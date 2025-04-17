ADVERTISEMENT

Not too long ago, French children were served wine during their school lunch break. Not a sip, but a couple of glasses. It was only in 1956 that it became illegal to serve booze to kids under the age of 14, and alcohol wasn’t fully banned from schools until 1981.

That’s just one of the interesting facts that can be found on an Instagram page called I’m Just Culture. It has 249,000 followers and a wall of somewhat unrelated but intriguing tidbits from around the world and throughout history. The account is a go-to if you’re looking for something to talk about during your next boring dinner date, or you just want to brush up on your general knowledge. Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite posts from the page for your scrolling pleasure. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that give your brain something to feast on.

#1

Golden retriever sneezing in a field, highlighting interesting dog facts for family conversations.

imjustculture_ Report

    #2

    Nurse and doctor with a patient on a stretcher, illustrating historical medical breakthrough, a fact to share at Easter lunch.

    imjustculture Report

    #3

    Chinese sailor on a raft, symbolizing interesting facts to share with family over Easter lunch.

    imjustculture_ Report

    For some, it might be hard to believe that French kids were not only allowed, but encouraged, to drink wine at school. In a world where adults are warned about the dangers of alcohol, and the sale of booze is not permitted to minors, it might sound like the “fact” was made up.

    Thankfully, there are ways to verify. And a site called “Snopes” is one of them. It’s dedicated to separating fact from fiction and has a skilled team behind the scenes that know exactly how to do this. Bored Panda decided to do a little dig to see what Snopes says about French children and fermented grapes…
    #4

    Old painting depicting a man trying to kiss a woman, illustrating an interesting historical fact.

    imjustculture_ Report

    #5

    Man in bed with soup and two cats; an interesting fact for family chats.

    imjustculture Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Freddy will always get an upvote. Bonus points for cats

    #6

    Seahorse pair embraces underwater, illustrating interesting facts about their daily morning rituals.

    imjustculture_ Report

    It turns out that the little ones were in fact allowed to enjoy some wine with their school meal, and many were fully encouraged to drink at home too.

    “According to various reliable sources the rumor was true and until 1956 French children attending school could be served wine on their lunch breaks,” reads the Snopes site. "For instance, France 3, a French public television channel, shared a video on its Facebook profile with a caption ‘After the Second World War and until 1956, red wine was served in school canteens! And that surprised no one!’”

    #7

    Lithuania basketball team in colorful outfits, funded by Grateful Dead for 1992 Olympics, holding basketballs, smiling.

    imjustculture Report

    #8

    Foggy field scene with a goalkeeper unaware of match abandonment, relating to interesting facts for family Easter discussions.

    imjustculture_ Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is priceless! I'm suspecting his team mates didn't like him

    #9

    A dad in 2013 hired gamers to defeat his son in video games, pushing him to seek a job.

    imjustculture_ Report

    Snopes cites a Public Sénat article as saying "at that time, it was a common practice to see children consuming wine." The piece goes on to explain that the government addressed the issue of alcohol in school canteens in 1956.

    “For the first time, a significant measure is adopted. Now no child under 14 is allowed to drink wine at the table,” reads the article, which has been translated from French into English. “A real revolution is underway in the fight against drunkenness in schools.”
    #10

    Baltic Way human chain in 1989 with people lining a road, connecting Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania in a historic protest.

    imjustculture_ Report

    #11

    Tiger running through snow, showcasing one of the 70 interesting facts about vengeful animals.

    imjustculture_ Report

    #12

    Venice concert scene at night with colorful lights reflecting on the water, showcasing an interesting fact to share with family.

    imjustculture_ Report

    That same article reveals that, while nowadays, parents might send their kids to school with some water or juice, back then the folk would fill a flask of wine mixed with water and give it to their children to take to school. It was all part of getting them accustomed to the taste of fine French wine from a young age...

    It would only be in 1981 that a blanket ban on alcohol in schools finally came into effect. Snopes quotes ​​French newspaper Le Parisien in its fact-checking endeavors. "According to the terms of the circular of September 3, 'water is the only hygienic drink recommended at the table,'" it read.
    #13

    Ancient statue and a Pleistocene dwarf elephant skull, inspiring Cyclopes myths, showcasing interesting family facts.

    imjustculture_ Report

    #14

    French girl tending a soldier's grave in 1944 France, a historical fact to share over Easter lunch with family.

    imjustculture Report

    #15

    Bee farmer sets honey for testing by bears, making them taste testers for interesting facts discussion over Easter lunch.

    imjustculture_ Report

    France isn’t the only wine-producing country with a controversial history when it comes to the provision of alcohol. South Africa is home to the Cape Winelands. And back in the day, it was not unusual for farmworkers to be paid in wine instead of money.

    Known as the “dop system,” dop being Afrikaans slang for liquor, it created not only dependence on booze by some, but also a whole generation of babies with fetal alcohol syndrome disorder (FASD). Long after the system was abolished, the country still has the highest rate of FASD in the world.

    Black and white image of Pelorus Jack, a dolphin guiding a ship in a New Zealand channel, an interesting fact to share.

    imjustculture_ Report

    #17

    Iron shoes by the Danube River, a memorial and interesting fact for family discussions.

    imjustculture Report

    ahmadpujianto avatar
    The Cute Cat
    The Cute Cat
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And now some that claimed to be jew is killing refugee camp.. What a strange world

    #18

    Children in 1950s France served wine at school lunch, drinking from small glasses.

    imjustculture_ Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1956 was when it was banned for under-14s, but that's not to say that it was routinely served up to young children, just that there was no law against it until then.

    #19

    Helicopter above a prison with a person climbing in, a fact you can share over Easter lunch.

    imjustculture_ Report

    #20

    Engraving of Jesus by Claude Mellan, showcasing intricate line work, an interesting fact for Easter lunch conversation.

    imjustculture Report

    #21

    Aerial view of Estádio Zerão in Brazil, where the equator divides the soccer field, creating a unique play environment.

    imjustculture Report

    #22

    Red Bull can with straw on ground, part of unique marketing strategy.

    imjustculture_ Report

    #23

    Man smiling and a pair of gold hoop earrings on a pink background, highlighting an interesting earring fact.

    imjustculture_ Report

    #24

    Man in red shirt with glasses holding a cigar, shared as an interesting fact about The Godfather author.

    imjustculture_ Report

    #25

    Arthur Duncan and Betty White, early TV history moment, smiling with microphones, colorful outdoor backdrop.

    imjustculture Report

    #26

    Ancient Egyptian mosaic depicting a dog and a tipped gold vessel, ideal for sharing interesting facts over Easter lunch.

    imjustculture Report

    #27

    Black and white photos of a muscular man, a creator of the bench press and hack squat, in a suit and flexing back muscles.

    imjustculture_ Report

    #28

    A classic movie scene with a serious actor in a suit, embodying interesting facts to share during family Easter lunch.

    imjustculture_ Report

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder what they thought about the cotton balls in the cheeks of his mouth 😂

    #29

    Dolphin looking at buffet trays with pasta and sauce from aquarium window, 2021.

    imjustculture_ Report

    #30

    TV show Mork & Mindy introducing language fun facts for family discussions.

    imjustculture Report

    #31

    Priests in India hold two frogs in a ritual to appease the "God of Rain," highlighting interesting cultural practices.

    imjustculture_ Report

    sofia_18 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you will have what you ask but doesnt mean you will have what you want

    #32

    Charles Darwin's marriage pros and cons list, featuring a portrait of Emma Wedgwood on the left and Darwin on the right.

    imjustculture Report

    mariannekraus avatar
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You should think that a man like him would have known enough about inheritance to not marry his cousin.

    #33

    Antique door keyhole from 1380 designed for easy finding in the dark.

    imjustculture Report

    #34

    Concert ticket stub from 1992 featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, and Pearl Jam.

    imjustculture Report

    gavinjohnson_1 avatar
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You too can see RHCP the abusers of women live and in person. Their behaviour should have had them shut down many years ago, yet they are held in high regard. What’s wrong with people?

    #35

    Italian fountain dispensing free wine, surrounded by stone walls and greenery, showcasing an interesting fact.

    imjustculture_ Report

    #36

    Gustave Eiffel's private apartment in the Eiffel Tower, used to entertain notable guests like Thomas Edison.

    imjustculture Report

    #37

    Japanese emperor in historical attire, walking a black cat on a leash, illustrating interesting family facts for Easter.

    imjustculture Report

    #38

    A small plant in soil with rain falling, illustrating one of many interesting facts related to petrichor and geosmin.

    imjustculture Report

    #39

    Ancient oakwood wagon discovered in Armenia, among the oldest in the world, perfect for sharing over Easter lunch.

    imjustculture Report

    "Book women" on horses delivering books to Appalachia during Great Depression; a fact to share at Easter lunch.

    imjustculture Report

    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tax dollars at work! Too bad so many these days think things like this are a waste of money in the US.

    #41

    Snow-covered Mt. Kailash in Tibet under a clear blue sky, an interesting fact for Easter lunch discussions.

    imjustculture Report

    #42

    Armored gauntlets on display, once owned by Emperor Maximilian I, showcasing historical facts.

    imjustculture_ Report

    #43

    Map showing numerous routes leading to Rome, illustrating an interesting fact about travel paths.

    imjustculture Report

    #44

    Vintage board game "The Landlord's Game" illustrating anti-monopoly themes, created by Lizzie Magie in 1903.

    imjustculture Report

    #45

    Animation of two mice discussing under a cartoon poster, related to interesting facts for family discussions during Easter lunch.

    imjustculture Report

    mariannekraus avatar
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love that! It's a good reminder that you cannot decide if something is offending when you're not part of the group in question.

    High school yearbook photos with a caption about interesting facts for family Easter lunch discussions.

    imjustculture_ Report

    #47

    Tennis court painted as a giant PSP by Sony in 2008, replacing traditional advertisements, an interesting family fact.

    imjustculture_ Report

    #48

    Igloo glowing inside from a fire, demonstrating fascinating insulation facts at icy temperatures.

    imjustculture Report

    #49

    Peru's coast showcases Chicama, the world's only legally protected wave, with no construction allowed nearby.

    imjustculture Report

    #50

    Scene from Fight Club with text about its 1999 Venice Film Festival premiere.

    imjustculture Report

    #51

    Man dressed formally, sitting with dining setup in front of a plane, highlighting interesting fact about eating metal.

    imjustculture Report

    Two images of David Bowie, one with makeup and lightning bolt, showing his permanently dilated pupil.

    imjustculture Report

    #53

    18th-century tobacco smoke enema device, once used for bizarre medical treatments.

    imjustculture Report

    #54

    U.S. soldier in 1944 shakes hands with a dog during the Battle of the Bulge, a historic fact to share with the family.

    imjustculture Report

    #55

    Musician from 1970 drinking tea next to a guitar, an interesting fact to share with family over Easter lunch.

    imjustculture Report

    #56

    Painting depicting a Turkish woman with coffee, highlighting an interesting fact about divorce grounds over coffee quota.

    imjustculture Report

    #57

    Vintage chainsaw used in childbirth procedures, showcasing an unusual fact to share with family this Easter.

    imjustculture Report

    #58

    Japanese execution room highlighting an interesting fact about the press button system involving officers.

    imjustculture Report

    claudiovt avatar
    Claudio Toshio
    Claudio Toshio
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe that this kind of procedure is very common. Like in fire brigades. Usually only one or two in the fire brigade were loaded with real load. Another thing that I heard from Japanese death row is that the date for the e*******n is not fixed. It can extend for years. So the inmate will also suffer mentally, not knowing when will be his last day.

    #59

    Lawnmower parked outside, reminiscent of a unique journey, perfect for sharing interesting facts with family.

    imjustculture Report

    #60

    1960s pilot fixing a stalled propeller mid-flight.

    imjustculture Report

    #61

    Homemade dentures from early 1900s using toothbrush handles and coyote teeth; an unusual fact to share with family.

    imjustculture Report

    #62

    "Animated character next to an actor, highlighting interesting facts for family discussions."

    imjustculture Report

    #63

    Man in a coat, linked to interesting facts about notable figures, with text about dining habits and secrecy.

    imjustculture Report

    #64

    Man with money and hippo illustrating interesting facts about invasive species in Colombia.

    imjustculture Report

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can humans eat hippo? Can they maybe meat market them? We do that in Australia with invasive deer and overpopulated Roos etc

    #65

    Great Blizzard of 1966 in North Dakota; man stands by snow-covered power lines, showcasing historic weather event.

    imjustculture Report

    #66

    Illustration of Mansa Musa in royal attire, showcasing his immense wealth and influence in history.

    imjustculture Report

    #67

    Police dogs in a calm line test as a cat walks by, Germany 1987. Interesting fact for Easter family discussions.

    imjustculture Report

    #68

    Passengers on a 1960s Lufthansa flight enjoying draft beer and pork, highlighting interesting facts suitable for family sharing.

    imjustculture Report

    mariannekraus avatar
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nowadays you get a small water bottle and a small piece of chocolate on a short haul flight.

    #69

    Men at a Fat Men’s Club meeting in the early 20th century, known for sharing interesting facts and traditions.

    imjustculture Report

    #70

    A person at breakfast in 1966, sitting at a table with various dishes, adding interest to Easter lunch discussions.

    imjustculture Report

