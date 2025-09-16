ADVERTISEMENT

Denmark has been in the news a lot lately. This small Scandinavian country of six million people has found itself in a tricky situation with bigger nations testing its limits.

Vikings, LEGO, and Ozempic aside, many of you may not have known much about it before.

But the headlines don’t show the full story.

So we collected a list of images showing the (extra)ordinary aspects of Denmark's everyday life that make this country so unique and interesting. Discover it yourself!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Miniature Traffic Playground In Copenhagen Where Kids Learn To Bike In Traffic

Children riding bicycles at a traffic intersection in Denmark, illustrating safe and organized urban cycling infrastructure.

ledigtbrugernavn3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    In My Town In Denmark, There Are Little Vikings In The Traffic Lights. The Crosswalk Signals Are Little Vikings In Århus, Denmark

    Traffic lights in Denmark featuring Viking-themed pedestrian signals, showcasing Danish design and culture in public spaces.

    Grubernator , MathiasSybarit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    A New Mobile Hospital In Denmark. Used To Treat Minor Injuries And Take The Pressure Off The Danish Hospitals. So Fare It Is Quite A Success And Obviously Completely Free Of Charge

    Yellow Danish emergency mobile treatment unit truck parked at night, showcasing Denmark’s advanced medical response system.

    gtgood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    This Bus Going To The Annual Heavy Metal Festival Copenhell In Copenhagen, Denmark, With The Temporary Line Number 666

    Two city buses in Denmark with route number 666, one yellow and one blue, on urban streets with passengers boarding.

    oz1sej , old.reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A Danish Prison Cell. It's A Brand New Prison In Storstrøm, Denmark

    Modern Danish prison cell interior with minimalist design, featuring a bathroom, living area, and kitchen space with natural light.

    imgur.com , cfmoller.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Øresund Bridge Tunnel, Connecting Sweden To Denmark

    Aerial view of the Danish bridge stretching over blue waters, showcasing Denmark’s modern infrastructure and design.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Denmark Is Repurposing Discarded Wind Turbine Blades As Bike Shelters

    Modern Danish prison cell design with a unique curved exterior structure and bicycles parked nearby outdoors.

    RubenBaetens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    In Legoland Denmark The Restaurant's Fries Are Shaped Like 2x2 LEGO Bricks

    Close-up of a Danish prison cell-inspired Lego-shaped snack served with spaghetti and salad on a white plate.

    r37n1w Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    My Grandparents Got A Letter From Our King (Denmark) For Their 60th Wedding Anniversary

    Formal Danish letter with royal insignia and signature on wood surface, related to Denmark culture and tradition.

    It says "on the occasion of your diamond wedding i send you my heartfelt congratulations."

    Tychus_Balrog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Copenhagen (Denmark) Has These Rails For Cyclists To Lean On At Red Lights

    Woman riding a red bike on a wet street near apartment buildings in Denmark, illustrating Danish urban lifestyle and culture.

    PtosisMammae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Danish Coins Have Tiny Hearts On Them

    Hand holding a Danish 5 kroner coin featuring a hole in the center and decorative swirls, symbolizing Denmark.

    IamtheDenmarkian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Danish Restaurant Keeps Track Of Occupied Tables Using LEGO

    Model of a Danish prison cell layout made from red and green LEGO bricks on a grey baseplate.

    mcshtam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    This Tiny Door Into A Toyshop In Aarhus, Denmark

    Shopfront of a Danish store on a cobblestone street showcasing local goods, reflecting Danish charm and design.

    MrPartyPancake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Sculpture Made From Recycled Wood In A Copenhagen Forest (One Of Six Forgotten Giants By Artist Thomas Dambo)

    Wooden troll sculpture in a forest, with two children exploring, showcasing unique Danish art and culture.

    burningshipfractal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Most Dedicated April Fools (Copenhagen Metro 2001)

    A Danish prison cell sculpture tilted in a public square surrounded by concrete blocks and a child standing nearby.

    rocket_raccon180 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like it is a coffee commercial. Gevalia has a slogan that goes "what do you offer unexpected guests"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Found A Door Entering A Field In Denmark

    Yellow door standing alone in a garden pathway surrounded by green bushes, symbolizing a Danish prison cell concept.

    michaelsj92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A Sign In A Grocery Store Displaying The Different Types Of Apples Available In Denmark Based On The Month

    Display of Danish apple varieties with flags and seasonal labels in a grocery store, highlighting Danish culture and produce.

    Rustycougarmama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    This Is Called Night Shining Sky. This Was Taken At Midnight. Can Be Found In The North (Denmark) When The Clouds Are So High Up The Sun Can Still Shine On Them

    Night sky with iridescent clouds above silhouetted trees, showcasing a serene Danish natural scene.

    Knudsenmarlin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    A Flower Vending Machine In Copenhagen, Denmark

    Flower vending machine inside a Danish prison cell highlighting innovative and cooler aspects of Denmark’s prison system.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    This Smart Rental Store In My Friend’s Building

    Smart rental store display with electronics, snacks, and household items organized on shelves in a Danish setting.

    Bitten69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lotta1_ avatar
    pineapple87
    pineapple87
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is pretty cool. My dad's building did something similar where they got certain power tools etc for the HOA for sharing, though not quite as easily accessible as this.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Thou Shalt Now Carry On (Classy Danish Crosswalk Light)

    Green pedestrian traffic light in Denmark showing a walking figure with a cane and hat, symbolizing Danish culture.

    Infantry1stLt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    This Stall For Your Dog Outside A Supermarket In Copenhagen

    Modern Danish prison cell-style dog house with ventilation and disinfectant features, showcasing Denmark's innovative design.

    Flixen01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lotta1_ avatar
    pineapple87
    pineapple87
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This I would actually consider leaving my dog in, assuming there's some sort of a lock system. Would never leave her just sitting outside a store for fear of her getting stolen.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    The Bicycle Parking At The University Of Copenhagen

    Modern Danish bike parking area with open circular architecture showcasing innovative Denmark design and urban planning.

    Studwik , willyd_5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    This Guy Biking With A Falcon In Copenhagen

    Man on bicycle holding a falcon on a blue bike lane in Denmark, showcasing a Danish prison cell's unique vibe.

    axlloveshobbits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Brøndby Garden City, Located Just Outside Copenhagen, Denmark

    Aerial view of a Danish prison cell complex with circular housing units surrounded by green lawns and pathways.

    While visiting the beautiful capital city of Copenhagen in Denmark, I encountered what seems like an alien civilization. To my surprise, these are just small piece of what called, "Colony Gardens", literally a garden space that Danish citizens can rent to grow produces & vegetables. Space is extremely limited if you're living the main city so this is the perfect way to have your own gardens & get back to nature! Owners are allowed to live there between April-October to take care of their gardens (can't grow anything in the winter).

    What a unique way of contributing to a better planet. Way to go Danes.

    henry_do Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    The World's Tallest Sandcastle Standing At 69 Feet Tall In Denmark

    Large detailed sandcastle sculpture with visitors viewing its intricate design, showcasing Danish artistry and craftsmanship.

    StrategyTop7612 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    80m Tall Rock Climbing Wall In Denmark

    Modern Danish prison cell exterior featuring a unique climbing wall on a high-rise building under clear blue sky.

    hyperzguy4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Church In Aarhus, Denmark - Celebrating Pride

    Historic Danish brick church tower under blue sky with colorful flags waving, showcasing unique Denmark architecture.

    kimniels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Wonderful Copenhagen

    A Danish street scene with a police officer helping geese cross the road in an urban Denmark setting.

    Indi_17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    The Robotic Lawnmower At A Hospital Is A Small Ambulance

    Small automated yellow ambulance robot moving on grass, showcasing innovative Danish technology and design.

    iSwearSheWas56 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Whale-Copter

    Metal dolphin-shaped sculpture resembling a Danish prison cell on green lawn near historic brick buildings in Denmark.

    chondroguptomourjo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    These Trees In Perfect Squares In Copenhagen

    Two leafless trees with trimmed branches standing in a courtyard of a Danish prison cell under a clear blue sky.

    MasterCommander47 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Balconies In Copenhagen

    Modern Danish prison cell building with unique angled balconies and extensive glass windows under a blue sky.

    Fred Romero , vt2022cam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Grundtvig's Church (Grundtvigs Kirke)

    Exterior and interior views of a Danish prison cell with unique architectural design and minimalistic lighting.

    kimstagram.de , andreglamborn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Stairs With A Rail In Denmark. It Allows You To Push Your Bike Up Without Carrying It

    Metal staircase with textured steps and handrail, showcasing elements typical in a Danish prison cell design.

    fruttypebbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    This Warning For Frogs In Denmark

    Sign warning about toad crossing on a path in a green area with a person cycling nearby in Denmark.

    "Keep an eye out. Toads crossing."

    AlertTugboat2525 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    This LEGO Bird At Legoland In Billund Denmark

    Blue sign pointing to public toilets in Denmark under a clear sky, illustrating a Danish prison cell concept.

    Kilipson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    This Store In Denmark Places Their Empty Cash Drawer In Plain Sight When They Lock Up For The Night

    Metal bars on a door creating a Danish prison cell look, with alarm sticker and interior view beyond the bars.

    lonniejamesleo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidmaisenhelder avatar
    Dave In MD
    Dave In MD
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We would leave the till open to show that they were empty. That way no one would destroy a several hundred dollar till to find out it was empty. People will leave the rear door of box trucks open so the door doesn't get destroyed by someone trying to steal.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Children's Fashion In Denmark Has Electric Cars, Charging Stations And Renewable Energy Instead Of Race Cars

    Long sleeve shirt with sketches of electric cars and wind turbines, highlighting Danish sustainable energy concepts.

    PolemicFox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Salling Group Supermarkets In Denmark Has Started Marking Products Made In The EU With A Star On The Price Tag As Many Danish Consumers Now Try To Avoid American Brands

    Cans of Tuborg Squash sportsvand citron & lime displayed in a fridge in Denmark, highlighting Danish beverage culture.

    FreyjaFriday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    This Art Museum In Denmark Lets You Scratch A Lamborghini

    Black sports car with graffiti-like markings displayed indoors on a white platform, highlighting Danish design and innovation.

    Thomask124 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still couldn’t do it. Not my property so even with permission I couldn’t do it. We went to an event for a home that was off a dirt road, there was no parking so friend who had drove his Aventador had to park partly off the driveway in some bushes. I freaked because as he parked the bushes scraped against the paint making a god awful sound. Probably only damaged the clear coat, but still. His response “it’s just a car”. True but one that’s worth more than a nice house and paint that’s worth more than some other cars.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Copenhagen Airport Has A Fragrance Free Route, Which Skips The Cologne And Perfume In The Duty Free Area

    Entrance to a fragrance-free route in Denmark, featuring a wooden floor corridor and allergy-friendly signage.

    DublinItUp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Some Of The Benches Around The Lakes In Copenhagen Have Been Elevated By 1 Meter In Order To Raise Awareness Regarding Rising Sea Levels

    Two people sitting on an oversized Danish prison cell bench by the waterfront, with others walking nearby.

    endriuftw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Copenhagen Just Introduced This Recycling Tray At Public Trashcans. It Is Meant To Help People Collect Bottles For Recycling (In Denmark, Returning Empty Bottles To Stores Rewards Cash)

    Workers and pedestrians using bright yellow recycling bins in a Danish city street setting, highlighting Denmark's practicality.

    Kozgal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    The Way To The Top Of The Round Tower Observatory In Copenhagen

    Round brick tower exterior and bright interior hallway of a Danish prison cell with curved walls and barred windows.

    Avda , earthmoonsun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    At Aalborg Airport In Denmark There’s An Area For Kiss And Goodbyes

    Sign in Denmark featuring kiss countdown rules, reflecting unique aspects of Danish culture and a Danish prison cell theme.

    r37n1w Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They have the same thing at CPH, and I think at Toulouse in France.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Wind Turbines Off The Coast Of Denmark Create Contrails Under Certain Conditions

    Offshore wind turbines in Denmark generating clean energy, showcasing modern sustainable technology and innovation.

    -ImYourHuckleberry- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Denmark Is Doing Paper Currency Right

    Stack of Danish kroner banknotes in 50, 100, 200, and 500 denominations showcasing Denmark currency design.

    J_Paul Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Nyhavn - Copenhagen

    Colorful Danish buildings and boats reflected in calm water along the waterfront, showcasing a vibrant Danish scene.

    Vicari0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Tivoli Gardens

    Colorful amusement park in Denmark with boats on the water and traditional architecture showcasing Danish culture.

    Tivoli is always evolving without abandoning its original charm or traditions. Georg Carstensen said in 1844: "Tivoli will never, so to speak, be finished", a sentiment echoed just over a century later when Walt Disney said of his own Tivoli-inspired theme park, "Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world."

    Malte Hübner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Copenhagen University Library Fiolstræde

    Historic Danish library interior with tall bookshelves, ornate columns, and visitors exploring the vast collection.

    Key_Professor_4467 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Palm Trees Growing In The Winter Garden Topped With A Copper And Wrought Iron Dome Inside NY Carlsberg Glyptotek, An Art Museum In Copenhagen, Denmark

    Indoor garden with palm trees and glass ceiling inside a Danish prison cell showcasing Denmark’s unique architecture.

    It was truly one of the coolest buildings I've ever been to! thanks and have a nice day! What struck me the most was the balance between the imposing architecture and the cosy, almost private atmosphere due to the jungle feeling. The Glyptotek is filled to the brim with the most amazing statues and sculptures. The sun also cast the perfect light; drawing stark contrasts and highlighting the depth of this place and its art. On the first floor there is a roundway around the main Winter Garden.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Reconstructed 8th Century Viking Hall In Lejre, Denmark

    Traditional Danish wooden longhouse covered in snow, showcasing historic architecture in Denmark's winter landscape.

    Drahy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Artwork Dedicated To Drowned Refugees By Anonymous Artist In Helsingør, Denmark

    Bronze sculpture of two hands emerging from water near a dock, representing a Danish prison cell symbol in public art.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    In Denmark We Make Animals Out Of Chestnuts In The Fall

    Handmade chestnut animal figure with wooden stick legs and a tail, illustrating creativity in Danish culture.

    Thedarksquirrel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    This Camping In Denmark Has A Lost And Found Place For Socks

    Socks hanging on a line with a sign about loneliness in a Danish prison cell setting.

    CptDingo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    For Anyone Curious, This Is What A Birthing Suite Looks Like In A Public Danish Hospital

    Modern Danish prison cell with a bathtub, minimalist furniture, and bright, clean interior design.

    bangtrup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Old Bunkers At Hvidbjerg Strand (Beach) Here In Denmark. They Made Art Out Of Them

    Concrete structures with horse sculptures on a Danish beach, showcasing unique Danish prison cell design and coastal scenery.

    Nugget_Picklepaws Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    I Turned 18, So The Danish Parliament Sent Me A Copy Of The Danish Constitution

    Book titled Min Grundlov with traditional Danish cross-stitch design and red band, representing Danish prison cell culture.

    not-a-horse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Denmark Keeps Guns Permanently Pointed At Sweden

    Historic cannon overlooking coastal water in Denmark, showcasing Danish design and heritage with a scenic city skyline background.

    entityzero23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #61

    These Old Ornate Handrails On An Othrewise Nondescript Copenhagen Building

    Ornate metal railing with winged designs outside a Danish prison cell entrance, showcasing unique Danish craftsmanship.

    EtienneFlyte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Someone Took Their Pet Snake With Them For A Ride On The City Train In Copenhagen

    Person holding phone next to a snake emerging from a bag, showcasing an unusual scene related to Danish prison cell culture.

    Drahy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    The Security Checkpoint At Copenhagen Airport, Denmark

    Minimalist Danish prison cell furniture made of Lego blocks, showcasing Denmark's innovative and cooler design approach.

    PresidentWeevil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    There Are Trampolines Built Into The Street In Downtown Copenhagen

    Children playing on ground-level trampolines in a public area near historic buildings in Denmark.

    xboxkyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    3D Zebra Crossings Are Tested In Denmark. The Goal Is To Make Them Easier To Spot, And Hopefully Safer For Pedestrians To Cross

    3D pedestrian crossing on a street in Denmark creating an optical illusion, showcasing Danish urban design creativity.

    liiiizard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    This Grave In The Assistens Cemetery In Copenhagen, Denmark, Says “Andreas Morgenrødt - Time Traveller - 1996-2064”

    Weathered Danish prison cell wall with old plaque, potted plants, and overgrown dry bushes in front.

    YOUMAVERICK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    I Give You - The University Lunch At Copenhagen University 1.21€ Per 100gram

    Various colorful dishes arranged on a table showcasing vibrant Danish prison cell food presentation and variety.

    Anderkisten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Glasswing Butterfly. Incredible Transparent Wings. Seen In Aarhus Botanical Gardens, Denmark

    Transparent-winged butterfly resting on a large green leaf, illustrating nature's calm contrasts outside a Danish prison cell.

    Kurtoa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    There's A Parking Lot For Trolleys At The Public Library In Aarhus

    Modern Danish prison cell play area with baby strollers neatly parked on marked concrete floor.

    Fededillerjohn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Vestamager In Copenhagen, Denmark, A City District Surrounded By A Protected Nature Area

    Open Danish landscape with marshland and distant modern buildings under a cloudy sky, highlighting Denmark's unique environment.

    Kritikkeren Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    This Restaurent In Odense, Denmark

    Pandas seated at a table inside a Danish establishment, viewed through a large glass window reflecting surrounding buildings.

    LindaE24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    This Candy Dispenser At Copenhagen Central Station

    Colorful candy dispenser filled with M&M's, showcasing vibrant assortments in a bright, modern Danish setting.

    Ralle1900 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    540 Million Year Old Fossilized Beach. Bornholm, Denmark

    Ancient rock carvings on a flat stone surface surrounded by grass and trees in Denmark’s historic outdoor site.

    NulloK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    This Trash Can In Denmark Is At An Angle So It's Easier To Hit When On A Bike

    Two tilted Danish trash bins on urban street and park settings, showcasing unique design in Denmark.

    DrChrispeee , Alfenstein8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    This Driverless Train In Denmark Has A Fake Control Panel So Children (And Adults) Can Pretend They're The Ones Driving

    View of railway tracks from inside a Danish train, showcasing modern transit and infrastructure in Denmark.

    Ok-Appointment-9802 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    The Last Exit In Denmark. If You Miss It, You’ll End Up In Sweden. No Way Back

    Night view of a Danish prison cell area near highway signs pointing to Sweden and Sverige destinations.

    DominusDK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The exit is for the airport so you'll get to leave either way.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #77

    The Buses In Denmark Add These Cute Little Signs When They’re On A Coffee Break

    Yellow midttrafik bus at night with digital sign displaying Pause and coffee cup icons, illustrating Danish urban transport scene.

    bitemeharder420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    These Urinals In A Plant Nursery In Denmark Are Flowers

    Colorful flower-shaped urinals in a Danish prison cell with gray stone walls and mounted soap dispensers.

    ctiern Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    The Door Sweep In This Danish Train Station Are Marked Out

    Close-up of a Danish prison cell floor with patterned tiles and yellow circular markings near a glass door handle.

    periperijonny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    This Bicycle Shop In Copenhagen Will Rent You A Bike Without A Rental Company Logo, So That You Look Like A Local And Not A Tourist

    Bicycle rental shop in Denmark with people outside, showcasing Danish urban culture and lifestyle.

    thecw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Urinals At The Copenhagen Airport Have Puzzles You Can Solve While You Do Your Thing

    Urinal with a math puzzle above it, showcasing quirky design found in a Danish prison cell.

    vanlikeno1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    There Is A LEGO Vending Machine By The Luggage Belts In The Copenhagen Airport

    Yellow LEGO vending machine with touchscreen display showing product options inside a Danish prison cell setting.

    sxduffy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #83

    Everything Copenhagen In One Photo

    People enjoying outdoor dining by the water in Copenhagen near a dock with swans and historic Danish architecture nearby.

    kbbajer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Elephant In Copenhagen

    Stone elephant sculpture under a bridge in Denmark with a cyclist riding nearby, showcasing Danish architecture and street art.

    scottishswan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is the Carlsberg elephants, there are one on each side of the gate. Carlsberg is a brewery, but as far as I know they are no longer brewing in København. I used to live nearby and back in the day you could smell the yeast in the air.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #85

    If My Friends Ask Me What "What Is Copenhagen?", I Send Them This

    Man riding a cargo bike at night in Denmark, carrying a large appliance, showcasing unique Danish lifestyle elements.

    This scene is pure Copenhagen: a cowboy hat paired with flip-flops, a cargo bike loaded with a tumble dryer, and a whole lot of effortless style. I love it!
    What is Copenhagen to you? Do you have a picture in mind?

    NordicEnthusiast2025 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Remember Not To Play Your Drum Kit In The Quiet Zone On The S-Train

    Quiet zone sign inside a Danish prison cell, emphasizing silence and no musical instruments allowed.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    My Dad Took This Photo Of An Evil Sand Sculpture In Denmark

    Intricate sand sculpture of a skull with feathers, showcasing Danish artistic creativity under a clear blue sky.

    TeddlyBear Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Denmark Is Famous For Its Special Approach To Making Giant Ice Cream

    Smiling young woman holding large colorful ice cream cone with Danish flags on a street in Denmark.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    oceantodd_1 avatar
    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pure genius! An ice cream cone ON an ice cream cone?!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #89

    In Denmark The Train Goes On The Ferry

    High-speed train parked inside a large ferry vehicle deck, showcasing unique Danish transportation and travel innovations.

    smoothloam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Curtains At A Beer Bar Made From The Literal Leftovers From Beer Production. Seen At Copenhagen Airport

    Rusty metal panels displayed indoors showcasing material used in a Danish prison cell, highlighting Denmark's unique design approach.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Sky Was Purple Today

    Purple dusk sky over a Danish residential building, reflecting the calm and unique atmosphere of Denmark's prison cell environment.

    Environmental_Gap_65 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Met This Cutie At The Beach In Denmark

    Seal resting on sandy beach with ocean waves in the background, highlighting Danish coastal wildlife and nature.

    SomeNorwegianChick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Denmark Publishes This Book Once A Year And Is Called "Disney Christmas Classics". I've Been Waiting 24 Years To Hit The Magic Number

    Colorful Danish book series neatly arranged on a white shelf beside a traditional wooden Danish figure and small stones.

    SuperKozz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    This Bike In Copenhagen

    Bright neon green bicycle with fuzzy seat and handle grips parked on a street in Denmark, showcasing unique Danish design.

    DanishTurk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Neonstromo Copenhagen, Denmark

    Interior view of a Danish prison cell with modern purple lighting and triangular geometric design.

    dang_bang1965 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Cube Croissant (Filled With Pistachio Creme) - Copenhagen, Denmark

    Cube-shaped layered Danish pastry topped with chopped pistachios on a white plate in a close-up view

    cheesytodd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    In Denmark You Can Buy Hollowed Out Hot Dog Buns

    Packaged Danish hotdog buns arranged on a shelf, highlighting simple food items in a Danish prison cell setting.

    BartBeckett Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We call them french hotdogs, and you put dressing and the sausage inside the bread. They have absolutely no connection to France, but they are easy to eat on the go, except for the dressing overflowing and dribbling down your front, or maybe that is just a me problem:)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    A TV Channel Hosts Free Outdoor Cinemanights All Over Denmark. Companies Join In And Give Out Free Snacks, This Year It's Instant Coffee, Roasted Nuts And Chocolate Milk

    Outdoor movie screening in Denmark with people sitting on chairs and grass, enjoying a community event on a summer evening.

    In my town they're showing The Florida Project and A Star Is Born.

    BlueWolfy313 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    In Denmark They Put Sliced Chocolate On Bread

    Two rectangular pieces of dark chocolate with cocoa pod designs on a textured surface, highlighting Danish prison cell simplicity.

    WifWafWaffle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it is the best way to eat chocolate on bread, it tops Nutella and hagelschlag by a million. Good quality pålægschokolade is just dark chocolate and it is amazing on a piece of warm, buttered bread.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #100

    In Denmark It's A Tradition To Ride Around An Open Vehicle And Make A Stop At Every Students Parents When Graduating High School (Gymnasium)

    Group of people acting out a scene on a street in Denmark, illustrating a Danish prison cell experience.

    Every student, if willing, will then proceed to hit a beer bong.

    DasFoenix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Visiting Copenhagen, And All The Outlets Here Are Super Cheerful

    White electrical outlet on a textured wall resembling a face, illustrating unique design in a Danish prison cell.

    zegebe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    Just Moved To Denmark. Automatically Loads 4K Videos Without Buffering. My God That Feeling

    Video settings menu on screen showing autoplay and annotations toggled on, with quality set to 4K Ultra HD.

    luigitrash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    Paper Island

    Modern Danish architecture by the waterfront, showcasing unique buildings that highlight Denmark’s cooler design style.

    afotonov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    Just Attended A Concert In Denmark With 52.000 Other Fans

    Large crowd at a Danish concert venue with stage lights and sound equipment, showcasing Denmark’s vibrant culture and events.

    ViiPeZzZ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!