If you’re curious to learn some random facts today, you’re in luck, as we have prepared an entire list of them for you to browse. Shared by members of the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community, they ought to bring a smile to your face, or at least teach you something new, consequently providing another icebreaker for when the conversation lags. Scroll down to find the fun facts and enjoy!

It’s no secret that the internet is brimming with random facts that are often not only interesting, but very amusing, too. And that’s one of the things that makes it fascinating - you can find yourself reading about something you never knew you were interested in—until that very moment—just because you accidentally wandered off a few clicks away.

#1 There is a tiny little island in the Arctic called "Hans" island. It has been disputed Territory between Canada and Denmark. Denmark would plant its flag, and leave a bottle of schnapps. Eventually the Canadian ship would arrive remove the Danish flag and take the schnapps. They would then raise the Canadian flag on the island and leave a bottle of Canadian club. This has been going on since the 1980s and was finally resolved in 2022 when they decided to share the island.



Ladies and gentlemen, this is how war should be fought.

#2 Elephants can purr, like cats.

#3 Dragonflies suck water up their butts and shoot it out like jets when they get tired.

#4 Cows have accents depending on where they’re born and they also have best friends and get depressed when separated.

#5 Gandhi arrived in London right before Jack the Ripper started his k*lling spree and there were no more murders after he left. He can't be ruled out as a suspect.

#6 Whales are mammals. Mammals make milk. Whale milk is so high in fat it is the consistency of toothpaste.



I love to bust that one out while someone is brushing their teeth.

#7 Playing a B flat on a tuba can cause arousal in alligators.

#8 For my fellow 90s kids who heard a lot about this growing up - the hole in the ozone over antarctica is basically fixed! Turns out we do have the power to make positive environmental changes if we work together as a global community.

#9 Spider legs are on a hydraulic system. To move their limbs, they use their hemolymph (basically their blood) which is why when they die, their legs curl.

#10 Locusts are just grasshoppers that have undergone a transformation. This usually only happens when huge numbers of them get together, but you can trigger it by rubbing their butts. The transformation only takes a couple hours.

#11 Chessy (Lisa Ann Walters) from Parent Trap (1998) gave birth to twin boys on October 11th 2000 which is the same birthday the twins had in the movie!

#12 Before he became president, Abraham Lincoln was an elite wrestling champion. In 300 matches, he only lost one. Bonus fun fact: He was also a licensed bartender.

#13 Oxen are just bulls (or a cow) with jobs, not a whole separate species of bovine.

#14 This may have been posted before, but still...





On 8 April, 1942, a detachment of Polish soldiers, deployed to Iran by the Allies, bought a **bear cub** from an Iranian boy. In August the bear was given to the 22nd Artillery Supply company and named Wojtek by the soldiers.





They fed him condensed milk, honey, fruit, and beer, which ended up being his favorite drink. He also picked up smoking, and enjoyed wrestling with his human friends, and bunking in on cold nights.





When the Polish II Corps was redeployed it Italy to fight alongside the British, the Brits wouldn’t transport mere mascots on a troop ship, so Wojtek was formally enrolled in the Polish army as a private.





During the brutal Battle of Monte Cassino Private Wojtek helped keep the guns firing by hauling boxes of ammo, each containing four 25 pound shells. These crates normally took four men to haul. For his bravery and service in battle Wojtek was promoted to Corporal, and his visage became the emblem of the 22nd Artillery Supply Company.





After the war the 22nd was sent to Scotland, before being demobilized, at which point Wojtek was given to the Edinburgh Zoo, where he was often visited by Polish soldiers until his death in 1963.





**TDLR:** Polish soldiers adopted a bear named Wojtek in 1942. He served in WWII, carrying ammo at the Battle of Monte Cassino, and was promoted to Corporal. After the war, he lived in the Edinburgh Zoo until 1963.

#15 Meaty human thighs have 13,355 calories.

#16 When Haiti was fighting the French in a civil war the French send some polish to deal with it when they saw how the slaves were treated the Polish joined the haiti revolution.

#17 Canada has more lakes than the rest of the world combined.

#18 In 1884, a crew stranded on a boat on the high seas ate the cabin boy, Richard Parker, to survive. (R v Dudley and Stephens case)



In 1838, Edgar Allan Poe's first and only novel was published (The Narrative of Arthur Gordon Pym of Nantucket). In the novel, a group of whaling sailors are stranded on a boat. To prevent them from dying of hunger and thirst, one of the crew offers to draw lots. The crew agrees. The one who draws the short straw is also the one who offered it. But the irony is not there. The real irony is the name of this fictional character in the novel: Richard Parker.



And no, you didn't misread the dates!

#19 Before the movie Psycho came out, movies didn’t have showtimes. You just walked in and watched until you’d seen the whole movie.



Alfred Hitchcock didn’t want the twist spoiled for people, so he insisted on showtimes.

#20 The word *millennium* has two N's in the middle, because it comes from the Latin word for "year", *annus*.



If you spell it with one N, this changes *annus* to *a**s*, which makes it mean not "a thousand years" but rather "a thousand a******s".

#21 A cockroach can live up to 168 hours without its head.

#22 Cornflakes were invented to try to stop kids jerkin off.

#23 "Louie Louie" was a #2 hit in 1963 for The Kingsmen. The vocals were so garbled and slurred, rumors spread that the lyrics were dirty. The FBI investigated the song on suspicion of violating obscenity laws. After two years, they decided the lyrics were "unintelligible at any speed."



Somehow, they missed the drummer yelling "F**k!" at 0:54

#24 They found a giant ocean of water floating in space thats supposed to be something like 140,000 times the size of our solar system. Space sharks might actually exist.

#25 Someone in the world just died as you were reading this.

#26 Pigeons mate for life.

#27 Penguins have an organ behind their eyes that turns sea water in to fresh water.

#28 Imitation vanilla used to be made from Beaver a**l sack juice.

#29 The reason UK Pubs had stupid names, was so the illiterate patrons could find them with the artwork.

#30 The tips of giraffe tongues are dark purple, to protect against the sun. They spend most of their time in the wild, eating.

#31 Cold water holds oxygen better than warm water. Which is why you'll usually find fish in shadier areas during sunny days.



Also, if you want ice cubes to be clear, you have to boil the water first to get the extra oxygen/bubbles out.

#32 If there is someone on trial who has a history of domestic violence, the prosecutors want all domestic violence victims off of the jury.



Conversely, the defense wants them ON the jury.



Why? They clearly stood by someone who abused them. They’re, statistically speaking, more likely to be more sympathetic to perpetrators.

#33 Did you know that Viggo Mortensen broke his toe....

#34 Donald Ducks middle name is Fauntleroy.

#35 Wasps lay their eggs in fig flowers and die, then the fig eats the dead wasp and grows into a fig, and the baby wasps hatch and leave, usually. But sometimes the fig doesn’t eat all of the wasp, and sometimes the eggs don’t hatch, and sometimes the baby wasps don’t escape, and you don’t really notice any of this when you eat them, most of the time.

#36 The song Alive by Pearl Jam is about a mother telling her son that his father isn't actually his real father. His real father died when he was too young to remember.



The mother, then tells her son that since he became a man he looks exactly like his father and that she has developed sexual feelings towards him.



..



No BS, and this is part one of a trilogy of songs about this tale.

#37 The first predator movie has two United States governors in it.

#38 Brett Michaels had the cops called on him when a hotel maid saw him shooting up when in fact, he’s diabetic and was giving insulin.

#39 Ignaz Semmelweis, who was the doctor that tried to convince other doctors to wash their hands, was mocked for it and eventually suffered a mental breakdown. He spent the last years of his life in an asylum.

#40 El Paso, Texas is closer to San Diego, California than it is to Houston, Texas.

#41 Fruit doesn't contain protein, but in the nutritional information on juice bottles, there is a protein content.... from unlucky insects.

#42 Sharks are older than trees.

#43 Nebraska is the only triply landlocked state.

#44 Some species of frogs have butt cheeks.

#45 In the old days, some women wore fake pubic hair pieces called 'merkins'.

#46 Marijuana was not decriminalized in Jamaica until 2015, despite its association with the country.

#47 Birds are actually the only line of dinosaurs that survived mass extinction and evolved to rule the air as mammals took over the land. The line is called theropods. Don't belive? Search it up I dare you.

#48 Your bones are wet.

#49 The universe has either been around for all of eternity, or it literally went from absolutely nothing to suddenly having a universe. Thinking too hard about either one can make your head spin.