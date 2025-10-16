ADVERTISEMENT

Trash is everywhere. And humankind is exceedingly talented in producing mountains of it. But far from everything that gets thrown out actually deserves to be dumped in a landfill. There are tons of valuable things to be found among actual garbage. And we’ve got the proof!

The massively popular ‘Dumpster Diving’ online group has some of the most eco-conscious people online. They regularly share the coolest, most impressive, and useful treasures they find while diving in dumpsters, and we’ve collected their most impressive finds to share with you. Scroll down to check out their pics. You won’t believe what some folks throw out!

#1

I’m Slightly Obsessed With My Latest Dumpster Treasure. Best Thing I’ve Ever Found. 💗

Kitten sitting on a rocking chair near a window, curious pose reminiscent of neighborhood raccoons dumpster diving treasures.

WhatAFineWasteOfTime Report

1 hour ago

Very fine whiskers and pretty colouring. Lucky you, lucky kitty.

    #2

    Lifetime Supply Of Ferrero Rocher Chocolate

    Large pile of Ferrero Rocher chocolates in a plastic bag found as dumpster diving treasures at night.

    WallyWorldRules Report

    #3

    Harbor Freight

    Purple rolling tool chest dumpster diving treasure with papers and clothes around on an ornate carpet indoors.

    trashthedragon Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Holy hot dogs, Batman! Odd colour, but those things are worth a ton!

    The amount of waste humankind produces is staggering. As per ‘The World Counts,’ people dump 2.12 billion tons of waste annually. “If all this waste was put on trucks they would go around the world 24 times.” What’s even more shocking is that the absolute majority (99%) of the things people buy end up getting thrown out within a mere 6 months.

    Recently, the amount of electronic waste has been growing as technology evolves. Every year, around 50 million tons of e-waste are produced. Most of it is shipped to and dumped in economically poorer countries in Asia as well as Africa. Probably the biggest issue with e-waste is that it is toxic if not treated properly.
    #4

    Went To Take The Trash Out; Came Back With A Year's Supply Of Pasta. 👌

    Stacks of Barilla pasta boxes including oven-ready lasagne and gluten-free elbows found as dumpster diving treasures.

    LittleWanderess Report

    #5

    Was Walking To The Store. Took The Back Way, An Alley Where People Dump Stuff

    Collection of Funko Pop figures displayed on a bed, showcasing popular characters as dumpster diving treasures.

    MrdevilNdisguise Report

    #6

    Soda For The Next 5 Years (400+ Bottles)

    Crates filled with various glass bottles, a potential dumpster diving treasure your neighborhood raccoons would be wowed by.

    TheForgottenExplorer Report

    The heavy metals and toxic chemicals (arsenic, lead, cadmium, chromium, flame retardants, vinyl chloride, dioxins, antimony, etc.) found within this waste can pollute the environment and poison the local population.

    These metals and chemicals negatively impact your central nervous system, reproductive system, endocrine system, immune system, as well as your blood, skeleton, digestive system, and respiratory system.
    #7

    Why Slash This

    Ergonomic black and gray gaming chair with footrest found as a dumpster diving treasure in a home setting.

    smugman246 Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Probably an item returned to a store so they have to slash it so it can't be resold as new

    #8

    I Love Trash Picking In Rich Neighborhoods

    Antique grandfather clock treasure found by dumpster diving standing in front of open car trunk on driveway.

    finntendoverse Report

    #9

    Last Nights Dumpster Deal

    KitchenAid stand mixer with attachments and boxed accessories displayed on kitchen counter, perfect dumpster diving treasures.

    blondechineeez Report

    According to ‘Business Waste,’ one person generates an average of 1.6 pounds (0.73 kilograms) of waste per day globally. It’s predicted that humankind will generate 3.4 billion tons of waste per year by 2050.

    Trash from roughly 4 billion people goes to unregulated or illegal dumpsites, which hold over 40% of global waste. More than 14 billion pounds of garbage ends up being dumped in the world’s oceans each year.

    Meanwhile, around a third of food that’s produced globally is wasted, amounting to 1.3 billion tons every year.
    #10

    Ran To The Dumpster Right As The Trashmen Were About To Take It Away

    Large wicker peacock chair found among dumpster diving treasures, showcasing unique and vintage reclaimed furniture.

    systech-spire Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Great condition, but I've a sneaky suspicion that the cat has already decided that it's theirs

    #11

    Rare Find In A Haul

    Hand holding small containers of saffron threads, showcasing dumpster diving treasures raccoons would be wowed by.

    Red00Shift Report

    #12

    Get Out To Your Dollar Dumpsters, Asap

    Dumpster diving treasures including holiday decorations and household items scattered on a floor in a dimly lit area.

    UggghhhhhhWhy Report

    In an earlier interview, Bored Panda reached out to Greenpeace for a chat about eco-friendly decisions, the climate crisis, reducing pollution, and limiting the use of single-use plastics and packaging.

    A representative of the organization explained to us that corporations bear the biggest responsibility for changing how plastic is produced and used worldwide.
    #13

    The Dumpster Gave Me Boxes Of My Favorite Chocolates :)

    Pile of discarded Alter Eco truffles and other items found during dumpster diving treasures near a neighborhood.

    breafkastfordinner Report

    #14

    Everything Still Cold & Just Thrown Out

    Various unopened snack chips and milk cartons neatly arranged on a workbench as dumpster diving treasures.

    TheForgottenExplorer Report

    #15

    Netflix & Chill Is Stocked…

    Assorted snacks, personal care items, and health products arranged on a table as dumpster diving treasures.

    TheForgottenExplorer Report

    mwaltercma avatar
    HistoryNerd
    HistoryNerd
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Looks like you're planning to do more than just watch Netflix 😉

    Now, that’s not to say that individuals don’t have a role in eco-friendly decisions. They do. Your behavior and habits really do matter. That being said, you have to zoom out and look at the big picture so you can identify where the biggest impact, which helps the world, can be made.

    "Though it’s important for individuals to take part in the reuse revolution movement and do their best to reduce their plastic footprints, the responsibility lies on the multinationals that produce single-use plastic packaging in the first place," the representative told Bored Panda earlier.
    #16

    I Live In A Resort. You Would Not Belive What Rich People Throw Out

    Black Expert Grill standing on a small patio corner, showing a dumpster diving treasure your neighborhood raccoons would like.

    Relevant_Frosting_54 Report

    #17

    My Dads Dumpster Find

    Vintage GameCube console with controllers, cables, and classic game discs, a dumpster diving treasure find.

    ForeverHopeful4611 Report

    #18

    Customer From My Girlfriend’s Work Just Bought A New House And This Was Left Behind And They Were Just Gonna Throw It Away

    Retro red and white diner-style chairs and table, a classic dumpster diving treasure for home decor enthusiasts.

    HarryHood146 Report

    "One of the big challenges we are faced with is the corporation's addiction to single-use plastic and their relationship with the fossil fuel industry. As global demand for oil declines, the fossil fuel industry is doubling down on plastic, the new frontier for petrochemical production,” Greenpeace said.
    #19

    Who Are These People And Where Do They Come From?

    Cash and coins alongside a $50 Amazon gift card, examples of dumpster diving treasures raccoons might be wowed by.

    dannod1985 Report

    #20

    Two Little Dudes I Saved The Other Night

    Two raccoons inside a dumpster surrounded by plastic bottles and trash, a common dumpster diving scene.

    willieandthets Report

    #21

    ~$6,000 (USD) Dumpster Pull. Haven't Posted In A While, But I've Been Steadily Milking This Thing. Holy Grail. I Am The King Of Pop Now

    Dumpster diving treasures include dozens of discarded bottled drinks inside a blue metal dumpster at night.

    FrogTeam_5 Report

    “While big brands like Coca-Cola, Nestlé, and Pepsi claim they are addressing the plastic pollution crisis, they are working hand-in-hand with the fossil fuel industry and making even more plastic. As it stands, plastic production could double within the next 10-15 years, and triple by 2050. This is alarming, especially if we are to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees. Plastic is an important part of moving away from fossil fuels, combating climate change, and protecting communities,” the Greenpeace representative said at the time.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    I Love Diving In Rich Residential Areas

    Cat exploring a large beige and brown cat tree, one of the dumpster diving treasures raccoons would be wowed by.

    kingofzdom Report

    #23

    Gonna Turn Blue From All These Blueberries 🫐

    Plastic containers of blueberries and a bunch of bananas found as dumpster diving treasures in a neighborhood setting.

    MelvinEC11 Report

    #24

    Today We Thank The Trash Picking Gods

    Black and red bowling balls in a carrying case among cardboard boxes dumpster diving treasures found outdoors

    finntendoverse Report

    The ‘Dumpster Diving’ subreddit is practically a digital fossil by this point in time. But in a good way. It was first created in early May 2009, which now feels like a million years ago. Since that time, the online community has firmly established itself and continues to boast a huge audience. Currently, 65k people visit the group every single week. What’s more, the sub gets a whopping 1.3k contributions every single week, too.

    #25

    This Was Some Of The Highlights That I Found

    Assorted dumpster diving treasures including Xbox games, controllers, a camp cot, ice auger, books, and fishing gear on a wooden floor.

    mylifeishardd Report

    #26

    My Best Dd Day Yet

    Hand holding a hundred dollar bill found as a dumpster diving treasure inside a car near the gear shift.

    Spiritual_Key_1102 Report

    #27

    Saw An Old Sears Craftsman Toolbox In The Dumpster. This Was The Contents

    Various vintage tools and mechanical parts laid out on a black table, showcasing dumpster diving treasures collection.

    IdLOVEYOU2die Report

    The moderators who keep the whole community running smoothly stress that you shouldn’t use the sub to sell your things, and you should steer clear of food-shaming. “This is not a health food sub. Unsolicited posts and comments critiquing the supposed unhealthiness of found food will be removed,” they point out, adding that any rudeness won’t be tolerated.

    On the other hand, if you’re friendly and willing to share informative resources, you’ll be welcomed with open arms.

    #28

    I Work At A Car Wash And People Throw Away A Lot Or Stuff While Vacuuming. I Always Check Balances On Gift Cards I Find. This One Has $100

    Hand holding a Cheesecake Factory gift card found while dumpster diving treasures in a neighborhood setting.

    Ecstatic_Trip_8305 Report

    #29

    Someone Left A Box Of Factory Reset Google Pixel 6s On The Curb

    Several smartphones and phone cases stacked inside a cardboard box, a potential dumpster diving treasure.

    nekked_snake Report

    #30

    Rich People?

    MacBook Air on table displaying Reddit with US Defense Secretary article, highlighting dumpster diving treasures theme.

    Spiritual_Key_1102 Report

    Which of these dumpster finds made you do a double take, Pandas? Can you believe someone would actually throw these things out?

    Have you ever gone dumpster diving before? If so, what’s the most valuable thing you’ve ever discovered?

    What are you doing to reduce the amount of trash your household produces? Tell us all about it in the comments at the bottom of this list! We can’t wait to read about your experiences.
    #31

    Then Why Am I Finding This Cookie In The Dumpster???

    Panera Bread bag with a message about donating unsold baked goods, a dumpster diving treasure raccoons would be wowed by.

    dataznchick Report

    #32

    Dug This Out Of Our Neighbor’s Trash! It Just Needed A Little Pressure Washing

    Navy rectangular indoor area rug with Southwestern tribal pattern displayed with outdoor wicker furniture.

    wakawyle Report

    #33

    Found This Rad Blanket In A Dumpster, Was Gonna Give It To My Middle Kid But Not Anymore. It’s Labeled Dry Clean Only And I’m Not Dealing With That

    Marvel-themed blanket featuring popular superheroes laid out on grass, a unique dumpster diving treasure find.

    tasteofhemlock Report

    #34

    One Of The Benefits Of Living In A Moderately Wealthy Hoa. Someone Threw Away A $750 55-Inch TV, Working, No Remote. Just As I Was About To Go Buy One

    Flat screen Philips TV resting on carpeted floor among other household items, a potential dumpster diving treasure.

    Bosuns_Punch Report

    #35

    Found This While Walking My Dog, Someone Put It Out On The Sidewalk To Be Picked Up With Their Trash. Did I Score?

    Abstract art painting with earthy tones, a dumpster diving treasure that would wow neighborhood raccoons.

    FuuckinGOOSE Report

    #36

    Always Call Pizza Places When They’re About To Close

    A box filled with various slices of leftover pizza, a common dumpster diving treasure in neighborhoods.

    OpportunityKnox Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    You'll need a lot of soda to wash that lot down, it looks drier than the box it's in

    #37

    Unsettling To Say The Least

    Various discarded North Carolina IDs and social security card found in a dumpster, showcasing dumpster diving treasures.

    JalapenoFitz Report

    #38

    Found Several Unopened Cans Of Baby Formula

    Cans of infant formula packed inside a cardboard box as a potential dumpster diving treasure find.

    AdventurousAd4553 Report

    #39

    Someone Threw Out Their Food Bank Food

    Assorted canned goods, snacks, fresh bananas, and bread loaves displayed as dumpster diving treasures your neighborhood raccoons would be wowed by.

    manysidedness Report

    #40

    In You're In The La Area...hollywood Films Thrown Out

    Pile of old film reels and cardboard boxes in a dumpster, showcasing potential dumpster diving treasures.

    Purple-Tumbleweed Report

    #41

    Tonight Kinda Broke Me

    Open carton of white eggs among cardboard and trash, a common dumpster diving treasure found by neighborhood raccoons.

    OddfellowJacksonRedo Report

    #42

    Found In The Dumpster Behind Lowes

    Car trunk filled with potted plants and greenery, showcasing dumpster diving treasures found in a neighborhood haul.

    soulstoned Report

    #43

    Spent Three Hours Last Night, Buried To My Knees, Methodically Sorting Through A Post-Festival Roll Off, For Bottles And Cans. Dropped Them Off At A Redemption Center And Made 83 Bucks :) Feel Even Better About Saving All That Material From The Landfill!

    Several full trash bags and clear bags of recyclable cans and bottles lined up in a parking lot, dumpster diving treasures.

    tasteofhemlock Report

    #44

    Here’s How Your Identity Gets Stolen The Analog Way!

    Box filled with organized file folders, a potential dumpster diving treasure your neighborhood raccoons would be wowed by.

    Glittering_Pie8461 Report

    #45

    I Guess We’re Throwing Away Money Now

    Framed Silver Dollar Club certificate dated 2014 surrounded by loose silver and gold coins on patterned fabric.

    ambergerh Report

    #46

    Found This Stainless Steel Prep Table In The Alley Yesterday

    Person cycling on city street bike lane carrying a yellow storage bin as a dumpster diving treasure haul.

    grime0slime Report

    #47

    Water Queen?

    Several packs of purified drinking water bottles discarded in a dumpster diving treasures pile.

    Successful-Long-5774 Report

    #48

    New In Box Breast Implants. Yup, You Read That Correctly

    Boxes of Natrelle breast implants neatly packed, representing potential dumpster diving treasures raccoons would be wowed by.

    Exotic-Scallion4475 Report

    #49

    Wear Bright Protective Gear, Look Professional

    Yellow construction helmet, work gloves, safety cone, and metal scraps found as dumpster diving treasures outdoors.

    carrburritoid Report

    #50

    1,000 Worth Of Dog Food

    Several discarded bags of pet food near a green dumpster, showcasing dumpster diving treasures from neighborhoods.

    Ok_Badger_9271 Report

    #51

    Burningman Dumpsters, Walmart Parking Lot

    Vintage floral patterned rug found while dumpster diving treasures, partially rolled on dirt ground with scattered leaves and stones.

    SnooEagles343 Report

    #52

    I Found A Huge Broken TV At Dg, So I Took Off The LCD Panel To Turn It Into A Light Box That's Way More Effective Than The Crappy Lamp In My Dorm

    Large illuminated panel leaning against a wall beside a red couch and a small plush pet cube in a carpeted room.

    Nathaniel820 Report

    #53

    A Locksmith Shop Is Moving Across Town, I Guess They Decided To Dump Their Old Key Blanks. Roughly 50+ Lbs Of Brass Keys

    Box filled with various key blanks and sets, showcasing unique dumpster diving treasures found in neighborhoods.

    GauntletVSLC Report

    #54

    I Will Never Again Want For Magic Erasers!

    Large foam soundproofing panels salvaged from dumpster filling the backseat of a car at night.

    Ilikestuffandthingz Report

    #55

    About 50 Dead E-Bike Batteries

    Assorted dumpster diving treasures including electronics, supplements, and gear packed in a vehicle for reuse or resale.

    kingofzdom Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Why are you not recycling electronics? 🤯🤯🤯

