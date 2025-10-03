It’s always nice to learn something new , and scrolling through this list may do just that for you today.

These may not be the questions you ask yourself daily, but these bits of information, at the very least, help us better understand the different regions of the world. This refreshing approach to geography is thanks to a massive and still-growing subreddit that features maps from around the globe.

Ever wondered which US states are the best and worst in terms of people's well-being? Or the European regions with the most significant number of willing organ donors?

#1 Dog Ownership In Europe Share icon

#2 Countries Not Self Identified As Democratic Share icon

#3 Share Of Cars Registered In 2024 In Europe That Are Full Electric Share icon

Many of you likely clicked on this article for the interesting trivia, so here are a few more. Did you know that the tallest mountain in the world isn't Mount Everest? It is actually Hawaii's Mauna Kea, which stands 33,500 feet (10,210 meters) above sea level when measured from the seafloor. It is technically taller by 4,471 feet, but since measurements are done above sea level, its official height is 13,796 (4,205 meters). Mount Everest stands at 29,029 feet (8,848 meters).

#4 Europe’s Metal Powerhouses Share icon

#5 Mobile Screen Time In Hours Per Day (2024) Share icon

#6 Australia Mapped By Its 1.3 Million Rivers, Streams, Tributaries Share icon

The Vatican may be referred to as a city, but it is actually the country in the world. It became a sovereign state in 1929 and is approximately one-eighth the size of NYC's Central Park, with a total area of around 0.17 square miles (0.49 square kilometers). As of 2025, the population in the Vatican is 764. It is also one of the last two countries (along with the Philippines) where divorce is illegal.

#7 Countries Where Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found Share icon

#8 Map Of (Almost) Every Bus Route In The UK And Ireland Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Map Of India, Hand-Drawn With Pen And Ink By Myself In The Style Of Tolkien's Fold-Out Maps Share icon

Los Angeles, as we all know it today, had a much longer name. Back in its founding in 1781, the "City of Angels" was called "El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Ángeles de Porciúncula." In English, it means "The Town of Our Lady the Queen of the Angels of Porciúncula." Los Angeles became the city's official name in 1850, which became much easier to say.

#10 A Logarithmic Map Of The Entire Observable Universe Share icon

#11 Indonesia Laid Out Over Russia Share icon

#12 Does Google Maps Consider Your Country To Have A Fixed Border? Share icon

Global franchises like McDonald's and Starbucks are both American-born, which makes it easy to assume that every corner in the country has at least one branch. However, there is actually one city where neither of these two franchises is present. That place is the city of Montpelier, the capital of the state of Vermont. It is also the smallest US capital.

#13 What Americans Call Shopping Carts Share icon

#14 Soil Quality In Europe Share icon

#15 This Is What Google Maps Looked Like On Launch Day In 2005 Share icon

There was a time in history when Canada's population was smaller than that of California. In 2016, Canada reached a population of 36 million, a first in the country's history. Meanwhile, California's population at the time was 38.9 million. Canada has since surpassed "The Golden State" in terms of residents, as recent statistics reveal an estimated population of over 40 million. California's current estimated population, on the other hand, is 39.6 million.

#16 Some Of The Many Languages Spoken In Mexico Share icon

#17 The Collapse Of The Soviet Union : Most Countries Declared Their Independence In 1991 Share icon

#18 Map Of The Ocean Floors, As Published By National Geographic (1967 - 1971) Share icon

#19 How Americans Get To Work Share icon

#20 Range Of European Bison (2020) Share icon

#21 Percent Of People Over 25 Who Have Completed High School In The Us Share icon

#22 The Kakhovka Reservoir Then And Now Share icon

#23 Best And Worst Us States By Overall Well-Being Share icon

#24 Great Wall Of South America Share icon

#25 Density Of Pig Farms Across Europe Share icon

#26 Population Density Of The World In A Unique Way Share icon

#27 Map Of Heavens-Above.com Visitors, Showing Mirrored Anti-Continents Due To People Inputting Their Coordinates With The Wrong Sign Share icon

#28 The Global Spread Of The Practice Of Ululation Share icon

#29 What Americans Call Driving Around In Circles Share icon

#30 Map Of The Distribution Of Ugric Languages Share icon

#31 Europe 21,000 Years Ago, During The Last Ice Age Share icon

#32 Indian States Compared To Countries By Land Area Share icon

#33 How Rich Is Bavaria Compared To The Rest Of Europe? Share icon

#34 Muslim Majority Regions In The Balkans Share icon

#35 Metro Areas In The USA Where More Than 5% Of Population Uses Public Transit To Get To Work Share icon

#36 America's Humidity Belt Share icon

#37 Willingness To Donate An Organ After Death In Europe Share icon

#38 Polish–lithuanian Commonwealth At Its Maximum Extent Over Modern Borders Share icon

#39 [oc] Approximation Of India's Continental Divide Share icon

#40 Map Of Arabic Language Expansion Between 540 And 2022 Share icon

#41 Homophobia Around The World Share icon

#42 Predominant Languages In Switzerland By Area And Share Of Speakers Share icon

#43 East German Map Of Berlin, 1988 - West Berlin Is Missing, As It Wasn't Part Of The German Democratic Republic Share icon

#44 How The Seasons Affect Iraq’s Greenery Over The Months Share icon

#45 Most Common Ethnicity Of White Americans By County Share icon

#46 The Most Common Occupational Related Surnames In Europe Share icon

#47 Protien Intake vs. Height Above 6ft In India Share icon

#48 The Bro Map Of America Share icon

#49 How Many Electoral Votes Every State Would Gain/Lose If They Were Proportional To Population Share icon

#50 Share And Number Of Foreign-Born Population In Western European Countries Share icon

#51 All The Roads In Canada (Posted By Col. Chris Hadfield On Fb) Share icon

#52 China's Economy Is Bigger Than The Combined Economies Of All The Asian Countries In Red Share icon

#53 Despite The Housing Shortage, In 85% Of San Francisco Bay Area, It Is Illegal To Build Anything Aside From Single Family Houses Share icon

#54 The Largest European Ports In Terms Of Annual Cargo Tonnage (In Millions Of Tons) Share icon

#55 Change Of The Amount Of Jewish People Compared To Pre-Ww2 (Europe) Share icon

#56 The Roman Empire At His Peak 117 A.d Share icon

#57 Treaty Of Alcáçovas, The World's First Colonial Partition Treaty Share icon

#58 This Area Has Produced Every Waterpolo Olympic Champion Since 2000 Share icon

#59 Parts Of Antarctica Claimed By Countries Share icon

#60 Annual Precipitation In Germany In 2024 Share icon

#61 Official Map Of The Argentine Republic Share icon

#62 Top 3 Languages Taught In Australian School By State Or Territory Share icon

#63 Map Of European Territories By The Number Of Years Spent Being Part Of France Share icon

#64 Topographic Map Of Ukraine Share icon

#65 The Woolly & Columbian Mammoth's Range At Their Peak Share icon

#66 Aldi Equator In Germany Share icon

#67 Legal Status Of Conversion Therapy For Minors In The Us Share icon

#68 Who Wants To Join The Eu? Share icon

#69 Country Outside Southeast Asia That Wants To Join Asean Share icon

#70 Countries With A Lower Gdp Per Capita Than Mississippi Share icon

#71 Percentage Of People Optimistic About The Future Of The Eu Share icon

#72 Percentage Of Population Paying Income Tax [2024] Share icon

#73 Average European Internet Speed By Country In 2024 Share icon

#74 The World Divided In 2 Equal Parts Of Population Share icon

#75 Germany's Economy Equals All Of These Countries Combined (2024) Share icon

#76 Chinese American Population By County, 1870 Share icon

#77 Mexico City Engulfing Lake Texcoco From The 16th Century To 2000 Share icon

#78 How Many Spouses Must Attend For A Marriage To Be Valid? Share icon

#79 Fort Wayne, In - Centrality To Major Cities Share icon

#80 Who Should Join The Eu Next? Share icon

#81 The Biggest Empires In History Share icon

#82 What Africa Might Look Like In 10 Million Years Share icon

#83 The Fall Of +38 Calling Code Share icon

#84 White American Population 1790-2020 (Swipe) Share icon

#85 Rank Of Volkswagen In Car Sales, Europe, 2024 Share icon

#86 The United Ecoregions Of America Share icon

#87 Norway Overlaid On The Us Share icon

#88 Half Of The World's Rice Is Produced In 2 Countries Share icon

#89 Poster Of The 2025 German Bundestag Election Results Share icon

#90 Limburg Share icon

#91 Nunavut Is The Largest Electoral District On Earth (8 Times Larger Than The UK) Share icon

#92 Bougainville, Soon To Be The Newest Nation In The World On September 2027 Share icon

#93 Eastern Ukraine Exactly One Year Ago vs. Today Share icon

#94 Aldi Nord vs. Aldi Sud Share icon

#95 Election In New York 1892 vs. 2024 Showing Just How Much NY Politics Have Changed Share icon

#96 2024 Most Viewed Soccer Teams In Each Us State Share icon

#97 The Red Area Is Home To Around 60% Of Icelanders, Despite Covering Just 1% Of The Land Share icon

#98 Alphabets Of The Balkans Share icon

#99 Identified Settlements In 16th Century Palestine Share icon

#100 Largest Religion In Each Canadian Electoral Area Share icon

#101 Largest Religion By District In India Share icon