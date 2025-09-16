So we collected a list of images showing the (extra)ordinary aspects of Denmark's everyday life that make this country so unique and interesting. Discover it yourself!

But the headlines don’t show the full story.

Vikings, LEGO , and Ozempic aside, many of you may not have known much about it before.

Denmark has been in the news a lot lately. This small Scandinavian country of six million people has found itself in a tricky situation with bigger nations testing its limits.

#1 Miniature Traffic Playground In Copenhagen Where Kids Learn To Bike In Traffic Share icon

#2 In My Town In Denmark, There Are Little Vikings In The Traffic Lights. The Crosswalk Signals Are Little Vikings In Århus, Denmark Share icon

#3 A New Mobile Hospital In Denmark. Used To Treat Minor Injuries And Take The Pressure Off The Danish Hospitals. So Fare It Is Quite A Success And Obviously Completely Free Of Charge Share icon

#4 This Bus Going To The Annual Heavy Metal Festival Copenhell In Copenhagen, Denmark, With The Temporary Line Number 666 Share icon

#5 A Danish Prison Cell. It's A Brand New Prison In Storstrøm, Denmark Share icon

#6 Øresund Bridge Tunnel, Connecting Sweden To Denmark Share icon

#7 Denmark Is Repurposing Discarded Wind Turbine Blades As Bike Shelters Share icon

#8 In Legoland Denmark The Restaurant's Fries Are Shaped Like 2x2 LEGO Bricks Share icon

#9 My Grandparents Got A Letter From Our King (Denmark) For Their 60th Wedding Anniversary Share icon It says "on the occasion of your diamond wedding i send you my heartfelt congratulations."



#10 Copenhagen (Denmark) Has These Rails For Cyclists To Lean On At Red Lights Share icon

#11 Danish Coins Have Tiny Hearts On Them Share icon

#12 Danish Restaurant Keeps Track Of Occupied Tables Using LEGO Share icon

#13 This Tiny Door Into A Toyshop In Aarhus, Denmark Share icon

#14 Sculpture Made From Recycled Wood In A Copenhagen Forest (One Of Six Forgotten Giants By Artist Thomas Dambo) Share icon

#15 Most Dedicated April Fools (Copenhagen Metro 2001) Share icon

#16 Found A Door Entering A Field In Denmark Share icon

#17 A Sign In A Grocery Store Displaying The Different Types Of Apples Available In Denmark Based On The Month Share icon

#18 This Is Called Night Shining Sky. This Was Taken At Midnight. Can Be Found In The North (Denmark) When The Clouds Are So High Up The Sun Can Still Shine On Them Share icon

#19 A Flower Vending Machine In Copenhagen, Denmark Share icon

#20 This Smart Rental Store In My Friend’s Building Share icon

#21 Thou Shalt Now Carry On (Classy Danish Crosswalk Light) Share icon

#22 This Stall For Your Dog Outside A Supermarket In Copenhagen Share icon

#23 The Bicycle Parking At The University Of Copenhagen Share icon

#24 This Guy Biking With A Falcon In Copenhagen Share icon

#25 Brøndby Garden City, Located Just Outside Copenhagen, Denmark Share icon While visiting the beautiful capital city of Copenhagen in Denmark, I encountered what seems like an alien civilization. To my surprise, these are just small piece of what called, "Colony Gardens", literally a garden space that Danish citizens can rent to grow produces & vegetables. Space is extremely limited if you're living the main city so this is the perfect way to have your own gardens & get back to nature! Owners are allowed to live there between April-October to take care of their gardens (can't grow anything in the winter).



What a unique way of contributing to a better planet. Way to go Danes.



#26 The World's Tallest Sandcastle Standing At 69 Feet Tall In Denmark Share icon

#27 80m Tall Rock Climbing Wall In Denmark Share icon

#28 Church In Aarhus, Denmark - Celebrating Pride Share icon

#29 Wonderful Copenhagen Share icon

#30 The Robotic Lawnmower At A Hospital Is A Small Ambulance Share icon

#32 These Trees In Perfect Squares In Copenhagen Share icon

#33 Balconies In Copenhagen Share icon

#34 Grundtvig's Church (Grundtvigs Kirke) Share icon

#35 Stairs With A Rail In Denmark. It Allows You To Push Your Bike Up Without Carrying It Share icon

#36 This Warning For Frogs In Denmark Share icon "Keep an eye out. Toads crossing."



#37 This LEGO Bird At Legoland In Billund Denmark Share icon

#38 This Store In Denmark Places Their Empty Cash Drawer In Plain Sight When They Lock Up For The Night Share icon

#39 Children's Fashion In Denmark Has Electric Cars, Charging Stations And Renewable Energy Instead Of Race Cars Share icon

#40 Salling Group Supermarkets In Denmark Has Started Marking Products Made In The EU With A Star On The Price Tag As Many Danish Consumers Now Try To Avoid American Brands Share icon

#41 This Art Museum In Denmark Lets You Scratch A Lamborghini Share icon

#42 Copenhagen Airport Has A Fragrance Free Route, Which Skips The Cologne And Perfume In The Duty Free Area Share icon

#43 Some Of The Benches Around The Lakes In Copenhagen Have Been Elevated By 1 Meter In Order To Raise Awareness Regarding Rising Sea Levels Share icon

#44 Copenhagen Just Introduced This Recycling Tray At Public Trashcans. It Is Meant To Help People Collect Bottles For Recycling (In Denmark, Returning Empty Bottles To Stores Rewards Cash) Share icon

#45 The Way To The Top Of The Round Tower Observatory In Copenhagen Share icon

#46 At Aalborg Airport In Denmark There’s An Area For Kiss And Goodbyes Share icon

#47 Wind Turbines Off The Coast Of Denmark Create Contrails Under Certain Conditions Share icon

#48 Denmark Is Doing Paper Currency Right Share icon

#49 Nyhavn - Copenhagen Share icon

#50 Tivoli Gardens Share icon Tivoli is always evolving without abandoning its original charm or traditions. Georg Carstensen said in 1844: "Tivoli will never, so to speak, be finished", a sentiment echoed just over a century later when Walt Disney said of his own Tivoli-inspired theme park, "Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world."



#51 Copenhagen University Library Fiolstræde Share icon

#52 Palm Trees Growing In The Winter Garden Topped With A Copper And Wrought Iron Dome Inside NY Carlsberg Glyptotek, An Art Museum In Copenhagen, Denmark Share icon It was truly one of the coolest buildings I've ever been to! thanks and have a nice day! What struck me the most was the balance between the imposing architecture and the cosy, almost private atmosphere due to the jungle feeling. The Glyptotek is filled to the brim with the most amazing statues and sculptures. The sun also cast the perfect light; drawing stark contrasts and highlighting the depth of this place and its art. On the first floor there is a roundway around the main Winter Garden.



#53 Reconstructed 8th Century Viking Hall In Lejre, Denmark Share icon

#54 Artwork Dedicated To Drowned Refugees By Anonymous Artist In Helsingør, Denmark Share icon

#55 In Denmark We Make Animals Out Of Chestnuts In The Fall Share icon

#56 This Camping In Denmark Has A Lost And Found Place For Socks Share icon

#57 For Anyone Curious, This Is What A Birthing Suite Looks Like In A Public Danish Hospital Share icon

#58 Old Bunkers At Hvidbjerg Strand (Beach) Here In Denmark. They Made Art Out Of Them Share icon

#59 I Turned 18, So The Danish Parliament Sent Me A Copy Of The Danish Constitution Share icon

#60 Denmark Keeps Guns Permanently Pointed At Sweden Share icon

#61 These Old Ornate Handrails On An Othrewise Nondescript Copenhagen Building Share icon

#62 Someone Took Their Pet Snake With Them For A Ride On The City Train In Copenhagen Share icon

#63 The Security Checkpoint At Copenhagen Airport, Denmark Share icon

#64 There Are Trampolines Built Into The Street In Downtown Copenhagen Share icon

#65 3D Zebra Crossings Are Tested In Denmark. The Goal Is To Make Them Easier To Spot, And Hopefully Safer For Pedestrians To Cross Share icon

#66 This Grave In The Assistens Cemetery In Copenhagen, Denmark, Says “Andreas Morgenrødt - Time Traveller - 1996-2064” Share icon

#67 I Give You - The University Lunch At Copenhagen University 1.21€ Per 100gram Share icon

#68 Glasswing Butterfly. Incredible Transparent Wings. Seen In Aarhus Botanical Gardens, Denmark Share icon

#69 There's A Parking Lot For Trolleys At The Public Library In Aarhus Share icon

#70 Vestamager In Copenhagen, Denmark, A City District Surrounded By A Protected Nature Area Share icon

#71 This Restaurent In Odense, Denmark Share icon

#72 This Candy Dispenser At Copenhagen Central Station Share icon

#73 540 Million Year Old Fossilized Beach. Bornholm, Denmark Share icon

#74 This Trash Can In Denmark Is At An Angle So It's Easier To Hit When On A Bike Share icon

#75 This Driverless Train In Denmark Has A Fake Control Panel So Children (And Adults) Can Pretend They're The Ones Driving Share icon

#76 The Last Exit In Denmark. If You Miss It, You’ll End Up In Sweden. No Way Back Share icon

#77 The Buses In Denmark Add These Cute Little Signs When They’re On A Coffee Break Share icon

#78 These Urinals In A Plant Nursery In Denmark Are Flowers Share icon

#79 The Door Sweep In This Danish Train Station Are Marked Out Share icon

#80 This Bicycle Shop In Copenhagen Will Rent You A Bike Without A Rental Company Logo, So That You Look Like A Local And Not A Tourist Share icon

#81 Urinals At The Copenhagen Airport Have Puzzles You Can Solve While You Do Your Thing Share icon

#82 There Is A LEGO Vending Machine By The Luggage Belts In The Copenhagen Airport Share icon

#83 Everything Copenhagen In One Photo Share icon

#84 Elephant In Copenhagen Share icon

#85 If My Friends Ask Me What "What Is Copenhagen?", I Send Them This Share icon This scene is pure Copenhagen: a cowboy hat paired with flip-flops, a cargo bike loaded with a tumble dryer, and a whole lot of effortless style. I love it!

What is Copenhagen to you? Do you have a picture in mind?



#86 Remember Not To Play Your Drum Kit In The Quiet Zone On The S-Train Share icon

#87 My Dad Took This Photo Of An Evil Sand Sculpture In Denmark Share icon

#88 Denmark Is Famous For Its Special Approach To Making Giant Ice Cream Share icon

#89 In Denmark The Train Goes On The Ferry Share icon

#90 Curtains At A Beer Bar Made From The Literal Leftovers From Beer Production. Seen At Copenhagen Airport Share icon

#91 Sky Was Purple Today Share icon

#92 Met This Cutie At The Beach In Denmark Share icon

#93 Denmark Publishes This Book Once A Year And Is Called "Disney Christmas Classics". I've Been Waiting 24 Years To Hit The Magic Number Share icon

#94 This Bike In Copenhagen Share icon

#95 Neonstromo Copenhagen, Denmark Share icon

#96 Cube Croissant (Filled With Pistachio Creme) - Copenhagen, Denmark Share icon

#97 In Denmark You Can Buy Hollowed Out Hot Dog Buns Share icon

#98 A TV Channel Hosts Free Outdoor Cinemanights All Over Denmark. Companies Join In And Give Out Free Snacks, This Year It's Instant Coffee, Roasted Nuts And Chocolate Milk Share icon In my town they're showing The Florida Project and A Star Is Born.



#99 In Denmark They Put Sliced Chocolate On Bread Share icon

#100 In Denmark It's A Tradition To Ride Around An Open Vehicle And Make A Stop At Every Students Parents When Graduating High School (Gymnasium) Share icon Every student, if willing, will then proceed to hit a beer bong.



#101 Visiting Copenhagen, And All The Outlets Here Are Super Cheerful Share icon

#102 Just Moved To Denmark. Automatically Loads 4K Videos Without Buffering. My God That Feeling Share icon

#103 Paper Island Share icon