Any free-moving liquid in outer space will form itself into a sphere.

usgs.gov Report

#2

One million Earths could fit inside the Sun – and the Sun is considered an average-size star.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

Not very. The sun is a dwarf class star.

#3

The sunset on Mars appears blue.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#4

There is a planet made of diamonds.

space.com Report

#5

The largest known asteroid is 940 km wide.

spacereference.org Report

#6

About 1.4 billion years ago, a day on Earth was just 18 hours 41 minutes long.

science.org Report

#7

It is possible to see the International Space Station from your backyard.

nasa.gov Report

#8

Mercury is still shrinking.

nasa.gov Report

#9

There may be a huge planet at the edge of the Solar System nicknamed "Planet Nine".

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#10

Saturn would float in water.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#11

The Moon is lemon-shaped.

space.com Report

#12

Pluto is smaller than the United States.

nasa.gov Report

#13

On Venus, it snows metal and rains sulfuric acid.

source.wustl.edu Report

#14

Coca-Cola was the first commercial soft drink that was ever consumed in space.

coca-colacompany.com Report

#15

The first living mammal to go into space was a dog named “Laika” from Russia.

rmg.co.uk Report

#16

Scientists have found a void in space 1 billion miles wide that could be a parallel universe.

newscientist.com Report

A billion mies in space is incredibly small.

#17

There’s a gas cloud in the constellation of Aquila that holds enough alcohol to make 400 trillion trillion pints of beer.

nrao.edu Report

#18

Saturn has a huge extra ring that was only discovered in 2009.

science.nasa.gov Report

#19

Dung beetles can use the Milky Way for orientation.

cell.com Report

#20

For years it was believed that Earth was the only planet in our solar system with liquid water. More recently, NASA revealed its strongest evidence yet that there is intermittent running water on Mars, too!

nasa.gov Report

#21

Comets are leftovers from the creation of our solar system about 4.5 billion years ago – they consist of sand, ice and carbon dioxide.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#22

You wouldn’t be able to walk on Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus or Neptune because they have no solid surface!

jpl.nasa.gov Report

#23

If you could fly a plane to Pluto, the trip would take more than 800 years.

natgeokids.com Report

#24

An asteroid about the size of a car enters Earth’s atmosphere roughly once a year – but it burns up before it reaches us.

nasa.gov Report

#25

There are more stars in the universe than grains of sand on all the beaches on Earth. That’s at least a billion trillion!

npr.org Report

#26

An estimated price of the spacesuit made in 1974 is between $15 and $22 million per unit.

slashgear.com Report

#27

The sun's mass takes up 99.86% of our Solar System.

nhm.ac.uk Report

#28

There are more trees on Earth than there are stars in the Milky Way.

nature.com Report

#29

A day on Venus lasts 243 Earth days. A year on Venus lasts 225 Earth days.

spaceplace.nasa.gov Report

#30

The Apollo astronauts' footprints on the Moon could last up to 100 million years.

nasa.gov Report

#31

The International Space Station (ISS) is the size of a football field.

nasa.gov Report

What's that in bananas?

#32

The center of the Milky Way galaxy has tens of thousands of black holes.

npr.org , nature.com Report

#33

Earth’s Moon is the fifth largest moon in the solar system.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#34

The moons of Uranus were named after characters created by Alexander Pope and William Shakespeare.

space-facts.com Report

#35

Mercury has no atmosphere, which means there is no wind or weather.

weather.gov Report

That is not technically true. Mercury has a thin atmosphere composed of 42% oxygen, 29% sodium, 22% hydrogen, 6% helium, and 0.5% potassium at 1 nPa of pressure.

#36

You would last about 15 seconds in space without a spacesuit.

livescience.com Report

#37

In 3.75 billion years the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies will collide.

nationalgeographic.com Report

#38

If two pieces of the same type of metal touch in space they will permanently bond.

scientificliteracymatters.com Report

#39

Uranus orbits the Sun on its side.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#40

When you look at a star, what you actually see is how it was in the past.

wtamu.edu Report

#41

There are 2,000,000,000,000 galaxies in the observable universe.

nasa.gov Report

#42

Voyager 1 and 2 have been operating for more than 40 years.

voyager.jpl.nasa.gov Report

#43

There are more than 4,000 known exoplanets, and counting.

exoplanets.nasa.gov Report

#44

There are mountains on Pluto.

nasa.gov Report

#45

Saturn's moon Titan has lakes, too. The liquid in Titan's lakes isn't water - it's a substance called methane.

snexplores.org Report

#46

One teaspoonful of neutron star would weigh the same as the Mount Everest.

astronomy.com Report

#47

Gamma-ray bursts can release more energy in 10 seconds than our Sun will in its entire 10 billion-year lifetime.

starchild.gsfc.nasa.gov Report

#48

Black holes have theoretical opposites known as white holes.

space.com Report

#49

Planets can wander through space without a parent star.

earthsky.org Report

#50

The Sun loses a billion kilos per second.

slate.com Report

#51

The Moon is getting farther away every year.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#52

Mercury is the fastest planet in our solar system.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#53

If you were to stand on the surface of Mars on the equator at noon, it would feel like spring at your feet (75°F or 24°C) and winter at your head (32°F or 0 °C).

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#54

The radio signal that a spacecraft uses to contact Earth has no more power than a refrigerator light bulb.

nasa.gov Report

#55

If a star passes too close to a black hole, it can be torn apart.

slashgear.com Report

#56

A day in Mars is only 40 minutes longer than a day on Earth.

rmg.co.uk Report

#57

The Sun makes a full rotation once every 25 – 35 days.

soho.nascom.nasa.gov Report

#58

Because of its unique tilt, a season on Uranus is equivalent to 21 Earth years.

nasa.gov Report

#59

Neptune’s moon, Triton, orbits the planet backwards.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#60

We know more about Mars and our Moon than we do about our oceans.

saildrone.com Report

#61

We always see the same side of the Moon, no matter where we stand on Earth.

discovermagazine.com Report

#62

The first-ever black hole photographed is 3 million times the size of Earth.

bbc.com Report

#63

Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova becomes the first woman in space in 1963.

history.com Report

#64

Astronauts can’t burp in space.

qz.com Report

#65

The word “astronaut” means “star sailor” in its origins.

bbc.co.uk Report

#66

Gennady Padalka has spent more time in space than anyone else - 879 days.

nationalgeographic.com Report

#67

Red Dwarf stars that are low in mass can burn continually for up to 10 trillion years.

space.com Report

#68

A large percentage of asteroids are pulled in by Jupiter’s gravity and it protects us from cosmic impacts.

sciencefocus.com Report

#69

Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story has actually been to outer space!

space.com Report

#70

If you drilled a tunnel through Earth and jumped in, you would reach the other side in 42 minutes and 12 seconds.

livescience.com Report

#71

There is a planet in our galaxy where the daytime temperature is nearly 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, and it possibly rains glass horizontally.

nasa.gov Report

#72

There are rogue planets that have been knocked out of orbit just chilling out in the universe, and they could do the same to another planet.

discovermagazine.com Report

#73

Saturn's rings sort of vanish every now and then.

science.nasa.gov Report

#74

If you fell into a black hole, you'd get stretched out like spaghetti.

newsweek.com Report

#75

The closest known black hole is just 1500 light years away from Earth.

newscientist.com Report

#76

You have to travel at least 11.2 km per second to escape the Earth's gravity.

letstalkscience.ca Report

#77

Falling space junk has a 10% chance of killing someone in the next decade.

universetoday.com Report

#78

The dead skin of your feet peels off in Space.

theatlantic.com Report

#79

VY Canis Majoris is the biggest star in the universe - about 2000 times the diameter of our Sun.

herscheltelescope.org.uk Report

#80

Space junk is any human-made object orbiting Earth that no longer serves a useful purpose. Scientists estimate there are about 500,000 pieces of space junk today, including fragments from rockets and satellites, and everyday items like spanners dropped during construction of the International Space Station.

nationalgeographic.com Report

#81

Space is completely silent, because there is no air in space – it is a vacuum.

esa.int Report

#82

The hottest planet is our Solar System is Venus reaching 867°F (464°C).

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#83

In the darkest parts of space, temperatures can reach -454°F. But if you're orbiting near Earth in the sunlight, space is a toasty 250°F.

science.nasa.gov Report

#84

There are probably more than 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (1 septillion) stars in the universe.

esa.int Report

#85

Halley's Comet won’t orbit past Earth again until 2061.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#86

Neutron stars can spin 600 times per second.

astronomy.swin.edu.au Report

#87

There is floating water in space.

nasa.gov Report

#88

The Moon was once a piece of the Earth.

nhm.ac.uk Report

#89

Saturn has 83 known moons and counting.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#90

The gas giant Jupiter is a failed star.

scientificamerican.com Report

#91

Pluto is now classified as a dwarf planet, not a planet.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#92

Pluto and Charon could be a double dwarf planet system.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#93

Enceladus, Saturn’s Moon, is the most reflective body in the solar system.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#94

All planets in the solar system have been visited by uncrewed spacecraft.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#95

A rose was brought to space in 1998.

nasa.gov Report

#96

Other planets, and even a moon, have auroras too.

spaceplace.nasa.gov Report

#97

Shooting stars are space debris that burn up when they enter Earth’s atmosphere.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#98

More than 600 human beings have now been to space.

nytimes.com Report

#99

Jupiter's moon Io has towering volcanic eruptions.

nasa.gov Report

#100

Saturn has a hexagonal-shaped storm.

pnas.org Report

#101

Space is not completely empty, but there are only about ten atoms per cubic meter of space.

physicsoftheuniverse.com Report

#102

Clouds at the center of the Milky Way smell of rum, taste of raspberries and are packed with booze.

iflscience.com , iopscience.iop.org Report

#103

One Mercury day lasts exactly two Mercury years.

eso.org Report

#104

If your spacesuit started leaking, you could survive for a couple of minutes.

scientificamerican.com Report

#105

If Jupiter’s magnetic field were visible, it would appear bigger than the Moon.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#106

There is gravity on the ISS.

nasa.gov Report

#107

Our days are getting longer - but scientists don't know why.

sciencealert.com Report

#108

More than 1,300 Earths would fit into Jupiter’s vast sphere.

nasa.gov Report

#109

Earth is the only planet not named after a God.

universetoday.com Report

#110

Outer Space is only 62 vertical miles (100 km) away.

jpl.nasa.gov Report

#111

The International Space Station circles Earth every 90 minutes.

nasa.gov Report

#112

In 2016, scientists detected a radio signal from a source 5 billion light-years away.

sciencealert.com Report

#113

Spacesuit helmets have a Velcro patch, to help astronauts itch.

cosi.org Report

#114

Asteroids are the byproducts of formations in the solar system, more than 4 billion years ago.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#115

In China, the Milky Way is known as the “Silver River”

amnh.org Report

#116

There are 88 recognized star constellations in our night sky.

starchild.gsfc.nasa.gov Report

#117

Usain Bolt's speed would actually allow him to fly like a bird on one of Saturn’s moons while wearing a wingsuit.

sciencedaily.com Report

#118

The biggest black hole is Monster Black Hole.

space.com Report

.....Not so. Ton 618 is the is the most massive black hole yet to be found.

#119

The highest mountain known to man is on an asteroid called Vesta. Measuring a whopping 22km in height, it is three times as tall as Mount Everest!

space.com Report

#120

NASA has recorded eerie space "sounds."

nasa.gov Report

#121

Launching things into space is wildly expensive.

secretsofuniverse.in Report

#122

Space is vacuum but it's an imperfect vacuum because it contains a low density of particles like clouds of interstellar dust, space plasma, and cosmic rays.

qrg.northwestern.edu Report

#123

Mercury and Venus are the only planets with no moons.

image.gsfc.nasa.gov Report

#124

There are five officially recognized dwarf planets in the solar system.

turito.com Report

#125

The Sun will engulf Earth 5 billion years from now.

scientificamerican.com Report

#126

Massive stars end their lives through supernova explosions.

astronomy.ohio-state.edu Report

#127

Galaxies are either elliptical, spiral, or irregular.

nasa.gov Report

#128

Most galaxies have a central black hole.

nasa.gov Report

#129

The boundary of the solar system ends in a spherical cloud known as the Oort cloud.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#130

Astronauts grow taller in space.

spacecentre.co.uk Report

#131

The closest star system to us, Proxima Centauri, is 4.25 light-years away.

imagine.gsfc.nasa.gov Report

#132

We often see astronauts in white spacesuits, but there are orange spacesuits too - it stands out against the ocean or the sky.

livescience.com Report

#133

Super-hurricane-force winds on Venus are getting stronger.

sci.esa.int Report

#134

The solar atmosphere is 300 times hotter than the Sun's surface - up to more than a million degrees.

nasa.gov Report

#135

The universe is observed to be 13.8 billion years old and has been expanding since its formation in the Big Bang.

starchild.gsfc.nasa.gov Report

#136

Neptune has only completed one orbit around the Sun since its discovery in 1846.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#137

Most Sun-like stars in our galaxy are in multiple star systems.

spaceplace.nasa.gov Report

#138

Heat from the Big Bang is still around today.

space.com Report

#139

Mars has about one-third the gravity of Earth.

nasa.gov Report

#140

Valles Marineris is not just the largest canyon on Mars, but at 4000 km long, 200 km wide and 10 km deep it is the largest in the entire Solar System.

science.nasa.gov Report

#141

The Whirlpool Galaxy (M51) was the first celestial object identified as being spiral.

nasa.gov Report

#142

The Milky Way galaxy is 105,700 light-years wide.

starwalk.space Report

#143

In our solar system that are 4 planets known as gas giants: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

lpi.usra.edu Report

#144

Pluto’s largest moon, Charon, is half the size of Pluto.

solarsystem.nasa.gov Report

#145

Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars are known as the “Inner Planets”.

starchild.gsfc.nasa.gov Report

#146

Only 5% of the universe is visible from Earth.

nationalgeographic.com Report

#147

Light travels from the Sun to the Earth in less than 10 minutes.

image.gsfc.nasa.gov Report

#148

Stars twinkle because of the way light is disrupted as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere.

earthsky.org Report

#149

The first artificial satellite in space was called “Sputnik".

education.nationalgeographic.org Report

#150

Uranus was originally called "Georgium Sidus" or “George’s Star”.

starchild.gsfc.nasa.gov Report

#151

There's an asteroid called Chariklo in our solar system that has rings, like Saturn.

eso.org Report

#152

Rings are a lot more common in the Solar System than we thought.

iflscience.com Report

