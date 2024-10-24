ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it happens around the office coffee machine, the BBQ party's grill, or at the bar, running out of things to say is a real possibility when you're having small talk. And depending on the level of your social anxiety, the uncomfortable silence that follows can be pretty deafening. So in order not to end up in such a situation, let's take a look at the Facebook group 'Unique Facts.' From intricate personal stories to fascinating trivia about the animal kingdom, and beyond, these posts will definitely give you some random ideas on how to save your next failing conversation.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Flicker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
johannazamora_1 avatar
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a really good 2014 99% Invisible podcast about this. …. It happened in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

#2

Interesting-Unique-Facts

IQ- Logic- Puzzles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Arun Kumar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Arun Kumar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Strange Facts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
chewbonkies avatar
Rebekah Fuentes
Rebekah Fuentes
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know in my brain it's an octopus, however, doesn't that look like my man's carrying a 8 armed Alien through the water?!?!?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Strange Facts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Flicker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Rehena Yeasmin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
johannazamora_1 avatar
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s not about climate change. It was initially started as a clock to see how close we are total nuclear annihilation…….with North Korea sending troops to Ukraine, that got closer.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Arun Kumar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Facts Humor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Arun Kumar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Arun Kumar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Hub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Discovery Science+ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Facts Humor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Strange Facts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Flicker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Positive pathway Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Positive pathway Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Strange Facts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Facts Humor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Arun Kumar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Hub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Hub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
moiradrake avatar
LonelyLittleLeafSheep
LonelyLittleLeafSheep
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or maybe just plant a tree? In the US, these tanks would be vandalized and broken in no time at all.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Unbelievable facts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Flicker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Facts Humor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Discovery Science+ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Brain Busters Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Discovery Science+ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
moiradrake avatar
LonelyLittleLeafSheep
LonelyLittleLeafSheep
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, thank you. My dreams are really weird, usually involve strange architecture and not enough bathrooms, and watching them once in my sleep is quite enough.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Flicker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Arun Kumar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Facts Humor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#34

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Discovery Science+ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Interesting-Unique-Facts

World Facts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Epic Facts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Space World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Hub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Hub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Discovery Science+ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Arun Kumar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#42

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Flicker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Arun Kumar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Interesting-Unique-Facts

World Facts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Interesting-Unique-Facts

World Facts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Discovery Science+ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Strange Facts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Arun Kumar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Facts Humor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Facts World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Arun Kumar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Hub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Discovery Science+ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Arun Kumar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Discovery Science+ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Fission Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Discovery Science+ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Epic Facts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Strange Facts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Arun Kumar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Arun Kumar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Discovery Science+ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Strange Facts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Discovery Science+ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Arun Kumar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Flicker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Discovery Science+ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Strange Facts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Positive pathway Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Positive pathway Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Positive pathway Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Positive pathway Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Fission Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#74

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Arun Kumar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Discovery Science+ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Facts World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Discovery Science+ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Facts World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Hub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Interesting-Unique-Facts

World Facts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Discovery Science+ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

Interesting-Unique-Facts

Fact Hub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!