I would like to think that everyone is creative in their own right. Because if you just sat down and let your imagination run wild, some form of something is bound to come up. And even if it looks eccentric and out of the ordinary, it would be a final product that is uniquely yours. 

These people would know, and they had their work featured on the Crafty Fun Instagram page. With a growing 346,000 followers, the account showcases what a person can come up with through their distinct brand of ingenuity. 

Go ahead and enjoy scrolling. Hopefully, this list can inspire you to create something today.

#1

Crafty idea shows wedding shoes covered with an old shirt fabric, a sentimental DIY project from an IG account.

    #2

    Skeleton dressed as a worker hidden inside a kitchen cabinet, a crafty idea featured on an IG account sharing ingenious crafty ideas.

    #3

    Staircase decorated with snowy crafty ideas featuring cute penguin figures sliding down fluffy white material.

    Ask someone if they think they are creative, and they will likely give you a hard no. And according to veteran educator Dr. R. Keith Sawyer, it’s likely due to a misguided notion about what creativity actually means. 

    “One myth is that if you’re a creative person, it’s a trait and everything you touch turns to gold. That’s not the way creativity works. It’s not some magical trait,” Dr. Sawyer said in an interview with Washington University.

    #4

    Quilt featuring crafty jar designs with colorful fabric squares, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas and fabric collection effort.

    #5

    Children sitting in cardboard cars, enjoying a creative crafty idea for a homemade drive-in movie night indoors.

    #6

    Three Playmobil figures wrapped in Kleenex tissues and placed in a drawer, showcasing crafty ideas from this IG account.

    Dr. Sawyer adds that many people tend to perceive creative people as “lone geniuses” when in reality, it all comes down to networking. As he explained, creativity often happens through collaborating with like-minded individuals. He used the creation of a powerhouse software application like Microsoft Windows. 

    “There’s a large staff, grouped into a complex organizational arrangement, and each programmer and designer makes an essential creative contribution.”
    #7

    Woman wearing a crocheted egg apron holding chickens and carrying eggs using a crafty and ingenious DIY idea.

    #8

    DIY window covering made from toilet paper rolls as an ingenious crafty idea for budget blinds replacement.

    #9

    Jar filled with colorful folded notes beside a stack of paper, showcasing one of the best crafty ideas from an IG account.

    How our brains are naturally wired also plays a factor, according to cognitive psychologist Dr. Holly White. She says people tend to “take mental shortcuts” due to time constraints or because they simply have no other choice. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We rely on life experience and context to make educated guesses when faced with ambiguous or partial information,” Dr. White wrote.
    #10

    Crochet rugs shaped like sleeping dogs, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas with traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design.

    #11

    Holiday breakfast idea for kids featuring a reindeer pancake with fruit and bacon, showcasing crafty ideas from an IG account.

    #12

    Four images showing a cardboard lizard craft entertaining cats, demonstrating ingenious crafty ideas for pet amusement.

    So, how can we break the habit of thinking within the confines of the “boxes” presented to us? Dr. White says it’s through simple acts of trying something new or doing something differently. Among her suggestions were swapping your desk chair for a stability ball, going on a different jogging path, or taking a bath instead of a shower. 

    “Think about the things you do on a daily basis and ask yourself why you do them that way,” she advises. “Breaking everyday boxes will keep your mind flexible.”
    #13

    Hand-painted crafty snowman ornament made from glasses with a scarf, displayed on a Christmas tree, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas.

    #14

    Water stain on ceiling creatively transformed into a fun crafty idea with a cartoon bird face decoration.

    #15

    Children using sidewalk chalk on a trampoline, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas for fun and creative outdoor activities.

    Curiosity may have killed the cat, but it doesn’t always have to be the case. Sometimes, it can lead to discoveries that open your mind to endless possibilities. As design futurist Sabrina Merherally states in an article for Harvard Business Review, “wonder is the bridge to imagination.” 

    “Imagination is intended to be light and unconfined. Once you know what you want to change, you have the freedom to redesign it in your mind at no cost,” she wrote.
    #16

    Pumpkin crafted with a white pumpkin inside an orange one creating a realistic eyeball, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas.

    #17

    Child dressed in creative costume designed as a piano, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas from an IG account.

    #18

    Cocktail creatively garnished with lime and cucumber slices shaped like Yoda ears, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas.

    #19

    German Shepherd wearing a DIY pool noodle collar as a crafty idea to prevent licking a sore spot on the neck.

    #20

    Child dressed in a creative and crafty Halloween costume holding a blue horn, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas.

    #21

    Woman knitting a creative fence for her yard, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas shared on a popular IG account.

    #22

    Small outdoor craft project using old doors, pallets, and metal to create a cozy rustic seating area.

    #23

    Cat using litter box while reading a homemade newspaper on the wall, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas for pet entertainment.

    #24

    Crafty idea showing an old button-down shirt repurposed into a dignity bib for adults to wear discreetly.

    #25

    Bride holding a crafty bouquet made from grandpa’s ties and grandma’s brooches in an ingenious crafty idea.

    #26

    Two children relaxing on a DIY portable bed made by sewing pillow cases together, showcasing crafty ideas for easy cleaning.

    #27

    Man holding an ingeniously crafted wooden urn, showcasing creative woodturning ideas from a crafty Instagram account.

    #28

    Creative crafty hair idea with a doll integrated into a vibrant green braid for school crazy hair day.

    #29

    Stacked storage bins with seasonal and holiday icons, showcasing crafty organizing ideas from a popular Instagram account.

    #30

    Child playing with a busy board featuring locks, lights, and gadgets, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas for keeping kids engaged.

    #31

    Child creating crafty shadow art using toy animals and paper, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas from a popular IG account.

    #32

    Halloween ghost costume on a Roomba in a cozy living room, showcasing a crafty idea for festive home decoration.

    #33

    Bathing in the dark with colorful glow sticks in the tub, a fun and crafty idea for kids to enjoy.

    #34

    Before and after photos of a crafty sofa repair with embroidery, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas from an IG account.

    #35

    Jar labeled goodbye kisses with chocolates, a clever and heartfelt crafty idea shared on a popular IG account.

    #36

    Giant Jenga game with hidden jello shots inside blocks as a crafty idea from an ingenious IG account.

    #37

    Ingenious crafty idea showing money arranged in a pizza box with a graduation theme and a witty note inside.

    #38

    Snow-covered walkway with colorful painted flowers on snowbanks, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas for outdoor decoration.

    #39

    Crafty idea showing wall clocks set to children’s birth times as unique home decor from a popular IG account.

    #40

    Creative Halloween costume idea from an IG account sharing ingenious crafty ideas with kids dressed as Jurassic Park dinosaurs.

    #41

    Funny outdoor sign with a clever crafty idea about a pet termite named Clint that eats wood near a riverside.

    #42

    Child's drawing of a house on a wall creatively framed as art, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas from a popular IG account.

    #43

    Creative birdhouse made from recycled wine corks, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas from a popular IG account.

    #44

    Carved pumpkin with a creative smiling face featuring braces made from soda can tabs, showcasing crafty ideas.

    #45

    Cardboard box fort built as a crafty idea, showcasing ingenious DIY creativity for fun and playful home projects.

    #46

    Humorous crafty idea showing skeleton decorations riding pink flamingo yard ornaments on grass.

    #47

    Toy dinosaur holding a broken gingerbread house roof showcasing ingenious crafty ideas from a popular Instagram account.

    #48

    Elf on the Shelf doll with a broken leg in a cast, showcasing an ingenious crafty idea from a popular IG account.

    #49

    Creative crafty idea showing a bra repurposed as a flower planter hanging on a wooden trellis outdoors.

    #50

    Jeans with a hole mended using patterned socks featuring a dinosaur, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas for clothing repair.

    #51

    Red pine cones soaked in colored water drying on paper towel, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas for Christmas decor.

    #52

    Wooden wall sign with clothespins holding socks as a crafty idea from a popular IG account sharing ingenious crafty ideas.

    #53

    Handmade Santa decoration hanging on a staircase railing, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas from a popular IG account.

    #54

    Stack of 24 books wrapped as gifts for kids, part of ingenious crafty ideas shared on a popular IG account.

    #55

    Creative crafty wedding dress made from divorce papers for a unique fashion class project displayed on mannequins.

    #56

    Creative crafty idea displaying earrings on an open umbrella for an ingenious and attractive presentation.

    #57

    Crafty idea of gift-wrapping chocolate bars as snowmen with gloves as hats for children in a classroom.

    #58

    Couple wearing colorful handcrafted crochet outfits showcasing ingenious crafty ideas at an outdoor event.

    #59

    Sign reading he would not help with dishes hangs on house exterior with a skeleton figure, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas.

    #60

    Story about a crocheter's tribute yarn used to knit a scarf placed on a memorial bench, crafty ideas inspiration.

    #61

    Mini Christmas tree and floating ornaments displayed with a Baby Yoda figure, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas from an IG account.

    #62

    Glow stick mason jars filled with cotton balls and plastic spiders, showcasing an ingenious crafty idea for decoration.

    #63

    Turtle wearing a small pink knitted hat, showcasing an ingenious crafty idea shared on an IG account.

    #64

    Man using ingenious crafty ideas to paint a fence that camouflages his boat beside the house.

    #65

    Blue chipped teapot repurposed as a birdhouse with drainage, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas for recycling items.

    #66

    Unique crafty yarn bowls with faces designed to hold yarn for ingenious crafty ideas from an IG account collection.

    #67

    Grandpa holding crafty crocheted dolls representing vitiligo, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas for children with the condition.

    #68

    Snow lumps with glow sticks for eyes in a snowy field as an ingenious crafty idea to surprise neighbors.

    #69

    Car covered with snow shaped like giant fingers, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas for winter snow art.

    #70

    Creative crafty idea showing a nightstand repurposed into a children's chair with storage and colorful cushions.

    #71

    Knitted Nike sneaker socks as ingenious crafty ideas shared on an IG account for creative DIY footwear.

    #72

    Christmas tree with multiple cat beds and three cats lounging on a crafty and ingenious pet-friendly decoration idea.

    #73

    Front porch with a creative sunflower floor painting, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas for home decor and outdoor spaces.

    #74

    Repurposed kids swing set with fairy lights and cozy cushions showcasing ingenious crafty ideas for outdoor fun.

    #75

    Plaid shirt transformed into a pillow with a stitched message on the pocket, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas for keepsakes.

    #76

    Beaded spider trellis made from recycled rebar, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas shared on a popular IG account.

    #77

    Hand placing a grape inside an empty chocolate wrapper, showcasing a crafty idea from an ingenious IG account.

    #78

    Teacher tip showing baby wipes stored in a classroom fridge for cooling kids off after recess playground activities.

    #79

    Crafty ideas for Easter: jelly beans "planted" in grass, replaced with lollipops and treats from the Easter Bunny.

    #80

    Ingenious crafty idea showing a rolled-up diaper on sand used to safely hide valuables at the beach.

    #81

    Lego figure with a raspberry used as an afro, showcasing a crafty and ingenious idea from an IG account.

    #82

    Small decorative Christmas tree placed in a corner on carpeted floor, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas from an IG account.

    #83

    Two elf dolls sitting on a kitchen appliance with a crafty handwritten note taped below, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas.

    #84

    Person wearing a creative costume made from a cardboard box labeled one night stand, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas.

    #85

    Christmas Eve box with pajamas, hot chocolate, movie, and snacks representing ingenious crafty ideas from an IG account.

    #86

    Child dressed in a creative transformer costume showcasing ingenious crafty ideas from a popular IG account.

    #87

    Outdoor creative date setup with truck bed seating, table with food, tiki torches, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas.

    #88

    Gift wrapped with handmade birthday paper showing a clever crafty idea shared on an Instagram account.

    #89

    Creative Spider-Man cake design showcasing crafty ideas with clever use of cake layers and decoration.

    #90

    Dog wearing a split sock as a health care hack, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas from an IG account.

    #91

    Child's crib converted into a creative craft workspace with chalkboard surface, small chairs, and organized crafty supplies.

    #92

    Before and after photos of a crafty cardboard fireplace makeover showcasing ingenious crafty ideas for home decor.

    #93

    Kitchen countertop with a recipe clipped to a hanger for easy reference, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas for cooking.

    #94

    Chainsaw artist creates a giant hand sculpture from the tallest tree in Wales, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas on this IG account.

    #95

    Dog wearing a creative fart factory costume, showcasing one of the best ingenious crafty ideas from a popular IG account.

    #96

    DIY kids paint idea using salt, flour, water, and food coloring in repurposed ketchup bottles, a crafty idea for creativity.

    #97

    A crafty funeral card with a photo and a Ouija board design, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas shared on IG.

    #98

    Person in a pink unicorn costume using a snow blower in a snowy neighborhood, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas community spirit.

    #99

    Child arranging stones on a beach to create a crafty Santa figure, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas from an IG account.

    #100

    Toddler using a dry erase marker on a toilet seat as a crafty potty training idea from an ingenious IG account.

    #101

    Cupcakes decorated as owls using Oreos and M&Ms, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas for creative desserts.

    #102

    Creative crafty idea using spare tires spray painted and arranged to look like a snake for outdoor decoration and garden planters.

    #103

    Colorful marshmallows dipped in frosting and topped with tootsie rolls arranged on a table as a crafty party snack idea

    #104

    Ripped jeans creatively repaired with colorful crochet patches, showcasing crafty ideas for unique clothing transformations.

    #105

    Woman in a crafty Halloween costume made of paint swatches, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas from a popular IG account.

    #106

    Bulletin board in a school creatively teaching personal responsibility using mirrors and colorful frames for crafty ideas inspiration.

    #107

    Hospital nurses’ station decorated with creative Christmas lights shaped like an EKG line, showcasing ingenious crafty ideas.

    #108

    Ingenious crafty idea showing a pool noodle placed in canopy corners to prevent rainwater pooling around supports.

    #109

    Car scratch cleverly covered with crafty anime character decal showing creative crafty ideas from IG account.

    #110

    Outdoor lounge made from an old trampoline with sheer curtains and decorative pillows, showcasing crafty ideas from Instagram.

