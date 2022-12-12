130 Surprising Movie Details You Probably Never Noticed, As Shared In This Group (New Pics) Interview
The world of film, just like the ordinary world we live in, is very much detailed and complicated. Tricky plot twists, character development and spicy nuances can really make one not only feel baffled but also dizzy. Not to mention all those hidden trifles that can be spotted by a skilled and experienced eye only.
If you’re someone who is fond of motion pictures and just loooves uncovering Easter eggs left in movies, buckle up, because the Bored Panda team has collected a new batch of concealed details and other references and subtle in-jokes slipped in by filmmakers from a very well-known subreddit, r/MovieDetails. It has over 3.8M members sharing their interesting discoveries that you might find exciting as well.
The Four Hobbit Actors From Lord Of The Rings (2003) All Confirmed On Podcasts That An Orc Leader's Look Was Based On Harvey Weinstein, After He Wanted Miramax To Cut The Trilogy Down To One Film (And All That Other Stuff) Before A Deal Was Made And New Line Cinema Rescued The Epic Saga
In Encanto (2021), The Multicoloured Water Was Inspired By A Real Place In Colombia...the Caño Cristales River. The River Is Commonly Called The "River Of Five Colors" Or The "Liquid Rainbow," And Is Noted For Its Striking Colors
In The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019), You Can See Velma From Scooby-Doo In The Crowd. When Asked Why The Other Members Of The Gang Weren’t Included, The Director Said "In A Post-Apocalyptic World, Velma Would Have Been The Only One To Have Survived. The Other Kids Wouldn’t Have Made It"
To get to know more about the significance of hidden details and Easter eggs in movies, we reached out to Michael W. Boyce, Ph.D., writer, educator, administrator and host of the podcast, Geek 4.
As it is written on his website, Dr. Michael Boyce has taught a wide selection of literature and film courses, including Film History, British Film, Religion and Popular Culture, Fantasy Literature, and Television Studies, Film Adaptation, Film Noir and Film Genre. He writes, speaks, and tweets about literature, film, media, TV, comics, and multiple aspects of popular culture.
In Uncharted (2022) Nathan Drake And Chloe Frazer (Tom Holland And Sophia Ali) Wash Up On A Beach And Meet A Stranger Who Says Something Similar Happened To Him Once. That Actor Is Nolan North, The Original Voice Actor For Nathan Drake In The Uncharted Video Games
In Hook (1991), The Flying Couple On The Bridge Is Actually George Lucas And Carrie Fisher. Carrie Even Worked On The Movie's Script
In Erin Brockovich (2000), Erin, Played By Julia Roberts, Is Ordering Food At A Restaurant. She’s Being Waited On By Julia, Played By Erin Brockovich
Firstly, we wanted to know what value Easter eggs add to a movie. Boyce thinks it’s a matter of rewarding fans of these films for spotting something – usually visual references to other works – that other people don’t notice. "This is especially true with large-budget superhero films with highly invested and passionate fandoms who will pay to see a film multiple times to spot as many of these Easter eggs as possible. Many people enjoy that kind of secret knowledge, whether to feel like they’re a better audience member for noticing the minutia of a scene or that they’re a more avid fan of a film than the average filmgoer."
In Mr Bean's Holiday (2007), The Girl With The Stereo Is Played By Lily Atkinson, The Daughter Of Rowan Atkinson. In The Movie, She Is Also Named Lily
In The Expendables 2 (2012) Dolph Lundgrens Character, Gunnar, Is Said To Have Achieved A Masters In Chemical Engineering Then Quit To Be A Bouncer In Attempt To Form A Relationship With "This Girl". All Of Which Dolph Lundgren Actually Did In Real Life. The Girl Was Grace Jones
Matilda [1996]: Miss Trunchbull Is A Corrupting Influence In A School, A Place Meant To Be Colorful And Joyful. She Competed In The 1972 Olympics, Planned To Be A Colorful And Joyful Celebration... Which Was Marred By Being The Site Of The Munich Massacre
Due to the trickiness of Easter eggs, sometimes it's hard to rule out their authenticity. Boyce told us that most generally accepted eggs have a number of people agree that it is indeed an Easter egg. "That typically means the more obvious ones (i.e. the Star Wars references found in the early Indiana Jones or a blue Tobias Funke in Guardians of the Galaxy), more often than not, modern filmmakers are more than happy to confirm them. If the reference seems obscure – a shot that looks a little like a shot from another movie – you could always consider whether the filmmaker has claimed to love that other film and has a history of including such Easter eggs."
Little Detail That Was Brought Back From Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 1 (2002) In Spider-Man No Way Home (2021). Willem Dafoe Wears Prosthetics As Norman Osborn, But As The Goblin Persona He Retains Dafoe’s Natural, Less Perfect, Teeth
In Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022) You Can See That Dobby The House Elf Became A Model For Gucci After The Harry Potter Series Wrapped
In Forrest Gump (1994), Because Forrest Is So Fast, Nobody Can Tackle Him, Making Him The Only Player On Either Team To Have A Spotless Uniform
But why do filmmakers hide some details that are not necessarily contributing to the plot? Dr. Boyce explained that many modern filmmakers are passionate fans themselves and are the sort of moviegoers that like searching out Easter eggs. "They grew up as rapid consumers of popular culture and their work reflects that love. Also, do it, it seems, to directly appeal to those fans, fans who would be willing to pay for multiple trips to the theatre and (sometimes various versions of) collector’s edition DVDs and Blu-rays."
In The Batman (2022), You Can See A Bust Of William Shakespeare At Wayne Manor. This Is A Reference To The 1960s Batman Show; Bruce Would Lift Up Shakespeare's Head And Press A Button To Open The Entrance To The Bat Cave
In The Mummy (1999), Brendan Fraser’s Character Is Shown Loading Individual Rounds Into His Rifle, In Spite Of Its 8 Round Capacity. This Is Consistent With French Military Training, As The Lebel 1886 Was Equipped With A Magazine Cutoff; So That Soldiers Could Hold Rounds "In Reserve"
In The Final Scene Of Django Unchained (2012), Django Wears The Same Outfit Calvin Candie Was Wearing When They First Met—right Down To The Extended Cigarette
Lastly, Boyce shared that superhero films seem to have an abundance of Easter eggs and probably the most Easter eggs on average right now, in part because of the passion of the fan base and the wealth of material to reference (comics, television adaptation, previous film versions)."
Star Wars Ep. 2: Attack Of The Clones (2002) Obi-Wan Remarks Anakin Has Become Arrogant- And Yoda Agreed That Arrogance Is More Common In Jedi. Two Scenes Later, The Jedi Librarian Proves Yodas’ Point
Oh come on... Jocasta Nu was in no way arrogant, the Jedi archives were said to hold all knowledge in the galaxy. If something didn't show up in the archives then 99 out of 100 times it probably didn't exist. Either way even if Nu had gone out of her way to look for records of what Obi-Wan was looking for(the planet of Kamino) it wouldn't show up, as it was deleted from the archives, along with other planets by Count Dooku.
In Frozen/Frozen 2 (2013/2019), The Only Time Olaf Bends His Elbows Is During His Own Dreams/Fantasy (See: “In Summer”). Otherwise, His Arms Are Always Straight, As Real Twigs Would Be
In The Opening Scene Of Forrest Gump (1994), His Shoes Are Worn Out From Running Across The Country For Years, But He Wouldn’t Get Rid Of “The Best Gift You Could Get In The Wide World” From Jenny. But He Kept The Laces Fresh To Keep Them Operable
In The Exorcist (1973) This Face Pops Up For A Few Frames When Chris Macneil Turns On The Light After Returning Home
In Spider-Man No Way Home (2021), The Taxi Is Number 1228. This Is A Reference To The Birthday Of Stan Lee: 28th December
As with E.D.I.T.H from "Spider-Man: Far From Home"...even dead, Stan Lee is the hero, and making his cameos as best he can
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) Venom Discards All Red M&M's Before Carnage Is Seen By Eddy Or Himself. This Is Because Venom Is Scared Of "The Red Ones". He Uses This Term When Referring To Red Aliens Such As Carnage. His Fear Leads Him To Retreat When Seeing Carnage For The First Time
In The "Being John Malkovich" (1999) Poster, There Is A Real John Malkovich In The Top-Right Corner
In Coraline (2009), You Can See The Phrase "Stopmo Rulez" On The Back Of The Moving Van. Coraline Was Made With Stop Motion Animation
In Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988), Jessica Appears Different In The Newspaper Than In The Original Patty-Cake Photo. This Is Because The Design Used In The Newspaper Was From Early Concept Art
The Horses Of The Nazgul In Lord Of The Rings (2001) Have The Eye Of Sauron On Their Chest Riding Gear
Further fun fact: they put makeup on the horses to make them appear neglected, and the on-set animal cruelty prevention guy thought it was real and freaked out.
In Jason Goes To Hell (1993) A Character Discovers The Necronomicon From The Evil Dead (1981)
In Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), The Poolside Bartender Is Played By An Actor Credited Under The Nickname Dr. Toad, But His Real Name Was Robert Todd Williams, And He Was Robin Williams’ Older Brother. A Vintner By Trade In Real-Life, This Was His Only Film Appearance
In Star Wars A New Hope(1978) And Star Wars The Force Awakens(2015), The Inmate Number Of Princess Leia And The Soldier Number Of Finn Is The Same
In Don't Look Up (2021) Shovels Are $599.99 As People Have Panic-Bought Them To Assumingly Build Bunkers
In Mulan (1998), Barry Cook And Tony Bancroft, The Directors Of The Movie, Appear As Two Firework Handlers
In The Opening Montage Of The Breakfast Club (1985) We Very Briefly See A Burnt Out Locker - We Later Discover This Belongs To One Of The Students In Detention That Day
In "Your Name" (2016), Mitsuha And Tesshi Are Seen Turning A Tree Into Their Makeshift Café, Which Is Why One Of The Trees In The Town Is Later Missing
In The Royal Tenenbaums (2021), Mordecai's Dramatic Change In Appearance Was Written Into The Movie Because The Hawk Portraying Him Was Kidnapped During Filming
"According to [Wes] Anderson someone in New Jersey found the bird, kept it, and tried to get ransom money for it. Police became involved, and it took two weeks to get the actual bird playing Mordecai back. “It’s very complicated to fly birds in the city,” says Anderson. “It really shouldn’t be done.” "
In The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), In This Shot, Pagoda Is Perfectly Positioned To Block Out The Statue Of Liberty. This Was A Stylistic Choice By Wes Anderson. He Wanted To "Defamiliarize" New York City For The Audience
In How To Train Your Dragon (2010), One Of The Dragons Is Carrying A Hippo. This Is Actually Gloria From Madagascar (2005). Confirmed On The Dvd Commentary, Source In Comments
as this may be true, the animal on this picture is absolutely not a Hippo. Gloria did not have horns
In Jaws (1975) - Quint Goes To Hunt The Shark In His Boat Orca. Orcas In Real Life, Otherwise Known As Killer Whales, Actively Hunt Great White Sharks To Kill Them
In Luca (2021), The First Time Luca Stands On Land He Exhibits A Medical Finding Called Gower's Sign. Classically Seen In Patients With Muscular Dystrophy, It Is Due To A Lack Of Strength In The Hip And Thigh Muscles Causing The Patient To "Walk" Up Their Body To Stand From A Seated Position
This Scene In Scream (1996) Hints At The Killer‘S True Identity Early On
Let me just harness my psychic powers to figure out WTF this means
In Pride And Prejudice (2005), The Book Elizabeth Is Reading In The Opening Is Actually The Ending Of The Original Novel, Just With The Names Switched Around. Darcy Is "Cady", While Elizabeth Is "Katherine"
Watching The Remastered "Godfather" (1972) And Noticed For The First Time The Visual Foreshadowing To The Famous "Sleeps With The Fishes" Line
In The Hateful Eight (2015), The Pipe That John Ruth Smokes Actually Belongs To Kurt Russell. He Commissioned It From An Italian Company Named "Mastro De Paja". He Has Been Buying Their Pipes For Years
The 1973 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Is An Iconic Car That Makes An Appearance In Almost All Of Sam Raimi's Films Starting From The Evil Dead(1982). Sam Raimi's Father Originally Bought The Car In 1973 And It Has Become A Trademark In His Films
My mother had a Delta 88; I don't know what year it was, but she bought a Cutlass Supreme in 1972, which she had til ~2010.
In The Opening Scenes Of The Silence Of The Lambs (1991), Clarice Starling Is Continually Surrounded By Men, And We Repeatedly Experience The Male Gaze From Her Pov. In Dr. Chilton’s Office She Is Framed By A Painting Of Four Men And Many Well Lit Orchids. “Orchid” Comes From The Greek For Testicle
The Helicopter Pilot Seen At The End Of The Predator(1987) Is Kevin Peter Hall, The Actor Who Plays The Predator. John Mctiernan Gave Him The Brief On-Screen Role, Because His "Work As Predator Was So Exhausting"
A Major Plot Point In The Batman (2022) Is Revealed Early On, Right In Front Of Our Blind Eyes
In Black Widow (2021), Alexei Arm-Wrestles A Prisoner Named Ursa. In The Comics, Ursa Major Is A Russian Hero Who Has The Ability To Turn Into A Bear. Alexei References This By Calling Him A Bear
In Birds Of Prey (2020), Harley Owns A Stuffed Beaver. This Is A Reference To The 2014 Harley Quinn Comic, Where She Owned A Similar Beaver Named Bernie
In The Dark Knight (2008), After The Joker Steals The Bank Owners Shotgun He Can Be Seen Repeatedly Using It Throughout The Movie
In American Psycho(2000) Detective Kimball Uses A Cd Case To Reflect Light Into Bateman's Eye, Bateman Doesn't React
Hellboy (2004) Loves Cats Because That’s The First Thing That He Sees When; “He Pops Into The World”
In Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018), For A Split Second In The Opening Logos, The Columbia Lady Is Knocked Off Her Pedestal By A Giant Banana. This Is A Direct Reference To The Opening Of Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009), Where The Same Thing Happened
On The Batman Begins (2005) Soundtrack, Tracks 4-9 Spell Out B-A-T-M-A-N
In Zootopia (2016), Chief Bogo's Calendar Has A Picture Of San Fransokyo From Big Hero 6 (2014)
In Back To The Future Part II (1989), One Of The Newspaper's Sections Has A Review For Jaws 19. And Judging From The Section's Title, It Ain't Good
Sadly, it also says "Qeen Diana," because she hadn't died yet. Oof. :(