Trash is everywhere. And humankind is exceedingly talented in producing mountains of it. But far from everything that gets thrown out actually deserves to be dumped in a landfill. There are tons of valuable things to be found among actual garbage. And we’ve got the proof!
The massively popular ‘Dumpster Diving’ online group has some of the most eco-conscious people online. They regularly share the coolest, most impressive, and useful treasures they find while diving in dumpsters, and we’ve collected their most impressive finds to share with you. Scroll down to check out their pics. You won’t believe what some folks throw out!
I’m Slightly Obsessed With My Latest Dumpster Treasure. Best Thing I’ve Ever Found. 💗
Lifetime Supply Of Ferrero Rocher Chocolate
Harbor Freight
The amount of waste humankind produces is staggering. As per ‘The World Counts,’ people dump 2.12 billion tons of waste annually. “If all this waste was put on trucks they would go around the world 24 times.” What’s even more shocking is that the absolute majority (99%) of the things people buy end up getting thrown out within a mere 6 months.
Recently, the amount of electronic waste has been growing as technology evolves. Every year, around 50 million tons of e-waste are produced. Most of it is shipped to and dumped in economically poorer countries in Asia as well as Africa. Probably the biggest issue with e-waste is that it is toxic if not treated properly.
Went To Take The Trash Out; Came Back With A Year's Supply Of Pasta. 👌
Was Walking To The Store. Took The Back Way, An Alley Where People Dump Stuff
Soda For The Next 5 Years (400+ Bottles)
The heavy metals and toxic chemicals (arsenic, lead, cadmium, chromium, flame retardants, vinyl chloride, dioxins, antimony, etc.) found within this waste can pollute the environment and poison the local population.
These metals and chemicals negatively impact your central nervous system, reproductive system, endocrine system, immune system, as well as your blood, skeleton, digestive system, and respiratory system.
Why Slash This
I Love Trash Picking In Rich Neighborhoods
Last Nights Dumpster Deal
According to ‘Business Waste,’ one person generates an average of 1.6 pounds (0.73 kilograms) of waste per day globally. It’s predicted that humankind will generate 3.4 billion tons of waste per year by 2050.
Trash from roughly 4 billion people goes to unregulated or illegal dumpsites, which hold over 40% of global waste. More than 14 billion pounds of garbage ends up being dumped in the world’s oceans each year.
Meanwhile, around a third of food that’s produced globally is wasted, amounting to 1.3 billion tons every year.
Ran To The Dumpster Right As The Trashmen Were About To Take It Away
Rare Find In A Haul
Get Out To Your Dollar Dumpsters, Asap
In an earlier interview, Bored Panda reached out to Greenpeace for a chat about eco-friendly decisions, the climate crisis, reducing pollution, and limiting the use of single-use plastics and packaging.
A representative of the organization explained to us that corporations bear the biggest responsibility for changing how plastic is produced and used worldwide.
The Dumpster Gave Me Boxes Of My Favorite Chocolates :)
Everything Still Cold & Just Thrown Out
Netflix & Chill Is Stocked…
Now, that’s not to say that individuals don’t have a role in eco-friendly decisions. They do. Your behavior and habits really do matter. That being said, you have to zoom out and look at the big picture so you can identify where the biggest impact, which helps the world, can be made.
"Though it’s important for individuals to take part in the reuse revolution movement and do their best to reduce their plastic footprints, the responsibility lies on the multinationals that produce single-use plastic packaging in the first place," the representative told Bored Panda earlier.
I Live In A Resort. You Would Not Belive What Rich People Throw Out
My Dads Dumpster Find
Customer From My Girlfriend’s Work Just Bought A New House And This Was Left Behind And They Were Just Gonna Throw It Away
"One of the big challenges we are faced with is the corporation's addiction to single-use plastic and their relationship with the fossil fuel industry. As global demand for oil declines, the fossil fuel industry is doubling down on plastic, the new frontier for petrochemical production,” Greenpeace said.
Who Are These People And Where Do They Come From?
Two Little Dudes I Saved The Other Night
~$6,000 (USD) Dumpster Pull. Haven't Posted In A While, But I've Been Steadily Milking This Thing. Holy Grail. I Am The King Of Pop Now
“While big brands like Coca-Cola, Nestlé, and Pepsi claim they are addressing the plastic pollution crisis, they are working hand-in-hand with the fossil fuel industry and making even more plastic. As it stands, plastic production could double within the next 10-15 years, and triple by 2050. This is alarming, especially if we are to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees. Plastic is an important part of moving away from fossil fuels, combating climate change, and protecting communities,” the Greenpeace representative said at the time.
I Love Diving In Rich Residential Areas
Gonna Turn Blue From All These Blueberries 🫐
Today We Thank The Trash Picking Gods
The ‘Dumpster Diving’ subreddit is practically a digital fossil by this point in time. But in a good way. It was first created in early May 2009, which now feels like a million years ago. Since that time, the online community has firmly established itself and continues to boast a huge audience. Currently, 65k people visit the group every single week. What’s more, the sub gets a whopping 1.3k contributions every single week, too.
This Was Some Of The Highlights That I Found
My Best Dd Day Yet
Saw An Old Sears Craftsman Toolbox In The Dumpster. This Was The Contents
The moderators who keep the whole community running smoothly stress that you shouldn’t use the sub to sell your things, and you should steer clear of food-shaming. “This is not a health food sub. Unsolicited posts and comments critiquing the supposed unhealthiness of found food will be removed,” they point out, adding that any rudeness won’t be tolerated.
On the other hand, if you’re friendly and willing to share informative resources, you’ll be welcomed with open arms.
I Work At A Car Wash And People Throw Away A Lot Or Stuff While Vacuuming. I Always Check Balances On Gift Cards I Find. This One Has $100
Someone Left A Box Of Factory Reset Google Pixel 6s On The Curb
Rich People?
