These 81 Cool Facts Are Perfect For Your Daily Dose Of “Whoa”
It's hard not to doomscroll nowadays, no matter how hard we fight against it. There's just so much bad going on in the world that finding the good can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. That's why it's so satisfying to discover online spaces dedicated to sharing the news and facts that don't always get top priority in mainstream media.
A Facebook page called Heaven of Tips does exactly that, and it has clocked up more than 800,000 followers as a result. It's a wall of easy-to-read, bite-size facts and stories, making it easy to get lost in a rabbit hole when visiting the page. There's the woman who married herself because she couldn't find a husband, and the viral monkey "Punch" who now has a girlfriend. There's health content, entertainment news, interesting research findings, and more.
Bored Panda has put together some of the best posts from the page for anyone who could use a welcome distraction from today's dreary news agenda. Take a deep, cleansing breath and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.
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Would you much rather have content like this popping up on your feed than endless stories about war, politics, poverty and misery? Believe it or not, you have the power to change what you're fed on social media.
"What you click today shapes what you see tomorrow," says Dr. Lindsey Godwin, a conflict resolution expert who helps individuals and organizations move beyond the problems that plague us and toward the possibilities that propel us. According to Godwin and others, we can train our social media algorithms, and doing so can influence our emotions and mindset.
You've likely realized by now that getting caught up in doomscrolling can leave you in a state of anxiety, fear and even depression. Watching or reading happy content has the opposite effect.
"It’s easy to forget that what we see online isn’t random," Godwin notes. "It’s curated—often by algorithms designed to show us more of what we engage with."
In case you're unfamiliar with how algorithms work, Sprout Social likens them to virtual matchmakers. They're designed to match users with content that suits their interests.
"Just as matchmakers strive to make meaningful connections, algorithms analyze user behavior, interactions and interests to understand their content preferences and deliver personalized content," explains the site.
Simply put, if you want to see more positive content (or more interesting facts) on your timeline, you need to "tell" your social media platforms just that. You do this by seeking out that content and clicking on it until the cows come home.
Godwin reveals that she actively changed her algorithm after finding herself caught up in a cycle of doomscrolling. "I started clicking on videos of baby goats in pajamas. Dogs jumping into piles of leaves. Capybaras befriending ducks. You know, the good stuff," writes the expert, adding, "At first, it felt like tossing a handful of glitter into a tornado."
However, Godwin says that within a week she had accomplished her mission. Instead of dreary content, her social media feeds were inundated with "the happy stuff."
"One click at a time, I changed what the algorithm showed me," the expert revealed.
But changing your algorithm doesn't just alter what you see online; it can filter through to your daily life too. Why? Because you are what you eat...
After a couple of years together, my boyfriend and I decided to sleep in different rooms, and it has been a game changer. We both sleep so much better and deeper, meaning we have way more energy and focus throughout the day. And it's not unromantic, because when he goes to bed, I join him in bed and we cuddle and talk and laugh and all that. And when it's time to actually go to sleep, instead of rolling to my side of the bed, I get up and go to another room. And in the morning I call for him and he comes lie in my bed to cuddle.
"What we click on doesn't just reflect what we’re interested in—it shapes what we become interested in," explains Godwin. "If we aren’t mindful, our digital lives—and by extension, our emotional lives—can become an echo chamber of fear, anger, or despair without us even realizing."
Bored Panda has reported many times before that exposure to negative content can increase our stress levels, cause anxiety, sadness and leave us feeling hopeless about the state of the world. We also may find ourselves living on edge in fight or flight mode, constantly on high alert for threats.
And yet music programs are usually the first things to get slashed when there are budget problems. Never, ever sports… unless they’re for girls.
The good news, says Godwin, is that just like we can change our algorithms, so too can we "change" our brain.
Neuroplasticity is the brain’s ability to rewire itself based on experience. "What we focus on, we strengthen" writes the expert. "If we can accidentally train our brains to expect the worst, we can also intentionally train them to notice hope, humor, and beauty."
that's why we only need good things here on BP! (and no celeb and no bad news, please!)
Finally! There's hope after me seeing a 'remove from foil before toasting' caution on the box of Pop Tarts.
Hopefully 475 years chained on a little cage, starved and regularly beaten with sticks. What a piece of shît!!
Men should consider themselves lucky that women aren't as violent and murderous as males.
I'm 71 and trying hard to keep my mind active. I'm already dealing with post-concussion syndrome, I don't want to descend into dementia.
Leprosy. First country in the Americas to eliminate leprosy.
Pretty sure the women who clean hotel rooms hadn’t been sitting around playing with Barbies and roaming around shopping malls as kids. Other studies show being born into the upper middle class is a better indicator
If we discover it before it vanishes, it will vanish quicker.
Saw a video where a mother was curb-walking, going along with one step at a higher level than the other to rock the baby’s head into place. A curtain-twitcher called the police
Sounds like something a still alive Jeffrey Epstein would say
This has nothing to do with listening to their wives but being able to discuss ideas, take advice and work with others gives you better career prospects than if you are hard to get along with, never think about work and obstinate.
Abseiling equipment needs to be part of their safety kit.
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Unfortunately, he finds the remote too confusing to use.
Especially if they get assaulted and you have to drive them out of state for an abortion.
For the gossiper maybe, definitely not for the ones being gossiped about
and no mentioning of his daughter..? cause I understand he has one?
This happens too often. But still, those were his winnings...if it made him happy briefly that was his choice. He may have been happier in those 8 years than I've ever been or ever will be.
Is there a difference between those who are the older sister and those who are younger? Because my older sister caused a lot of stress for me
But, but, but,,, who is going to do their laundry, and cook, and clean their houses????
'Might'. Never trust a scientific headline or advertisement that features the word 'might' or 'may'. They are code for 'not proven by any high-quality scientific study'.
These 'true stories' pop up every once in a while. When they are fully investigated they never hold up. People are just so invested in believing in this stuff.
I'm all for living your truth, but in my opinion, especially in sports, limitations are necessary for fair and equitable competition. Try qualifying in a men's PGA event as a woman. No restrictions there. Or is that why...