94 Funny Memes For Everyone Who Binges On True Crime As Self-Care
Despite their ghastly and abhorrent acts, infamous figures like Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, and Richard Ramirez (a.k.a. The Night Stalker) have become almost pop culture icons. They have been the subject of true crime documentaries, films, and podcasts that have been a top choice of entertainment for many people.
If you’re a fan of the genre, you may also get a kick out of the following images we’ve collected from various parts of the internet. These wisecracks and memes will make you feel connected to fellow true crime enthusiasts online, with whom you can share these for a few chuckles.
Enjoy scrolling through, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
Yuppp
I’d Be Dead
World's Happiest Criminal
So, what is it about true crime that fascinates people? Virginia Tech professor Ingrid Johnson mentioned several theories. In her interview with the university publication, she noted a “primal human desire for violence” that is somehow fulfilled through these stories.
Love This Man. Feel Like It’s On Facebook And Google, Not Him
How's this a crime? Unless he posed as someone to commit fraud then I don't see why it's illegal
Probably Why I Prefer The Fictional Crime LOL
Seriously Helen? Havent You Ever Seen Dateline? Forensic Files? Snapped?
The “primal desire” for violence likely explains the fanaticism that some people have with the likes of Bundy and Ramirez, both of whom have had their fair share of admirers while incarcerated. It’s similar to fans of the mob genre rooting for Tony Soprano, which, according to cultural analyst Dr. Margaret King, is a part of human nature.
“Transgression is part of our nature,” Dr. King told The Caveman DNA. Without it, we would not be able to do anything contrary to the mainstream order, including invention and innovation.
Check Your Privilege At The Door People
To Be Honest, I'm Surprised
Hey We Gotta Eat Too
i get the better help adds, "he was a sick sick man and did not seek help... Better help helps you reach your mental health goals"
Dr. King went so far as to say that crime can also disrupt the present state of affairs, which has its advantages.
“We think of crime as destructive,” Dr. King said. “But it is also a creative force in challenging the status quo and breaking new ground in every field of endeavor.”
Uhh CVS…maybe Clarify What You Mean Here
If It Ain’t A Shi**y Low Production Quality M**der Documentary I Don’t Want It
I Question My Sanity
Whenever someone says something like "it's the worst thing I could imagine" I can instantly think of something far, FAR worse (which means that there's probably something wrong with me and that most people aren't very imaginative)
Women make up a large portion of true crime fans. According to a 2023 survey by the Pew Research Center, 44% of American podcast listeners of the genre are female, compared to 23% who tune in who are men.
According to Johnson, many scholars suggest a connection between a woman’s general fears about her safety and listening to true crime as a means to inform herself about potential dangers.
I Laughed Way Harder At This Than I Should Have
It’s Like A Reward
Buzzfeed Headline Tomorrow: Cannibals Hate This One Weird Trick!
Some women even use a true crime podcast to help them fall asleep. According to one fan named Shanda Gimson, most narrators of these podcasts have a “calm, comforting voice” that helps soothe her into dozing off.
“I find that easier to fall asleep to than if I’m listening to an upbeat podcast,” she told CNBC.
Back In My Day!
Wait. I’ve Heard This Somewhere Before
What Are You Currently Watching/Listening To?
For Gimson, the mysteries involved in true crime stories allow her to do her own detective work while listening, which she considers a mental exercise. At the same time, it increased her fascination for human behavior and how the law works.
“There’s definitely a research part of it that I find super interesting,” she said, adding that she would want to be a criminal lawyer if she had the chance to restart her career.
*every Time I Meet Someone* “Please Be A Crime Junkie, Please Be A Crime Junkie…”
Night Stalker Police Sketch....uhhh Not Great
Anyone Need To Hide A Body?
We’d also like to hear from you, dear readers. If you’re a fan of true crime, what is it about the genre that drew you in and kept you fascinated? What is your favorite true crime story? Make yourself heard in the comments below!
Mindhunter (Netflix) -- Actual Serial K**lers vs. Actors Who Played Them
8- Hour Documentary
Damn Life Is Depressing. Let’s Listen To Some Podcasts About Death
Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls Fall Asleep To True Crime
In Case You Didn’t Know
Of Course The Husband Did It
🤬
Who Would You Want To Cover Your Case?
If This Isn’t Me
Just Gonna Pretend I Didn’t Read That
Every Netflix Murder Doc Or Series
LOL LOL
This Rather Morbid Sculpture Is Known As Angel Of Death. It Was Made With Knives From Crimes Throughout Europe. It Took 2 Years To Create
Oh Wow. Btk’s Real Daughter LOL
LOL Ain’t It The Truth
Remember Writing This One Up. Wild
Found My New Dentist I Think
Lemme See That Dead Body
They Weren’t Murders, Just Happy Little Accidents
First Documented Case Of Serial M **der
The Most Gorgeous Mugshot In Human History (Bowie, 1976, NY. Marijuanna Possession)
Iterally Junior Year, I Would Watch That Bundy Documentary On Netflix For Like A Whole Week Before I Went To Bed LOL
That Documentary Crazyyyy Though
The Audacity!!!
I Just Hope If I’m Murdered, It Becomes A Sick Podcast
Is It Just Me...or???
Honestly.. Grow Up Lmao
Take A Hint 👏
Introverted, But Willing To Discuss Britney Spears And True Crime
Do You Jump In And Correct Them? 🤔
Can You Relate?
What’s Your Go-To Excuse For Canceling Plans?
Casey Anthony Would Be A Pisces
Seriously Though
It’s So Insane To Me How Someone Can M**der Someone And Just... Get Away With It!!! I’m Looking At You Delphi!
Ive Heard Some Interesting Theories On This!
I’m Looking At You Chris Watts!!! 😡
Yeah Just Gonna Toss That Article In The Fire
I Mean It’s Not Not True
Just Vibin’
Yup
Oh I’ll Definitely Be Trying This At Some Point
LOL Yep
I Super Want To Believe Zodiac Was Just Watchin Netflix And Commented LOL
Tell Me A Serial K***er Documentary And I’ll Tell You If I’ve Seen It Or Not
Every Netflix Documentary Is Fire Tho
The Audacity!!!
Ok But Seriously This Would Be Me
Sorry I Can't Go, I Have Plans
That’s Suspicious. That’s Weird
So Young. So Full Of Life
Me When Someone Says They Love True Crime And Horror
Debbie Jellinsky Is My Spirit Animal
What Are You Currently Listening To?
What Case Got You Interested In True Crime?
Mood ✨
🥺
What’s Your Fav Jodi Arias Interrogation Moment?
My Anxiety Wouldn’t Let Me
A Podcast...and No One Dies??? Ya I’ll Pass
Ok But For Real—answer
Just Keeping My Eye On You
Uhh Know Any Virgos? Watch Em! (Also Fellow Leo’s...we Are Pure.)
Yeah Pretty Sure You’re The Outcast Here, Todd
Me Watching Surveillance Footage Of Brian Shaffer The Night He Disappeared
When Your True Crime Podcast Is Interrupted By A Hellofresh Ad
Stop Saying This
Judging You Hard
The Pictures Of Nicole Brown Simpson And Ron Goldman Scarred Me
Or While Listening To A True Crime Podcast
Video K**led The Radio Star
