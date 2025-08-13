This IG Account Shares Ingenious Crafty Ideas, And Here Are 110 Of The Best Ones (New Pics)
I would like to think that everyone is creative in their own right. Because if you just sat down and let your imagination run wild, some form of something is bound to come up. And even if it looks eccentric and out of the ordinary, it would be a final product that is uniquely yours.
These people would know, and they had their work featured on the Crafty Fun Instagram page. With a growing 346,000 followers, the account showcases what a person can come up with through their distinct brand of ingenuity.
Go ahead and enjoy scrolling. Hopefully, this list can inspire you to create something today.
Ask someone if they think they are creative, and they will likely give you a hard no. And according to veteran educator Dr. R. Keith Sawyer, it’s likely due to a misguided notion about what creativity actually means.
“One myth is that if you’re a creative person, it’s a trait and everything you touch turns to gold. That’s not the way creativity works. It’s not some magical trait,” Dr. Sawyer said in an interview with Washington University.
Dr. Sawyer adds that many people tend to perceive creative people as “lone geniuses” when in reality, it all comes down to networking. As he explained, creativity often happens through collaborating with like-minded individuals. He used the creation of a powerhouse software application like Microsoft Windows.
“There’s a large staff, grouped into a complex organizational arrangement, and each programmer and designer makes an essential creative contribution.”
How our brains are naturally wired also plays a factor, according to cognitive psychologist Dr. Holly White. She says people tend to “take mental shortcuts” due to time constraints or because they simply have no other choice.
“We rely on life experience and context to make educated guesses when faced with ambiguous or partial information,” Dr. White wrote.
So, how can we break the habit of thinking within the confines of the “boxes” presented to us? Dr. White says it’s through simple acts of trying something new or doing something differently. Among her suggestions were swapping your desk chair for a stability ball, going on a different jogging path, or taking a bath instead of a shower.
“Think about the things you do on a daily basis and ask yourself why you do them that way,” she advises. “Breaking everyday boxes will keep your mind flexible.”
Curiosity may have killed the cat, but it doesn’t always have to be the case. Sometimes, it can lead to discoveries that open your mind to endless possibilities. As design futurist Sabrina Merherally states in an article for Harvard Business Review, “wonder is the bridge to imagination.”
“Imagination is intended to be light and unconfined. Once you know what you want to change, you have the freedom to redesign it in your mind at no cost,” she wrote.