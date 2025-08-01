That's just one of the interesting things netizens confessed to only learning this past July. And there were many. Bored Panda has put together the ultimate list of "Today I Learned" facts for you to scroll through while you should be doing something else. Don't forget to upvote your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what interesting tidbits you learned last month!

King has admitted that he actually loves disco or techno playing in the background while he works. He also revealed that one song almost cost him his marriage... The author reportedly played Lou Bega's Mambo No.5 so many times while penning 11/22/63 that his wife threatened to throw in the towel if she heard it one more time.

Stephen King is well-known for writing some of the best horror novels of all time. As expected, a lot goes into King's creative process. He's previously said that he listens to music while writing. But if you think his go-to soundtracks are creepy, there's a plot twist...

#1 TIL "It Wasn't Me" by Shaggy was one of Michael Jackson's favorite songs. When he met Shaggy, he told him it sounded like a song he would write, which prompted Shaggy to quip, "So you be bangin', huh?"

#2 TIL that James H. Salisbury, the inventor of Salisbury steak, was an early proponent of germ theory and invented his steak to prevent diarrhea.



“He believed vegetables and starchy foods produced poisonous substances in the digestive system which were responsible for heart disease, tumors, mental illness and tuberculosis.”

#3 TIL that pencils were invented after a massive deposit of solid graphite was discovered in England, being the only place in the world with pieces large enough to cut into solid rods. England's monopolies over these lead other countries to smuggle graphite and recycle graphite powder.

#4 TIL in 2013 McDonald's gave Charles Ramsey free food for a year after he helped rescue 3 women, who had been held hostage for years, while carrying a "half-eaten Big Mac." In addition, 14 local Ohio restaurants also gave Ramsey free burgers for life.

#5 TIL: Some farmers in Bangladesh have switched to raising ducks instead of chickens, because during catastrophic floods, ducks float.

#6 TIL Boeing once filled an airplane with potatoes to test its in-flight Wi-Fi because potatoes mimic the way humans absorb and reflect wireless signals.

#7 TIL Female frogs fake death to avoid mating with male frogs they don’t find attractive.

#8 TIL the Calibri font caused the Pakistani Prime Minister to be disqualified from office in 2017. Forged documents about the PM's income that claimed to be from 2006 used the font, but the font was not publicly released until 2007.

#9 TIL that Stephen King was so obsessed with Lou Bega’s Mambo No. 5 that his wife threatened to divorce him over it.

#10 TIL a man escaped from a federal prison in Illinois after jumping over two 15 foot fences only to turn himself in to the FBI 4 days later to show them his desalination invention.



No-Environment6103:



“He reportedly did this so he could draw attention to his invention, a water desalination process that would enable mankind to purify water at a reasonable cost”.

#11 TIL that Australia has forced gambling companies to display slogans in their ads like “You win some. You lose more” and “What's gambling really costing you?” instead of the standard “Gamble Responsibly”.

#12 TIL Prince Charles & Princess Diana only met in person 13x before getting engaged and when they were asked if they were in love, Charles said "whatever in love means". Then on the night before their wedding, he reportedly told her that he didn't love her in order to get everything out in the open.

#13 TIL that in 2020, a teenage boy was playing video games with an online friend when he began having a seizure. Despite being over 5,000 miles away, his friend managed to alert the emergency services in his area, saving his life.

#14 TIL People with depression use language differently. They use significantly more first person singular pronouns – such as “me”, “myself” and “I”. Researchers have reported that pronouns are actually more reliable in identifying depression than negative emotion words.

#15 TIL Craigslist generated $302 million of revenue in 2024 with no spending on marketing or advertising and no sales team.

#16 TIL in 2020 a man in Como, Italy stepped outside to cool off after fighting with his wife and ended up walking 450km. His walk eventually ended a week later when he was stopped in Fano and fined €400 for breaking the curfew. His wife, who had reported him missing, travelled to Fano to collect him.



The man told police "I came here on foot, I didn't use any transport". He said "along the way I met people who offered me food and drink". "I'm OK, just a bit tired," he said, having averaged 60km daily.



Police found him wandering aimlessly and cold at night on a coastal highway.



After checking his ID in their database they found that his wife had reported him missing, so they contacted her and she travelled to Fano to collect him.



The Italian reports did not say how she reacted upon learning that he had picked up a €400 fine.

#17 TIL in 1967, Singapore experienced a mass panic over shrinking genitals; hundreds of men ran to hospitals convinced their penises were retracting into their bodies due to “genital retraction syndrome”.

#18 TIL that in 1964, performance artist Dorothy Podber asked to “shoot” Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe paintings. Believing she wanted to photograph them, Warhol agreed - until she drew a gun and fired. One damaged “Shot Marilyn” sold in 2022 for $195M, a 20th-century art auction record.

#19 TIL studies have found that Nobel Prize-winning scientists are about 25x more likely to sing, dance or act than the average scientist. They are also 17x more likely to create visual art, 12x more likely to write poetry, and 4x more likely to be a musician.

#20 TIL that Samoa is the country with the highest obesity rate in the world. More than 81% of the adults in the nation are obese.

#21 TIL while suffering dementia near the end of her life, Harriet Beecher Stowe re-wrote Uncle Tom's Cabin nearly word-for-word believing it was a new book.

#22 TIL in Ohio, convicted drunk drivers are mandated to drive with “Party Plates”, special red-on-yellow license plates in exchange for limited driving privileges such as work.

#23 TIL that a British married couple survived almost 4 months adrift in the Pacific Ocean on a rubber raft. They survived drinking rainwater and eating raw fish and birds.

#24 TIL that Timothy Dexter (a wealthy but eccentric businessman) faked his death to see how many people would attend his funeral. Over 3,000 mourners showed up, but he revealed the ruse after berating his wife for not mourning enough.

#25 TIL Bloom was a secretary for 67 years who had amassed a secret fortune of $9 million by copying boss' investments.

#26 TIL that ravens in the wild play with wolf puppies. In the wholesome way, not the 'play with your food' way.

#27 TIL about Terry Wallis, who spent 19 years in a minimally conscious state following a 1984 car accident, suddenly spoke “Mom” on June 11, 2003, making him the longest documented coma‑like recovery with regained consciousness.

#28 TIL that before secret ballots were introduced in 1872, the UK kept publicly-available 'poll books' for each election which recorded how each man voted. This information was not only used by politicians to identify swing voters, but also by bosses and landlords to influence their employees/tenants.

#29 TIL that Nvidia founder Jensen Huang's parents sold nearly everything they owned to send him to what they thought was a prestigious boarding school but which was in fact a reformatory for troubled kids. He taught his 17-year-old roommate how to read in exchange for help working out.

#30 TIL the oldest bones found in Antarctica belonged to an indigenous woman from Chile who died in her early 20s. Found on a beach, it's estimated she came to Antarctica between 1819 and 1825. There are no surviving documents explaining how or why a young woman came to be in Antarctica during this era.

#31 TIL Simpsons creator Matt Groening was born to Homer and Marge Groening (neé Wiggum) and two of his siblings are called Maggie and Lisa. His grandfather is Abram A. Groening.

#32 TIL most living areas in ancient Roman Cities lacked any kitchen area, with most citizens either getting food from from a communal kitchen or buying prepared foods from street vendors.

#33 TIL between 1999 and 2015, 736 UK Post Office workers were wrongly convicted for stealing money due to faulty accounting software. Workers were forced to pay back nonexistent losses with their own money and some were even sent to jail for a crime they did not commit.

#34 TIL in 2011 a woman was buried alive in a cardboard box by her fiancé after he attacked her with a stun gun then bound & gagged her with tape because he was "bored" with her & wanted custody of their son. She used her engagement ring to cut herself free & pull the box apart before flagging down help.

#35 TIL after being signed to a record label at the age of 12, Aaliyah's uncle introduced her to R. Kelly who ended up being lead songwriter and producer of her debut album; Age Ain't Nothing but a Number.

#36 TIL of Janet Parker from the University of Birmingham Medical School. She likely contracted smallpox via air ducts in her office via a lab where researchers kept samples. Within 4 weeks she was dead, her father died of a heart attack visiting her in the hospital and her boss cut his own throat.

#37 TIL 12-14% of people are thought to have borderline intellectual function, somewhere between disabled and average.

#38 TIL in 1994 Jim Carrey became first actor to headline three number one movies at the box office in the same year with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber.

#39 TIL a stray dog followed Dion Leonard, who was running in a week-long ultramarathon in the Gobi Desert, for 77 miles of the 155-mile race. At night the dog even started to join him in his tent. He named her Gobi, & after the race, he crowdfunded the £5K needed to bring her back to Scotland with him.

#40 TIL Surpassing his father's liking for alcohol and cigars, Randolph Churchill consumed 80–100 cigarettes and up to two bottles of whisky per day for 20 years. He died aged 57.

#41 TIL that the bacterium devastating millions of olive trees in Italy, causing over €5.5 billion in annual damages, has been traced back to a single infected coffee plant imported from Costa Rica in 2008.

#42 TIL deaf British and deaf Americans can't understand each other's signs.

#43 TIL a California serial k**ler dubbed the “Tipster K**ler” would anonymously call a crime‑tip hotline after each of his m**ders—providing directions to his victims’ bodies so he could collect the reward.

#44 TIL in The Office the characters Toby, Ryan and Kelly were located in “the annex” because those actors were also head writers for the show. Not requiring them in the background for scenes that did not directly involve their characters allowed them to attend to other off-camera responsibilities.

#45 TIL that men stop buying underwear during tough economic times, making it a nifty leading indicator for recession.

#46 TIL Muhammad Ali's daughter, Laila, is considered one of the greatest female professional boxers of all time.

#47 TIL that Josephine Baker adopted 12 children of all skin colors, creating what she referred to as her “rainbow tribe” and her “experiment in brotherhood.” The children were all brought up in accordance with their heritage and the religions that Baker assigned to them.

#48 TIL in 2023 a teenager attending a Danish prince's birthday party at the palace intentionally left her shoe behind, hoping for an ending à la Cinderella. Later, the palace posted a picture of the shoe on Instagram. Part of the caption translates to: "Is it Cinderella who forgot her shoe last night?"

#49 TIL in 2016 the first adult great white shark (an 11.5-foot male) to ever be exhibited by an aquarium died after spending just 3 days in captivity.

#50 TIL: Browser the librarian cat outlived the city councilor that tried to evict him from his position.

#51 TIL the Navy built a 300-foot ice cream barge in WW2 that made 10 gallons every 7 minutes to boost morale in the Pacific.

#52 TIL A 2023 study found that Chinstrap penguins take over 10,000 micro-naps a day, each lasting 4 seconds. When combined, that totals more than 11 hours of sleep daily. They are also generally considered to be the most aggressive and ill-tempered species of penguin.

#53 TIL dogs began to diverge from wolves when random genetic mutations gave some wolves the ability to much more effectively digest starches and fats, causing them to follow nomadic humans and eat the leftovers of the food they ate.

#54 TIL after hearing her employer and lover who admired the Marquis de Sade claim that a woman couldn't write an erotic novel; writer Anne Desclos wrote one that was both massively successful and caused the government to pursue obscenity charges because of the sadomasochistic themes therein.

#55 TIL about Dudeism. A modern form of Taoism, stripped of its metaphysical and medical doctrines, that emerged from the cult classic The Big Lebowski. It advocates for “going with the flow”, “being cool headed”, & “taking it easy” in the face of life’s difficulties.

#56 TIL that a man broke into the Buckingham Palace twice in a month and the alarm was set off but dismissed as false alarm both times.

#57 TIL When Kentucky Fried Chicken first entered the Chinese market in the 1980s, its slogan "It's finger lickin' good!" was mistranslated as "Eat your fingers off." The error was later corrected.

#58 TIL before becoming the first Xiongnu emperor, to be sure of his men's loyalty, Modu Chanyu commanded them first to shoot his favourite horse and one of his favourite wives. Any who refused were summarily e**cuted. He became emperor by ordering his men to m**der his father with arrows while hunting.

#59 TIL There was a naked man living in the crawl space of a 93 year old woman’s house for up to 6 months. He was discovered after the family kept hearing weird noises. He refused to come out for hours so the police finally had to use tear gas to get the man out from under the house.

#60 TIL that the abandoned Central State Hospital, formerly known as the Georgia State Lunatic, Idiot, and Epileptic Asylum, is surrounded by 25,000 unmarked graves.

#61 TIL the founder of McDonald's Japan, Den Fujita, stated "if we eat McDonald's hamburgers and potatoes for a thousand years we will become taller, our skin become white, and our hair blonde" as part of his strategy to sell McDonald's in Japan.



The statement he used:

"The reason Japanese people are so short and have yellow skins is because they have eaten nothing but fish and rice for two thousand years... if we eat McDonald's hamburgers and potatoes for a thousand years we will become taller, our skin become white, and our hair blonde."

#62 TIL that in the 1980s East Germany tried to resolve a major coffee shortage by building coffee-production infrastructure in Vietnam, its close ally. By the time any coffee was harvested, East Germany had ceased to exist. Meanwhile, today Vietnam is the second-largest coffee producer in the world.

#63 TIL New York City used eminent domain to tear down a landlord's building but accidentally left his family with a small triangle of land. The city asked the family to donate the land, but the family instead made a small plaque to commemorate the tiny chunk of land they still owned, the Hess Triangle.

#64 TIL that medical students dissected the donated body of a 78-year-old man only to discover that he had three p*nises. The two extra p*nises were small, nonfunctional, and completely concealed within his scrotum, so it’s possible he lived his entire life without knowing his anatomy was different.

#65 TIL that in 2008 humans sent a message to the planet Gilese 581c. It will arrive in 2029. If life on the planet responds, we would first hear back from them in 2050.

#66 TIL that Norway, after gaining independence from Sweden in 1905, offered the throne to Prince Carl of Denmark - but he refused to accept unless the people voted for a monarchy over a republic. 79% said yes, and he became King Haakon VII, the only known king ever to be elected by popular vote.

#67 TIL in August 2007, 17-year-old George Hotz became the first person to remove the SIM lock on an iPhone. He then proceeded to trade the second (8GB) iPhone that he unlocked to Terry Daidone, the founder of CertiCell, for a Nissan 350Z and three more 8GB iPhones.

#68 TIL the owner of the WTC argued that the 9-11 attacks were 2 separate occurrences, and so therefore based on the contract terms, he deserved twice the insurance payout - the courts partially agreed and 9 of the 20 insurers had to pay double.

#69 TIL Columbo's signature catchphrase "Just one more thing" originated because a scene was too short, and the writers didn't want to retype the script on a typewriter, so they just had him return and add the line at the end as if he'd forgotten something.

#70 TIL about “Christine”, a mysterious person who repeatedly calls hairdressers across New Zealand and Australia and sets up appointments, which are always no-shows. “Christine” asks the hairdresser to describe, in great detail, various scenarios involving women getting their hair shaved or styled.

#71 TIL the idea for Staples was born on July 4th, 1985 when its founder ran out of printer ribbon on the 4th of July and couldn’t find a single store open to buy any.

#72 TIL that in the 1900 Summer Olympics, the Dutch team recruited a young boy from the crowd to be their coxswain. He ran off after the team won and his identity remains unknown.

#73 TIL that Heath Ledger, in 2007, had refused to host the Oscars due to a request that he make explicit fun of the relationship he portrayed with Jake Gyllenhall in the movie "Brokeback Mountain".

#74 TIL that the first journalist to report the outbreak of the Second World War was a rookie British reporter on her very first week on the job. While travelling along the German–Polish border, she spotted thousands of troops, tanks, and artillery massed for invasion.

#75 TIL in 2011 a man survived an accident where he fell on the nozzle of a high pressure air hose, which pierced his left buttock & rushed air into his body at 100 pounds per square inch. He was inflated to twice his normal size with the air separating his fat from his muscles & compressing his heart.

#76 TIL that “Shanghaiing” was the practice in the 18th and 19th centuries of kidnapping men to become sailors on board ships, due to laws that imprisoned people for leaving a ship before the voyage was done.

#77 TIL: Enrique Iglesias's grandfather conceived a child who was born 7 months after he died, at age 90.

#78 TIL a study followed thousands of people, both with & without OCD, from 1973-2020 & found that those with OCD died at an earlier average age than those without it by 9 years (69 v 78). People with OCD were 230% more likely to die earlier from unnatual causes & nearly 5x more likely to die by s**cide.

#79 TIL Walt Disney’s last words were “Kurt Russell”.