The world of film, just like the ordinary world we live in, is very much detailed and complicated. Tricky plot twists, character development and spicy nuances can really make one not only feel baffled but also dizzy. Not to mention all those hidden trifles that can be spotted by a skilled and experienced eye only.

If you’re someone who is fond of motion pictures and just loooves uncovering Easter eggs left in movies, buckle up, because the Bored Panda team has collected a new batch of concealed details and other references and subtle in-jokes slipped in by filmmakers from a very well-known subreddit, r/MovieDetails. It has over 3.8M members sharing their interesting discoveries that you might find exciting as well.

For more thrilling Easter eggs, check out our other articles here, here and here. How many of these details have you noticed yourself?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Four Hobbit Actors From Lord Of The Rings (2003) All Confirmed On Podcasts That An Orc Leader's Look Was Based On Harvey Weinstein, After He Wanted Miramax To Cut The Trilogy Down To One Film (And All That Other Stuff) Before A Deal Was Made And New Line Cinema Rescued The Epic Saga

The Four Hobbit Actors From Lord Of The Rings (2003) All Confirmed On Podcasts That An Orc Leader's Look Was Based On Harvey Weinstein, After He Wanted Miramax To Cut The Trilogy Down To One Film (And All That Other Stuff) Before A Deal Was Made And New Line Cinema Rescued The Epic Saga

strawberrybrooks Report

29points
POST
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Couldn't have happened to a more deserving guy.

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

In Encanto (2021), The Multicoloured Water Was Inspired By A Real Place In Colombia...the Caño Cristales River. The River Is Commonly Called The "River Of Five Colors" Or The "Liquid Rainbow," And Is Noted For Its Striking Colors

In Encanto (2021), The Multicoloured Water Was Inspired By A Real Place In Colombia...the Caño Cristales River. The River Is Commonly Called The "River Of Five Colors" Or The "Liquid Rainbow," And Is Noted For Its Striking Colors

Numerous-Lemon Report

22points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my goodness! That is breathtaking! Nature is gorgeous.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

In The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019), You Can See Velma From Scooby-Doo In The Crowd. When Asked Why The Other Members Of The Gang Weren’t Included, The Director Said "In A Post-Apocalyptic World, Velma Would Have Been The Only One To Have Survived. The Other Kids Wouldn’t Have Made It"

In The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019), You Can See Velma From Scooby-Doo In The Crowd. When Asked Why The Other Members Of The Gang Weren’t Included, The Director Said "In A Post-Apocalyptic World, Velma Would Have Been The Only One To Have Survived. The Other Kids Wouldn’t Have Made It"

NubbyNob Report

20points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

To get to know more about the significance of hidden details and Easter eggs in movies, we reached out to Michael W. Boyce, Ph.D., writer, educator, administrator and host of the podcast, Geek 4.

As it is written on his website, Dr. Michael Boyce has taught a wide selection of literature and film courses, including Film History, British Film, Religion and Popular Culture, Fantasy Literature, and Television Studies, Film Adaptation, Film Noir and Film Genre. He writes, speaks, and tweets about literature, film, media, TV, comics, and multiple aspects of popular culture.
#4

In Uncharted (2022) Nathan Drake And Chloe Frazer (Tom Holland And Sophia Ali) Wash Up On A Beach And Meet A Stranger Who Says Something Similar Happened To Him Once. That Actor Is Nolan North, The Original Voice Actor For Nathan Drake In The Uncharted Video Games

In Uncharted (2022) Nathan Drake And Chloe Frazer (Tom Holland And Sophia Ali) Wash Up On A Beach And Meet A Stranger Who Says Something Similar Happened To Him Once. That Actor Is Nolan North, The Original Voice Actor For Nathan Drake In The Uncharted Video Games

NewUploader1 Report

19points
POST
Kitti B.
Kitti B.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True fans of the series recognised him

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

In Hook (1991), The Flying Couple On The Bridge Is Actually George Lucas And Carrie Fisher. Carrie Even Worked On The Movie's Script

In Hook (1991), The Flying Couple On The Bridge Is Actually George Lucas And Carrie Fisher. Carrie Even Worked On The Movie's Script

Numerous-Lemon Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#6

In Erin Brockovich (2000), Erin, Played By Julia Roberts, Is Ordering Food At A Restaurant. She’s Being Waited On By Julia, Played By Erin Brockovich

In Erin Brockovich (2000), Erin, Played By Julia Roberts, Is Ordering Food At A Restaurant. She’s Being Waited On By Julia, Played By Erin Brockovich

llism Report

18points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh that’s sweet she got a cameo in the movie about her.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Firstly, we wanted to know what value Easter eggs add to a movie. Boyce thinks it’s a matter of rewarding fans of these films for spotting something – usually visual references to other works – that other people don’t notice. "This is especially true with large-budget superhero films with highly invested and passionate fandoms who will pay to see a film multiple times to spot as many of these Easter eggs as possible. Many people enjoy that kind of secret knowledge, whether to feel like they’re a better audience member for noticing the minutia of a scene or that they’re a more avid fan of a film than the average filmgoer."
#7

In Mr Bean's Holiday (2007), The Girl With The Stereo Is Played By Lily Atkinson, The Daughter Of Rowan Atkinson. In The Movie, She Is Also Named Lily

In Mr Bean's Holiday (2007), The Girl With The Stereo Is Played By Lily Atkinson, The Daughter Of Rowan Atkinson. In The Movie, She Is Also Named Lily

Numerous-Lemon Report

16points
POST
#8

In The Expendables 2 (2012) Dolph Lundgrens Character, Gunnar, Is Said To Have Achieved A Masters In Chemical Engineering Then Quit To Be A Bouncer In Attempt To Form A Relationship With "This Girl". All Of Which Dolph Lundgren Actually Did In Real Life. The Girl Was Grace Jones

In The Expendables 2 (2012) Dolph Lundgrens Character, Gunnar, Is Said To Have Achieved A Masters In Chemical Engineering Then Quit To Be A Bouncer In Attempt To Form A Relationship With "This Girl". All Of Which Dolph Lundgren Actually Did In Real Life. The Girl Was Grace Jones

400Smithy Report

16points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Knew that :) He met her down here. It was so ooooo at the time, everyone was so excited that some random guy at a club got to be her boyfriend, and then went on to do amazing movies. I always feel like Australia contributed to his career path.

0
0points
reply
#9

Matilda [1996]: Miss Trunchbull Is A Corrupting Influence In A School, A Place Meant To Be Colorful And Joyful. She Competed In The 1972 Olympics, Planned To Be A Colorful And Joyful Celebration... Which Was Marred By Being The Site Of The Munich Massacre

Matilda [1996]: Miss Trunchbull Is A Corrupting Influence In A School, A Place Meant To Be Colorful And Joyful. She Competed In The 1972 Olympics, Planned To Be A Colorful And Joyful Celebration... Which Was Marred By Being The Site Of The Munich Massacre

res30stupid Report

15points
POST
Annie Duke
Annie Duke
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

I a­­m m­­a­­k­­i­­n­­g a r­­e­­a­­l G­­O­­O­­D M­­O­­N­­EY (90$ t­­o 100$ / h­­r )o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e f­­r­­o­­m m­­y l­­a­­p­­t­­o­­p. L­­a­­s­­t m­­o­­n­­t­­h I G­­O­­T c­­h­­e­­k ­­o­­f n­­e­­a­­r­­l­­y ­­$30k, t­­h­­i­­s o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e w­­o­­r­­k i­­s s­­i­­m­­p­­l­­e a­­n­­d s­­t­­r­­a­­i­­g­­h­­t­­f­­o­­r­­w­­a­­r­­d, d­­o­­n’t h­­a­­v­­e t­­o g­­o O­­F­­F­­I­­C­­E, I­­t­­s h­­o­­m­­e o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e j­­o­­b. A­­t t­­h­­a­­t p­­o­­i­­n­­t t­­h­­i­­s w­­o­­r­­k o­­p­­p­­o­­r­­t­­u­­n­­i­­t­­y i­­s f­­o­­r y­­o­­u. i­­f y­­o­­u i­­n­­t­­e­­r­­e­­s­­t­­e­­d­­. s­­i­­m­­p­­l­­y­­ g­­i­­ve ­­i­­t a s­­h­­o­­t o­­n t­­h­­e a­­c­­c­­o­­m­­p­­a­­n­­y­­i­­n­­g ­­s­­i­­t­­e. S­­i­­m­­p­­l­­y g­­o t­­o t­­h­­e B­­E­­L­­O­­W S­­I­­T­­E a­­n­­d s­­t­­a­­r­­t y­­o­­u­­r w­­o­­r­­k.. w­w­w.P­r­o­f­i­t­G­u­r­u­7.c­o­m

View More Replies... View more comments

Due to the trickiness of Easter eggs, sometimes it's hard to rule out their authenticity. Boyce told us that most generally accepted eggs have a number of people agree that it is indeed an Easter egg. "That typically means the more obvious ones (i.e. the Star Wars references found in the early Indiana Jones or a blue Tobias Funke in Guardians of the Galaxy), more often than not, modern filmmakers are more than happy to confirm them. If the reference seems obscure – a shot that looks a little like a shot from another movie – you could always consider whether the filmmaker has claimed to love that other film and has a history of including such Easter eggs."
#10

Little Detail That Was Brought Back From Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 1 (2002) In Spider-Man No Way Home (2021). Willem Dafoe Wears Prosthetics As Norman Osborn, But As The Goblin Persona He Retains Dafoe’s Natural, Less Perfect, Teeth

Little Detail That Was Brought Back From Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 1 (2002) In Spider-Man No Way Home (2021). Willem Dafoe Wears Prosthetics As Norman Osborn, But As The Goblin Persona He Retains Dafoe’s Natural, Less Perfect, Teeth

CalmGameshow Report

14points
POST
Annie Duke
Annie Duke
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

I a­­m m­­a­­k­­i­­n­­g a r­­e­­a­­l G­­O­­O­­D M­­O­­N­­EY (90$ t­­o 100$ / h­­r )o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e f­­r­­o­­m m­­y l­­a­­p­­t­­o­­p. L­­a­­s­­t m­­o­­n­­t­­h I G­­O­­T c­­h­­e­­k ­­o­­f n­­e­­a­­r­­l­­y ­­$30k, t­­h­­i­­s o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e w­­o­­r­­k i­­s s­­i­­m­­p­­l­­e a­­n­­d s­­t­­r­­a­­i­­g­­h­­t­­f­­o­­r­­w­­a­­r­­d, d­­o­­n’t h­­a­­v­­e t­­o g­­o O­­F­­F­­I­­C­­E, I­­t­­s h­­o­­m­­e o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e j­­o­­b. A­­t t­­h­­a­­t p­­o­­i­­n­­t t­­h­­i­­s w­­o­­r­­k o­­p­­p­­o­­r­­t­­u­­n­­i­­t­­y i­­s f­­o­­r y­­o­­u. i­­f y­­o­­u i­­n­­t­­e­­r­­e­­s­­t­­e­­d­­. s­­i­­m­­p­­l­­y­­ g­­i­­ve ­­i­­t a s­­h­­o­­t o­­n t­­h­­e a­­c­­c­­o­­m­­p­­a­­n­­y­­i­­n­­g ­­s­­i­­t­­e. S­­i­­m­­p­­l­­y g­­o t­­o t­­h­­e B­­E­­L­­O­­W S­­I­­T­­E a­­n­­d s­­t­­a­­r­­t y­­o­­u­­r w­­o­­r­­k.. w­w­w.P­r­o­f­i­t­G­u­r­u­7.c­o­m

#11

In Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022) You Can See That Dobby The House Elf Became A Model For Gucci After The Harry Potter Series Wrapped

In Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022) You Can See That Dobby The House Elf Became A Model For Gucci After The Harry Potter Series Wrapped

rasta4eye Report

14points
POST
Sa Ruuu
Sa Ruuu
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly there are a c**p ton of Easter eggs from other franchises in that movie, reminded me of who framed Roger rabbit so I loved it

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

In Forrest Gump (1994), Because Forrest Is So Fast, Nobody Can Tackle Him, Making Him The Only Player On Either Team To Have A Spotless Uniform

In Forrest Gump (1994), Because Forrest Is So Fast, Nobody Can Tackle Him, Making Him The Only Player On Either Team To Have A Spotless Uniform

supernasty Report

13points
POST

But why do filmmakers hide some details that are not necessarily contributing to the plot? Dr. Boyce explained that many modern filmmakers are passionate fans themselves and are the sort of moviegoers that like searching out Easter eggs. "They grew up as rapid consumers of popular culture and their work reflects that love. Also, do it, it seems, to directly appeal to those fans, fans who would be willing to pay for multiple trips to the theatre and (sometimes various versions of) collector’s edition DVDs and Blu-rays."
#13

In The Batman (2022), You Can See A Bust Of William Shakespeare At Wayne Manor. This Is A Reference To The 1960s Batman Show; Bruce Would Lift Up Shakespeare's Head And Press A Button To Open The Entrance To The Bat Cave

In The Batman (2022), You Can See A Bust Of William Shakespeare At Wayne Manor. This Is A Reference To The 1960s Batman Show; Bruce Would Lift Up Shakespeare's Head And Press A Button To Open The Entrance To The Bat Cave

Numerous-Lemon Report

12points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was such a phenomenal movie!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

In The Mummy (1999), Brendan Fraser’s Character Is Shown Loading Individual Rounds Into His Rifle, In Spite Of Its 8 Round Capacity. This Is Consistent With French Military Training, As The Lebel 1886 Was Equipped With A Magazine Cutoff; So That Soldiers Could Hold Rounds "In Reserve"

In The Mummy (1999), Brendan Fraser’s Character Is Shown Loading Individual Rounds Into His Rifle, In Spite Of Its 8 Round Capacity. This Is Consistent With French Military Training, As The Lebel 1886 Was Equipped With A Magazine Cutoff; So That Soldiers Could Hold Rounds "In Reserve"

AnonTexan1297 Report

11points
POST
#15

In The Final Scene Of Django Unchained (2012), Django Wears The Same Outfit Calvin Candie Was Wearing When They First Met—right Down To The Extended Cigarette

In The Final Scene Of Django Unchained (2012), Django Wears The Same Outfit Calvin Candie Was Wearing When They First Met—right Down To The Extended Cigarette

duckinfum Report

11points
POST

Lastly, Boyce shared that superhero films seem to have an abundance of Easter eggs and probably the most Easter eggs on average right now, in part because of the passion of the fan base and the wealth of material to reference (comics, television adaptation, previous film versions)."
#16

Star Wars Ep. 2: Attack Of The Clones (2002) Obi-Wan Remarks Anakin Has Become Arrogant- And Yoda Agreed That Arrogance Is More Common In Jedi. Two Scenes Later, The Jedi Librarian Proves Yodas’ Point

Star Wars Ep. 2: Attack Of The Clones (2002) Obi-Wan Remarks Anakin Has Become Arrogant- And Yoda Agreed That Arrogance Is More Common In Jedi. Two Scenes Later, The Jedi Librarian Proves Yodas’ Point

usaflumberjack54 Report

11points
POST
ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh come on... Jocasta Nu was in no way arrogant, the Jedi archives were said to hold all knowledge in the galaxy. If something didn't show up in the archives then 99 out of 100 times it probably didn't exist. Either way even if Nu had gone out of her way to look for records of what Obi-Wan was looking for(the planet of Kamino) it wouldn't show up, as it was deleted from the archives, along with other planets by Count Dooku.

0
0points
reply
#17

In Frozen/Frozen 2 (2013/2019), The Only Time Olaf Bends His Elbows Is During His Own Dreams/Fantasy (See: “In Summer”). Otherwise, His Arms Are Always Straight, As Real Twigs Would Be

In Frozen/Frozen 2 (2013/2019), The Only Time Olaf Bends His Elbows Is During His Own Dreams/Fantasy (See: “In Summer”). Otherwise, His Arms Are Always Straight, As Real Twigs Would Be

idiomech Report

11points
POST
Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

awww that is so sweet.

0
0points
reply
#18

In The Opening Scene Of Forrest Gump (1994), His Shoes Are Worn Out From Running Across The Country For Years, But He Wouldn’t Get Rid Of “The Best Gift You Could Get In The Wide World” From Jenny. But He Kept The Laces Fresh To Keep Them Operable

In The Opening Scene Of Forrest Gump (1994), His Shoes Are Worn Out From Running Across The Country For Years, But He Wouldn’t Get Rid Of “The Best Gift You Could Get In The Wide World” From Jenny. But He Kept The Laces Fresh To Keep Them Operable

grsims20 Report

10points
POST
Annie Duke
Annie Duke
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

I a­­m m­­a­­k­­i­­n­­g a r­­e­­a­­l G­­O­­O­­D M­­O­­N­­EY (90$ t­­o 100$ / h­­r )o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e f­­r­­o­­m m­­y l­­a­­p­­t­­o­­p. L­­a­­s­­t m­­o­­n­­t­­h I G­­O­­T c­­h­­e­­k ­­o­­f n­­e­­a­­r­­l­­y ­­$30k, t­­h­­i­­s o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e w­­o­­r­­k i­­s s­­i­­m­­p­­l­­e a­­n­­d s­­t­­r­­a­­i­­g­­h­­t­­f­­o­­r­­w­­a­­r­­d, d­­o­­n’t h­­a­­v­­e t­­o g­­o O­­F­­F­­I­­C­­E, I­­t­­s h­­o­­m­­e o­­n­­l­­i­­n­­e j­­o­­b. A­­t t­­h­­a­­t p­­o­­i­­n­­t t­­h­­i­­s w­­o­­r­­k o­­p­­p­­o­­r­­t­­u­­n­­i­­t­­y i­­s f­­o­­r y­­o­­u. i­­f y­­o­­u i­­n­­t­­e­­r­­e­­s­­t­­e­­d­­. s­­i­­m­­p­­l­­y­­ g­­i­­ve ­­i­­t a s­­h­­o­­t o­­n t­­h­­e a­­c­­c­­o­­m­­p­­a­­n­­y­­i­­n­­g ­­s­­i­­t­­e. S­­i­­m­­p­­l­­y g­­o t­­o t­­h­­e B­­E­­L­­O­­W S­­I­­T­­E a­­n­­d s­­t­­a­­r­­t y­­o­­u­­r w­­o­­r­­k.. w­w­w.P­r­o­f­i­t­G­u­r­u­7.c­o­m

#19

In The Exorcist (1973) This Face Pops Up For A Few Frames When Chris Macneil Turns On The Light After Returning Home

In The Exorcist (1973) This Face Pops Up For A Few Frames When Chris Macneil Turns On The Light After Returning Home

Maleficent-Read1710 Report

10points
POST
#20

In Spider-Man No Way Home (2021), The Taxi Is Number 1228. This Is A Reference To The Birthday Of Stan Lee: 28th December

In Spider-Man No Way Home (2021), The Taxi Is Number 1228. This Is A Reference To The Birthday Of Stan Lee: 28th December

Numerous-Lemon Report

10points
POST
David Martin
David Martin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As with E.D.I.T.H from "Spider-Man: Far From Home"...even dead, Stan Lee is the hero, and making his cameos as best he can

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) Venom Discards All Red M&M's Before Carnage Is Seen By Eddy Or Himself. This Is Because Venom Is Scared Of "The Red Ones". He Uses This Term When Referring To Red Aliens Such As Carnage. His Fear Leads Him To Retreat When Seeing Carnage For The First Time

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) Venom Discards All Red M&M's Before Carnage Is Seen By Eddy Or Himself. This Is Because Venom Is Scared Of "The Red Ones". He Uses This Term When Referring To Red Aliens Such As Carnage. His Fear Leads Him To Retreat When Seeing Carnage For The First Time

spillytalker Report

10points
POST
#22

In The "Being John Malkovich" (1999) Poster, There Is A Real John Malkovich In The Top-Right Corner

In The "Being John Malkovich" (1999) Poster, There Is A Real John Malkovich In The Top-Right Corner

pazqo Report

9points
POST
#23

In Coraline (2009), You Can See The Phrase "Stopmo Rulez" On The Back Of The Moving Van. Coraline Was Made With Stop Motion Animation

In Coraline (2009), You Can See The Phrase "Stopmo Rulez" On The Back Of The Moving Van. Coraline Was Made With Stop Motion Animation

Numerous-Lemon Report

9points
POST
#24

In Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988), Jessica Appears Different In The Newspaper Than In The Original Patty-Cake Photo. This Is Because The Design Used In The Newspaper Was From Early Concept Art

In Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988), Jessica Appears Different In The Newspaper Than In The Original Patty-Cake Photo. This Is Because The Design Used In The Newspaper Was From Early Concept Art

Numerous-Lemon Report

9points
POST
Follo00
Follo00
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's up with her legs on the left?

1
1point
reply
#25

The Horses Of The Nazgul In Lord Of The Rings (2001) Have The Eye Of Sauron On Their Chest Riding Gear

The Horses Of The Nazgul In Lord Of The Rings (2001) Have The Eye Of Sauron On Their Chest Riding Gear

Martijngamer Report

9points
POST
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Further fun fact: they put makeup on the horses to make them appear neglected, and the on-set animal cruelty prevention guy thought it was real and freaked out.

8
8points
reply
#26

In Jason Goes To Hell (1993) A Character Discovers The Necronomicon From The Evil Dead (1981)

In Jason Goes To Hell (1993) A Character Discovers The Necronomicon From The Evil Dead (1981)

Corndogeveryday Report

9points
POST
#27

In Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), The Poolside Bartender Is Played By An Actor Credited Under The Nickname Dr. Toad, But His Real Name Was Robert Todd Williams, And He Was Robin Williams’ Older Brother. A Vintner By Trade In Real-Life, This Was His Only Film Appearance

In Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), The Poolside Bartender Is Played By An Actor Credited Under The Nickname Dr. Toad, But His Real Name Was Robert Todd Williams, And He Was Robin Williams’ Older Brother. A Vintner By Trade In Real-Life, This Was His Only Film Appearance

VictorBlimpmuscle Report

8points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those wondering, vintner is a winemaker, potentially involved in the trading or selling of wine. Probably would have been easier for me to google that if I’d spelled it correctly the first time.

4
4points
reply
#28

In Star Wars A New Hope(1978) And Star Wars The Force Awakens(2015), The Inmate Number Of Princess Leia And The Soldier Number Of Finn Is The Same

In Star Wars A New Hope(1978) And Star Wars The Force Awakens(2015), The Inmate Number Of Princess Leia And The Soldier Number Of Finn Is The Same

Kriths123 Report

8points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it a good or bad thing that I already caught this myself because of how many times we’ve watched the Star Wars movies in my house?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

In Don't Look Up (2021) Shovels Are $599.99 As People Have Panic-Bought Them To Assumingly Build Bunkers

In Don't Look Up (2021) Shovels Are $599.99 As People Have Panic-Bought Them To Assumingly Build Bunkers

ArmitageShanks3767 Report

8points
POST
#30

In Mulan (1998), Barry Cook And Tony Bancroft, The Directors Of The Movie, Appear As Two Firework Handlers

In Mulan (1998), Barry Cook And Tony Bancroft, The Directors Of The Movie, Appear As Two Firework Handlers

Numerous-Lemon Report

8points
POST
#31

In The Opening Montage Of The Breakfast Club (1985) We Very Briefly See A Burnt Out Locker - We Later Discover This Belongs To One Of The Students In Detention That Day

In The Opening Montage Of The Breakfast Club (1985) We Very Briefly See A Burnt Out Locker - We Later Discover This Belongs To One Of The Students In Detention That Day

mkfrndsinfluenceppl Report

8points
POST
#32

In "Your Name" (2016), Mitsuha And Tesshi Are Seen Turning A Tree Into Their Makeshift Café, Which Is Why One Of The Trees In The Town Is Later Missing

In "Your Name" (2016), Mitsuha And Tesshi Are Seen Turning A Tree Into Their Makeshift Café, Which Is Why One Of The Trees In The Town Is Later Missing

1954isthebest Report

8points
POST
#33

In The Royal Tenenbaums (2021), Mordecai's Dramatic Change In Appearance Was Written Into The Movie Because The Hawk Portraying Him Was Kidnapped During Filming

In The Royal Tenenbaums (2021), Mordecai's Dramatic Change In Appearance Was Written Into The Movie Because The Hawk Portraying Him Was Kidnapped During Filming

Numerous-Lemon Report

8points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"According to [Wes] Anderson someone in New Jersey found the bird, kept it, and tried to get ransom money for it. Police became involved, and it took two weeks to get the actual bird playing Mordecai back. “It’s very complicated to fly birds in the city,” says Anderson. “It really shouldn’t be done.” "

1
1point
reply
#34

In The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), In This Shot, Pagoda Is Perfectly Positioned To Block Out The Statue Of Liberty. This Was A Stylistic Choice By Wes Anderson. He Wanted To "Defamiliarize" New York City For The Audience

In The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), In This Shot, Pagoda Is Perfectly Positioned To Block Out The Statue Of Liberty. This Was A Stylistic Choice By Wes Anderson. He Wanted To "Defamiliarize" New York City For The Audience

Numerous-Lemon Report

8points
POST
#35

In How To Train Your Dragon (2010), One Of The Dragons Is Carrying A Hippo. This Is Actually Gloria From Madagascar (2005). Confirmed On The Dvd Commentary, Source In Comments

In How To Train Your Dragon (2010), One Of The Dragons Is Carrying A Hippo. This Is Actually Gloria From Madagascar (2005). Confirmed On The Dvd Commentary, Source In Comments

Numerous-Lemon Report

7points
POST
Tom Hardeveld
Tom Hardeveld
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

as this may be true, the animal on this picture is absolutely not a Hippo. Gloria did not have horns

0
0points
reply
#36

In Jaws (1975) - Quint Goes To Hunt The Shark In His Boat Orca. Orcas In Real Life, Otherwise Known As Killer Whales, Actively Hunt Great White Sharks To Kill Them

In Jaws (1975) - Quint Goes To Hunt The Shark In His Boat Orca. Orcas In Real Life, Otherwise Known As Killer Whales, Actively Hunt Great White Sharks To Kill Them

Beedee0823 Report

7points
POST
#37

In Luca (2021), The First Time Luca Stands On Land He Exhibits A Medical Finding Called Gower's Sign. Classically Seen In Patients With Muscular Dystrophy, It Is Due To A Lack Of Strength In The Hip And Thigh Muscles Causing The Patient To "Walk" Up Their Body To Stand From A Seated Position

In Luca (2021), The First Time Luca Stands On Land He Exhibits A Medical Finding Called Gower's Sign. Classically Seen In Patients With Muscular Dystrophy, It Is Due To A Lack Of Strength In The Hip And Thigh Muscles Causing The Patient To "Walk" Up Their Body To Stand From A Seated Position

TheHornChemist Report

7points
POST
#38

This Scene In Scream (1996) Hints At The Killer‘S True Identity Early On

This Scene In Scream (1996) Hints At The Killer‘S True Identity Early On

Mairess99 Report

7points
POST
Buttered_Crumpet
Buttered_Crumpet
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let me just harness my psychic powers to figure out WTF this means

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

In Pride And Prejudice (2005), The Book Elizabeth Is Reading In The Opening Is Actually The Ending Of The Original Novel, Just With The Names Switched Around. Darcy Is "Cady", While Elizabeth Is "Katherine"

In Pride And Prejudice (2005), The Book Elizabeth Is Reading In The Opening Is Actually The Ending Of The Original Novel, Just With The Names Switched Around. Darcy Is "Cady", While Elizabeth Is "Katherine"

Russian_Bagel Report

7points
POST
#40

Watching The Remastered "Godfather" (1972) And Noticed For The First Time The Visual Foreshadowing To The Famous "Sleeps With The Fishes" Line

Watching The Remastered "Godfather" (1972) And Noticed For The First Time The Visual Foreshadowing To The Famous "Sleeps With The Fishes" Line

AspireAgain Report

7points
POST
#41

In The Hateful Eight (2015), The Pipe That John Ruth Smokes Actually Belongs To Kurt Russell. He Commissioned It From An Italian Company Named "Mastro De Paja". He Has Been Buying Their Pipes For Years

In The Hateful Eight (2015), The Pipe That John Ruth Smokes Actually Belongs To Kurt Russell. He Commissioned It From An Italian Company Named "Mastro De Paja". He Has Been Buying Their Pipes For Years

Numerous-Lemon Report

7points
POST
#42

The 1973 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Is An Iconic Car That Makes An Appearance In Almost All Of Sam Raimi's Films Starting From The Evil Dead(1982). Sam Raimi's Father Originally Bought The Car In 1973 And It Has Become A Trademark In His Films

The 1973 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Is An Iconic Car That Makes An Appearance In Almost All Of Sam Raimi's Films Starting From The Evil Dead(1982). Sam Raimi's Father Originally Bought The Car In 1973 And It Has Become A Trademark In His Films

schouse13 Report

7points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mother had a Delta 88; I don't know what year it was, but she bought a Cutlass Supreme in 1972, which she had til ~2010.

0
0points
reply
#43

In The Opening Scenes Of The Silence Of The Lambs (1991), Clarice Starling Is Continually Surrounded By Men, And We Repeatedly Experience The Male Gaze From Her Pov. In Dr. Chilton’s Office She Is Framed By A Painting Of Four Men And Many Well Lit Orchids. “Orchid” Comes From The Greek For Testicle

In The Opening Scenes Of The Silence Of The Lambs (1991), Clarice Starling Is Continually Surrounded By Men, And We Repeatedly Experience The Male Gaze From Her Pov. In Dr. Chilton’s Office She Is Framed By A Painting Of Four Men And Many Well Lit Orchids. “Orchid” Comes From The Greek For Testicle

CheckHistorical5231 Report

7points
POST
#44

The Helicopter Pilot Seen At The End Of The Predator(1987) Is Kevin Peter Hall, The Actor Who Plays The Predator. John Mctiernan Gave Him The Brief On-Screen Role, Because His "Work As Predator Was So Exhausting"

The Helicopter Pilot Seen At The End Of The Predator(1987) Is Kevin Peter Hall, The Actor Who Plays The Predator. John Mctiernan Gave Him The Brief On-Screen Role, Because His "Work As Predator Was So Exhausting"

Majami1 Report

6points
POST
#45

A Major Plot Point In The Batman (2022) Is Revealed Early On, Right In Front Of Our Blind Eyes

A Major Plot Point In The Batman (2022) Is Revealed Early On, Right In Front Of Our Blind Eyes

Comic_Book_Reader Report

6points
POST
#46

In Black Widow (2021), Alexei Arm-Wrestles A Prisoner Named Ursa. In The Comics, Ursa Major Is A Russian Hero Who Has The Ability To Turn Into A Bear. Alexei References This By Calling Him A Bear

In Black Widow (2021), Alexei Arm-Wrestles A Prisoner Named Ursa. In The Comics, Ursa Major Is A Russian Hero Who Has The Ability To Turn Into A Bear. Alexei References This By Calling Him A Bear

AtlanteanLord Report

6points
POST
#47

In Birds Of Prey (2020), Harley Owns A Stuffed Beaver. This Is A Reference To The 2014 Harley Quinn Comic, Where She Owned A Similar Beaver Named Bernie

In Birds Of Prey (2020), Harley Owns A Stuffed Beaver. This Is A Reference To The 2014 Harley Quinn Comic, Where She Owned A Similar Beaver Named Bernie

Numerous-Lemon Report

6points
POST
#48

In The Dark Knight (2008), After The Joker Steals The Bank Owners Shotgun He Can Be Seen Repeatedly Using It Throughout The Movie

In The Dark Knight (2008), After The Joker Steals The Bank Owners Shotgun He Can Be Seen Repeatedly Using It Throughout The Movie

Killerpig14 Report

5points
POST
#49

In American Psycho(2000) Detective Kimball Uses A Cd Case To Reflect Light Into Bateman's Eye, Bateman Doesn't React

In American Psycho(2000) Detective Kimball Uses A Cd Case To Reflect Light Into Bateman's Eye, Bateman Doesn't React

old.reddit.com Report

5points
Indrė Lukošiūtė
POST
#50

Hellboy (2004) Loves Cats Because That’s The First Thing That He Sees When; “He Pops Into The World”

Hellboy (2004) Loves Cats Because That’s The First Thing That He Sees When; “He Pops Into The World”

ashthundercrow Report

5points
POST
#51

In Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018), For A Split Second In The Opening Logos, The Columbia Lady Is Knocked Off Her Pedestal By A Giant Banana. This Is A Direct Reference To The Opening Of Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009), Where The Same Thing Happened

In Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018), For A Split Second In The Opening Logos, The Columbia Lady Is Knocked Off Her Pedestal By A Giant Banana. This Is A Direct Reference To The Opening Of Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009), Where The Same Thing Happened

Numerous-Lemon Report

5points
POST
#52

On The Batman Begins (2005) Soundtrack, Tracks 4-9 Spell Out B-A-T-M-A-N

On The Batman Begins (2005) Soundtrack, Tracks 4-9 Spell Out B-A-T-M-A-N

Numerous-Lemon Report

5points
POST
#53

In Zootopia (2016), Chief Bogo's Calendar Has A Picture Of San Fransokyo From Big Hero 6 (2014)

In Zootopia (2016), Chief Bogo's Calendar Has A Picture Of San Fransokyo From Big Hero 6 (2014)

Numerous-Lemon Report

5points
POST
#54

In Back To The Future Part II (1989), One Of The Newspaper's Sections Has A Review For Jaws 19. And Judging From The Section's Title, It Ain't Good

In Back To The Future Part II (1989), One Of The Newspaper's Sections Has A Review For Jaws 19. And Judging From The Section's Title, It Ain't Good

L0rd0f5paghetti Report

5points
POST
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly, it also says "Qeen Diana," because she hadn't died yet. Oof. :(

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#55

In Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988), Roger Has A Photo Of Him And Jessica Eating At The Brown Derby, A Real Restaurant Chain In La. Also, The Wall Behind Them Is Filled With Caricatures Of People Who Worked On The Movie

In Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988), Roger Has A Photo Of Him And Jessica Eating At The Brown Derby, A Real Restaurant Chain In La. Also, The Wall Behind Them Is Filled With Caricatures Of People Who Worked On The Movie

Numerous-Lemon Report

5points
POST
#56

In Free Guy (2021), The Calendar In Guy's Apartment Is Missing The Number 4. This Was Added By The Production Designer, Who Wanted Guy's Apartment To Reflect His Status As A "Half-Developed Character"

In Free Guy (2021), The Calendar In Guy's Apartment Is Missing The Number 4. This Was Added By The Production Designer, Who Wanted Guy's Apartment To Reflect His Status As A "Half-Developed Character"

Russian_Bagel Report

5points
POST
#57

In Encanto (2021), These Men Are Playing Trejo, A Traditional Sport In Colombia. It Is Known For Its Use Of Small Targets Containing Gunpowder, Which Explode On Impact

In Encanto (2021), These Men Are Playing Trejo, A Traditional Sport In Colombia. It Is Known For Its Use Of Small Targets Containing Gunpowder, Which Explode On Impact

Numerous-Lemon Report

5points
POST
#58

In The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug (2013), These Pugs Actually Belong To Peter Jackson And His Wife Fran Walsh

In The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug (2013), These Pugs Actually Belong To Peter Jackson And His Wife Fran Walsh

Numerous-Lemon Report

5points
POST
#59

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) Tom Hardy Wears A Mumford Phys. Ed. Dept. Shirt And A Detroit Lions Jacket As A Tribute To Eddie Murphy's Character In Beverley Hills Cop (1984) Because He Is A Big Fan Of Axel Foley And The Franchise

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) Tom Hardy Wears A Mumford Phys. Ed. Dept. Shirt And A Detroit Lions Jacket As A Tribute To Eddie Murphy's Character In Beverley Hills Cop (1984) Because He Is A Big Fan Of Axel Foley And The Franchise

dartmaster666 Report

5points
POST
#60

In Thor Ragnarok (2017), The Pattern On This Wall Is A Reference To Fantastic Four" #64 (Published In 1967)

In Thor Ragnarok (2017), The Pattern On This Wall Is A Reference To Fantastic Four" #64 (Published In 1967)

Numerous-Lemon Report

5points
POST
#61

Tom Hanks' 1996 Film That Thing You Do Features Cameos By His Wife Rita And His Son Colin

Tom Hanks' 1996 Film That Thing You Do Features Cameos By His Wife Rita And His Son Colin

hezzyb Report

5points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Colin Hanks was so good on Dexter.

1
1point
reply
#62

In No Time To Die (2021), In Bond's Garage, You Can See The Bulldog Figurine That M Gave Him In Skyfall (2012)

In No Time To Die (2021), In Bond's Garage, You Can See The Bulldog Figurine That M Gave Him In Skyfall (2012)

Numerous-Lemon Report

5points
POST
#63

In Aladdin (1992), Animators Incorporated Some Of The Actors Mannerisms Into Their Characters. For Example, Aladdin Talks Out Of The Side Of His Mouth When Singing The Line "Next Time Gonna Use A Nom De Plume". This Was Something That Brad Kane, The Singing Voice Of Aladdin, Did During Rehearsals

In Aladdin (1992), Animators Incorporated Some Of The Actors Mannerisms Into Their Characters. For Example, Aladdin Talks Out Of The Side Of His Mouth When Singing The Line "Next Time Gonna Use A Nom De Plume". This Was Something That Brad Kane, The Singing Voice Of Aladdin, Did During Rehearsals

Numerous-Lemon Report

5points
POST
#64

In Don't Look Up (2021), Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance) Reveals The 'Bash Lifif Phone 14.3'. The Phone Itself Is Actually The Red Hydrogen One, Which Flopped Majorly When It Was Released Back In 2018

In Don't Look Up (2021), Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance) Reveals The 'Bash Lifif Phone 14.3'. The Phone Itself Is Actually The Red Hydrogen One, Which Flopped Majorly When It Was Released Back In 2018

Warren-Binder Report

5points
POST
#65

In Licorice Pizza (2021), Bradley Cooper Portrays Real Life Eccentric Movie Producer Jon Peters, Who Tells The Main Character "They're Both From The Streets." This Is A Reference To A Story Kevin Smith Told Of His Encounter With Jon During The Early Stages Of The Canceled "Superman Lives" Movie

In Licorice Pizza (2021), Bradley Cooper Portrays Real Life Eccentric Movie Producer Jon Peters, Who Tells The Main Character "They're Both From The Streets." This Is A Reference To A Story Kevin Smith Told Of His Encounter With Jon During The Early Stages Of The Canceled "Superman Lives" Movie

Trisrocks157 Report

5points
POST