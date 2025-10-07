“Still Remains Undiscovered To This Day”: 97 Fascinating Facts That Never Stop Surprising
We all have varying definitions of what is “interesting.” Some of us are fascinated by facts that explain what makes the world go round, while others are mesmerized by stories that fuel their morbid and strange curiosities.
What you’re about to read from this list leans toward the latter. These were all lifted from the For Curious Souls subreddit, a growing online community that draws a reader's attention through the peculiarities of the world. And yes, some of them can be quite grim, making their narratives all the more compelling.
Scroll through and have an open browser ready, because you will likely want to do some Googling as you read.
In 1996, a mother cat rescued all 5 of her kittens from a building burning in NYC. She walked through flames 5 times to rescue each one by one before collapsing unconscious. She later regained consciousness and was reunited with her kittens.
Farm herd Casper, who faced off 11 coyotes and killed 8 of them. He was missing for two days right after which they believed he was tracking the remaining coyotes and finishing the job. His vet sad was lucky to be alive and his owner said he will have him retire from herding.
Roar was a 1981 comedy dubbed "the most dangerous movie ever made." Most of the crew was injured by untrained animals. Cinematographer Jan de Bont was scalped by a lion, and star Melanie Griffith received 50 stitches and nearly lost an eye. It cost $17 million but made only $2 million.
Humans are not the only animals that go to war. In the 1970s, two groups of chimpanzees fought a prolonged conflict, famously known as the Gombe Chimpanzee War, which lasted four years. They raided, pillaged, and killed each other in well-thought-out and premeditated excursions. It really shows just how similar we are to other apes at an instinctual level.
For six years, 12-year-old Xu Bingyang has carried his disabled best friend to school every day without fanfare, just quiet, unwavering love.
Riste Trajkovski, a 44-year-old zookeeper at the Skopje Zoo, was known for his deep bond with the giraffes, especially one named Floppy. On November 26, 2023, Riste unexpectedly passed away. Just hours later, Floppy also died, despite close monitoring by zoo staff.
Brandon had just finished school and was headed home when he drove off the road. He spoke calmly with his dad before suddenly panicking mid-call. Despite years of searching, no trace of him was ever discovered. His case remains one of the most mysterious disappearances in the U.S.
In 1960, Ruby Bridges became the first Black child to enroll in an all-white Southern elementary school, walking through hostile crowds with U.S. Marshals for protection. Inside, only one teacher, Barbara Henry, taught her one-on-one in an otherwise empty classroom all year.
Ancient Greek Temple Stele "A dog cured a boy from Aegina. He had a growth on the neck. When he had come to the god, one of the sacred dogs healed him while he was awake with its tongue and made him well."
FBI agent Robert Hanssen was tasked to find a mole within the FBI after the FBI's moles in the KGB were caught. Robert Hanssen was the mole and had been working with KGB since 1979. His espionage was described by the Department of Justice as "possibly the worst intelligence disaster in U.S. history."
To keep Genghis Khan’s burial a secret, all 2,000+ people who attended his funeral were executed. The executioners were then killed by members of his escort, who took their own lives when they reached their destination. The site still remains undiscovered to this day.
In 1980, a woman named Jean Hilliard had a car accident. She walked 2 miles in freezing weather to her friend's house and collapsed 15 feet away from the door. The temperature dropped to −22 °F (−30 °C). She was found frozen the next morning after spending 6 hours as a popsicle. She survived.
On Mar 23, 2024, 8 y.o. Aliyah Jaico went missing after her parents could not find her at Houston-area hotel, Texas. Security footage shows little girl had gone underwater & never resurfaced. She was sucked into 1ft-wide pipe in pool. Her hand was first thing that appeared WEDGED deep inside pipe.
She was 11 when WWI started, 36 when WWII began, 74 when Star Wars released, and 116 when COVID-19 started. Her name was Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest living person until she passed away in 2022 at age 119. She was born on January 2, 1903.
On January 18, 2015, on Standford University's campus, 19-year-old student-athlete Brock Turner r*ped and sexually assaulted 22-year-old Chanel Miller while she lay unconscious. He served only three months and was released for good behavior.
In 2013, Edward Snowden leaked secret documents showing how the U.S. government was spying on people worldwide, including tracking phone calls, internet data, and even world leaders. After fleeing the U.S., he ended up in Russia, where he was granted asylum and still lives today.
In 1995, a man in France was convicted of murdering a teenage girl, but he avoided prison by fleeing to Germany. In 2009, the victim’s father hired a team to kidnap him and drop him off in front of a French courthouse. It worked, and he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
In 2016, Crenshanda Williams, a 911 call operator in Texas was fired after she hung up on over 800 callers because she didn't feel like talking. “Ain’t nobody got time for this," she said. "For real.” She was sentenced to 10 days in prison.
In 1783, a boy was born with two heads. The second head was upside down, with the neck pointed straight up. Shockingly, the second head was fully functional. The boy claimed he could hear the other brain telling him things.
Joan Trumpauer Mulholland was arrested for protesting in 1961. She was tested for mental illness because law enforcement couldn’t think why a white woman would want civil rights.
Two inmates in separate cells managed to conceive a child without ever meeting. They passed semen through the air vents using a makeshift line made of bedding, and the woman used a yeast infection applicator to inseminate herself. Against all odds, it worked, and the baby was born healthy.
A man was discovered to be unknowingly missing 90% of his brain yet he was living a normal life. The man's skull was full of liquid, with just a thin layer of brain tissue left. The condition is known as hydrocephalus. His IQ was only very slightly below the normal range.
In 2015, a father saved his son's life when doctors wrongly declared him brain-dead and were taking him off life support. He barricaded himself with a gun in the hospital and had a stand-off with SWAT until his son squeezed his hand. The son made a full recovery.
In 2024, 14-year-old Stefanie Damron disappeared after having an argument with her sister and walking into the woods near her home in New Sweden, Maine. She had no phone and knew the area well. A $15,000 reward was offered, but no sign of her has been found.
On May 31, 2014, 12-y.o. Payton Leutner was lured into Waukesha Woods, WI by her friends, Morgan & Anissa. Morgan stabbed Leut 19 times with a kitchen knife as Anissa looked on. Their aim: to please Slender Man. Despite grave injuries, she crawled to a path, flagged down a cyclist & survived.
LaVena Johnson, 19 years old. She was found dead in her tent in Iraq in 2005. She had a broken nose, black eye, loose teeth, burns from a corrosive chemical on her genitals to cover evidence of rape, and a gunshot wound. The United States government ruled her death a "suicide."
In 1992, Annette Herfkens survived crash that killed everyone else on board, including love of her life. Merely 50 mins into their flight, plane crashed into mountainous Vietnamese jungle. She was trapped with dead bodies for 192 hours & had thoughts of cannibalizing bodies around her to survive.
In 2013, 25-year-old Jessica Heeringa vanished during a late shift at a Michigan gas station, leaving behind her purse, car, and blood at the scene. With no security footage, the case remained unsolved until years later, when Jeffrey Willis was linked to her disappearance. Her body remains missing.
When she was 23, Rosemary Kennedy, the sister of JFK and RFK, had a forced lobotomy arranged by her father. The surgery left her incapacitated for the rest of her life.
Rosemary was the third child of Joseph and Rose Kennedy and initially appeared to be a healthy baby. However, as she grew older, it became evident that her development differed from that of her siblings.
She faced challenges with language and frequently displayed outbursts and aggressive behavior, which greatly worried her parents. In response, Joseph Kennedy decided to have her undergo a lobotomy, a surgical procedure that profoundly altered the course of her life.
In 2023, Imunex Williams, who was eight months pregnant, heroically evacuated 37 kids from a burning school bus, saving their lives just seconds before it erupted into flames.
Otto Warmbier was an American college student who was imprisoned in North Korea in 2016 on a charge of subversion. In June 2017, he was released by North Korea in a vegetative state and died soon afterward. His family was awarded $240k in seized North Korean assets.
At 16, Annelise Michel started blacking out at school, soon experiencing convulsions, vomiting & consuming spiders, coal, & her own urine. After undergoing 67 exorcisms, she died in 1976. At time of her death, she only weighed only 67 pounds. She suffered from Grand Mal Epilepsy and Psychosis.
In 1971, 17-year-old Juliane Koepcke was sucked out of a disintegrating plane and fell 10,000 feet into the Amazon rainforest. Despite a broken collarbone and maggot-infested wounds, she survived alone for 11 days, drinking rainwater and relying on instincts until locals found her barely alive.
Jan Davis jumped off "El Capitan" in Yosemite on October 23rd 1999 as part of a protest against a proposal to ban the practice at Yosemite National Park. This photo was captured just moments before she realised her parachute wouldn’t open. She didn’t survive.
In 1970, officials in Oregon used half a ton of dynamite to dispose of an 8-ton whale carcass that had washed up on the shore. The dead whale had washed up on the beach days earlier, and city officials thought the blast would blow its remains out to sea. Instead, huge chunks of whale blubber rained down on the beach.
During the filming of Gladiator, Oliver Reed (Proximo) died in a bar after challenging a group of sailors to a drinking contest. Reed consumed 8 pints of beer, 12 shots of rum, half a bottle of whisky, and shots of cognac. This photo of him was taken shortly before he died.
UK nursery worker Roksana Lecka convicted of abusing 21 children on CCTV seen kicking babies, pinching toddlers, and vaping near infants. Parents paid £1,900/month to the Montessori nursery that’s now shut down.
In 2002, a NASA intern stole $21M in moon rocks to impress his girlfriend, then claimed they had "sex on the moon" before being caught by the FBI.
On the morning of April 13, 2011, 20-year-old Holly Bobo disappeared from her Tennessee home after her brother saw her follow an unknown man dressed in camouflage into the woods. Three years later, her remains were found, and in 2017, three men were convicted of her murder.
A hero and survivor of the Parkland school shooting, Anthony Borges, gained the rights to the shooter's name, Nikolas Cruz, through a settlement in a civil lawsuit.
A survivor of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, now owns the rights to the gunman’s name, according to a new settlement agreement that also stipulates the shooter must donate his brain for scientific study.
As part of the settlement, the shooter agreed to transfer the rights to his name, Nikolas Cruz, for use in any production, movie, book, television, cable TV, or other media. The gunman, who is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole, is barred from giving any interviews without the express written consent of shooting survivor Anthony Borges, according to the settlement.
In 2020, 23-year-old Celeste Manno was murdered in her Melbourne bedroom by obsessed ex-coworker Luay Sako. Enraged after seeing a photo she posted with her boyfriend, Chris Ridsdale, he smashed her bedroom window with a hammer, broke inside, and stabbed her 23 times as she slept.
In 1993, mother Jennifer Conroy and her baby daughter Ashley left with only a diaper and bottle for their usual short outing. A neighbor saw them enter a pickup truck at their home on Monroe Street in Kansas City, Missouri. They never came back. Not much is known about their case.
In 2008, Denise Amber Lee, 21, was abducted from her North Port, Florida home by Michael King. During captivity, she managed to call 911, but authorities failed to locate her in time. Two days later, her body was found in a shallow grave, and King was sentenced to death.
On May 15, 1957, Larry Bader vanished after renting a boat on Lake Erie during a storm. His damaged boat was found, but not his body. Eight years later, he resurfaced in Omaha as John Fritz Johnson, a well-known radio personality. Fingerprints proved his identity, but he claimed amnesia.
In 1823, frontiersman Hugh Glass was attacked by a grizzly bear during a fur-trapping expedition. Left for dead by his companions, he crawled nearly 200 miles through the wilderness to survive. His unbelievable story of endurance later became legend and inspired the Oscar-winning film The Revenant.
Photo taken in 2017 at the wedding of Heather and David Mosher. Heather was battling advanced breast cancer but found the strength to marry the love of her life just 18 hours before passing away. Her last words were the vows she recited to her husband.
Sophia Koetsier, a 21-year-old Dutch medical student, vanished in Uganda’s Murchison Falls National Park in October 2015. Her belongings were strangely arranged her underwear hung five meters high in a tree, and her purse and shoes left neatly in place yet authorities wrote off as wild animal attack.
Ten years later, Marije, her mother has uncovered DNA from an unknown man.
On January 24, 1972, two hunters in a remote area of Guam were attacked by an emaciated man. After being captured, he was identified as Shoichi Yokoi, a Japanese WW2 soldier who had hid in the jungle for almost 30 years. When he landed back in Japan, he wept "I am ashamed that I have returned alive"
On May 25, 2003, one-year-old Acacia Bishop was abducted from her great-grandmother’s Salt Lake City home by her paranoid schizophrenic grandmother, Kelly Lodmell. The next day in Idaho Falls, Lodmell jumped into the Snake River, claiming Acacia was lost. Despite searches, her body was never found.
A 2.5 year old girl, Michelle Funk fell into a creek and was submerged for 66 minutes. When rescuers arrived she didn't have pulse and was not breathing. 3+ hours after that, her blood was warmed. When it reached 77 degrees F. she came back to life and is still living to this day.
In 2012, Astria Berwick lied that taxi driver Mohammed Asif r*ped her at knifepoint and even cut her own face to make it look real. She was jailed when a recording on Asif’s phone proved he was innocent and showed that the entire story was made up.
In 2019, Cambridge student Alana Cutland died after jumping from a plane in Madagascar. Shortly after takeoff, she unfastened her seatbelt and opened the door at 5,000 feet. She had been unwell, possibly from medication side effects. Her body was later found by tribesmen after extensive searches.
In June 2019, Illinois teenager Riley Horner suffered a head injury when a crowd surfer accidentally fell on her. Following the accident, her memory began resetting every two hours, causing her to wake up each day believing it was still June 11.
High school sweethearts, Nicholas Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell, were students at Columbine High School on the 20th April, 1999, when Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold perpetrated the Columbine Massacre. While the duo survived the school shooting, they would be murdered less than a year later.
It was approximately 10PM on the 13th of February, 2000, when Stephanie left her home for the Subway shop just a mile away from Columbine High School. Nicholas was closing up the shop that night and Stephanie went to meet him. Nearly three hours later, an off-duty employee driving past the shop noticed that the lights were still on and went in to investigate. As she approached the shop, a young man walked out that she didn’t recognise. She found 16-year-old Stephanie and 15-year-old Nicholas shot to death.
Jane (9), Arnna (7), and Grant (4) Beaumont left their Adelaide home on January 26, 1966, for a day at Glenelg Beach. By the afternoon, witnesses saw them laughing with a tall, tanned man who even gave them money. Just after 12:30 pm, the three walked into a bakery — and were never seen again.
On August 11th 2007, 20-year-old Sophie Lancaster and her boyfriend Robert Maltby were beaten and attacked for being goth. Sophie later died in hospital.
After staying at Mount Airy Lodge in 1991, Christine Belusko was found brutally killed on Staten Island. Her daughter Christa Nicole Belusko was never found.
On Dec 28, 2017, 28-year-old Andrew Finch was shot and killed by Wichita police after a false 911 call reported a hostage situation at his home. The call was part of a "swatting" hoax, sparked by a $1.50 Call of Duty wager.
40-year mystery of three children abandoned at a Barcelona train station and their missing parents.
In 1984, three siblings—Elvira (2), Ramón (4), and Ricard (5)—were abandoned at Barcelona’s Estació de França train station by a Frenchman named Denis, a friend of their father. He told them to wait while he bought sweets, but he never returned.
Dressed in designer clothes, the children spoke of Paris but could not name their parents or address.
They were placed in care, later adopted by a loving Barcelona family, and grew up with only fragments of memory: luxury cars, road trips to snowy Switzerland and Belgium, a grandmother who made them drink milk, their father coming home beaten, boxes of jewels, and even a pistol they once fired by accident.
Official abandonment papers described Elvira as a healthy two-year-old, with the odd habit of sleeping crosswise in bed. The documents said the children and their father had lived with Denis’s family before being left. They hadn’t seen their mother “for a while”.
In Turkey, psychiatrist Süleyman Salih Zoroğlu was arrested after he diagnosed dozens of children with dissociative identity disorder, secretly injected them with ketamine, and implanted false memories of abuse. He then tried to get the children to kill their parents or file charges against them.
In 2015, brothers Robert and Michael Bever murdered their parents and three siblings in their Broken Arrow, Oklahoma home. The planned knife attack left two sisters alive, one badly injured. Authorities said the teens intended to continue their killing spree after the family massacre.
16 yr-old Leslie Arnold shows Nebraska police where he buried his parents in 1958. Arnold was sentenced to life in prison but escaped after 10 years and vanished.
For over 50 years, he lived under a new identity in Australia, raised a family, and took his secrets to the grave… or so he thought.
Only after his death was the truth finally uncovered.
This heartbreaking last image from 2023 captures newlyweds Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson just moments before their vehicle was hit by drunk driver Jamie Komoroski as they left their wedding venue. The bride didn’t survive.
Liam Ashley was a 17-year-old boy from New Zealand who had criminal charges pressed against him by his parents for using their car without permission. His parents denied bail so he would be sent to prison. While being transported in a prison van, Liam was attacked by a dangerous offender and killed.
Photo from August 4, 2021, shows Luis Fernando Cevallos and Alexis Rodriguez after being pulled over for reckless driving. It was their first and only date. Just 15 minutes later, they collided with a tractor-trailer and were killed instantly.
An Uber passenger paid off a driver’s $693 college debt, helping her return to school, and she graduated three years later with a degree in criminal justice.
An aerial view of North Sentinel island in the Bay of Bengal, home to one of the last uncontacted tribes in the world. The inhabitants have almost no contact with the outside world.
On November 26, 2000, sixteen-year-old Leanne Tiernan vanished while walking home from Christmas shopping in Leeds. Nine months later, on August 20, 2001, her body was discovered in Lindley Woods, preserved in a freezer. Investigation revealed John Taylor, the “Pet Man,” who abducted & murdered her
In 2008, when her parents disapproved of her relationship, 16-year-old Texas teenager Erin Caffey convinced her boyfriend and his friend to murder her family. Erin Caffey waited in the car while her mom and two younger brothers were killed. Her father survived — and exposed her role.
In 2016, Sherri Papini vanished while jogging near her Redding, California home, sparking a nationwide search. Three weeks later, she was found bruised and shackled, claiming two women kidnapped her. Investigators later uncovered it was a lie, she had been hiding with an ex-boyfriend the entire time
In 2006, attorney Robert Wone stayed overnight at a friend’s townhouse in D.C. Less than 90 minutes later, he was found stabbed three times, yet the guest room was almost spotless barely any blood, a knife placed neatly on the nightstand.
An autopsy revealed unexplained needle marks, and investigators later found restraints and BDSM manuals in one roommate’s bedroom.
All three men in the house insisted an intruder did it, but police found no forced entry, no stolen items, and no evidence of anyone else inside.
Nearly two decades later, suspicion lingers, but no one has ever been charged with his murder.
In 2020, 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant was riding his bike outside his Wilson, NC home when 25-year-old neighbor Darius Sessoms approached and shot him point-blank in front of his two older sisters; he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Mohammed Bijeh was an Iranian serial killer who r*aped and murdered at least 17 children in the early 2000s. Both his crimes and the way he was executed drew international attention. Bijeh was stoned by an outraged mob, lashed 100 times, stabbed by the brother of one of his victims, and then hanged.
In 2003, 17-year-old mother Natalie Putt left her baby at home for a quick trip to the shops. She never returned and was never seen again.
In 2005, Reggie and Carol Sumner were kidnapped from their home, driven across state lines, and buried alive. The Florida couple had recently moved to Jacksonville for a peaceful retirement. Instead, they were murdered by someone they considered family. Just for $99,000.
On March 25, 2015, 18‑year‑old Brittney Jane Gargol was found on the side of Cedar Villa Estates Road near Valley Road in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. She was discovered by a passerby suffering serious injuries and transported to hospital, where she later died.
Cheyenne Antoine, a close friend of Gargol’s and then‑21 years old, became the primary suspect. Authorities charged her with second‑degree murder and causing an indignity to a body.
Antoine initially denied involvement and remained silent during early interviews.
However, a breakthrough came months later when Antoine’s aunt reported that she had confessed to strangling Brittney with her belt; Antoine was reportedly “drunk, crying, upset,” and “saying that she had strangled her friend.”
The case took another turn when detectives focused on a belt featured in a selfie Brittney had posted hours before her death - the same belt later confirmed via DNA testing to belong to Antoine.
In January 2018, Antoine pleaded guilty to manslaughter in exchange for a reduced charge and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
In 2021, 16-year-olds Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale murdered their 66-year-old Spanish teacher, Nohema Graber, after Miller received a poor grade. Miller being sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 35 years.
Israel Keyes sewed the eyes open of already deceased Samantha Koenig to make her look alive and photographed her beside a newspaper. Keyes wrote on the back of this photo demanding $30,000 from the Koenig's for their daughter.
Yvonne Mestas and Victoria Sanchez were just two 15-year-old friends, walking home from Rocky Ford High School in the small rural town of Rocky Ford, Colorado on November 1 1982 on an ordinary afternoon but that day, they vanished without a trace.
In 2005, Joseph Duncan killed three Groene family members mum, step dad, and 13-y/o Slade. He kidnapped Shasta (8) and Dylan (9). Dylan was later killed. Shasta survived ~7 weeks with Duncan, who later said she taught him how to love.