While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with designer Elin Walters from Exactly Designs , who kindly agreed to briefly chat with us about mid-century design.

If you’re looking into bringing some mid-century style into your home, we have a whole list of pieces and designs for inspiration, as shared by a subreddit entirely dedicated to this aesthetic . Scroll down to immerse yourself in the mid-century charm, and don’t forget to upvote those designs that wowed you the most.

Some things just never go out of style. Like mid-century design , which is favored by a lot of people for its timeless, clean, and simple charm, making it just as popular today as it ever was.

#1 She'll Be Mine Tomorrow! Share icon

#2 My 1963 Frigidaire Flair Share icon

#3 Our Mid Century Indoor Garden Share icon

Mid-century design appeared as a response to the post-World War II environment, and was at its height around 1950-1970. The style was designed to bring a fresher and more optimistic outlook for the future, as during the wars, most things were mass-produced and looked quite bleak. "It was defined by an attention to clean lines, organic materials, geometry, bringing the outdoors inside, simplicity, and functionality," says designer Elin Walters from Exactly Designs to Bored Panda. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Found In The Wild Today For Just $14.99! Share icon

#5 My Neighbor Gave These To Me 🥰 Share icon

#6 Scored This Beauty In Marketplace Yesterday! Share icon

The main characteristic of mid-century design is functionality. Even though it's sprinkled with bright accent colors and retro elements, it primarily focuses on simplicity, straightforwardness, and clean lines. Materials used were especially important to the design, as mixing and matching them resulted in a very unique look. ADVERTISEMENT Teak, rosewood, oak, metal, glass, and vinyl were favored by the mid-century design, which we can definitely see in this list.

#7 My John Keal For Brown Saltman Coffee Table Build Share icon

#8 This Reupholstered Lafer We Have With Before Pic Share icon

#9 My Mid Century ('60-'63) Hall Table By Dutch Designer Louis Van Teeffelen Made By Wébé Share icon

"Teak was preferred for its richness in color and durability," said designer Rozit Arditi. "Rosewood and oak were the other commonly used woods, mostly in case pieces like tables, desks, and storage cabinets." ADVERTISEMENT Other materials were used in conjunction to create furnishings in curved shapes. The epitome of this is the famous Eames Lounge Chair.

#10 Picked Up This Set The Other Day Share icon

#11 Enjoy My Last Post Share icon

#12 Beautiful Restoration Share icon

The chair was named after its creators, Charles and Ray Eames, who made it out of molded plywood and leather. It has become an icon of modern design, and the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman are even a part of the permanent collection of New York's Museum of Modern Art. ADVERTISEMENT Even though it was introduced to the world more than 50 years ago, Herman Miller still continues to manufacture and sell it, with some modifications to be more environmentally friendly, of course. Like using Bamboo for the plywood, as it's highly renewable and reduces the carbon's carbon footprint by 35%. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 ID On This Chair? Share icon

#14 My Recently Acquired Door Did I Do Good? LOL Share icon

#15 New Dining Set I Found At A Local Store Share icon

Herman Miller calls this furniture piece "a universally recognized form that brings comfort and style to interiors everywhere," and claims that there's still nothing that compares on the market. "When the set was introduced in 1956, there was nothing like it, and there is still nothing equal to it. The Eameses’ modern take on a nineteenth century club chair has not only endured for more than 50 years, it has become one of the most significant furniture designs of the twentieth century—instantly recognizable and enduringly fresh."

#16 Calling The Living Room “Done” Share icon

#17 Mom Gave Me A 1950s Spartus Clock That She Had Hidden Away In A Closet. I’m So Happy!! Share icon

#18 ID On These Teak Dining Chairs? Share icon

This is the main appeal of mid-century design. It manages to remain ever so relevant and in style even after many years. Some pieces of this aesthetic are still very sought after and cost a pretty penny, too. Walters believes that its simplicity is the reason why it has engraved itself in people's homes and has become timeless. "It was a modern design that was ahead of its time and still presents as contemporary," she says.

#19 Anyone Know What These Are? Share icon

#20 Loving My New Pieces Share icon

#21 New Fb Marketplace Find! Share icon

If you're looking to bring in some mid-century charm into your home, you can do so quite affordably by scouring resale stores, estate sales, garage sales, and Facebook Marketplace, suggests Walters. "Many original owners are retiring 'old' items that can have new homes and be recycled."

#22 My Ridiculous And Giant White Owl Table Lamp (French, Late 1960s) Share icon

#23 River View Theatre In Minneapolis Share icon

#24 Grabbed This Boat Bar For $300, One Of My Favourite Pieces Share icon

As for the future of mid-century design, The Carolinian predicts that it's here to stay for the long run. ADVERTISEMENT "Though this style’s mass production and persistence in home stores might seem commonplace, its simplicity and artistic inspiration will forever be unique and transformative for the American home."

#25 Picked Up This 60s Light At A Thrift Shop Because It Looked Funky. Then I Plugged It In… Share icon

#26 Finally Installed My Late Grandfather’s Desk In My New Home Office Share icon

#27 Purchased This For $1k From An Estate Sale. There’s A Record Player And Stereo With Speakers As Well As A Bar Share icon

#28 Found These Alley Shopping. Would You Have Brought These Home? Share icon

#29 Yard Sale Find For $20 Share icon

#30 Found In A Dumpster Share icon

#31 My Take On A Mid-Century/Scandinavian Modern Living Room Share icon

#32 Fb Market Find! Share icon

#33 A Pair Of Arvin Speakers I Just Finished Restoring Share icon

#34 I Live In NYC And Found This 1964 Fumio Fujita Signed Print In The Trash… Share icon

#35 Real Or Fake And How To Tell? Share icon

#36 Doing Some Rearranging To Make A Little Home Office And Thought To Take A Few Pics Of My Panther Lamp Before Bringing In The Desk Share icon

#37 Milan Flea Market Share icon

#38 My Place Is Finally Ready After Almost Three Years Of Decorating With Art And Furnitute From Various Places Share icon

#39 Look What I Found! Share icon

#40 I Found This On A Treelawn With A Sign That Said "Free" Share icon

#41 Our Neighbor Gifted Us This Set Share icon

#42 Once In A Lifetime Find… Share icon

#43 Got Rid Of Our IKEA Cube, And I Finally Feel Like An Adult Share icon

#44 The Power Of Wood / Paneling Share icon

#45 Picked Up This Beautiful 1970's Schreiber Piece For My New Home For £180 Share icon

#46 Stopped By A Thrift Store On A Whim And Found This Beautiful United Furniture Dresser For $48. One Rental Truck Later And It Has A New Home Share icon

#47 My Parents Gifted This To Me Share icon

#48 My $5 Yard Sale Score! Share icon

#49 Adrian Pearsall 2167-S 😍 Share icon

#50 Rolled In With A New Swag Lamp This Morning Share icon

#51 Considering This Coffee Table Share icon

#52 Found The Perfect Lamps For My Sideboard Share icon

#53 New Here! Purchased This Today For $10 Share icon

#54 Installed This Poul Cadovius Shelving That I Thrifted A While Back Share icon

#55 Fb Marketplace Win Share icon

#56 Sold All My Reproduction Mid Century To Splurge On These Beauties Share icon

#57 Saturday Score! Share icon

#58 My Marketplace Pick Up Tonight Share icon

#59 Home In Helsinki Share icon

#60 Picked Up A Table And Chairs! Share icon

#61 I Feel Like I Won The Fb Marketplace Lottery Share icon

#62 I Like The Lines On These Old La-Z-Boys Share icon

#63 Bought These 4 Chairs At Goodwill For $27. Can't Find Much About Them But They Seem Late 50s Early 60s. Any Info Would Be Appreciated! Share icon

#64 And Another Marketplace Find! Share icon

#65 Glasgow Compact Tenement Flat Share icon

#66 Picked Up This Awesome Lane Cedar Chest This Morning Share icon

#67 Rescued This Room Divider A Few Years Ago. Love How It Fits In With My Space Share icon

#68 Nice Yard Sale Find For $15 Share icon

#69 Retro Renovation Of Our Blue Bath! Salvaged The Blue Fixtures From Demo Sales. Swipe To See The Before Share icon

#70 When The Sun Comes Out This Space Pops Off 💖 Share icon

#71 Stopped By Goodwill… Was Looking For A Couch Share icon Found a Lane Altavista coffee table instead!



#72 When You Find A Set Of 6 Teak Dining Chairs Covered In Grotty Dusty-Rose Velour From The 1980s, And Discover What’s Actually Underneath: Share icon

#73 Picked Up At Goodwill For $30. Any Ideas On Who The Manufacturer/Designer Might Be? Share icon

#74 Just Bought A House And It Came With This Beautiful Poul Cadovius Unit. The Speaker Wires Are Hidden In The Ceiling Lights And Connect To A Sound System In Another Room. So Excited To Fill Up These Shelves Share icon

#75 Got These Two Pieces For Free Because Owner Refused To Take My Money Share icon

#76 I Can’t Not Believe These Were In The Trash Share icon

#77 We Bought A Mcm Home That Came With A Fireplace Surprise, It’s Actually A Spin-A-Fire! Share icon

#78 My Favorite Christmas Present Share icon

#79 Just Couldn’t Resist. Four Hour Round Trip And Paid More I’m Used To, But Looks To Be An Adrian Pearsall For Craft Associates Share icon

#80 Are We Still Doing Shiny Brite Tree Toppers? Share icon

#81 Just Picked Up One Of My Dream Lamps For $25 Share icon

#82 Thrift Store Pickup: 60s-70s Asko Amigo Dining Table, I'm In Love 🤩 Share icon

#83 Wall Unit Decor Share icon

#84 Another Fb Find! Share icon

#85 Just Finished Refreshing My Brown Jordan Kailua Patio Set With New Straps. Pretty Pleased With The Outcome Share icon

#86 My Mid Century-70s Inspired Office/Bar Share icon

#87 Does Anyone Have More Solid Info On My ‘New’ Couch? Share icon

#88 Kiddo Was In Search Of A Whiskey Bar And I Found This For Him Today. He’s Got To Pay Back The $500, But He’s Overjoyed Share icon

#89 Bought/Saved From Neighbor Share icon

#90 Recent Inheritance, Fun! Share icon

#91 Was So Excited To Pick Up This Piece Yesterday! The Seller Labeled It As A “1950’s Atomic Blonde Hutch” Share icon

#92 $20 Come Up Today At The Local Thrift Share icon

#93 I Found This On The Curb Share icon

#94 This Is The Dream Share icon

#95 $100 Ebay Find. Not In The Greatest Shape, But Still Better Than Being Landfilled Share icon

#96 On The Hunt For A Two Tier Credenza! What’s Your Thought On This One For $1400 Located In My Area? Share icon

#97 Just Picked This Up For A Song Share icon

#98 Found This Little Imperial Furniture Walnut Credenza On Fbm Share icon

#99 Bought This 1956 Clock From A Thrift Store Share icon

#100 Louis Poulsen Ph 5 Pendant, Orange Share icon

#101 Scored This Table Lamp At An Estate Sale This Weekend! Share icon

#102 Just Picked Up This Working General Electric Clock At My Local Antique Store! Thoughts? Share icon

#103 Latest Thrift Find - New In Box! Share icon

#104 Picked Up Another Dry Bar Yesterday. How Do You Safely Get Rid Of Cigarette Smell? Share icon

#105 Slowly Bringing The 1966 Warmth Back To Our Flipped House 💚 Share icon

#106 Our Thrifted Living Room Share icon

#107 Found Free On The Side Of The Road! Share icon

#108 Another One For The Collection Share icon

#109 Talk About Unique! Share icon