#83 The Royal York Hotel Towered Over The Toronto Skyline For Close To 40 Years. Nowadays It's Buried Behind Glass And Steel Office Buildings And Condos

#84 Old Photos In Real Life: 1978 vs. Now

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#85 Detroit Before And After The Construction Of Freeways And “Urban Renewal”

#86 I Tried Taking A Modern Version Of This Photo Of The Empire State Building From 1941

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#87 Then & Now

#88 Then & Now

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#89 Then & Now

#90 Then & Now

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