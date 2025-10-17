ADVERTISEMENT

The universe is truly magical: vast, mysterious, and endlessly fascinating. There’s something almost unreal about being able to see photos captured from the depths of space, where time and distance stretch beyond imagination.

Today, we’ve gathered some of the most breathtaking astronomy photos ever taken — stunning glimpses of stars, planets glowing in distant systems, and galaxies swirling in cosmic harmony. Each image is a reminder of just how small we are… and how beautiful the universe can be. Keep scrolling, and get ready to be amazed.

#1

Saturn Through My 6" Telescope

Saturn with its rings captured in an epic astronomy photo showing the beauty and mystery of space.

danborja Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can you imagine Galileo making that out with a 2" lens? He saw the rings before any other human. Colloquially he thought the planet had ears at first.

    #2

    I Traveled To The Top Of The Famous Mauna Kea Volcano In Hawaii To Capture The Moment Saturn Slipped Behind The Moon. This Was Captured Using A 14" Telescope I Borrowed On The Island

    Close-up astronomy photo showing the detailed surface of the moon with Saturn visible in the background.

    ajamesmccarthy Report

    #3

    Volcanic Eruption Captured From Space. An Astronaut's Photo Of The Raikoke Volcano Erupting On June 22, 2019

    Volcanic ash plume rising amid clouds, showcasing the beauty and mystery of space and earth from above.

    NASA Report

    The Universe is mind-bogglingly vast, containing everything we know and much we don’t. From galaxies and stars to planets, cosmic dust, dark matter, and even the energy that fuels expansion, the Universe encompasses all of space, time, matter, and energy. And yes, that includes us. With so many mysteries and wonders, it’s no surprise humans have been staring at the night sky in awe for millennia. Each discovery, no matter how small, gives us a glimpse into the sheer scale and beauty of the cosmos.

    #4

    The Birth Of A Star, January 25, 2023

    Bipolar outflow nebula with vibrant red, blue, and purple gases captured in an epic astronomy photo showing space mystery.

    NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI. Image processing: J. DePasquale, A. Pagan, and A. Koekemoer (STScI) Report

    #5

    The “Butterfly Nebula”, June 18, 2020

    Vibrant astronomy photo of a colorful butterfly-shaped nebula showcasing the beauty and mystery of space.

    NASA, ESA, Joel Kastner (RIT) Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Supernova remnants are so pretty from the outside. Don't get too close or the radiation will melt your face off. Then again that's good advice for any shiny object we see in space.

    #6

    The Aurora Australis Arcs Above A Partly Cloudy Indian Ocean. From The International Space Station As It Orbited 269 Miles Above In Between Australia And Antarctica On June 12, 2025

    Aurora borealis glowing over Earth’s horizon, captured in an epic astronomy photo revealing space’s beauty and mystery.

    NASA/Nichole Ayers Report

    Let’s talk about age—not birthdays, but cosmic age. The Universe is estimated to be around 13.8 billion years old. It all began with the Big Bang, when everything we know was compressed into an unimaginably tiny, dense, and hot point. Then, in an instant, it began to expand, cool, and evolve, eventually giving rise to galaxies, stars, planets, and the building blocks of life. Essentially, every atom in your body once existed in that first infinitesimal point of cosmic creation.

    #7

    City Lights Dot The U.S. Landscape. May 21, 2025

    View of Earth’s city lights and space station exterior capturing epic astronomy photos of space’s beauty and mystery.

    NASA Report

    #8

    I Pointed A Telescope Near The Core Of The Milky Way For 10 Hours, And Revealed More Stars Than I Could Possibly Count. The Sky Is So Crowded It Almost Looks Like Noise

    Epic astronomy photo showing a dense star field with dark cosmic dust clouds, highlighting the beauty and mystery of space.

    ajamesmccarthy Report

    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How could we possibly be the only one.

    #9

    Moon Crosses In Front Of Earth

    Dark side of the moon partially covering Earth with visible clouds and land in this epic astronomy photo of space.

    This photo shows the far side of the Moon, illuminated by the Sun, as it crosses between the DISCOVR spacecraft's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) camera and telescope, and the Earth, one million miles away. Taken August 5, 2015.

    NASA/NOAA Report

    gpollock01 avatar
    Gwen
    Gwen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like the Death Star lining up to destroy Earth.

    The Universe isn’t random chaos—it follows strict physical laws that govern everything from the motion of planets to the bending of light. Newton’s laws of gravitation explain how celestial bodies attract each other, while Einstein’s Theory of Relativity shows us how gravity affects space and time itself. These rules mean that even the wildest cosmic events, like colliding black holes or exploding stars, operate under predictable patterns, helping scientists make sense of this vast cosmic arena.
    #10

    From My Backyard In Az I Captured The Dolphin Head Nebula. This Is My Favorite Image To Date

    Epic astronomy photo of the translucent Jellyfish Nebula glowing against a star-filled background in deep space.

    frustratedphoton Report

    #11

    The Family Photo That Charlie Duke Left On The Moon On April 23, 1972

    Photo showing a family picture left on the lunar surface, highlighting the beauty and mystery of space exploration.

    NASA Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bleached white by solar radiation by now unfortunately. We're never going to live on the moon unless we learn how to deal with that. Same goes for Mars. Sorry Elon.

    #12

    Hubble Views A Vast Galactic Neighborhood, January 08, 2024

    Spiral galaxies and stars captured in an epic astronomy photo showcasing the beauty and mystery of space.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Dalcanton, Dark Energy Survey/DOE/FNAL/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA; Acknowledgment: L. Shatz Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone else remember when Hubble got eyeglasses courtesy of SST Discovery and her crew? One of teh coolest things NASA ever did.

    Just like an enormous organization, the Universe has a structured hierarchy. Galaxies are grouped into clusters, clusters into superclusters, and these form the large-scale cosmic web spanning billions of light-years. Within galaxies, stars orbit the center, sometimes with planets, moons, asteroids, and comets accompanying them. This layered structure shows that even the seemingly chaotic expanse of space has an elegant and intricate order underlying its immense scale.
    #13

    A Black Hole Gobbles Up A Star

    Red swirling cosmic formation around a black hole showcasing epic astronomy photos of the beauty and mystery of space.

    A disk of hot gas swirls around a black hole in this illustration from Dec. 20, 2022. A long stream of hot gas on the right, coming from a star that was pulled apart by the black hole, feeds into the disk.

    These events, known as tidal disruption events, can take just a matter or weeks or months from the destruction of the star to the formation of the disk. The gas gets hotter the closer it gets to the black hole, but the hottest material – a cloud of plasma called a corona – can be found above it.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech Report

    #14

    The Sombrero Galaxy

    Spiral galaxy with bright core and dust lanes surrounded by stars in an epic astronomy photo showing the beauty of space.

    NASA/STScI/AURA Report

    #15

    The Eclipse As Seen From The International Space Station, 2024

    Epic astronomy photo showing Earth's curvature and shadow from space with clouds and land details visible.

    NASA Report

    Speaking of galaxies, there are billions of them scattered across the Universe. Each galaxy contains millions, sometimes billions, of stars, each potentially with its own planetary system. Our own Milky Way is just one of these countless galaxies, and yet it holds more stars than we can realistically imagine. Some galaxies are compact and densely packed, while others stretch across unimaginable distances, each a universe of possibility in itself.
    #16

    Crescent Earth, Jun 30, 2009

    View of Earth rising over the moon's horizon, showcasing epic astronomy and the beauty of space mysteries.

    NASA Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone you have ever heard of is in this photo.

    #17

    In One Of The Most Rewarding Shots Of My Career, I Captured The International Space Station In Conjunction With The 53-Mile-Wide Tycho Crater On The Moon

    Close-up astronomy photo of the moon's surface with a space station silhouetted against the detailed lunar landscape.

    ajamesmccarthy Report

    #18

    Realistic Size And Distance Between The Andromeda Galaxy And Milky Way

    Two spiral galaxies captured in an epic astronomy photo showcasing the beauty and mystery of space.

    Vasek_CZ_ Report

    arthurwhite avatar
    Rtblast66
    Rtblast66
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies are likely to collide in about 4.5 to 5 billion years, or potentially later, as new research suggests the collision is not as certain as previously thought" If they do, practically nothing will collide, stars etc. Space is just ..big

    Closer to home, the Sun and Moon dominate our sky. While they look about the same size from Earth, that’s a cosmic coincidence: the Sun is roughly 400 times larger than the Moon but also 400 times farther away. Their relative size alignment creates phenomena like solar eclipses, making us marvel at nature’s perfect balance. Beyond aesthetics, the Sun provides life-giving energy, and the Moon influences tides, showing just how essential these celestial neighbors are to our planet.
    #19

    Southern Storms - This Image Shows Jupiter's South Pole, As Seen By Nasa's Juno Spacecraft From An Altitude Of 32,000 Miles (52,000 Kilometers), 2017

    Close-up epic astronomy photo showing swirling blue and beige storms on the mysterious surface of a gas giant planet.

    Betsy Asher Hall and Gervasio Robles based on images provided courtesy of NASA Report

    Florida’s Rocks And Rocketeers

    View of Earth from space showing coastline, ocean, and space equipment, an epic astronomy photo capturing the beauty of space.

    An astronaut onboard the International Space Station (ISS) captured this oblique photograph of Florida, on the southeastern coast of the United States. The image highlights the state’s many lakes, as well as the shallow, light-toned waters of the Florida Keys.

    NASA Report

    #21

    Astronaut Bruce Mccandless Performs The First Untethered Spacewalk

    Astronaut floating above Earth in space, showcasing the beauty and mystery of space in an epic astronomy photo.

    Astronaut Bruce McCandless II approaches his maximum distance from the Earth-orbiting Space Shuttle Challenger in this 70mm photo from Feb. 7, 1984. 

    NASA Report

    Here’s a staggering fact: about 95% of the Universe is invisible. According to the BBC, only roughly 4.9% of the mass-energy of the Universe is made of atoms, the kind of stuff we, the stars, and galaxies are made of. Dark matter, which makes up about 26.8% of cosmic mass-energy, exerts gravitational pull but remains unseen.

    Meanwhile, dark energy, accounting for 68.3%, fills all of space and drives the Universe’s accelerated expansion. Most of what exists is invisible to our eyes, and scientists are still working to unravel the mysteries of this hidden cosmic majority. It’s a reminder that the Universe is far bigger and stranger than anything we can directly observe.
    #22

    Holding Pieces Of The Moon And Mars At The Same Time

    Hand holding two space rocks with different textures, showcasing epic astronomy photos of the beauty and mystery of space.

    reddit.com Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate this person because I want to do this too.

    #23

    Flower Grown On The International Space Station

    Orange flower blooming in space with Earth’s curvature and darkness highlighting the beauty and mystery of space.

    stationcdrkelly Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband says this is the most sadly confused plant he has seen in his life 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    #24

    Saturn’s Rings Display Their Subtle Colors In This View Captured On August 22, 2009, By Nasa’s Cassini Spacecraft

    Close-up astronomy photo of Saturn's intricate rings showcasing the beauty and mystery of space.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute Report

    #25

    This Image Shows A View Of The Earth On September 21, 2005 With The Full Arctic Region Visible

    View of Earth from space showing Antarctica covered in ice, illustrating the beauty and mystery of space.

    NASA/GSFC Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't this Antarctica? I can see Madagascar and the southern tip of Africa, and Argentina.

    #26

    Buzz Aldrin Took This Iconic Image Of A Bootprint On The Moon During The Apollo 11 Moonwalk On July 20, 1969

    Astronaut boot print on the lunar surface showcasing the mystery and beauty of space exploration in astronomy photos.

    NASA Report

    #27

    I Captured The Moon Being Illuminated By The Earth During The Total Eclipse

    Solar eclipse captured in an epic astronomy photo showing the glowing corona and mysterious beauty of space at night.

    navidj Report

    Wow! The Universe is both beautiful and humbling, a mixture of mystery, majesty, and mind-boggling facts. And these give us tiny glimpses into this vastness. Which of these cosmic wonders made you stop and stare? Did you gasp at the size of galaxies, the scale of dark energy, or the sheer age of the Universe? Scroll through, and prepare to feel simultaneously tiny and awe-inspired.
    #28

    What A Photo

    Comet rising over Earth’s horizon with aurora lights and stars showcasing the beauty and mystery of space.

    dominickmatthew Report

    #29

    Our Milky Way

    Spiral galaxy glowing with stars and cosmic dust, showcasing the beauty and mystery of space in an epic astronomy photo.

    Our home galaxy is called the Milky Way. It’s a spiral galaxy with a disk of stars spanning more than 100,000 light-years. Earth is located along one of the galaxy’s spiral arms, about halfway from the center. Our solar system takes about 240 million years to orbit the Milky Way just once.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. Amazing how they were able to capture the full milky way from outer space, from Earth. /s

    #30

    Photo Taken Of Hurricane Florence Convection With Deep Eyewall In Atlantic Sea, 2018

    Swirling clouds form an eye-like vortex, capturing the epic beauty and mystery of space in an astronomy photo.

    ESA/NASA–A. Gerst Report

    #31

    Comet A6 (Lemmon) From My Backyard, 2025

    Bright green comet with a long glowing tail streaking across a starry night sky in epic astronomy photos.

    MrJackDog , brennanmgilmore Report

    #32

    Mars Was Much Larger In The Sky! That Is When I Captured This Photo, Right When Mars Emerged From Occlusion. It’s A Great Time To Take Out Your Telescope, 2023

    Close-up astronomy photo of the moon's surface with a rising celestial body showing the beauty and mystery of space.

    cosmic_background Report

    #33

    Detailed Beauty Of Ring Nebula, 2023

    Colorful cosmic nebula glowing in space surrounded by stars, showcasing the beauty and mystery of astronomy photos.

    ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Barlow (UCL), N. Cox (ACRI-ST), R. Wesson (Cardiff University) Report

    #34

    Two Dramatically Different Faces Of Our Red Planet Neighbor Appear In These Comparison Images Showing How A Global Dust Storm Engulfed Mars

    Two epic astronomy photos of Mars showing seasonal changes and surface details, highlighting the beauty and mystery of space.

    NASA, James Bell (Cornell Univ.), Michael Wolff (Space Science Inst.), and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA Report

    #35

    Nasa’s Webb Delivers Deepest Infrared Image Of Universe Yet, July 12, 2022

    Vivid astronomy photo showing a cluster of distant galaxies and bright stars revealing space's beauty and mystery.

    NASA / ESA / CSA / STScI Report

    #36

    I Teamed Up With A Fellow Friend To Try And Capture The Most Ridiculously Detailed Image Of The Entire Sun We Could

    Close-up view of the sun showing solar flares and the swirling beauty and mystery of space in astronomy photos

    The result was a whopping 140 megapixels, and features a solar "tornado" over 14 Earths tall. This is a crop from the full image, make sure you zoom in.

    ajamesmccarthy Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    regrettably taken at pretty much a sunspot minimum, so there's not much dramatic outgassing.

    #37

    Nasa’s Webb Captures Dying Star’s Final "Performance" In Fine Detail, July 12, 2022

    Glowing cosmic nebula with bright blue center and fiery orange outer rings, showcasing epic astronomy space beauty and mystery.

    NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All that will become new stars and worlds. I am totally into the romance of science.

    #38

    The Needle Galaxy Is Nearly 50 Million Light-Years Away. I Used 11 Hours Of Exposure Time To Capture It From My Backyard

    Epic astronomy photo of a distant galaxy surrounded by stars, showcasing the beauty and mystery of space.

    chucksastro Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    50 years ago our best telescopes couldn't manage this image, and now he can do it in his backyard. It has been so much fun watching all this.

    #39

    Volcanic Eruption From Space, June 12, 2009

    Volcanic eruption captured from space, showcasing dramatic clouds of ash and smoke against the vast beauty and mystery of space.

    NASA/JSC/Image Science and Analysis Laboratory Report

    #40

    Sunset In Mars, Mar 11, 2024

    Sunrise over a dusty, rocky landscape captured in an epic astronomy photo showing the beauty and mystery of space.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Texas A&M Univ. Report

    #41

    An Astronaut Captured A Moment Of Morning Beauty In A Region Often Shrouded In Clouds, July 5, 2018

    Sunlight reflecting off Earth's surface viewed from space, showcasing the beauty and mystery of astronomy.

    NASA Report

    #42

    Very Cool Shots

    Epic astronomy photo showing the eye of Hurricane Beryl from space, capturing the beauty and mystery of the storm's structure.

    dominickmatthew Report

    #43

    Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, April 1, 2018

    Close-up of Jupiter's atmosphere showing the Great Red Spot in epic astronomy photos of space.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt/Seán Doran Report

    #44

    The Koreas At Night, January 30, 2014

    Nighttime space photo showing illuminated cities on the Korean Peninsula and surrounding regions from space.

    NASA Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you zoom in you can see street grids defined in grids, but otherwise I think the sidewalks go up about 8 pm.

    #45

    Saying ‘Farewell’ To Insight Mars Lander, December 20, 2022

    Surface of Mars captured by a rover, showcasing unique astronomy features in an epic space exploration photo.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech Report

    #46

    Saturn Aurora, January 28, 2004

    Saturn with detailed rings and glowing south pole aurora, a stunning astronomy photo showing the beauty of space.

    NASA, ESA, J. Clarke (Boston University), and Z. Levay (STScI Report

    #47

    Genetically Modified, Extremely Dwarf Tomato Plants Grow Aboard The International Space Station, May 16, 2025

    Sprouts growing in labeled containers with water droplets, showcasing natural beauty and mystery in a scientific setting.

    The space botany experiment tests the plants ability to grow without photosynthesis and survive in confined environments in weightlessness potentially supporting crop production on spacecraft.

    NASA Report

    #48

    Astronaut Nichole Ayers Trims Astronaut Anne Mcclain’s Hair, May 31, 2025

    Two astronauts floating inside a spacecraft surrounded by equipment in an epic astronomy photos setting.

    NASA Report

    #49

    Nasa Astronauts Make Pizza Aboard The International Space Station, September 9, 2024

    Astronauts sharing a meal inside a space station showcasing the beauty and mystery of space exploration.

    NASA Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if they get advertising bucks for the donations from Hormel.

    #50

    The International Space Station (ISS) Will Be The Largest Human-Made Object Ever To Orbit The Earth, 12 December 2006

    Astronauts performing a spacewalk outside the International Space Station showcasing epic astronomy and the beauty of space.

    NASA , STS-116 Shuttle Crew, NASA Report

    #51

    Nasa Released Some Hq Photos Of Artemis 1's Close Lunar Flyby, 2022

    Close-up astronomy photos showing detailed craters on the moon’s surface alongside parts of a spacecraft in space.

    NASA , NASA Report

    #52

    A Falcon 9 Rocket Transiting Our Sun. Apparently, This Is The First Image Of It's Kind, Revealing The Details Of The Solar Chromosphere Behind An Ascending Rocket, 2025

    Close-up astronomy photo of the sun showing solar prominences and detailed surface textures in vibrant orange hues.

    ajamesmccarthy , cosmic_background Report

    #53

    Red Ribbon Crossing The Cosmos, 2008

    Red cosmic jet stream cutting through a star-filled space background in an epic astronomy photo.

    NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #54

    You Can Spot This Recently Discovered Ionised Gas Cloud In Our Image On The Left Hand Side, 2023

    Spiral galaxy glowing with colorful gases and stars surrounded by dark space in epic astronomy photos of the universe.

    the_astronomy_enthusiast Report

    #55

    Tiny And Delicate Mineral 'Flower' On Mars. The Rover Team Confirmed This Object Is A Mineral Formation, With Delicate Structures That Formed By Minerals Precipitating From Water, 2022

    Close-up of a textured surface resembling a celestial formation in epic astronomy photos showing space mystery and beauty.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS Report

    #56

    Geometric Clusters Of Cyclones Churn Over Jupiter's Poles, 2017

    Close-up astronomy photo of swirling storm patterns on a distant planet showing the beauty and mystery of space.

    NASA, Caltech, SwRI, ASI, INAF, JIRAM Report

    #57

    Strong Flare Erupts From Sun, 2025

    Close-up astronomy photo of the sun showcasing glowing solar flares and surface activity in vibrant orange and red hues.

    NASA/SDO Report

    #58

    Saturn's Largest Moon, Titan, And The Second Largest One, June 16, 2011

    Crescent-shaped planet with a smaller moon in front, showcasing stunning astronomy photo of space's beauty and mystery.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute , NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute Report

    #59

    Color Mosaic Of Triton And Neptune, Taken By Voyager 2 During Its Flyby Of The Neptune System In 1989

    Close-up astronomy photo of a moon surface with Neptune visible in the background showing the beauty of space.

    NASA/JPL/USGS Report

    #60

    The Heart Of Pluto, 2015

    Close-up epic astronomy photo of Pluto's icy surface showing intricate geological features in the mystery of space.

    NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute Report

    #61

    The Aurora Australis Swirls Over A Cloudy Pacific Ocean In This Photograph From The International Space Station As It Orbited 270 Miles Above And Southeast Of New Zealand, June 3, 2025

    Aurora borealis glowing green and purple over Earth captured in a stunning astronomy photo from space.

    NASA Report

    #62

    Astronaut Don Pettit’s Fingers Are Refracted In This Sphere Of Water, October 19, 2024

    Hand holding a floating water sphere in microgravity, demonstrating the beauty and mystery of space exploration.

    NASA Report

    #63

    Expedition 67 Crew Members Pose With Fresh Fruit Flying Weightlessly, June 3, 2022

    Astronauts floating with fruit inside a spacecraft, showcasing the beauty and mystery of space in astronomy photos.

    NASA Report

    #64

    I Captured The Rare Supermoon Of 2024 In High Resolution From My Backyard Using An Amateur Telescope

    Colorful detailed moon glowing between dark clouds in a stunning astronomy photo showcasing the mystery of space.

    _ibatullin_ildar_ Report

    #65

    An Astronaut’s View Of The Himalayas

    Aerial view of snow-capped mountain ranges under the thin blue curve of Earth's atmosphere in an epic astronomy photo.

    NASA Report

    #66

    First Picture Of Earth From The Moon, Taken In 1966

    Black and white astronomy photo showing the moon's surface with Earth rising in the background, capturing space's mystery.

    NASA / LOIRP Report

    #67

    Mackenzie Meets Beaufort, July 19, 2017

    Abstract satellite image showing swirling ocean patterns and landforms, capturing the beauty and mystery of space and astronomy.

    Canada’s largest and longest river delivers vast amounts of fresh water and sediment to the sea.

    NASA Report

    #68

    Black Hole Shoots A Plasma Beam Through Space, 2024

    Galaxy with glowing core and blue jet emitting light surrounded by stars, showcasing epic astronomy and the mystery of space.

    NASA Report

    #69

    Nasa Releases Stunning Photo Of Beautiful Blue Dunes On Mars. This Scene Combines Images Taken During The Period From December 2002 To November 2004

    Aerial view of colorful sand dunes and frost patterns showcasing the beauty and mystery of space in astronomy photos.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU Report

    #70

    Hubble Observations Give “Missing” Globular Cluster Time To Shine, 2025

    Epic astronomy photo of a dense star cluster with bright blue and orange stars showcasing the beauty and mystery of space.

    NASA, ESA, and D. Massari (INAF — Osservatorio di Astrofisica e Scienza dello Spazio); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America) Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All major galaxies have attending globular clusters.

    #71

    I Left My Camera Running For An Entire Night And Captured Hundreds Of Meteors, 2024

    Meteor shower and the Milky Way visible above silhouetted trees in an epic astronomy photo showing space beauty and mystery

    peeweekid Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When we speak of meteor "showers", usually it's one every 5 to 10 minutes. Meteors are not fireworks.

    #72

    Astronaut Nick Hague Exercises On The Advanced Resistive Exercise Device, October 29, 2024

    Astronaut exercising in space station module showcasing epic astronomy and the beauty and mystery of space environment.

    NASA Report

    #73

    Astronaut Suni Williams Is Pictured During A Six-Hour Spacewalk, January 16, 2025

    Astronaut performing a spacewalk outside a spacecraft, showcasing the beauty and mystery of space exploration.

    NASA Report

    #74

    Astronauts Wear Eye-Protecting Specs In Anticipation Of The Solar Eclipse, March 26, 2024

    Five astronauts inside a spacecraft wearing protective glasses, showcasing the beauty and mystery of space exploration.

    NASA Report

    #75

    Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Swallows Earth

    Astronomy photo showing Jupiter with a superimposed Earth to highlight the scale and mystery of space.

    Measuring in at 10,159 miles (16,350 kilometers) in width (as of April 3, 2017) Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is 1.3 times as wide as Earth. This composite image was generated by combining NASA imagery of Earth with an image of Jupiter taken by astronomer Christopher Go.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Christopher Go Report

    #76

    This Nasa Hubble Space Telescope Image Captures A Triple-Star Star System

    Epic astronomy photo of a glowing blue nebula with bright stars scattered across the dark mystery of space.

    NASA, ESA, G. Duchene Report

    #77

    \40 Years Ago, Space Shuttle Atlantis Launched On Its First Mission. The Shuttle And Crew Traveled 1.7 Million Miles Before Returning To Earth, July 10, 2011

    Space shuttle orbiting Earth with clear view of ocean and islands, showcasing epic astronomy and the mystery of space.

    NASA , NASA Report

    #78

    UFO Over The Sonoran Desert? Nope, Just A Falcon Rocket Screaming Into Space, 2025

    Bright glowing trail in the night sky above silhouetted mountains showing the beauty and mystery of space.

    cosmic_background Report

    #79

    Expedition 69 Flight Engineers Play Chess With Nasa Mission Controllers, April 17, 2023

    Four astronauts in a spacecraft give thumbs up around a floating chessboard, showcasing epic astronomy photos of space life.

    NASA Report

    #80

    Astronauts Jessica Watkins And Bob Hines Work On A Space Botany Study, June 24, 2022

    Two astronauts in space station conducting plant growth experiment showcasing the beauty and mystery of space exploration.

    NASA Report

    #81

    Matthew Dominick Poses For A Portrait In The Cupola With His Camera As The International Space Station Orbited 261 Miles Above The Atlantic Ocean Off The Coast Of Africa, October 11, 2024

    Astronaut inside spacecraft holding a camera, capturing epic astronomy photos showcasing the beauty and mystery of space.

    NASA Report

    #82

    An Unusual Star (Circled In White At Right) Behaving Like No Other Seen Before And Its Surroundings Are Featured In This Composite Image Released On May 28, 2025

    Vibrant astronomy photo of a colorful nebula and star field showcasing the beauty and mystery of space.

    NASA/CXC/SAO/N. Wolk Report

    #83

    On July 31, 1964, The Ranger 7 Spacecraft Took This Photo, The First Image Of The Moon Taken By A United States Spacecraft

    Close-up astronomy photo of the moon's surface showing detailed craters and lunar terrain features in space.

    17 minutes later, it crashed into the Moon on the northern rim of the Sea of Clouds as intended. The 4,316 images sent back helped identify safe Moon landing sites for Apollo astronauts.

    NASA Report

