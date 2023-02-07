The practice of collecting wild edible plants and mushrooms has been around for centuries, with people in many parts of the world relying on them for sustenance.

But foraging is back in fashion with more and more people opting for sustainable food sources and ways to connect with nature. From forests and meadows to suburban yards and urban parks, with the right knowledge and skills, foraging can be done virtually anywhere.

So let's have a look at what people found while out foraging and captured in these pictures. Thanks to these three communities on Reddit (this, this, and this one) where foragers shared their treasure, we now have an amazing collection to look at!

Psst! After you are done with this post, make sure to check out our previous article with more incredible foraged goods.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Oh Hai

Oh Hai

funkygrrl Report

31points
POST
View more comments
#2

The Amethyst Mushroom Is Like A Galaxy!

The Amethyst Mushroom Is Like A Galaxy!

NotYourAverage_Jane Report

27points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are so beautiful!! I have never seen these before!!

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#3

An Interesting Shape Of A Mushroom That I Found

An Interesting Shape Of A Mushroom That I Found

mr_shai_hulud Report

27points
POST
Error 404 (He/They)
Error 404 (He/They)
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Either it's Pac-Man or it's the flower from Mario

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Amanita Muscaria, Germany

Amanita Muscaria, Germany

R4v_ Report

24points
POST
MomaBear
MomaBear
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahhh what a wonderful photo!!! 😄

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#5

My Dad Sent Me This Pic Of Him Hanging Out In A Fairy Ring, Thought You All Would Enjoy

My Dad Sent Me This Pic Of Him Hanging Out In A Fairy Ring, Thought You All Would Enjoy

mycatdoesntlikeme Report

21points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not your dad, it's a changling

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#6

This... Bothers Me In So Many Levels

This... Bothers Me In So Many Levels

GumGatherer Report

20points
POST
phil bishop
phil bishop
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The English common name is Jelly Ear or Judus's Ear....

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Just Spotted So Many Beautiful Amethyst Deceivers

Just Spotted So Many Beautiful Amethyst Deceivers

Sapphicorns Report

19points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a flower

2
2points
reply
#8

Monster Porcini. Not Even That Wormy… I Dried Almost All Of It!

Monster Porcini. Not Even That Wormy… I Dried Almost All Of It!

rararamen604 Report

18points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow that is huge. How do folks find these things? Was it a lot smaller when it was dried out?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Mother Nature At Her Best

Mother Nature At Her Best

naturelionmushroom Report

16points
POST
sproutdidydoodah
sproutdidydoodah
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

when you scroll up and down it looks like they're moving :0

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#10

May The Spores Be With You

May The Spores Be With You

R4v_ Report

16points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well there are some strange things in the Star War's movies

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Found A 33lb Lion's Mane Today (Tn, USA)

Found A 33lb Lion's Mane Today (Tn, USA)

CleverDuck Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#12

My Local Pizzeria Has A Deal Where They’ll Let You Add Items You Bring. Behold, The Matsutake Chanterelle Hedgehog Pizza

My Local Pizzeria Has A Deal Where They’ll Let You Add Items You Bring. Behold, The Matsutake Chanterelle Hedgehog Pizza

saampinaali Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#13

Didn't Find A Single Mushie, But Still Brought Back A Good Haul

Didn't Find A Single Mushie, But Still Brought Back A Good Haul

64557175 Report

15points
POST
Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well done. Why can't people bring their rubbish home with them?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Friend Just Sent Me This, What Shall We Assume It Is?

Friend Just Sent Me This, What Shall We Assume It Is?

Educational-Ad8759 Report

15points
POST
goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We don't assume,we marvel

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

I Made Acorn Flour From The White Oak Acorns In My Yard. Then I Made Cookies

I Made Acorn Flour From The White Oak Acorns In My Yard. Then I Made Cookies

Gothwitchgoblincrow7 Report

15points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did you make enough for all of us??

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

Here's Some Beautiful Wild Shroomies! Location: Kerala, India

Here's Some Beautiful Wild Shroomies! Location: Kerala, India

the_renegade_dude Report

14points
POST
Me
Me
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a shop on the corner that sells many many lamps

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

Blue-Head

Blue-Head

AnthropologicalLu Report

14points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is the little white one the baby? This is really nice.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

I Just Made Tea With Rosemary Flowers! Does It Count As Foraging? I Can’t Go Far Because I’m Disabled 🤷‍♀️

I Just Made Tea With Rosemary Flowers! Does It Count As Foraging? I Can’t Go Far Because I’m Disabled 🤷‍♀️

Fatness_Nevereats Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#19

Didn’t Know Mushrooms Grew On Pine

Didn’t Know Mushrooms Grew On Pine

ParkingStable5653 Report

13points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They may be magic

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

An Army Of Little Fellas Finding A Way In The City

An Army Of Little Fellas Finding A Way In The City

Coragiran Report

13points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmm, unusual to see fungus growing out of paving. Sewers are leaking, or there's a body....

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Found Growing On Cedar Planks. Palm Beach Florida. Thought Someone Might Appreciate These Little Guys

Found Growing On Cedar Planks. Palm Beach Florida. Thought Someone Might Appreciate These Little Guys

Infinitely_Infantile Report

12points
POST
rs_adahl1971
rs_adahl1971
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I appreciate them. Such a happy color.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#22

4 Quarts Of Sea Salt From 30gallons Of Seawater

4 Quarts Of Sea Salt From 30gallons Of Seawater

musicals4life Report

12points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cheaper to buy rather than waste energy and carbon evaporating all the water.. in winter. At least wait till summer and let the sun do it.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

I Thought This Was An Owl Or Some Other Bird

I Thought This Was An Owl Or Some Other Bird

qualityadvicefree Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#24

Have You Ever Seen A More Geometrically-Perfect Chanterelle?

Have You Ever Seen A More Geometrically-Perfect Chanterelle?

_Gravedancer_ Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#25

This Shii-Take Growing Log I Got From Work For Christmas Can Be Harvested 3-4 Times A Year For The Next 4-5 Years!

This Shii-Take Growing Log I Got From Work For Christmas Can Be Harvested 3-4 Times A Year For The Next 4-5 Years!

mirtistheword Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#26

I Have Found Large Truffles But This One Takes The Cake!!

I Have Found Large Truffles But This One Takes The Cake!!

ValhallaCats Report

11points
POST
goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never tried it does it taste good, or do you sell it

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

Puff Ball Man

Puff Ball Man

SergeantStreet Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#28

Finally Found One In The Wild!!

Finally Found One In The Wild!!

Dream_cellar Report

10points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A cheerleaders pom pom!!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#29

One Of The Most Photogenic Toadstools I Have Ever Come Across

One Of The Most Photogenic Toadstools I Have Ever Come Across

xbbn1985 Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#30

Great Hike!! Found A Ton Of Chanterelle And Cow. Bonus Find Was The Giant Salamander!

Great Hike!! Found A Ton Of Chanterelle And Cow. Bonus Find Was The Giant Salamander!

colins_g_oertz Report

10points
POST
#31

Felt Compelled To Post My Favorite Photo I’ve Ever Taken, Id On The Fungi Appreciated :) I Think My App Called Them Fairy Parachutes

Felt Compelled To Post My Favorite Photo I’ve Ever Taken, Id On The Fungi Appreciated :) I Think My App Called Them Fairy Parachutes

Spirited_Fruit8730 Report

10points
POST
#32

Found This Yesterday

Found This Yesterday

3_T_SCROAT Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#33

In Poland, You Don't Even Have To Go Out To The Store To Find Frozen Mushrooms

In Poland, You Don't Even Have To Go Out To The Store To Find Frozen Mushrooms

R4v_ Report

10points
POST
#34

Mushroom At The Beach

Mushroom At The Beach

CarcanoFitz Report

10points
POST
Lis Daglish
Lis Daglish
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He’s hanging at the beach because…wait for it…he’s a FUN guy… I’ll leave now….

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#35

Teeny Tiny! One Of My Fb Friends Discovered This And Took The Pic

Teeny Tiny! One Of My Fb Friends Discovered This And Took The Pic

maesterofwargs Report

10points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At the top one there is a tall mushroom and it has little one in front of it. In front of the little one looks like a bald man saying let go of my house of mushrooms. LOL!!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#36

Amazing Place For This Mushroom To Grow

Amazing Place For This Mushroom To Grow

IamAMadScientist420 Report

9points
POST
Error 404 (He/They)
Error 404 (He/They)
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see no god up there... Other than ME

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#37

I Found These Little Guys With A Snail On Top Of Them Today

I Found These Little Guys With A Snail On Top Of Them Today

lar_yeet Report

9points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it's a slug. May be the Smurfs live her. I'm mean it's blue.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#38

More Than 20 Ams This Morning In Front Of The Catholic Church In My Town. God Is Telling Us Something…

More Than 20 Ams This Morning In Front Of The Catholic Church In My Town. God Is Telling Us Something…

Goongagalunga Report

9points
POST
goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There everywhere where i live

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

Shaggy Inkcap (Coprinus Comatus) Erupting From The Asphalt

Shaggy Inkcap (Coprinus Comatus) Erupting From The Asphalt

BigAcanthocephala786 Report

9points
POST
#40

My Son Is Still Picking Tons Of Morels And Still Gets Emotional Finding The Giants! Just To Update Everyone! Enjoy Reading The Dumbass Comments Though Hahaha Pic Is From Spring 2022

My Son Is Still Picking Tons Of Morels And Still Gets Emotional Finding The Giants! Just To Update Everyone! Enjoy Reading The Dumbass Comments Though Hahaha Pic Is From Spring 2022

Odd-Peace-2464 Report

9points
POST
ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll gladly take them all!!!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#41

Ramp Season In Ohio. Tried Ramp Pesto, It's A Hit

Ramp Season In Ohio. Tried Ramp Pesto, It's A Hit

OldTown138 Report

9points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks yummy!! I pesto!!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#42

Mushroom Grown In A Petri Bowl On Agar. We Normally Only See The Fruit Of The Mushroom And Not The Actual Essential ”body” Part

Mushroom Grown In A Petri Bowl On Agar. We Normally Only See The Fruit Of The Mushroom And Not The Actual Essential ”body” Part

Readerboy123 Report

8points
POST
#43

A Wee Bit More Than I Bargained For 😊

A Wee Bit More Than I Bargained For 😊

sedbg Report

8points
POST
Error 404 (He/They)
Error 404 (He/They)
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How many snakes are in this picture??

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Basket Of Goodies! (Harvested In Eastern Canada In Autumn)

Basket Of Goodies! (Harvested In Eastern Canada In Autumn)

_Gravedancer_ Report

8points
POST
#45

A Different Take On Foraging. The Tree Farm Wanted $60 For A Wreath. I Lashed Some Holly And A Found Deer Antler To Some Cedar Boughs Instead

A Different Take On Foraging. The Tree Farm Wanted $60 For A Wreath. I Lashed Some Holly And A Found Deer Antler To Some Cedar Boughs Instead

Haltmaw Report

7points
POST
Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So much more satisfying if you make it yourself.

0
0points
reply
#46

Imagine Being The Size Of A Flea And Taking A Stroll Down There

Imagine Being The Size Of A Flea And Taking A Stroll Down There

Blurbinator Report

6points
POST
#47

Never Seen Anything Like This Pop Up In My Houseplants. Any Ideas?

Never Seen Anything Like This Pop Up In My Houseplants. Any Ideas?

psychosociop Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#48

Beans

Beans

saddestofboys Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#49

California Newts Loving This Rotting Fungus. What Is It?

California Newts Loving This Rotting Fungus. What Is It?

jaayydubzz Report

6points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lizard meeting: tonight we meet in the garden and take the snails once and for all

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#50

Look What I Found In Southern France. Apparently Endangered In Europe, So I Left It Alone

Look What I Found In Southern France. Apparently Endangered In Europe, So I Left It Alone

zzharkk Report

6points
POST
Greymom
Greymom
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a corgi’s butt!😂

0
0points
reply
#51

My Cotw That I Found This Year And The Yummy Meals I Made With It

My Cotw That I Found This Year And The Yummy Meals I Made With It

dtothebb Report

6points
POST
#52

The Rarest Mushroom I've Found So Far, Gliophorus Reginae

The Rarest Mushroom I've Found So Far, Gliophorus Reginae

ExplicitSmile Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Cobalt Crust Fungus(Terana Caerulea)

Cobalt Crust Fungus(Terana Caerulea)

GoldenChinchilla Report

5points
POST
#54

Speechless And Truly In Awe Of This Find. Confirmation That It Is A Black Pearl Slime Mold?

Speechless And Truly In Awe Of This Find. Confirmation That It Is A Black Pearl Slime Mold?

neartintinne Report

5points
POST
#55

Epic Haul From A Honest Day's Worth Of Foraging

Epic Haul From A Honest Day's Worth Of Foraging

sunsetcitymushrooms Report

5points
POST
DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mussel's and sea urchins.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#56

I Foraged Some Lemons And Barrel Cactus Seeds And Made Some Cake 🍰

I Foraged Some Lemons And Barrel Cactus Seeds And Made Some Cake 🍰

ihatemyfuxkinglife Report

5points
POST
#57

Made Wine From A Ton Of Prickly Pear I Harvested In New Mexico This September. Looks Rad. Tastes Like Fancy Dirt

Made Wine From A Ton Of Prickly Pear I Harvested In New Mexico This September. Looks Rad. Tastes Like Fancy Dirt

doctormustafa Report

5points
POST
#58

Managed To Get 10kg Of Trumpet Chantarelles In Under 2 Hours Today

Managed To Get 10kg Of Trumpet Chantarelles In Under 2 Hours Today

Von_Lehmann Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#59

Anyone Have An Idea Of What These Mushrooms Are ? On A Birch Tree In New England

Anyone Have An Idea Of What These Mushrooms Are ? On A Birch Tree In New England