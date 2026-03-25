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It's hard not to doomscroll nowadays, no matter how hard we fight against it. There's just so much bad going on in the world that finding the good can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. That's why it's so satisfying to discover online spaces dedicated to sharing the news and facts that don't always get top priority in mainstream media.

A Facebook page called Heaven of Tips does exactly that, and it has clocked up more than 800,000 followers as a result. It's a wall of easy-to-read, bite-size facts and stories, making it easy to get lost in a rabbit hole when visiting the page. There's the woman who married herself because she couldn't find a husband, and the viral monkey "Punch" who now has a girlfriend. There's health content, entertainment news, interesting research findings, and more.

Bored Panda has put together some of the best posts from the page for anyone who could use a welcome distraction from today's dreary news agenda. Take a deep, cleansing breath and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

HeavenOfTips Report

95points
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zimmerjenny82 avatar
Daisydaisy
Daisydaisy
Community Member
Premium 1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

❤️❤️❤️

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Would you much rather have content like this popping up on your feed than endless stories about war, politics, poverty and misery? Believe it or not, you have the power to change what you're fed on social media.

"What you click today shapes what you see tomorrow," says Dr. Lindsey Godwin, a conflict resolution expert who helps individuals and organizations move beyond the problems that plague us and toward the possibilities that propel us. According to Godwin and others, we can train our social media algorithms, and doing so can influence our emotions and mindset.
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    #2

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

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    #3

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🖖👍😺🌳🌴🌲🎋🌼🌺

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    You've likely realized by now that getting caught up in doomscrolling can leave you in a state of anxiety, fear and even depression. Watching or reading happy content has the opposite effect.

    "It’s easy to forget that what we see online isn’t random," Godwin notes. "It’s curated—often by algorithms designed to show us more of what we engage with."

    In case you're unfamiliar with how algorithms work, Sprout Social likens them to virtual matchmakers. They're designed to match users with content that suits their interests.

    "Just as matchmakers strive to make meaningful connections, algorithms analyze user behavior, interactions and interests to understand their content preferences and deliver personalized content," explains the site.
    #4

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    89points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooh, I wanna become a crime solving duo with an otter! Like Kommissar Rex (Inspector Rex) but with an otter instead of a dog!

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    #5

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    #6

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    sighjeffress avatar
    Sigh J
    Sigh J
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is something that shouldn't be needed. Unfortunately the world is full of sick people

    45
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    Simply put, if you want to see more positive content (or more interesting facts) on your timeline, you need to "tell" your social media platforms just that. You do this by seeking out that content and clicking on it until the cows come home.

    Godwin reveals that she actively changed her algorithm after finding herself caught up in a cycle of doomscrolling. "I started clicking on videos of baby goats in pajamas. Dogs jumping into piles of leaves. Capybaras befriending ducks. You know, the good stuff," writes the expert, adding, "At first, it felt like tossing a handful of glitter into a tornado."
    #7

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    74points
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Either enormous cats or a very small door.

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    #8

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    72points
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    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Heman Bekele is his name

    54
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    #9

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    However, Godwin says that within a week she had accomplished her mission. Instead of dreary content, her social media feeds were inundated with "the happy stuff."

    "One click at a time, I changed what the algorithm showed me," the expert revealed.

    But changing your algorithm doesn't just alter what you see online; it can filter through to your daily life too. Why? Because you are what you eat...
    #10

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    #11

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    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After a couple of years together, my boyfriend and I decided to sleep in different rooms, and it has been a game changer. We both sleep so much better and deeper, meaning we have way more energy and focus throughout the day. And it's not unromantic, because when he goes to bed, I join him in bed and we cuddle and talk and laugh and all that. And when it's time to actually go to sleep, instead of rolling to my side of the bed, I get up and go to another room. And in the morning I call for him and he comes lie in my bed to cuddle.

    47
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    #12

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    "What we click on doesn't just reflect what we’re interested in—it shapes what we become interested in," explains Godwin. "If we aren’t mindful, our digital lives—and by extension, our emotional lives—can become an echo chamber of fear, anger, or despair without us even realizing."

    Bored Panda has reported many times before that exposure to negative content can increase our stress levels, cause anxiety, sadness and leave us feeling hopeless about the state of the world. We also may find ourselves living on edge in fight or flight mode, constantly on high alert for threats.

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    #13

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    55points
    POST
    alixpitcher avatar
    Powerful Katrinka
    Powerful Katrinka
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And yet music programs are usually the first things to get slashed when there are budget problems. Never, ever sports… unless they’re for girls.

    54
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    #14

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    52points
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    hu-ghcasement avatar
    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Henrik Ibsen said (my translation): It's indefensible that we t*****e animals in the name of science. Why can't we carry out experiments on journalists and politicians instead?

    23
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    #15

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    The good news, says Godwin, is that just like we can change our algorithms, so too can we "change" our brain.

    Neuroplasticity is the brain’s ability to rewire itself based on experience. "What we focus on, we strengthen" writes the expert. "If we can accidentally train our brains to expect the worst, we can also intentionally train them to notice hope, humor, and beauty."

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    #17

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    50points
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    #18

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    48points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that's why we only need good things here on BP! (and no celeb and no bad news, please!)

    60
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    #19

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    47points
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    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finally! There's hope after me seeing a 'remove from foil before toasting' caution on the box of Pop Tarts.

    6
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    #20

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    #21

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    40points
    POST
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surely she has a name

    55
    55points
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    #22

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    39points
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    billychan avatar
    BC_Animus
    BC_Animus
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bet you there is at least one castle with a McDonalds inside...

    15
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    #23

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    #24

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    37points
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    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the "No s*&t Sherlock" news category ...

    12
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    #25

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    36points
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    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hopefully 475 years chained on a little cage, starved and regularly beaten with sticks. What a piece of shît!!

    42
    42points
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    #26

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    35points
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    eppetot avatar
    Eppe
    Eppe
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AI almost got it right

    41
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    #27

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    33points
    POST
    evieheaven avatar
    Neb
    Neb
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Em, what is "short"? From kitchen to bed?

    21
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    #28

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    33points
    POST
    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Men should consider themselves lucky that women aren't as violent and murderous as males.

    53
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    #29

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    32points
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    ravenkbh avatar
    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hide my stench with my cologne "Ode de Comiccon"

    16
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    #30

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    27points
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    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm 71 and trying hard to keep my mind active. I'm already dealing with post-concussion syndrome, I don't want to descend into dementia.

    16
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    #31

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    25points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leprosy. First country in the Americas to eliminate leprosy.

    62
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    #32

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    25points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the UK a person cannot pay a debt in pennies over the amount of 20p, unless their recipient agrees to it.

    3
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    #33

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    24points
    POST
    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would be great for disabled or elderly.

    53
    53points
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    #34

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    24points
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    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty sure the women who clean hotel rooms hadn’t been sitting around playing with Barbies and roaming around shopping malls as kids. Other studies show being born into the upper middle class is a better indicator

    25
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    #35

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    23points
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    ravenkbh avatar
    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh Good. I have a reason to fart more

    13
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    #36

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    23points
    POST
    cgeorge-annapolitan avatar
    Crystal M
    Crystal M
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please come to my home...

    17
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    #37

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    23points
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    #38

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    22points
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    #39

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    22points
    POST
    antoinettemaldari_1 avatar
    antoinette maldari
    antoinette maldari
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If we discover it before it vanishes, it will vanish quicker.

    21
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    #40

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    21points
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    #41

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    20points
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    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saw a video where a mother was curb-walking, going along with one step at a higher level than the other to rock the baby’s head into place. A curtain-twitcher called the police

    11
    11points
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    #42

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    20points
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    #43

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    20points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Misleading headline, this wasn't literally about not giving you wings, but that the slogan implied a massive energy boost that was not in fact delivered.

    25
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    #44

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    18points
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    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cousins marrying is not the problem. Cousins having children together is the problem. The law wouldn't address the issue.

    17
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    #45

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    17points
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    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People who dance are less likely to be feeling depressed. Correlation does not equal causation..

    12
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    #46

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

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    #47

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    17points
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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like something a still alive Jeffrey Epstein would say

    43
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    #48

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    17points
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    #49

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    16points
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This has nothing to do with listening to their wives but being able to discuss ideas, take advice and work with others gives you better career prospects than if you are hard to get along with, never think about work and obstinate.

    23
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    #50

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    16points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Abseiling equipment needs to be part of their safety kit.

    18
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    #51

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, there's sure to be drama NOW!

    19
    19points
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    #52

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    15points
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    rolandc_ avatar
    Roland C.
    Roland C.
    Community Member
    23 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Unfortunately, he finds the remote too confusing to use.

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    #53

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    14points
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    honeyorange119 avatar
    Chicken Mitten
    Chicken Mitten
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They couldn't have sent him on a few dates?

    14
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    #54

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    rodentraiser avatar
    Kelly Scott
    Kelly Scott
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially if they get assaulted and you have to drive them out of state for an abortion.

    27
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    #55

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    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My guess? She's been celebrating and buying things for everyone for decades now and since the only way she'd be celebrated or anyone gift her things would be a wedding, she committed to the bit.

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    #56

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    #57

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    12points
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    #58

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    12points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Said that he died so young, but I'm glad he was able to go out on his own terms.

    7
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    #59

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    #60

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    11points
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    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For the gossiper maybe, definitely not for the ones being gossiped about

    27
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    #61

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and no mentioning of his daughter..? cause I understand he has one?

    17
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    #62

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    11points
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    richardsmith_9 avatar
    Richard Smith
    Richard Smith
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This happens too often. But still, those were his winnings...if it made him happy briefly that was his choice. He may have been happier in those 8 years than I've ever been or ever will be.

    19
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    #63

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    #64

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    9points
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    #65

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    8points
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    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is there a difference between those who are the older sister and those who are younger? Because my older sister caused a lot of stress for me

    12
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    #66

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    smuttirox avatar
    Stephanie A Mutti
    Stephanie A Mutti
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But, but, but,,, who is going to do their laundry, and cook, and clean their houses????

    18
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    #67

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

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    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There’s going to be a lot of grandmothers on death row

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    #68

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    7points
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    nicole-sanz avatar
    Notme
    Notme
    Community Member
    22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As opposed to unofficially been born?

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    #69

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    6points
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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Might'. Never trust a scientific headline or advertisement that features the word 'might' or 'may'. They are code for 'not proven by any high-quality scientific study'.

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    #70

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    5points
    POST
    kacorradini avatar
    kaycee14
    kaycee14
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm picturing teeny tiny nano-Roombas!

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    #71

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

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    #72

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    1point
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For men maybe. Not for women! 😁

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    #73

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    1point
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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These 'true stories' pop up every once in a while. When they are fully investigated they never hold up. People are just so invested in believing in this stuff.

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    #74

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    -3points
    POST
    revore avatar
    Patricia Manteuffel
    Patricia Manteuffel
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm all for living your truth, but in my opinion, especially in sports, limitations are necessary for fair and equitable competition. Try qualifying in a men's PGA event as a woman. No restrictions there. Or is that why...

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    #75

    Interesting-Facts-Heaven-Of-Tips

    HeavenOfTips Report

    -3points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not one looking even remotely like the picture, though.

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    #76