Now, jump into your moon boots, and let's explore the universe of cool space facts together! Although presumably, they should be somewhere higher up, the interesting facts are instead a bit further down. Once you are there, rank the bits of info by their unexpectedness and share this article with your friends!

From the length of the day on various planets in our solar system to diamond showers and the actual size of heavenly bodies compared to a unit of measurement we all understand - football stadiums - all the basics are covered in our facts about space. After the groundwork comes the more complex questions about gaseous compositions, thermodynamics, and such - no stone unturned in these cool facts about space! And, the further we dig into the core topics of our universe, the more at ease you'll probably start to feel. At least we do desperately hope that these fun facts about space will soothe you and calm you instead of scrambling your thoughts on black holes even further.

Do thoughts about an endless sky above start bothering you minutes before you should fall asleep? Black holes make you unexplainably anxious? Are extraterrestrials real? As vast and unexplored as space is, there sure are plenty of cool scientific facts to put your mind at rest. And, to save you (and ourselves) from another sleepless night spent wondering about the miracles (or science) of the universe, we've rounded up some of the most important space facts in this fun little article.

#1 Any free-moving liquid in outer space will form itself into a sphere.

#2 One million Earths could fit inside the Sun – and the Sun is considered an average-size star.

#3 The sunset on Mars appears blue.

#4 There is a planet made of diamonds.

#5 The largest known asteroid is 940 km wide.

#6 About 1.4 billion years ago, a day on Earth was just 18 hours 41 minutes long.

#7 It is possible to see the International Space Station from your backyard.

#8 Mercury is still shrinking.

#9 There may be a huge planet at the edge of the Solar System nicknamed "Planet Nine".

#10 Saturn would float in water.

#11 The Moon is lemon-shaped.

#12 Pluto is smaller than the United States.

#13 On Venus, it snows metal and rains sulfuric acid.

#14 Coca-Cola was the first commercial soft drink that was ever consumed in space.

#15 The first living mammal to go into space was a dog named “Laika” from Russia.

#16 Scientists have found a void in space 1 billion miles wide that could be a parallel universe.

#17 There’s a gas cloud in the constellation of Aquila that holds enough alcohol to make 400 trillion trillion pints of beer.

#18 Saturn has a huge extra ring that was only discovered in 2009.

#19 Dung beetles can use the Milky Way for orientation.

#20 For years it was believed that Earth was the only planet in our solar system with liquid water. More recently, NASA revealed its strongest evidence yet that there is intermittent running water on Mars, too!

#21 Comets are leftovers from the creation of our solar system about 4.5 billion years ago – they consist of sand, ice and carbon dioxide.

#22 You wouldn’t be able to walk on Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus or Neptune because they have no solid surface!

#23 If you could fly a plane to Pluto, the trip would take more than 800 years.

#24 An asteroid about the size of a car enters Earth’s atmosphere roughly once a year – but it burns up before it reaches us.

#25 There are more stars in the universe than grains of sand on all the beaches on Earth. That’s at least a billion trillion!

#26 An estimated price of the spacesuit made in 1974 is between $15 and $22 million per unit.

#27 The sun's mass takes up 99.86% of our Solar System.

#28 There are more trees on Earth than there are stars in the Milky Way.

#29 A day on Venus lasts 243 Earth days. A year on Venus lasts 225 Earth days.

#30 The Apollo astronauts' footprints on the Moon could last up to 100 million years.

#31 The International Space Station (ISS) is the size of a football field.

#32 The center of the Milky Way galaxy has tens of thousands of black holes.

#33 Earth’s Moon is the fifth largest moon in the solar system.

#34 The moons of Uranus were named after characters created by Alexander Pope and William Shakespeare.

#35 Mercury has no atmosphere, which means there is no wind or weather.

#36 You would last about 15 seconds in space without a spacesuit.

#37 In 3.75 billion years the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies will collide.

#38 If two pieces of the same type of metal touch in space they will permanently bond.

#39 Uranus orbits the Sun on its side.

#40 When you look at a star, what you actually see is how it was in the past.

#41 There are 2,000,000,000,000 galaxies in the observable universe.

#42 Voyager 1 and 2 have been operating for more than 40 years.

#43 There are more than 4,000 known exoplanets, and counting.

#44 There are mountains on Pluto.

#45 Saturn's moon Titan has lakes, too. The liquid in Titan's lakes isn't water - it's a substance called methane.

#46 One teaspoonful of neutron star would weigh the same as the Mount Everest.

#47 Gamma-ray bursts can release more energy in 10 seconds than our Sun will in its entire 10 billion-year lifetime.

#48 Black holes have theoretical opposites known as white holes.

#49 Planets can wander through space without a parent star.

#50 The Sun loses a billion kilos per second.

#51 The Moon is getting farther away every year.

#52 Mercury is the fastest planet in our solar system.

#53 If you were to stand on the surface of Mars on the equator at noon, it would feel like spring at your feet (75°F or 24°C) and winter at your head (32°F or 0 °C).

#54 The radio signal that a spacecraft uses to contact Earth has no more power than a refrigerator light bulb.

#55 If a star passes too close to a black hole, it can be torn apart.

#56 A day in Mars is only 40 minutes longer than a day on Earth.

#57 The Sun makes a full rotation once every 25 – 35 days.

#58 Because of its unique tilt, a season on Uranus is equivalent to 21 Earth years.

#59 Neptune’s moon, Triton, orbits the planet backwards.

#60 We know more about Mars and our Moon than we do about our oceans.

#61 We always see the same side of the Moon, no matter where we stand on Earth.

#62 The first-ever black hole photographed is 3 million times the size of Earth.

#63 Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova becomes the first woman in space in 1963.

#64 Astronauts can’t burp in space.

#65 The word “astronaut” means “star sailor” in its origins.

#66 Gennady Padalka has spent more time in space than anyone else - 879 days.

#67 Red Dwarf stars that are low in mass can burn continually for up to 10 trillion years.

#68 A large percentage of asteroids are pulled in by Jupiter’s gravity and it protects us from cosmic impacts.

#69 Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story has actually been to outer space!

#70 If you drilled a tunnel through Earth and jumped in, you would reach the other side in 42 minutes and 12 seconds.

#71 There is a planet in our galaxy where the daytime temperature is nearly 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, and it possibly rains glass horizontally.

#72 There are rogue planets that have been knocked out of orbit just chilling out in the universe, and they could do the same to another planet.

#73 Saturn's rings sort of vanish every now and then.

#74 If you fell into a black hole, you'd get stretched out like spaghetti.

#75 The closest known black hole is just 1500 light years away from Earth.

#76 You have to travel at least 11.2 km per second to escape the Earth's gravity.

#77 Falling space junk has a 10% chance of killing someone in the next decade.

#78 The dead skin of your feet peels off in Space.

#79 VY Canis Majoris is the biggest star in the universe - about 2000 times the diameter of our Sun.

#80 Space junk is any human-made object orbiting Earth that no longer serves a useful purpose. Scientists estimate there are about 500,000 pieces of space junk today, including fragments from rockets and satellites, and everyday items like spanners dropped during construction of the International Space Station.

#81 Space is completely silent, because there is no air in space – it is a vacuum.

#82 The hottest planet is our Solar System is Venus reaching 867°F (464°C).

#83 In the darkest parts of space, temperatures can reach -454°F. But if you're orbiting near Earth in the sunlight, space is a toasty 250°F.

#84 There are probably more than 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (1 septillion) stars in the universe.

#85 Halley's Comet won’t orbit past Earth again until 2061.

#86 Neutron stars can spin 600 times per second.

#87 There is floating water in space.

#88 The Moon was once a piece of the Earth.

#89 Saturn has 83 known moons and counting.

#90 The gas giant Jupiter is a failed star.

#91 Pluto is now classified as a dwarf planet, not a planet.

#92 Pluto and Charon could be a double dwarf planet system.

#93 Enceladus, Saturn’s Moon, is the most reflective body in the solar system.

#94 All planets in the solar system have been visited by uncrewed spacecraft.

#95 A rose was brought to space in 1998.

#96 Other planets, and even a moon, have auroras too.

#97 Shooting stars are space debris that burn up when they enter Earth’s atmosphere.

#98 More than 600 human beings have now been to space.

#99 Jupiter's moon Io has towering volcanic eruptions.

#100 Saturn has a hexagonal-shaped storm.

#101 Space is not completely empty, but there are only about ten atoms per cubic meter of space.

#102 Clouds at the center of the Milky Way smell of rum, taste of raspberries and are packed with booze.

#103 One Mercury day lasts exactly two Mercury years.

#104 If your spacesuit started leaking, you could survive for a couple of minutes.

#105 If Jupiter’s magnetic field were visible, it would appear bigger than the Moon.

#106 There is gravity on the ISS.

#107 Our days are getting longer - but scientists don't know why.

#108 More than 1,300 Earths would fit into Jupiter’s vast sphere.

#109 Earth is the only planet not named after a God.

#110 Outer Space is only 62 vertical miles (100 km) away.

#111 The International Space Station circles Earth every 90 minutes.

#112 In 2016, scientists detected a radio signal from a source 5 billion light-years away.

#113 Spacesuit helmets have a Velcro patch, to help astronauts itch.

#114 Asteroids are the byproducts of formations in the solar system, more than 4 billion years ago.

#115 In China, the Milky Way is known as the “Silver River”

#116 There are 88 recognized star constellations in our night sky.

#117 Usain Bolt's speed would actually allow him to fly like a bird on one of Saturn’s moons while wearing a wingsuit.

#118 The biggest black hole is Monster Black Hole.

#119 The highest mountain known to man is on an asteroid called Vesta. Measuring a whopping 22km in height, it is three times as tall as Mount Everest!

#120 NASA has recorded eerie space "sounds."

#121 Launching things into space is wildly expensive.

#122 Space is vacuum but it's an imperfect vacuum because it contains a low density of particles like clouds of interstellar dust, space plasma, and cosmic rays.

#123 Mercury and Venus are the only planets with no moons.

#124 There are five officially recognized dwarf planets in the solar system.

#125 The Sun will engulf Earth 5 billion years from now.

#126 Massive stars end their lives through supernova explosions.

#127 Galaxies are either elliptical, spiral, or irregular.

#128 Most galaxies have a central black hole.

#129 The boundary of the solar system ends in a spherical cloud known as the Oort cloud.

#130 Astronauts grow taller in space.

#131 The closest star system to us, Proxima Centauri, is 4.25 light-years away.

#132 We often see astronauts in white spacesuits, but there are orange spacesuits too - it stands out against the ocean or the sky.

#133 Super-hurricane-force winds on Venus are getting stronger.

#134 The solar atmosphere is 300 times hotter than the Sun's surface - up to more than a million degrees.

#135 The universe is observed to be 13.8 billion years old and has been expanding since its formation in the Big Bang.

#136 Neptune has only completed one orbit around the Sun since its discovery in 1846.

#137 Most Sun-like stars in our galaxy are in multiple star systems.

#138 Heat from the Big Bang is still around today.

#139 Mars has about one-third the gravity of Earth.

#140 Valles Marineris is not just the largest canyon on Mars, but at 4000 km long, 200 km wide and 10 km deep it is the largest in the entire Solar System.

#141 The Whirlpool Galaxy (M51) was the first celestial object identified as being spiral.

#142 The Milky Way galaxy is 105,700 light-years wide.

#143 In our solar system that are 4 planets known as gas giants: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

#144 Pluto’s largest moon, Charon, is half the size of Pluto.

#145 Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars are known as the “Inner Planets”.

#146 Only 5% of the universe is visible from Earth.

#147 Light travels from the Sun to the Earth in less than 10 minutes.

#148 Stars twinkle because of the way light is disrupted as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere.

#149 The first artificial satellite in space was called “Sputnik".

#150 Uranus was originally called "Georgium Sidus" or “George’s Star”.

#151 There's an asteroid called Chariklo in our solar system that has rings, like Saturn.