The massively popular ‘Dumpster Diving’ online group has some of the most eco-conscious people online. They regularly share the coolest, most impressive, and useful treasures they find while diving in dumpsters, and we’ve collected their most impressive finds to share with you. Scroll down to check out their pics. You won’t believe what some folks throw out!

Trash is everywhere. And humankind is exceedingly talented in producing mountains of it. But far from everything that gets thrown out actually deserves to be dumped in a landfill. There are tons of valuable things to be found among actual garbage. And we’ve got the proof!

#1 I’m Slightly Obsessed With My Latest Dumpster Treasure. Best Thing I’ve Ever Found. 💗 Share icon

#2 Lifetime Supply Of Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Share icon

#3 Harbor Freight Share icon

The amount of waste humankind produces is staggering. As per ‘The World Counts,’ people dump 2.12 billion tons of waste annually. “If all this waste was put on trucks they would go around the world 24 times.” What’s even more shocking is that the absolute majority (99%) of the things people buy end up getting thrown out within a mere 6 months. ADVERTISEMENT Recently, the amount of electronic waste has been growing as technology evolves. Every year, around 50 million tons of e-waste are produced. Most of it is shipped to and dumped in economically poorer countries in Asia as well as Africa. Probably the biggest issue with e-waste is that it is toxic if not treated properly.

#4 Went To Take The Trash Out; Came Back With A Year's Supply Of Pasta. 👌 Share icon

#5 Was Walking To The Store. Took The Back Way, An Alley Where People Dump Stuff Share icon

#6 Soda For The Next 5 Years (400+ Bottles) Share icon

The heavy metals and toxic chemicals (arsenic, lead, cadmium, chromium, flame retardants, vinyl chloride, dioxins, antimony, etc.) found within this waste can pollute the environment and poison the local population. These metals and chemicals negatively impact your central nervous system, reproductive system, endocrine system, immune system, as well as your blood, skeleton, digestive system, and respiratory system.

#7 Why Slash This Share icon

#8 I Love Trash Picking In Rich Neighborhoods Share icon

#9 Last Nights Dumpster Deal Share icon

According to ‘Business Waste,’ one person generates an average of 1.6 pounds (0.73 kilograms) of waste per day globally. It’s predicted that humankind will generate 3.4 billion tons of waste per year by 2050. Trash from roughly 4 billion people goes to unregulated or illegal dumpsites, which hold over 40% of global waste. More than 14 billion pounds of garbage ends up being dumped in the world’s oceans each year. Meanwhile, around a third of food that’s produced globally is wasted, amounting to 1.3 billion tons every year.

#10 Ran To The Dumpster Right As The Trashmen Were About To Take It Away Share icon

#11 Rare Find In A Haul Share icon

#12 Get Out To Your Dollar Dumpsters, Asap Share icon

In an earlier interview, Bored Panda reached out to Greenpeace for a chat about eco-friendly decisions, the climate crisis, reducing pollution, and limiting the use of single-use plastics and packaging. A representative of the organization explained to us that corporations bear the biggest responsibility for changing how plastic is produced and used worldwide.

#13 The Dumpster Gave Me Boxes Of My Favorite Chocolates :) Share icon

#14 Everything Still Cold & Just Thrown Out Share icon

#15 Netflix & Chill Is Stocked… Share icon

Now, that’s not to say that individuals don’t have a role in eco-friendly decisions. They do. Your behavior and habits really do matter. That being said, you have to zoom out and look at the big picture so you can identify where the biggest impact, which helps the world, can be made. "Though it’s important for individuals to take part in the reuse revolution movement and do their best to reduce their plastic footprints, the responsibility lies on the multinationals that produce single-use plastic packaging in the first place," the representative told Bored Panda earlier.

#16 I Live In A Resort. You Would Not Belive What Rich People Throw Out Share icon

#17 My Dads Dumpster Find Share icon

#18 Customer From My Girlfriend’s Work Just Bought A New House And This Was Left Behind And They Were Just Gonna Throw It Away Share icon

"One of the big challenges we are faced with is the corporation's addiction to single-use plastic and their relationship with the fossil fuel industry. As global demand for oil declines, the fossil fuel industry is doubling down on plastic, the new frontier for petrochemical production,” Greenpeace said.

#19 Who Are These People And Where Do They Come From? Share icon

#20 Two Little Dudes I Saved The Other Night Share icon

#21 ~$6,000 (USD) Dumpster Pull. Haven't Posted In A While, But I've Been Steadily Milking This Thing. Holy Grail. I Am The King Of Pop Now Share icon

"While big brands like Coca-Cola, Nestlé, and Pepsi claim they are addressing the plastic pollution crisis, they are working hand-in-hand with the fossil fuel industry and making even more plastic. As it stands, plastic production could double within the next 10-15 years, and triple by 2050. This is alarming, especially if we are to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees. Plastic is an important part of moving away from fossil fuels, combating climate change, and protecting communities," the Greenpeace representative said at the time.

#22 I Love Diving In Rich Residential Areas Share icon

#23 Gonna Turn Blue From All These Blueberries 🫐 Share icon

#24 Today We Thank The Trash Picking Gods Share icon

The 'Dumpster Diving' subreddit is practically a digital fossil by this point in time. But in a good way. It was first created in early May 2009, which now feels like a million years ago. Since that time, the online community has firmly established itself and continues to boast a huge audience. Currently, 65k people visit the group every single week. What's more, the sub gets a whopping 1.3k contributions every single week, too.

#25 This Was Some Of The Highlights That I Found Share icon

#26 My Best Dd Day Yet Share icon

#27 Saw An Old Sears Craftsman Toolbox In The Dumpster. This Was The Contents Share icon

The moderators who keep the whole community running smoothly stress that you shouldn't use the sub to sell your things, and you should steer clear of food-shaming. "This is not a health food sub. Unsolicited posts and comments critiquing the supposed unhealthiness of found food will be removed," they point out, adding that any rudeness won't be tolerated. On the other hand, if you're friendly and willing to share informative resources, you'll be welcomed with open arms.

#28 I Work At A Car Wash And People Throw Away A Lot Or Stuff While Vacuuming. I Always Check Balances On Gift Cards I Find. This One Has $100 Share icon

#29 Someone Left A Box Of Factory Reset Google Pixel 6s On The Curb Share icon

#30 Rich People? Share icon

Which of these dumpster finds made you do a double take, Pandas? Can you believe someone would actually throw these things out? ADVERTISEMENT Have you ever gone dumpster diving before? If so, what’s the most valuable thing you’ve ever discovered? What are you doing to reduce the amount of trash your household produces? Tell us all about it in the comments at the bottom of this list! We can’t wait to read about your experiences.

#31 Then Why Am I Finding This Cookie In The Dumpster??? Share icon

#32 Dug This Out Of Our Neighbor’s Trash! It Just Needed A Little Pressure Washing Share icon

#33 Found This Rad Blanket In A Dumpster, Was Gonna Give It To My Middle Kid But Not Anymore. It’s Labeled Dry Clean Only And I’m Not Dealing With That Share icon

#34 One Of The Benefits Of Living In A Moderately Wealthy Hoa. Someone Threw Away A $750 55-Inch TV, Working, No Remote. Just As I Was About To Go Buy One Share icon

#35 Found This While Walking My Dog, Someone Put It Out On The Sidewalk To Be Picked Up With Their Trash. Did I Score? Share icon

#36 Always Call Pizza Places When They’re About To Close Share icon

#37 Unsettling To Say The Least Share icon

#38 Found Several Unopened Cans Of Baby Formula Share icon

#39 Someone Threw Out Their Food Bank Food Share icon

#40 In You're In The La Area...hollywood Films Thrown Out Share icon

#41 Tonight Kinda Broke Me Share icon

#42 Found In The Dumpster Behind Lowes Share icon

#43 Spent Three Hours Last Night, Buried To My Knees, Methodically Sorting Through A Post-Festival Roll Off, For Bottles And Cans. Dropped Them Off At A Redemption Center And Made 83 Bucks :) Feel Even Better About Saving All That Material From The Landfill! Share icon

#44 Here’s How Your Identity Gets Stolen The Analog Way! Share icon

#45 I Guess We’re Throwing Away Money Now Share icon

#46 Found This Stainless Steel Prep Table In The Alley Yesterday Share icon

#47 Water Queen? Share icon

#48 New In Box Breast Implants. Yup, You Read That Correctly Share icon

#49 Wear Bright Protective Gear, Look Professional Share icon

#50 1,000 Worth Of Dog Food Share icon

#51 Burningman Dumpsters, Walmart Parking Lot Share icon

#52 I Found A Huge Broken TV At Dg, So I Took Off The LCD Panel To Turn It Into A Light Box That's Way More Effective Than The Crappy Lamp In My Dorm Share icon

#53 A Locksmith Shop Is Moving Across Town, I Guess They Decided To Dump Their Old Key Blanks. Roughly 50+ Lbs Of Brass Keys Share icon

#54 I Will Never Again Want For Magic Erasers! Share icon

#55 About 50 Dead E-Bike Batteries Share icon