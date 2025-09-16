“A Danish Prison Cell”: 104 Times Denmark Proved It’s Cooler Than You Think
Denmark has been in the news a lot lately. This small Scandinavian country of six million people has found itself in a tricky situation with bigger nations testing its limits.
Vikings, LEGO, and Ozempic aside, many of you may not have known much about it before.
But the headlines don’t show the full story.
So we collected a list of images showing the (extra)ordinary aspects of Denmark's everyday life that make this country so unique and interesting. Discover it yourself!
Miniature Traffic Playground In Copenhagen Where Kids Learn To Bike In Traffic
In My Town In Denmark, There Are Little Vikings In The Traffic Lights. The Crosswalk Signals Are Little Vikings In Århus, Denmark
A New Mobile Hospital In Denmark. Used To Treat Minor Injuries And Take The Pressure Off The Danish Hospitals. So Fare It Is Quite A Success And Obviously Completely Free Of Charge
This Bus Going To The Annual Heavy Metal Festival Copenhell In Copenhagen, Denmark, With The Temporary Line Number 666
A Danish Prison Cell. It's A Brand New Prison In Storstrøm, Denmark
Øresund Bridge Tunnel, Connecting Sweden To Denmark
Denmark Is Repurposing Discarded Wind Turbine Blades As Bike Shelters
In Legoland Denmark The Restaurant's Fries Are Shaped Like 2x2 LEGO Bricks
My Grandparents Got A Letter From Our King (Denmark) For Their 60th Wedding Anniversary
It says "on the occasion of your diamond wedding i send you my heartfelt congratulations."
Copenhagen (Denmark) Has These Rails For Cyclists To Lean On At Red Lights
Danish Coins Have Tiny Hearts On Them
Danish Restaurant Keeps Track Of Occupied Tables Using LEGO
This Tiny Door Into A Toyshop In Aarhus, Denmark
Sculpture Made From Recycled Wood In A Copenhagen Forest (One Of Six Forgotten Giants By Artist Thomas Dambo)
Most Dedicated April Fools (Copenhagen Metro 2001)
Found A Door Entering A Field In Denmark
A Sign In A Grocery Store Displaying The Different Types Of Apples Available In Denmark Based On The Month
This Is Called Night Shining Sky. This Was Taken At Midnight. Can Be Found In The North (Denmark) When The Clouds Are So High Up The Sun Can Still Shine On Them
A Flower Vending Machine In Copenhagen, Denmark
This Smart Rental Store In My Friend’s Building
This is pretty cool. My dad's building did something similar where they got certain power tools etc for the HOA for sharing, though not quite as easily accessible as this.
Thou Shalt Now Carry On (Classy Danish Crosswalk Light)
This Stall For Your Dog Outside A Supermarket In Copenhagen
This I would actually consider leaving my dog in, assuming there's some sort of a lock system. Would never leave her just sitting outside a store for fear of her getting stolen.
The Bicycle Parking At The University Of Copenhagen
This Guy Biking With A Falcon In Copenhagen
Brøndby Garden City, Located Just Outside Copenhagen, Denmark
While visiting the beautiful capital city of Copenhagen in Denmark, I encountered what seems like an alien civilization. To my surprise, these are just small piece of what called, "Colony Gardens", literally a garden space that Danish citizens can rent to grow produces & vegetables. Space is extremely limited if you're living the main city so this is the perfect way to have your own gardens & get back to nature! Owners are allowed to live there between April-October to take care of their gardens (can't grow anything in the winter).
What a unique way of contributing to a better planet. Way to go Danes.
The World's Tallest Sandcastle Standing At 69 Feet Tall In Denmark
80m Tall Rock Climbing Wall In Denmark
Church In Aarhus, Denmark - Celebrating Pride
Wonderful Copenhagen
The Robotic Lawnmower At A Hospital Is A Small Ambulance
Whale-Copter
These Trees In Perfect Squares In Copenhagen
Balconies In Copenhagen
Grundtvig's Church (Grundtvigs Kirke)
Stairs With A Rail In Denmark. It Allows You To Push Your Bike Up Without Carrying It
This Warning For Frogs In Denmark
"Keep an eye out. Toads crossing."
This LEGO Bird At Legoland In Billund Denmark
This Store In Denmark Places Their Empty Cash Drawer In Plain Sight When They Lock Up For The Night
We would leave the till open to show that they were empty. That way no one would destroy a several hundred dollar till to find out it was empty. People will leave the rear door of box trucks open so the door doesn't get destroyed by someone trying to steal.
Children's Fashion In Denmark Has Electric Cars, Charging Stations And Renewable Energy Instead Of Race Cars
Salling Group Supermarkets In Denmark Has Started Marking Products Made In The EU With A Star On The Price Tag As Many Danish Consumers Now Try To Avoid American Brands
This Art Museum In Denmark Lets You Scratch A Lamborghini
Still couldn’t do it. Not my property so even with permission I couldn’t do it. We went to an event for a home that was off a dirt road, there was no parking so friend who had drove his Aventador had to park partly off the driveway in some bushes. I freaked because as he parked the bushes scraped against the paint making a god awful sound. Probably only damaged the clear coat, but still. His response “it’s just a car”. True but one that’s worth more than a nice house and paint that’s worth more than some other cars.
Copenhagen Airport Has A Fragrance Free Route, Which Skips The Cologne And Perfume In The Duty Free Area
Some Of The Benches Around The Lakes In Copenhagen Have Been Elevated By 1 Meter In Order To Raise Awareness Regarding Rising Sea Levels
Copenhagen Just Introduced This Recycling Tray At Public Trashcans. It Is Meant To Help People Collect Bottles For Recycling (In Denmark, Returning Empty Bottles To Stores Rewards Cash)
The Way To The Top Of The Round Tower Observatory In Copenhagen
At Aalborg Airport In Denmark There’s An Area For Kiss And Goodbyes
Wind Turbines Off The Coast Of Denmark Create Contrails Under Certain Conditions
Denmark Is Doing Paper Currency Right
Nyhavn - Copenhagen
Tivoli Gardens
Tivoli is always evolving without abandoning its original charm or traditions. Georg Carstensen said in 1844: "Tivoli will never, so to speak, be finished", a sentiment echoed just over a century later when Walt Disney said of his own Tivoli-inspired theme park, "Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world."
Copenhagen University Library Fiolstræde
Palm Trees Growing In The Winter Garden Topped With A Copper And Wrought Iron Dome Inside NY Carlsberg Glyptotek, An Art Museum In Copenhagen, Denmark
It was truly one of the coolest buildings I've ever been to! thanks and have a nice day! What struck me the most was the balance between the imposing architecture and the cosy, almost private atmosphere due to the jungle feeling. The Glyptotek is filled to the brim with the most amazing statues and sculptures. The sun also cast the perfect light; drawing stark contrasts and highlighting the depth of this place and its art. On the first floor there is a roundway around the main Winter Garden.
Reconstructed 8th Century Viking Hall In Lejre, Denmark
Artwork Dedicated To Drowned Refugees By Anonymous Artist In Helsingør, Denmark
In Denmark We Make Animals Out Of Chestnuts In The Fall
This Camping In Denmark Has A Lost And Found Place For Socks
For Anyone Curious, This Is What A Birthing Suite Looks Like In A Public Danish Hospital
Old Bunkers At Hvidbjerg Strand (Beach) Here In Denmark. They Made Art Out Of Them
I Turned 18, So The Danish Parliament Sent Me A Copy Of The Danish Constitution
Denmark Keeps Guns Permanently Pointed At Sweden
These Old Ornate Handrails On An Othrewise Nondescript Copenhagen Building
Someone Took Their Pet Snake With Them For A Ride On The City Train In Copenhagen
The Security Checkpoint At Copenhagen Airport, Denmark
There Are Trampolines Built Into The Street In Downtown Copenhagen
3D Zebra Crossings Are Tested In Denmark. The Goal Is To Make Them Easier To Spot, And Hopefully Safer For Pedestrians To Cross
This Grave In The Assistens Cemetery In Copenhagen, Denmark, Says “Andreas Morgenrødt - Time Traveller - 1996-2064”
I Give You - The University Lunch At Copenhagen University 1.21€ Per 100gram
Glasswing Butterfly. Incredible Transparent Wings. Seen In Aarhus Botanical Gardens, Denmark
There's A Parking Lot For Trolleys At The Public Library In Aarhus
Vestamager In Copenhagen, Denmark, A City District Surrounded By A Protected Nature Area
This Restaurent In Odense, Denmark
This Candy Dispenser At Copenhagen Central Station
540 Million Year Old Fossilized Beach. Bornholm, Denmark
This Trash Can In Denmark Is At An Angle So It's Easier To Hit When On A Bike
This Driverless Train In Denmark Has A Fake Control Panel So Children (And Adults) Can Pretend They're The Ones Driving
The Last Exit In Denmark. If You Miss It, You’ll End Up In Sweden. No Way Back
The Buses In Denmark Add These Cute Little Signs When They’re On A Coffee Break
These Urinals In A Plant Nursery In Denmark Are Flowers
The Door Sweep In This Danish Train Station Are Marked Out
This Bicycle Shop In Copenhagen Will Rent You A Bike Without A Rental Company Logo, So That You Look Like A Local And Not A Tourist
Urinals At The Copenhagen Airport Have Puzzles You Can Solve While You Do Your Thing
There Is A LEGO Vending Machine By The Luggage Belts In The Copenhagen Airport
Everything Copenhagen In One Photo
Elephant In Copenhagen
If My Friends Ask Me What "What Is Copenhagen?", I Send Them This
This scene is pure Copenhagen: a cowboy hat paired with flip-flops, a cargo bike loaded with a tumble dryer, and a whole lot of effortless style. I love it!
What is Copenhagen to you? Do you have a picture in mind?
Remember Not To Play Your Drum Kit In The Quiet Zone On The S-Train
My Dad Took This Photo Of An Evil Sand Sculpture In Denmark
Denmark Is Famous For Its Special Approach To Making Giant Ice Cream
In Denmark The Train Goes On The Ferry
Curtains At A Beer Bar Made From The Literal Leftovers From Beer Production. Seen At Copenhagen Airport
Sky Was Purple Today
Met This Cutie At The Beach In Denmark
Denmark Publishes This Book Once A Year And Is Called "Disney Christmas Classics". I've Been Waiting 24 Years To Hit The Magic Number
This Bike In Copenhagen
Neonstromo Copenhagen, Denmark
Cube Croissant (Filled With Pistachio Creme) - Copenhagen, Denmark
In Denmark You Can Buy Hollowed Out Hot Dog Buns
We call them french hotdogs, and you put dressing and the sausage inside the bread. They have absolutely no connection to France, but they are easy to eat on the go, except for the dressing overflowing and dribbling down your front, or maybe that is just a me problem:)
A TV Channel Hosts Free Outdoor Cinemanights All Over Denmark. Companies Join In And Give Out Free Snacks, This Year It's Instant Coffee, Roasted Nuts And Chocolate Milk
In my town they're showing The Florida Project and A Star Is Born.
In Denmark They Put Sliced Chocolate On Bread
In Denmark It's A Tradition To Ride Around An Open Vehicle And Make A Stop At Every Students Parents When Graduating High School (Gymnasium)
Every student, if willing, will then proceed to hit a beer bong.