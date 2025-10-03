102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World
Ever wondered which US states are the best and worst in terms of people's well-being? Or the European regions with the most significant number of willing organ donors?
These may not be the questions you ask yourself daily, but these bits of information, at the very least, help us better understand the different regions of the world. This refreshing approach to geography is thanks to a massive and still-growing subreddit that features maps from around the globe.
It’s always nice to learn something new, and scrolling through this list may do just that for you today.
Dog Ownership In Europe
Countries Not Self Identified As Democratic
Share Of Cars Registered In 2024 In Europe That Are Full Electric
Many of you likely clicked on this article for the interesting trivia, so here are a few more. Did you know that the tallest mountain in the world isn’t Mount Everest?
It is actually Hawaii’s Mauna Kea, which stands 33,500 feet (10,210 meters) above sea level when measured from the seafloor. It is technically taller by 4,471 feet, but since measurements are done above sea level, its official height is 13,796 (4,205 meters). Mount Everest stands at 29,029 feet (8,848 meters).
Europe’s Metal Powerhouses
Mobile Screen Time In Hours Per Day (2024)
Australia Mapped By Its 1.3 Million Rivers, Streams, Tributaries
The Vatican may be referred to as a city, but it is actually the country in the world. It became a sovereign state in 1929 and is approximately one-eighth the size of NYC’s Central Park, with a total area of around 0.17 square miles (0.49 square kilometers).
As of 2025, the population in the Vatican is 764. It is also one of the last two countries (along with the Philippines) where divorce is illegal.
Countries Where Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found
Map Of (Almost) Every Bus Route In The UK And Ireland
Map Of India, Hand-Drawn With Pen And Ink By Myself In The Style Of Tolkien's Fold-Out Maps
Los Angeles, as we all know it today, had a much longer name. Back in its founding in 1781, the “City of Angels” was called “El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Ángeles de Porciúncula.”
In English, it means “The Town of Our Lady the Queen of the Angels of Porciúncula.” Los Angeles became the city’s official name in 1850, which became much easier to say.
A Logarithmic Map Of The Entire Observable Universe
Indonesia Laid Out Over Russia
Does Google Maps Consider Your Country To Have A Fixed Border?
Global franchises like McDonald’s and Starbucks are both American-born, which makes it easy to assume that every corner in the country has at least one branch. However, there is actually one city where neither of these two franchises is present.
That place is the city of Montpelier, the capital of the state of Vermont. It is also the smallest US capital.
What Americans Call Shopping Carts
Soil Quality In Europe
This Is What Google Maps Looked Like On Launch Day In 2005
There was a time in history when Canada’s population was smaller than that of California. In 2016, Canada reached a population of 36 million, a first in the country’s history. Meanwhile, California’s population at the time was 38.9 million.
Canada has since surpassed “The Golden State” in terms of residents, as recent statistics reveal an estimated population of over 40 million. California’s current estimated population, on the other hand, is 39.6 million.