Despite their ghastly and abhorrent acts, infamous figures like Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, and Richard Ramirez (a.k.a. The Night Stalker) have become almost pop culture icons. They have been the subject of true crime documentaries, films, and podcasts that have been a top choice of entertainment for many people. 

If you’re a fan of the genre, you may also get a kick out of the following images we’ve collected from various parts of the internet. These wisecracks and memes will make you feel connected to fellow true crime enthusiasts online, with whom you can share these for a few chuckles. 

Enjoy scrolling through, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

Yuppp

Tweet about baby boomers having time for family, vacations, and being serial killers, funny true crime meme.

truecrime.memes Report

    #2

    I’d Be Dead

    Van interior decorated with string lights and filled with shelves of books, humorously linked to true crime binge watching.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #3

    World's Happiest Criminal

    Elderly woman smiling and handcuffed in a police station, a funny true crime meme for binge fans enjoying self-care.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    So, what is it about true crime that fascinates people? Virginia Tech professor Ingrid Johnson mentioned several theories. In her interview with the university publication, she noted a “primal human desire for violence” that is somehow fulfilled through these stories.
    #4

    Love This Man. Feel Like It’s On Facebook And Google, Not Him

    Man with serious expression next to text about true crime story of stealing from Facebook and Google using random bills.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    How's this a crime? Unless he posed as someone to commit fraud then I don't see why it's illegal

    #5

    Probably Why I Prefer The Fictional Crime LOL

    Meme comparing fictional cop shows to true crime podcasts highlighting slow police investigations and smart killers.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #6

    Seriously Helen? Havent You Ever Seen Dateline? Forensic Files? Snapped?

    Cat with a serious expression and text about staged homicide, funny meme for true crime binge watchers.

    truecrime.memes Report

    The “primal desire” for violence likely explains the fanaticism that some people have with the likes of Bundy and Ramirez, both of whom have had their fair share of admirers while incarcerated. It’s similar to fans of the mob genre rooting for Tony Soprano, which, according to cultural analyst Dr. Margaret King, is a part of human nature.

    “Transgression is part of our nature,” Dr. King told The Caveman DNA. Without it, we would not be able to do anything contrary to the mainstream order, including invention and innovation.
    #7

    Check Your Privilege At The Door People

    Funny true crime meme showing a social media post discussing why murderers bury victims in their backyards.

    bedoneinlove Report

    #8

    To Be Honest, I'm Surprised

    Woman in colorful blouse and white jacket looking surprised, related to true crime binge-watching memes.

    benyahr Report

    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Me: Surely I can solve it while sitting here on my a*s eating chips.

    #9

    Hey We Gotta Eat Too

    Tweet humor about true crime podcasts described as intense, comparing graphic details to a lighthearted meal kit delivery service.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    awhovian avatar
    Onion Ninja Cutter
    Onion Ninja Cutter
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    i get the better help adds, "he was a sick sick man and did not seek help... Better help helps you reach your mental health goals"

    Dr. King went so far as to say that crime can also disrupt the present state of affairs, which has its advantages. 

    “We think of crime as destructive,” Dr. King said. “But it is also a creative force in challenging the status quo and breaking new ground in every field of endeavor.”
    #10

    Uhh CVS…maybe Clarify What You Mean Here

    Display of hammers under a pink sign reading surprise your valentine, blending humor with true crime memes for self-care fans.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #11

    If It Ain’t A Shi**y Low Production Quality M**der Documentary I Don’t Want It

    Side-by-side images of a family photo and its inverted colors, illustrating true crime memes about happy families turning dark.

    theintrollnet Report

    #12

    I Question My Sanity

    Text meme about questioning sanity and watching serial killer documentaries, related to true crime binge memes for self-care.

    autumnofthesoul Report

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    Whenever someone says something like "it's the worst thing I could imagine" I can instantly think of something far, FAR worse (which means that there's probably something wrong with me and that most people aren't very imaginative)

    Women make up a large portion of true crime fans. According to a 2023 survey by the Pew Research Center, 44% of American podcast listeners of the genre are female, compared to 23% who tune in who are men. 

    According to Johnson, many scholars suggest a connection between a woman’s general fears about her safety and listening to true crime as a means to inform herself about potential dangers.
    #13

    I Laughed Way Harder At This Than I Should Have

    Social media post about skipping an episode of forensic files, related to true crime memes for binge watchers.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #14

    It’s Like A Reward

    SpongeBob happily surrounded by skulls and bones, illustrating humor in true crime memes for self-care fans.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #15

    Buzzfeed Headline Tomorrow: Cannibals Hate This One Weird Trick!

    Tweet about tattoos and cannibals, humor related to true crime binge-watching as a form of self-care.

    50_ShadesOf_Tre Report

    Some women even use a true crime podcast to help them fall asleep. According to one fan named Shanda Gimson, most narrators of these podcasts have a “calm, comforting voice” that helps soothe her into dozing off. 

    “I find that easier to fall asleep to than if I’m listening to an upbeat podcast,” she told CNBC.
    #16

    Back In My Day!

    Mugshots of notorious true crime figures from the 70s highlighting dark humor for true crime meme lovers.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    Wait. I’ve Heard This Somewhere Before

    Meme showing a surprised puppet with text about life insurance, funny true crime memes for binge watchers.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #18

    What Are You Currently Watching/Listening To?

    Person binge watching true crime on laptop looking tired and overwhelmed, representing binge watching true crime as self-care.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    For Gimson, the mysteries involved in true crime stories allow her to do her own detective work while listening, which she considers a mental exercise. At the same time, it increased her fascination for human behavior and how the law works. 

    “There’s definitely a research part of it that I find super interesting,” she said, adding that she would want to be a criminal lawyer if she had the chance to restart her career.
    #19

    *every Time I Meet Someone* “Please Be A Crime Junkie, Please Be A Crime Junkie…”

    Child with wide eyes drinking a milkshake, caption humorously describing binge-watching true crime shows as self-care.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #20

    Night Stalker Police Sketch....uhhh Not Great

    Meme about true crime featuring a Night Stalker sketch and photo, highlighting humor for true crime binge fans.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    mjskywalk avatar
    Mjskywalk
    Mjskywalk
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    I actually think this sketch is pretty good. I doubt I could describe my own husband this well to a sketch artist much less a stranger I met once as he was trying to k**l me.

    #21

    Anyone Need To Hide A Body?

    Scenic view of Lake Superior with text describing cold water that prevents dead bodies from floating, true crime meme.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    We’d also like to hear from you, dear readers. If you’re a fan of true crime, what is it about the genre that drew you in and kept you fascinated? What is your favorite true crime story? Make yourself heard in the comments below!
    #22

    Mindhunter (Netflix) -- Actual Serial K**lers vs. Actors Who Played Them

    Grid of photos showing real and dramatized true crime figures, highlighting popular true crime memes and culture.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #23

    8- Hour Documentary

    Abstract tangled line labeled as an 8-hour true crime documentary with captions asking who the killer is and stating no one knows.

    desplaerr Report

    #24

    Damn Life Is Depressing. Let’s Listen To Some Podcasts About Death

    Lisa Simpson enjoying music with earbuds and phone, expressing true crime podcast bingeing for self-care humor.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #25

    Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls Fall Asleep To True Crime

    Cartoon woman lying in bed with headphones, searching for a true crime podcast for self-care and relaxation.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #26

    In Case You Didn’t Know

    Man in sunglasses holding a true crime meme sign that says the husband did it, referencing true crime self-care humor.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #27

    Of Course The Husband Did It

    Cat sitting with a sarcastic expression next to a glass of red wine, relating to true crime binge-watching humor.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #28

    🤬

    Lisa Simpson lying on a bed with a shocked expression, referencing true crime memes about Casey Anthony.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #29

    Who Would You Want To Cover Your Case?

    Person peeking out from a coffin with flowers nearby, referencing true crime and funeral memes for binge watchers.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #30

    If This Isn’t Me

    A relaxed frog lying on its back on a lily pad with text about ignoring tasks to listen to true crime podcasts.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #31

    Just Gonna Pretend I Didn’t Read That

    Meme about true crime binge watchers with a man reacting to the idea of someone considering murder but deciding against it.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #32

    Every Netflix Murder Doc Or Series

    Meme with two dog photos illustrating true crime documentaries and a twist, related to true crime humor and memes.

    Fine_Power_5123 Report

    #33

    LOL LOL

    Screenshot of a funny true crime meme tweet discussing the awkwardness of hearing personal stories on true crime podcasts.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #34

    This Rather Morbid Sculpture Is Known As Angel Of Death. It Was Made With Knives From Crimes Throughout Europe. It Took 2 Years To Create

    Sculpture of an angel made entirely from numerous knives, displayed indoors with industrial surroundings.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I wonder what an American version of this would be made of and how long it would take to create.

    #35

    Oh Wow. Btk’s Real Daughter LOL

    Screenshot of a true crime meme asking what three words you would say meeting your 18-year-old self.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #36

    LOL Ain’t It The Truth

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about binge-watching true crime shows with a surprising twist involving a convicted criminal.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #37

    Remember Writing This One Up. Wild

    Tweet from Quite Interesting about identical twins arrested for a jewelry heist, mentioning DNA evidence and crime scene in true crime memes context.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #38

    Found My New Dentist I Think

    Tweet joke about a dentist obsessed with true crime shows using dental records to identify remains.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #39

    Lemme See That Dead Body

    Man smiling excitedly out of an orange car window with caption about arriving at the true crime museum.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #40

    They Weren’t Murders, Just Happy Little Accidents

    Bob Ross painting a landscape with a humorous true crime caption about hiding bodies in his art locations.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #41

    First Documented Case Of Serial M **der

    Text meme about the first documented case of serial murder in 331 B.C., related to true crime binge humor.

    MarloweSL Report

    #42

    The Most Gorgeous Mugshot In Human History (Bowie, 1976, NY. Marijuanna Possession)

    Black and white vintage mugshot of a man from Rochester police department for true crime meme content.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    I dunno - Frank Sinatra’s is good enough to drool over.

    #43

    #44

    That Documentary Crazyyyy Though

    Meme showing a man in a suit with a caption about the best way to avoid getting convicted of murder, true crime humor.

    niknakpod Report

    #45

    The Audacity!!!

    Angry cartoon character Lisa Simpson walking determinedly, illustrating emotions related to true crime binge watching.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #46

    I Just Hope If I’m Murdered, It Becomes A Sick Podcast

    Young girl looking sad while reflecting on true crime podcast binge, capturing the dark side of true crime self-care humor.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #47

    Is It Just Me...or???

    Meme about having zero interest in podcasts that don’t involve true crime, cults, murder, or mysterious deaths.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #48

    Honestly.. Grow Up Lmao

    Confused child making a skeptical face about listening to true crime podcasts before bed, relating to true crime memes.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #49

    Take A Hint 👏

    SpongeBob looking sad at a party with fish characters, highlighting true crime binge humor and self-care memes.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #50

    Introverted, But Willing To Discuss Britney Spears And True Crime

    Two young women with contrasting styles illustrating funny true crime memes about music and podcast tastes for binge watchers.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #51

    Do You Jump In And Correct Them? 🤔

    Woman in a kitchen looking annoyed while overhearing wrong facts about a true crime case, reflecting true crime memes.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #52

    Can You Relate?

    Woman holding a knife cautiously peeking around a door, illustrating a true crime binge-watcher’s reaction to a noise at home.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #53

    What’s Your Go-To Excuse For Canceling Plans?

    Person with a face mask relaxing at home, binge watching true crime shows on their phone for self-care.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #54

    Casey Anthony Would Be A Pisces

    Person in colorful pajamas using a desktop computer late at night, relating to true crime memes and binge-watching.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #55

    Seriously Though

    Grandfather reading to grandchildren, sharing true crime memes and podcasts for self-care and entertainment.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #56

    It’s So Insane To Me How Someone Can M**der Someone And Just... Get Away With It!!! I’m Looking At You Delphi!

    Lisa Simpson lying awake in bed, wide-eyed, thinking about unsolved murder cases, true crime meme humor for binge fans.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #57

    Ive Heard Some Interesting Theories On This!

    Woman from a movie meme reacting to someone saying OJ is innocent, perfect for true crime meme fans.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #58

    I’m Looking At You Chris Watts!!! 😡

    Woman in sparkly outfit shrugging and smiling confusedly, illustrating humor in true crime meme culture.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #59

    Yeah Just Gonna Toss That Article In The Fire

    SpongeBob reading about true crime obsession and burning the paper, illustrating dark humor memes for true crime fans.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #60

    I Mean It’s Not Not True

    Two kids at a BBQ, one looking lonely and the other whispering, capturing true crime binge culture humor.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #61

    Just Vibin’

    SpongeBob wearing headphones with a satisfied expression, enjoying a true crime podcast about dismembered bodies.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #62

    Yup

    Man frantically explaining conspiracy theories with True Crime papers and red string on a wall in a comedic meme.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #63

    Oh I’ll Definitely Be Trying This At Some Point

    Black background with white text meme advising true crime fans to stare silently and ask "Did you bring the money?" when a stranger sits next to them.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #64

    LOL Yep

    Man in police uniform looking serious in meme about true crime binges and detective terminology correction.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #65

    I Super Want To Believe Zodiac Was Just Watchin Netflix And Commented LOL

    Reddit meme about true crime featuring a Zodiac movie review with a humorous comment on Robert Graysmith and Jake Gyllenhaal.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #66

    Tell Me A Serial K***er Documentary And I’ll Tell You If I’ve Seen It Or Not

    Cartoon character lounging on a bean bag with text about serial killers watching true crime documentaries, meme about true crime binge.

    jokincentral Report

    #67

    Every Netflix Documentary Is Fire Tho

    Meme about true crime fans and Netflix documentary crews with a boy filming on a camcorder indoors at night.

    goattfishh Report

    #68

    The Audacity!!!

    SpongeBob nervously pausing murder podcast in fiery background, relating to true crime binge self-care memes.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #69

    Forever And Always Team Intruder

    Woman in red sunglasses smiling at a candlelit table, ready to discuss true crime and JonBenét on a first date meme.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #70

    Ok But Seriously This Would Be Me

    Screenshot of a funny true crime meme with a last words joke about being cute and honest.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #71

    Sorry I Can't Go, I Have Plans

    Person wrapped in blanket lying in bed with laptop, representing true crime binge watching as self-care activity.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #72

    That’s Suspicious. That’s Weird

    Homer Simpson suspiciously looking sideways, relating to true crime memes about guessing the culprit early in a show.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #73

    So Young. So Full Of Life

    Young boy in orange shirt reminiscing about binge watching true crime episodes with a nostalgic expression.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #74

    Me When Someone Says They Love True Crime And Horror

    Young woman smiling at friend with caption about loving true crime and horror, highlighting true crime memes humor.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #75

    Debbie Jellinsky Is My Spirit Animal

    Person relaxing in bed watching a TV show about unsolved crimes, enjoying true crime as self-care entertainment.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #76

    What Are You Currently Listening To?

    Young woman smiling while driving, enjoying true crime podcast, capturing true crime binge culture in a humorous meme.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #77

    What Case Got You Interested In True Crime?

    Cartoon woman labeled "me" sitting at table next to large pill bottle labeled "true crime" in a humorous meme.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #78

    Mood ✨

    Woman hiding in bathtub with shoes on, caption about escaping responsibilities to listen to true crime podcast, true crime meme.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #79

    🥺

    Woman in pink outfit sitting outdoors with head in hand, expressing frustration about true crime shows and pizza plans.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #80

    What’s Your Fav Jodi Arias Interrogation Moment?

    SpongeBob watching true crime interrogation videos late at night, capturing the binge culture of true crime fans.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #81

    My Anxiety Wouldn’t Let Me

    A meme featuring SpongeBob looking worried after bingeing true crime content, highlighting true crime bingeing humor.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #82

    A Podcast...and No One Dies??? Ya I’ll Pass

    Man making a confused face with text expressing disinterest in non-murder podcasts, highlighting true crime binge humor.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #83

    Ok But For Real—answer

    Twitter post humor about flirting by asking about favorite unsolved murder, fitting true crime binge fans' humor and self-care memes.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #84

    Just Keeping My Eye On You

    Cartoon character with wide eyes lying on couch, illustrating true crime meme about watching Snapped before bed.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #85

    Uhh Know Any Virgos? Watch Em! (Also Fellow Leo’s...we Are Pure.)

    List of serial killers and their zodiac signs, useful for true crime memes and fans who binge on true crime for self-care.

    A_Wise_Mans_Fear Report

    #86

    Yeah Pretty Sure You’re The Outcast Here, Todd

    Young girl making a skeptical face while eating, highlighting the humor of true crime binge culture and memes.

    truecrime.memes Report

    #88

    Me Watching Surveillance Footage Of Brian Shaffer The Night He Disappeared

    Person sitting in dim room looking tired with caption about reading conspiracy theories down a true crime rabbit hole.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #89

    When Your True Crime Podcast Is Interrupted By A Hellofresh Ad

    Man with blond hair in four expressions showing frustration when a true crime podcast is interrupted by an ad, representing true crime memes.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #90

    Stop Saying This

    Two women looking shocked and confused with text about Ted Bundy, reflecting true crime binge humor and memes.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #91

    Judging You Hard

    Three women at a garden party looking skeptical, representing reactions to true crime facts being wrong in memes.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #92

    The Pictures Of Nicole Brown Simpson And Ron Goldman Scarred Me

    Lisa Simpson looking shocked at laptop screen, a funny true crime meme about accidental crime scene photos.

    truecrimeandpizza Report

    #93

    Or While Listening To A True Crime Podcast

    Man wearing sunglasses looking skeptical with text about googling the actual perp from a true crime show meme

    truecrime.memes Report

    #94

    Video K**led The Radio Star

    Two men smiling indoors labeled as video and the radio star, related to funny true crime memes content.

    truecrime.memes Report

