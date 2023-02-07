102 Times People Found Something Amazing While Foraging And Just Had To Share In These Dedicated Online Groups (New Pics)
The practice of collecting wild edible plants and mushrooms has been around for centuries, with people in many parts of the world relying on them for sustenance.
But foraging is back in fashion with more and more people opting for sustainable food sources and ways to connect with nature. From forests and meadows to suburban yards and urban parks, with the right knowledge and skills, foraging can be done virtually anywhere.
So let's have a look at what people found while out foraging and captured in these pictures. Thanks to these three communities on Reddit (this, this, and this one) where foragers shared their treasure, we now have an amazing collection to look at!
Oh Hai
The Amethyst Mushroom Is Like A Galaxy!
An Interesting Shape Of A Mushroom That I Found
Either it's Pac-Man or it's the flower from Mario
Amanita Muscaria, Germany
My Dad Sent Me This Pic Of Him Hanging Out In A Fairy Ring, Thought You All Would Enjoy
This... Bothers Me In So Many Levels
The English common name is Jelly Ear or Judus's Ear....
Just Spotted So Many Beautiful Amethyst Deceivers
Monster Porcini. Not Even That Wormy… I Dried Almost All Of It!
Mother Nature At Her Best
when you scroll up and down it looks like they're moving :0
May The Spores Be With You
Found A 33lb Lion's Mane Today (Tn, USA)
My Local Pizzeria Has A Deal Where They’ll Let You Add Items You Bring. Behold, The Matsutake Chanterelle Hedgehog Pizza
Didn't Find A Single Mushie, But Still Brought Back A Good Haul
Well done. Why can't people bring their rubbish home with them?
Friend Just Sent Me This, What Shall We Assume It Is?
I Made Acorn Flour From The White Oak Acorns In My Yard. Then I Made Cookies
Here's Some Beautiful Wild Shroomies! Location: Kerala, India
Blue-Head
I Just Made Tea With Rosemary Flowers! Does It Count As Foraging? I Can’t Go Far Because I’m Disabled 🤷♀️
Didn’t Know Mushrooms Grew On Pine
An Army Of Little Fellas Finding A Way In The City
Found Growing On Cedar Planks. Palm Beach Florida. Thought Someone Might Appreciate These Little Guys
4 Quarts Of Sea Salt From 30gallons Of Seawater
I Thought This Was An Owl Or Some Other Bird
Have You Ever Seen A More Geometrically-Perfect Chanterelle?
This Shii-Take Growing Log I Got From Work For Christmas Can Be Harvested 3-4 Times A Year For The Next 4-5 Years!
I Have Found Large Truffles But This One Takes The Cake!!
Puff Ball Man
Finally Found One In The Wild!!
One Of The Most Photogenic Toadstools I Have Ever Come Across
Great Hike!! Found A Ton Of Chanterelle And Cow. Bonus Find Was The Giant Salamander!
Felt Compelled To Post My Favorite Photo I’ve Ever Taken, Id On The Fungi Appreciated :) I Think My App Called Them Fairy Parachutes
Found This Yesterday
In Poland, You Don't Even Have To Go Out To The Store To Find Frozen Mushrooms
Mushroom At The Beach
He’s hanging at the beach because…wait for it…he’s a FUN guy… I’ll leave now….
Teeny Tiny! One Of My Fb Friends Discovered This And Took The Pic
Amazing Place For This Mushroom To Grow
I Found These Little Guys With A Snail On Top Of Them Today
More Than 20 Ams This Morning In Front Of The Catholic Church In My Town. God Is Telling Us Something…
Shaggy Inkcap (Coprinus Comatus) Erupting From The Asphalt
My Son Is Still Picking Tons Of Morels And Still Gets Emotional Finding The Giants! Just To Update Everyone! Enjoy Reading The Dumbass Comments Though Hahaha Pic Is From Spring 2022
Ramp Season In Ohio. Tried Ramp Pesto, It's A Hit
Mushroom Grown In A Petri Bowl On Agar. We Normally Only See The Fruit Of The Mushroom And Not The Actual Essential ”body” Part
A Wee Bit More Than I Bargained For 😊
Basket Of Goodies! (Harvested In Eastern Canada In Autumn)
A Different Take On Foraging. The Tree Farm Wanted $60 For A Wreath. I Lashed Some Holly And A Found Deer Antler To Some Cedar Boughs Instead
Imagine Being The Size Of A Flea And Taking A Stroll Down There
Never Seen Anything Like This Pop Up In My Houseplants. Any Ideas?
Beans
California Newts Loving This Rotting Fungus. What Is It?
Lizard meeting: tonight we meet in the garden and take the snails once and for all