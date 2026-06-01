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Woman Calls Out ‘Racist’ At Sam’s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees
Woman speaking about alleged racism and membership refusal outside Sam's Club in a parking lot setting.
Entitled People, Society

Woman Calls Out ‘Racist’ At Sam’s Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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A video of a woman of color describing an alleged racist encounter with a Sam’s Club employee in Vernon Hills, Illinois, has gone viral on X, drawing more than 300K views.

In the video, the woman — whose identity is unknown — claims she was trying to purchase five items at the store but was unable to do so because her membership card had expired.

Highlights
  • A woman of color alleged that a Sam’s Club employee’s refusal to assist her was racially motivated.
  • Netizens disputed her story, citing inconsistencies and saying store policy, not racism, explained the situation.
  • The incident marked the second Sam’s Club racism-related controversy this year.

She then asked an employee to tap her card for her but was denied.

The woman interpreted the refusal as racially motivated.

“Stop being a Karen. I could have been homeless. Being a Black person is so hard in this world. It’s so hard,” she lamented.

RELATED:

    Social media users pushed back on the woman’s claim of racial bias, pointing to several inconsistencies in her account

    Woman Calls Out 'Racist' At Sam's Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

    Image credits: Chicago_Goofies/X

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    Online, many viewers disagreed with the woman.

    “Just because you were trying to use her and didn’t want to pay for a membership renewal doesn’t make her racist,” one wrote.

    According to her, the incident took place while she was purchasing the items in her cart, which included two cans of pineapples, grapes, oranges, strawberries, and more for her kids.

    As she reached the billing counter, she said she asked the employee very politely if she could make the payment on her behalf.

    Woman Calls Out 'Racist' At Sam's Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

    Image credits: Chicago_Goofies/X

    “She acted like she couldn’t help me, like it was just gonna hurt her financially to tap her membership to help somebody out,” the woman voiced, before proceeding to call the employee “rude” and “racist.”

    “I am asking for her help as a mom, and it’s a shame,” the woman can additionally be heard saying in the video.

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    Netizens were unimpressed by the woman’s frustration and called her out on several fronts.

    Woman Calls Out 'Racist' At Sam's Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

    Image credits: Chicago_Goofies/X

    Sharing a screenshot of her cart, one accused her of “lying” by claiming she had “only five items.”

    “Her ability to count is the same as the racism here… none,” a second wrote in agreement.

    A third zoomed in on the woman’s manicure, remarking that while she did not have money to buy food for her children, “she made sure she had her nails done.”

    The woman commented on the global economy in her video before verbally a**sing the Sam’s Club employee

    Woman Calls Out 'Racist' At Sam's Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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    Woman Calls Out 'Racist' At Sam's Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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    The woman took issue with the Sam’s Club employee for refusing to help her, despite knowing “our economy is crashing” and that gas and food prices are high.

    She had a “heart of a Karen,” she went on to add, claiming the employee moved to another register to avoid helping her.

    Woman Calls Out 'Racist' At Sam's Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

    Image credits: Chicago_Goofies/X

    “We live in this world for what?” she asked, as she asserted she no longer needed her help.

    “I hope you have a worse day, b**ch,” she finally added.

    The woman also cursed at the warehouse chain for making her “uncomfortable,” saying, “F**king Sam’s Club.”

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    Woman Calls Out 'Racist' At Sam's Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

    Image credits: Wikideas1/Wikimedia

    Netizens outlined that the employee in question “could get in trouble” for using her membership card to help a customer, as employees often receive special discounts and rewards on their cards.

    The activity could also be seen as “internal fraud” and invite jail time.

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    One user noted that the woman calling the employee a Karen “can count as reverse racism.”

    “Nobody owes you a thing. The only one being racist is you,” another agreed.

    This marked the second time Sam’s Club made headlines over racism-related concerns this year

    Woman Calls Out 'Racist' At Sam's Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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    Woman Calls Out 'Racist' At Sam's Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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    Ashley Murff, a 42-year-old South Carolina resident, was arrested on February 18 for racist and physically violent behavior toward a woman standing in line at a local Sam’s Club around 1:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

    While the victim’s identity remains undisclosed, her friend, community activist T’Nae Parker, said the confrontation began when the victim tried to help an elderly woman.

    “My friend offered to get a chicken for her. People are allowed to do that,” Parker said, adding that she was confused about how this action ended up upsetting Murff.

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    “She called her the N-word twice,” Parker claimed.

    Woman Calls Out 'Racist' At Sam's Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

    Image credits: WACH FOX

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    Deputies confirmed the account, alongside revealing that the victim was punched in the face when she took out her phone to record Murff.

    Parker said the attack “physically and mentally” shook her friend, adding that the incident highlights broader concerns.

    Woman Calls Out 'Racist' At Sam's Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

    Image credits: WACH FOX

    “The situation highlights why it matters what people believe in, the biases that they carry. Those beliefs don’t just exist in private. They show up in classrooms,” she said.

    The latter half of Parker’s statement seemed to refer to Murff’s profession, which was revealed to be a fourth-grade teacher at Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.

    According to the district, Murff was suspended with immediate effect.

    Murff faced a third-degree a**ault and battery charge but was soon released on bond.

    “Unbelievably entitled and too stupid to know how ignorant and racist she is,” a netizen said about the woman of color

    Woman Calls Out 'Racist' At Sam's Club For Refusing To Let Her Use Her Membership, The Internet Disagrees

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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    The Other Guest
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    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know this for a fact, but I'm willing to bet the employee would be in trouble for using her own membership card at the register she was signed in on. I know way back in the dark ages when I worked at a grocery store, ringing up your own groceries was strictly forbidden, and how could she prove that she scanned it for a customer? EDIT - it's probably forbidden for them to use their membership for a customer who wasn't a member, too. Maybe the cashier didn't even have a membership; do they get one as a perk for working there?

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    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
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    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know this for a fact, but I'm willing to bet the employee would be in trouble for using her own membership card at the register she was signed in on. I know way back in the dark ages when I worked at a grocery store, ringing up your own groceries was strictly forbidden, and how could she prove that she scanned it for a customer? EDIT - it's probably forbidden for them to use their membership for a customer who wasn't a member, too. Maybe the cashier didn't even have a membership; do they get one as a perk for working there?

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