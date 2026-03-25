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It's hard not to doomscroll nowadays, no matter how hard we fight against it. There's just so much bad going on in the world that finding the good can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. That's why it's so satisfying to discover online spaces dedicated to sharing the news and facts that don't always get top priority in mainstream media.

A Facebook page called Heaven of Tips does exactly that, and it has clocked up more than 800,000 followers as a result. It's a wall of easy-to-read, bite-size facts and stories, making it easy to get lost in a rabbit hole when visiting the page. There's the woman who married herself because she couldn't find a husband, and the viral monkey "Punch" who now has a girlfriend. There's health content, entertainment news, interesting research findings, and more.

Bored Panda has put together some of the best posts from the page for anyone who could use a welcome distraction from today's dreary news agenda. Take a deep, cleansing breath and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.