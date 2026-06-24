ADVERTISEMENT

“Turn and face the strange, ch-ch-changes

Pretty soon now you're gonna get older

Time may change me, but I can't trace time…”

David Bowie’s iconic song may have been about reinventing himself as an artist and the inevitability of aging, but it’s something that we can all relate to. We’re constantly evolving, and so is the world around us.

Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of then-versus-now photos of famous places in the United States. As you’ll clearly see, these cities and landmarks have undergone massive changes, and it’s fascinating to examine how they’ve occurred. Enjoy scrolling through these images, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to take a trip down memory lane too.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Manhattan In 1851 And Today

Before-and-after photos showcasing the dramatic transformation of Manhattan's skyline, reflecting how much America has changed.

ParaMike46 Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    University Of Montana ~150 Years Apart

    Before-and-after photos contrasting tipis in a field with a modern university campus, highlighting how much America has changed.

    sweetz55 Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    What An Abandoned Mansion Looks Like As It Deteriorates When It's Not Cared For Between 1965 And 2012

    Before-and-after photos of a large mansion, showing its transformation and how much America has changed over time.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
    POST

    Compared to the rest of the world, the United States is a pretty young country. It’s only been around for 250 years, while some have been standing for over a thousand years. Because the nation is so young, it has transformed an incredible amount over the past two centuries. And the places that have changed the most drastically are the cities.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are plenty of small towns in the U.S. where you can still find dirt roads today, but the nation’s largest cities are sprawling metropolises with seemingly endless highways and millions of homes. The most important and influential cities in the nation haven’t always been the same, though.
    #4

    The Pines, Fallsburg, NY. (1950's-Semi Recent) Not Mine, I Thought It Belonged Here. I Borrowed This From Deadmotelsusa On Instagram

    Before-and-after photos of a lively 1960s swimming pool with people, now overgrown and abandoned, revealing how much America has changed.

    PugetSoundOgre Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    Once Upon A Time In America Iconic Scene Then And Now (1984-2019)

    Before and after photo showing a street leading to a bridge with buildings, illustrating how America has changed.

    PhilGrishayev Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Charlotte, NC: Unsure Of The Year, But I Found What Appeared To Be A Dirt Track Near My Workplace On Google Maps. I Did Some Research And Went To Check It Out

    America before-and-after photos depict a bustling race track with spectators contrasting with an abandoned, overgrown grandstand and track.

    dominicmannphoto Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Back when the country was formed, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Charleston, and Baltimore were powerhouses. And while they’re all still important today, some have become overshadowed by younger cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Houston.

    And according to The Atlantic, the prominence of certain cities has changed drastically between 1978 and 2010 as well. Detroit, St. Louis, Cleveland, New Orleans, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Columbus, Indianapolis, and Buffalo have all dropped significantly in GDP rankings. Meanwhile, Washington, DC, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Tampa, Portland, Orlando, and Sacramento made huge strides in improving their rankings.  
    #7

    Waiting Area In Michigan Central Railroad Depot, Detroit (1965 And 2014)

    Before-and-after image showing how much America has changed, from a busy waiting room to an abandoned, graffiti-covered hall.

    hankmeisterr Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Woodstock Festival Site- 1969 / 2020

    Before and after photo comparing a densely packed concert crowd to an empty green field, showing how America has changed.

    spkelly37 Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    Fresh Prince Basketball Court 1990 vs. Now

    A hand holding a photo of Will Smith playing basketball on an outdoor court, showing how much America has changed.

    karmacannibal Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    These changes are still happening today, though. Good Migrations notes that a handful of cities have rapidly changed even in the last five years. These include Boise City (ID), Provo (UT), Lakeland (FL), Austin (TX), and Huntsville (AL). 

    The transformations that these cities have experienced can be attributed to an increase in job opportunities, an increase in population, an increase in GDP, and more. Along with all of these changes often come more tourism, more cultural and arts events, and perhaps even happier populations.
    #10

    The Fallen Monarch, Yosemite - 1899 And Nowadays. 'F' Troop Of The 6th Us Cavalry Pictured In The Older Photo

    Before-and-after photos of a massive fallen tree in a forest with people and horses, illustrating how much America has changed.

    Le_Rat_Mort Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Hoover Dam Water Level July 1983 vs. December 2022

    Before-and-after photos of the Hoover Dam with varying water levels, demonstrating how much America has changed.

    HD_Adventure Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    1878 - 2022. Tetons. Not Much Has Really Changed In This Photo. But I Still Think It's Neat

    Before-and-after photos showing the Grand Teton mountains and Jackson Lake, illustrating how much America has changed.

    andeo1996 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One thing that makes the United States unique (for better or worse) is the highway system that the country has. And that has definitely changed an incredible amount over the past century. According to Vox, 48,000 miles of highways were added to the nation between the 1950s and 1970s. These gave rural residents access to cities and allowed people who worked in cities to move to suburbs, while still having easy access to their jobs and communities. But there were certainly downsides to these highways as well.    

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Theodore Roosevelt Would Be Proud

    Before and after photo of a waterfall in a mountainous landscape, revealing how America has changed.

    sethsta Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Tunnel Rock At Sequoia National Park, 1952 And 2020

    Before and after photo of a large rock formation over a road, demonstrating how America has changed.

    Eddielowfilthslayer Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles, USA

    Before and after photo of the Hollywood sign on a hillside, highlighting how America has changed over time.

    TogderNodger Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Peter Norton, a historian at the University of Virginia, told Vox that there was almost always discrimination involved when determining where these highways would go and whose communities would be impacted by them.

    “The explanation, in almost every case, is that the relatively well-off, influential people in those cities were able to stop the urban highways that would have gone through their neighborhoods," Norton says. He cites the example of Wisconsin Avenue in DC, which was supposed to become a highway but never did because wealthy residents protested. "The destruction mostly happened in the most disenfranchised neighborhoods. It's astounding how selective it was."

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Unfinished Manhattan Bridge In 1908 And Now

    Before-and-after photos showcasing the construction of the Manhattan Bridge, demonstrating how much America has changed.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    1939/2021

    Before-and-after photos of an urban highway with an overpass, illustrating how much America has changed over time.

    mrl33602 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Chicago In The 1930s vs. Today

    Before-and-after photos of a cityscape in America, highlighting architectural changes and urban evolution.

    DrDMango Report

    4points
    POST

    Despite how much American cities have changed already, it’s likely that the transformations won’t stop any time soon. There is a movement for walkable cities that is gaining traction in the U.S., and hopefully, many more communities will have options available for transportation other than just cars. 

    In fact, a recent survey found that six out of 10 builders are now moving away from large homes and focusing their attention on creating walkable neighborhoods. 56% of Americans even say they would be willing to move and have a smaller yard if it meant they lived in a more walkable neighborhood. Times are changing! 
    #19

    The North Bank Of The Chicago River Between State Street And Dearborn Street - 1960 The North Bank Of The Chicago River Between State Street And Dearborn Street - 1960 And Today

    Before-and-after photos of a riverside area in America, revealing the dramatic changes in development and architecture.

    Lepke2011 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Madison Street Bridge - 1911 And Today

    Before-and-after photos of a busy bridge in America, illustrating the evolution of transport and urban landscape.

    Lepke2011 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Randolph Street Of The “L” Train Passing Over The Lake Street Bridge - 1910 Randolph Street Of The “L” Train Passing Over The Lake Street Bridge - 1910 And Today

    Before-and-after photos of a bridge in America, illustrating structural evolution and a passing train.

    Lepke2011 Report

    4points
    POST

    Are you enjoying these photos that tell stories about how much the United States has changed over time, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find most fascinating, and let us know in the comments below how you’d like to see your own city transform. Then, you can find another article from Bored Panda featuring interesting American cities right here!
    #22

    Amsterdam Ave And 126th St, Harlem 1989 And Today

    Before-and-after photos of a city street with multiple buildings, demonstrating how much America has changed over time.

    stumpjungle Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Old vs. Now

    Before-and-after photos of Times Square reveal how much America has changed, showing its transformation from 1900 to 2021.

    Actual_Macaroon_3024 Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Detroit, Michigan Before And After

    Before-and-after photo of a church interior, showing how much America has changed from pristine to abandoned.

    ForwardGlove Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Detroit, Michigan Before And After

    America before-and-after photos illustrate an old brick building decaying over time, with overgrown ivy and visible structural damage.

    ForwardGlove Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    We Lost Amy Winehouse 10 Years Ago Today. Here She Is Back In 2007 In NYC

    A hand holds a picture of Amy Winehouse sitting on a curb in front of a brick wall, showing how much America has changed.

    mablox Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Grand Central Terminal, NYC. 1912 Top, 2021 Bottom

    Before-and-after photos of Grand Central Terminal showing how much America has changed, from black and white to color.

    strikejay Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    10 Years In Detroit. 2009 And 2019. House Proud Lawn Mowing To Abandoned Debris

    Before-and-after photos of a street with several houses in 2009 and 2019, reflecting how much America has changed.

    Christopherfromtheuk Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Early Los Angeles Compared To 2001

    Before-and-after photos of a mountainous landscape transforming into a city in America, showcasing growth and development.

    chazwazzle Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    The Tribune Tower, Located At 435 North Michigan Avenue, Seen From Across The Chicago River - 1931 And Today

    Before-and-after photos of a historic building in America, showing its architectural changes over time.

    Lepke2011 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Michigan Avenue Bridge - 1929 And Today

    Before-and-after photos of a busy street in America, highlighting changes in traffic and architecture.

    Lepke2011 Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Jackson Street Bridge From The South Bank Of The South Branch - 1916 Jackson Street Bridge From The South Bank Of The South Branch - 1916 And Today

    Before-and-after photos of a street in America showing historical architectural changes and modern urban life.

    Lepke2011 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    1980’s To Now In Urban USA

    Before-and-after photos of an urban street in America, showing dramatic rebuilding and revitalization.

    stumpjungle Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    1091 E. 165th St, Bronx 1987 And Today

    Before-and-after photos of a city block in America, showcasing urban development and street life.

    stumpjungle Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Mozart Ave At W. Roosevelt, Chicago 1988 And Today

    Before-and-after photos of a street corner building, highlighting how much America has changed with renovations and new businesses.

    stumpjungle Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Mlk Blvd At Court St., Newark NJ 1981 And Today

    Before-and-after photos of a historic tower building, illustrating how much America has changed with its refurbished exterior.

    stumpjungle Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Linwood St., Camden NJ 1988 And Today

    Before-and-after photos showing a street scene in America, transformed from a debris-filled area to a grassy, treed lot.

    stumpjungle Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    2117 Vyse Ave, Bronx 1989 And Today

    Before-and-after photos of an ornate building entrance, showing how much America has changed from dilapidated to restored.

    stumpjungle Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    My Town's Downtown Area (1960s vs. 2022)

    Before-and-after photos of a street scene demonstrating how much America has changed, with different buildings and vehicles over time.

    vilify97 Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    A New York City Street - 1984 And Present Day

    Before-and-after photos capture America's urban evolution from a classic street scene to a modern cityscape.

    Objects_Food_Rooms Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Sneffels Revenue Mine Colorado 1896 And Now

    Before-and-after photos capturing how America has changed, from logging operations to a lush, forested mountain landscape.

    stumpjungle Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    St. Elmo Colorado 1890 And Now

    America's transformation: a vibrant 1800s town with businesses evolves into a lush forest with parked cars.

    stumpjungle Report

    3points
    POST
    kirklittlefield avatar
    Littlekw81
    Littlekw81
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just down the street there are quite a few buildings standing. It's a mining ghost town but extremely well preserved thanks to a caretaker in the 1950's and 60s chasing vandals away. There is a small summer population and a handful of year round residents. I went to go to college near here. I love St. Elmo.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Stunner Colorado 1913 And Now

    Before-and-after photos show how a remote mountain camp in America changed into a scenic valley road.

    stumpjungle Report

    3points
    POST
    kirklittlefield avatar
    Littlekw81
    Littlekw81
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These Colorado pictures are making me homesick. I have a coffee table book that shows hundreds of these before and after pictures of Colorado in the 1880's vs the early '00s.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    Silver Cliff Colorado Fire House And Now

    A before-and-after photo revealing how much America changed, comparing a decorated 19th-century storefront with a modern fire station and town hall.

    stumpjungle Report

    3points
    POST
    kirklittlefield avatar
    Littlekw81
    Littlekw81
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, near my alma mater. Beautiful country in the Wet Mountain Valley.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Sneffels Colorado 1897 And Now

    A before-and-after photo demonstrating how much America changed, showing a large snow-covered mining complex vs. a lush, reforested mountain landscape.

    stumpjungle Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Detroit, Michigan. Then & Now

    A before-and-after photo showing how much America changed, featuring grand Victorian houses in 1882 vs. a single dilapidated brick building in 2011.

    MrMacBro Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Then And Now — Salem, Virginia

    Before-and-after photos of a street in America, illustrating changes in trees, road construction, and buildings over time.

    VaDOT Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Detroit, Michigan Before And After

    Before-and-after photos of a grand brick house in America, showing its decay into an abandoned, boarded-up structure.

    ForwardGlove Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Detroit, Michigan Before And After

    Before-and-after photos of Gratiot street in America, showcasing changes in architecture, vehicles, and urban landscape.

    ForwardGlove Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Detroit, Michigan Before And After

    Before-and-after photos of the Ford Motor Company in America, transformed from a large factory to a modern commercial area.

    ForwardGlove Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Detroit, Michigan Before And After

    Before-and-after photo of an elevated walkway connecting buildings, highlighting how much America has changed.

    ForwardGlove Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Detroit, Michigan Before And After

    Before-and-after photo of industrial buildings, revealing how much America has changed with time.

    ForwardGlove Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Detroit, Michigan Before And After

    Before-and-after photo of a street with a church steeple, demonstrating how much America has changed.

    ForwardGlove Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Detroit, Michigan Before And After

    Before-and-after photo of a tall building, illustrating how much America has changed, showing urban decay.

    ForwardGlove Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Before (1916) And Current (2019) Photo Of Our Street

    America before-and-after photos show a residential street changing from unpaved roads and young trees to paved roads and mature trees.

    wobbly_pop_tendy Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Swift River Valley (Massachusetts, Us) 1880s vs. 2010s

    America before-and-after photos capture the Swift River Valley changing from sparse farmland in the 1880s to dense forest in the 2010s.

    dctroll_ Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    The Flatiron Building, New York (1917 And 2012)

    Before-and-after photos of the Flatiron Building in NYC, showing how much America has changed from early 1900s to modern day.

    chriscambridge Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    My Family Farm C.1900/2000. It Was In Our Family For 125 Years. My Childhood Bedroom Window Is In The Top Center. It Was Also My Father’s And My Grandfather’s Bedroom

    Before-and-after photos of a house with a windmill in 1900 and the same house in modern times, showing how much America has changed.

    pappard57 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Dallas, Texas (2001 vs. 2021)

    Aerial before-and-after photos of a city skyline, showing how much America has changed with more skyscrapers and developed areas.

    RyeTiliDie Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Hollywood High School In Los Angeles In 1941 And Now

    Before-and-after photos of a building with palm trees and vintage cars versus modern cars, showing how much America has changed.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Main & Delaware St, Kansas City, Mo (1906 vs. 2015)

    Before-and-after photos of a bustling city street in 1906 with horse-drawn carriages and a barren street in 2015, showing how much America has changed.

    pancakeking1012 Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    San Francisco, 1920 And 2020

    Before and after images of a San Francisco street, from a vintage car on a dirt hill to modern cars on a paved road, showing how much America has changed.

    5_Frog_Margin Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Amazing Looking Home Restored In Detroit. 1993 And Now

    Two photos comparing a dilapidated historic red brick house with its fully restored version surrounded by new construction, showing how much America has changed.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    1820 Industrial St, Los Angeles

    Before and after photos of a narrow brick alley, once a train track and now a lively outdoor gathering space, showing how much America has changed.

    Just_Another_AI Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Old House In Omaha Nebraska

    Before and after photo comparison of a Victorian house from 1890 and 2020, illustrating how much America has changed.

    sethsta Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    We Lost Joey Ramone 20 Years Ago Today. Here Is Ramones Pictured Outside Cbgb July 15 1975

    Hand holding a historic photo of the Ramones in front of CBGB on Bleecker and Bowery streets, showing how much America has changed.

    iconoclastickangaroo Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Statue Of Liberty: Left Photo By My Great-Grandfather In 1937, Right Photo By Me In 2019

    America changed: Statue of Liberty in a vintage photo versus a modern, illuminated night shot across the water.

    Weasley9 Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    My Mom And I Sitting On The Stoop Of The Bronx House That's Been In Our Family For 100 Years, Recreating A Photo Of My Great Aunt And Great-Great Grandmother Taken In The '40s

    America changed: A row of brownstone buildings in the 1940s contrasted with the same buildings in 2022.

    Delighted_Strawberry Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Abraham Lincoln's Home, Springfield, Illinois. Seen Here In 1861 And Today

    Before-and-after photos of a historic wooden house, showing its preservation and how much America has changed over time.

    Le_Rat_Mort Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    Before And After, Seattle Wa

    Before-and-after photos of a coastal city with a highway transforming into a vibrant waterfront park, depicting how much America has changed.

    SimplySeager Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    The Corner Of 49th St & 3rd Ave, Manhattan 1940 vs. 2021

    America changed: Manny Wolfs 49th Street Chop House then and Smith & Wollensky now, New York City before and after.

    Weasley9 Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Manhattan 1931 vs. Now

    America changed: Aerial view of New York City in 1931 compared to 2018, showing immense urban development.

    DTheDev Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Mount Rushmore

    America changed: Mount Rushmore before and after, showing the carved presidential faces, highlighting the transformation of the landscape.

    sethsta Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Then & Now

    Before-and-after photos illustrating America's change from a destroyed city to a vibrant, dense urban landscape.

    No Longer Here Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Then & Now

    A before-and-after photo shows how much America has changed, featuring a historical dirt road town evolving into a modern city.

    No Longer Here Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Old Photos In Real Life 1934 Edition

    A vintage postcard reveals before-and-after photos of America's Court Street, showcasing a century of change.

    jesseberdinka Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Louisburg Square On Beacon Hill In Boston, In 1930 And 2021

    Before-and-after photos show how America has changed, specifically the street, trees, and parked cars in this urban setting.

    alanboston Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    My Hometown, Approx 100 Years Ago vs. My Pic From Last Week.... Not So Much Has Changed

    Compilation of before-and-after photos illustrating how America has changed, featuring a street in Stoke-on-Trent with a seamless transition.

    Hobbz11 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Silver Plume, Colorado Jail 1895 And Now

    An old stone cabin in America, seen in before-and-after photos, remains remarkably preserved on a rocky hillside.

    stumpjungle Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Silver Plume School Colorado 1894 And Now

    A before-and-after photo highlighting how much America changed, showing a large group of children outside a school in the past vs. the same building now a museum.

    stumpjungle Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Silver Cliff Colorado 1890 And Now

    A before-and-after photo illustrating how much America changed, with a bustling 19th-century parade scene vs. a quiet modern street.

    stumpjungle Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    R/Oldphotosinreallife - Smuggler Mine Colorado 1902 And Now Smuggler Mine Colorado 1902 And Now

    Before-and-after photos of a mining town in America, showing dramatic changes from bustling industry to mountainous ruins.

    stumpjungle Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    The Royal York Hotel Towered Over The Toronto Skyline For Close To 40 Years. Nowadays It's Buried Behind Glass And Steel Office Buildings And Condos

    America before-and-after photos show a city skyline evolving from historic buildings to modern skyscrapers over water.

    IWasGregInTokyo Report

    2points
    POST
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While always nice to see my familiar home skyline, we are very much not, in contrast with every other example in this gallery, in the United States.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #84

    Old Photos In Real Life: 1978 vs. Now

    Before-and-after photos of a bustling city street, showing how much America has changed with cars and fashion.

    okgusto Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Detroit Before And After The Construction Of Freeways And “Urban Renewal”

    Before-and-after photos of Detroit, showing how much America has changed with urban development from 1951 to 2002.

    TheSandPeople Report

    2points
    POST
    #86

    I Tried Taking A Modern Version Of This Photo Of The Empire State Building From 1941

    Before-and-after photos of the Empire State Building towering over a changing New York City skyline, showcasing how much America has changed.

    corso923 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Then & Now

    Before-and-after photos showing an old d**g store building and a man leaning on a car, highlighting how much America has changed.

    No Longer Here Report

    2points
    POST
    #88

    Then & Now

    A before-and-after photo showcasing how much America has changed, from a bustling street with a cyclist to a quieter modern road.

    No Longer Here Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Then & Now

    An iconic before-and-after photo depicting how much America has changed, from a classic night skyline to a modern daytime cityscape.

    No Longer Here Report

    2points
    POST
    #90

    Then & Now

    This before-and-after photo reveals how much America has changed, showing a roadside town's transformation over time.

    No Longer Here Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    America- Past And Present

    Before-and-after photos of horse riders showing how much America has changed, from classic cowboy to modern-day casual.

    Lordcrappington Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow