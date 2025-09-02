ADVERTISEMENT

Despite their ghastly and abhorrent acts, infamous figures like Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, and Richard Ramirez (a.k.a. The Night Stalker) have become almost pop culture icons. They have been the subject of true crime documentaries, films, and podcasts that have been a top choice of entertainment for many people.

If you’re a fan of the genre, you may also get a kick out of the following images we’ve collected from various parts of the internet. These wisecracks and memes will make you feel connected to fellow true crime enthusiasts online, with whom you can share these for a few chuckles.

Enjoy scrolling through, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!