110 Mid-Century Designs That Radiate Effortless Vintage Charm (New Pics)
Some things just never go out of style. Like mid-century design, which is favored by a lot of people for its timeless, clean, and simple charm, making it just as popular today as it ever was.
If you’re looking into bringing some mid-century style into your home, we have a whole list of pieces and designs for inspiration, as shared by a subreddit entirely dedicated to this aesthetic. Scroll down to immerse yourself in the mid-century charm, and don’t forget to upvote those designs that wowed you the most.
While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with designer Elin Walters from Exactly Designs, who kindly agreed to briefly chat with us about mid-century design.
She'll Be Mine Tomorrow!
Our Mid Century Indoor Garden
Mid-century design appeared as a response to the post-World War II environment, and was at its height around 1950-1970. The style was designed to bring a fresher and more optimistic outlook for the future, as during the wars, most things were mass-produced and looked quite bleak.
"It was defined by an attention to clean lines, organic materials, geometry, bringing the outdoors inside, simplicity, and functionality," says designer Elin Walters from Exactly Designs to Bored Panda.
Found In The Wild Today For Just $14.99!
My Neighbor Gave These To Me 🥰
Scored This Beauty In Marketplace Yesterday!
The main characteristic of mid-century design is functionality. Even though it's sprinkled with bright accent colors and retro elements, it primarily focuses on simplicity, straightforwardness, and clean lines. Materials used were especially important to the design, as mixing and matching them resulted in a very unique look.
Teak, rosewood, oak, metal, glass, and vinyl were favored by the mid-century design, which we can definitely see in this list.
My John Keal For Brown Saltman Coffee Table Build
This Reupholstered Lafer We Have With Before Pic
My Mid Century ('60-'63) Hall Table By Dutch Designer Louis Van Teeffelen Made By Wébé
"Teak was preferred for its richness in color and durability," said designer Rozit Arditi. "Rosewood and oak were the other commonly used woods, mostly in case pieces like tables, desks, and storage cabinets."
Other materials were used in conjunction to create furnishings in curved shapes. The epitome of this is the famous Eames Lounge Chair.
Picked Up This Set The Other Day
Beautiful Restoration
The chair was named after its creators, Charles and Ray Eames, who made it out of molded plywood and leather. It has become an icon of modern design, and the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman are even a part of the permanent collection of New York's Museum of Modern Art.
Even though it was introduced to the world more than 50 years ago, Herman Miller still continues to manufacture and sell it, with some modifications to be more environmentally friendly, of course. Like using Bamboo for the plywood, as it's highly renewable and reduces the carbon's carbon footprint by 35%.
ID On This Chair?
My Recently Acquired Door Did I Do Good? LOL
New Dining Set I Found At A Local Store
Herman Miller calls this furniture piece "a universally recognized form that brings comfort and style to interiors everywhere," and claims that there's still nothing that compares on the market.
"When the set was introduced in 1956, there was nothing like it, and there is still nothing equal to it. The Eameses’ modern take on a nineteenth century club chair has not only endured for more than 50 years, it has become one of the most significant furniture designs of the twentieth century—instantly recognizable and enduringly fresh."
Calling The Living Room “Done”
Mom Gave Me A 1950s Spartus Clock That She Had Hidden Away In A Closet. I’m So Happy!!
ID On These Teak Dining Chairs?
This is the main appeal of mid-century design. It manages to remain ever so relevant and in style even after many years. Some pieces of this aesthetic are still very sought after and cost a pretty penny, too.
Walters believes that its simplicity is the reason why it has engraved itself in people's homes and has become timeless. "It was a modern design that was ahead of its time and still presents as contemporary," she says.
Loving My New Pieces
New Fb Marketplace Find!
If you're looking to bring in some mid-century charm into your home, you can do so quite affordably by scouring resale stores, estate sales, garage sales, and Facebook Marketplace, suggests Walters.
"Many original owners are retiring 'old' items that can have new homes and be recycled."
My Ridiculous And Giant White Owl Table Lamp (French, Late 1960s)
River View Theatre In Minneapolis
Grabbed This Boat Bar For $300, One Of My Favourite Pieces
As for the future of mid-century design, The Carolinian predicts that it's here to stay for the long run.
"Though this style’s mass production and persistence in home stores might seem commonplace, its simplicity and artistic inspiration will forever be unique and transformative for the American home."
Picked Up This 60s Light At A Thrift Shop Because It Looked Funky. Then I Plugged It In…
Finally Installed My Late Grandfather’s Desk In My New Home Office
Purchased This For $1k From An Estate Sale. There’s A Record Player And Stereo With Speakers As Well As A Bar
Found These Alley Shopping. Would You Have Brought These Home?
Yard Sale Find For $20
Found In A Dumpster
My Take On A Mid-Century/Scandinavian Modern Living Room
Fb Market Find!
A Pair Of Arvin Speakers I Just Finished Restoring
I Live In NYC And Found This 1964 Fumio Fujita Signed Print In The Trash…
Real Or Fake And How To Tell?
Doing Some Rearranging To Make A Little Home Office And Thought To Take A Few Pics Of My Panther Lamp Before Bringing In The Desk
Milan Flea Market
My Place Is Finally Ready After Almost Three Years Of Decorating With Art And Furnitute From Various Places
Look What I Found!
I Found This On A Treelawn With A Sign That Said "Free"
Our Neighbor Gifted Us This Set
Once In A Lifetime Find…
Got Rid Of Our IKEA Cube, And I Finally Feel Like An Adult
The Power Of Wood / Paneling
Picked Up This Beautiful 1970's Schreiber Piece For My New Home For £180
Stopped By A Thrift Store On A Whim And Found This Beautiful United Furniture Dresser For $48. One Rental Truck Later And It Has A New Home
My Parents Gifted This To Me
My $5 Yard Sale Score!
Adrian Pearsall 2167-S 😍
Rolled In With A New Swag Lamp This Morning
Considering This Coffee Table
Found The Perfect Lamps For My Sideboard
New Here! Purchased This Today For $10
Installed This Poul Cadovius Shelving That I Thrifted A While Back
Fb Marketplace Win
Sold All My Reproduction Mid Century To Splurge On These Beauties
Saturday Score!
My Marketplace Pick Up Tonight
Home In Helsinki
Picked Up A Table And Chairs!
I Feel Like I Won The Fb Marketplace Lottery
I Like The Lines On These Old La-Z-Boys
Bought These 4 Chairs At Goodwill For $27. Can't Find Much About Them But They Seem Late 50s Early 60s. Any Info Would Be Appreciated!
And Another Marketplace Find!
Glasgow Compact Tenement Flat
Picked Up This Awesome Lane Cedar Chest This Morning
Rescued This Room Divider A Few Years Ago. Love How It Fits In With My Space
Nice Yard Sale Find For $15
Retro Renovation Of Our Blue Bath! Salvaged The Blue Fixtures From Demo Sales. Swipe To See The Before
When The Sun Comes Out This Space Pops Off 💖
Stopped By Goodwill… Was Looking For A Couch
Found a Lane Altavista coffee table instead!