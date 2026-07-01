ADVERTISEMENT

There are plenty of different ways to be an artist. If you’re not particularly skilled with a pen or paintbrush, clay might be your preferred medium. Or if you’d like to work on a project that you can pick up and put down at any time, something with a needle and thread might be more your speed.

We took a trip to the Embroidery subreddit, which proves that you can embroider anything that you can imagine, as long as you have patience and the right canvas. Enjoy scrolling through these stunning creations, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to pick up this hobby!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Finally Done!

Stunning embroidery creation of strawberries and flowers in progress, inspiring embroidery hobbyists.

Academic_Lobster_620 Report

6points
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry but dont see resemblance to dog, at all.. 🙃

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    You Know, I Just Really Wanted To Use Beads

    Stunning embroidery creation depicting a sunrise over rolling hills with flowers, inspiring new hobby.

    dell02 Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    I Finally Finished This Van Gogh Painting!! 🌃

    Stunning embroidery creation of Van Gogh's Cafe Terrace at Night, inspiring embroidery hobbyists.

    savage-ghost Report

    5points
    POST

    If you’re not familiar with embroidery, Printful explains that it’s simply the art of stitching designs onto fabric or other materials. It’s often done by hand, but it can be done by machine as well to create pieces like gift shirts, hats, and dress shirts. This style of art has been around since ancient times, but it’s still an incredibly popular hobby today.  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Embroidery can be used to spice up apparel, create decor and gifts, and even to make textile art that’s worthy of hanging in a gallery. There are also several different traditional styles of embroidery that are native to different parts of the world. In India, you can find Kutch embroidery, while Hardanger embroidery can be found in Norway. England is home to Crewel work, and canvas work or needlepoint is popular worldwide. 
    #4

    Spiderweb On Dry Branches

    Delicate spiderweb with dew drops on dried plant stems, a subtle yet stunning creation.

    jxtarr Report

    4points
    POST
    #5

    Frizzle Chicken Embroidery

    Detailed embroidery creation of a chicken with textured feathers, showcasing inspiration for this hobby.

    Deicheule Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Golden Hour In Stitches

    A beautiful embroidery creation depicting a rolling green and golden landscape under a light blue sky.

    emmarghhh Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As far as why people love embroidery so much, it’s a very accessible hobby. The Diary of A Northern Belle notes that it’s inexpensive to get started, and it’s really not too difficult to pick up. If you’re on a tight budget, you can buy an embroidery kit from a craft store for under $20, and if you’re short on time, you can pick one that won’t take more than a few hours to complete.

    Many people also love embroidery because it can be so relaxing. It’s a great way to calm your mind at the end of the day and get out of your head while simply focusing on using your hands. It can be therapeutic, and it can be done almost anywhere. On a plane, train, bus, or sitting on the couch watching television, you can be working on a masterpiece. 
    #7

    A Little Baby 3" Landscape Embroidery

    A stunning embroidery creation of a waterfall scene with pine trees and rocky cliffs, held in a hand.

    caitscapes Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Jellyfish Beads And Infinite Patience, By Me

    An exquisite embroidery creation resembling a jellyfish, adorned with blue and gold sequins and beads, framed in a hoop.

    dell02 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Started Embroidery This Year So I Could Make This!

    Adorable sleeping dog embroidery creation on a yellow checkered fabric, a charming piece for new hobby enthusiasts.

    dinhandtonic Report

    4points
    POST

    Embroidery is also a great creative outlet. While you might often see pieces featuring feminine designs like flowers, butterflies, and pieces of fruit, there are truly no limits to what you can create. And once you get the hang of it, you can start embroidering your clothes, your bedding, your pillows, your backpack, and more. Suddenly, everything you own will be unique and a beautiful display of your talent and personal style.
    #10

    Embroidery On Wallpaper

    A stunning embroidery creation of the letter E in green and white, a fine example of embroidery creations.

    niamhylil Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    A Gift For My Husband :) (And Only 6 Months After His Birthday)

    Detailed embroidery creation depicting a blue and gold dragon amidst intricate floral patterns.

    Lady_Sybil_Vimes Report

    3points
    POST
    #12

    My Embroidery Piece Got Third Place!

    Circular stunning embroidery creation with a bee surrounded by honeycomb patterns and other designs, inspiring hobby.

    Alternative-Music-62 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Once you get good enough at embroidery, you’ll never have to purchase another gift for a friend again. You’ll be able to create special, personalized presents that your loved ones will cherish for years to come. You’ll have to spend a little bit of money on supplies, but it’ll be worth it to give a customized gift that your friends and family members wouldn’t be able to purchase anywhere else. 
    #13

    Cucumber!

    A close-up of a stunning embroidery creation of a cucumber slice, inspiring an embroidery hobby.

    6v6min Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    My Owl Cat Is Done

    An adorable cat embroidery creation with wide eyes on a fabric with a teal leaf pattern.

    dell02 Report

    2points
    POST
    #15

    Desertscape

    A vibrant embroidery creation depicting a desert sunset with a saguaro cactus, mountains, and colorful sky, inspiring embroidery.

    caitscapes Report

    2points
    POST

    If we’ve convinced you to take up embroidery, you might now be wondering where to start. Thankfully, The Spruce Crafts has a helpful guide to beginning your embroidery journey. First, they note that you’ll need fabric, embroidery floss, an embroidery hoop, needles, a water-soluble pen, and scissors. Then, you’ll want to select which stitches you want to use. There's straight stitch, back stitch, and starting/stopping. A quick tutorial on YouTube can teach you all you need to know about each one. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Made A *Fine Art* Pigeon Bag Charm

    A golden keychain featuring a miniature framed embroidery creation of a detailed pigeon, a stunning embroidery piece.

    bluehydrangea Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Coloured In A Cheap Hat

    A peach-colored baseball cap with an embroidered sun and waves design, showcasing a unique embroidery creation.

    Johnyquest31 Report

    2points
    POST
    #18

    I Feel Like She's French

    A charming embroidery creation of a cat with a green hat and blue sunglasses, carrying a red purse, inspiring embroidery hobbyists.

    blooberriii Report

    2points
    POST

    When it comes to finishing your embroidery masterpiece, The Spruce Crafts notes that you may need to soak or rinse the fabric to remove any markings and/or wrinkles. Then, you can place the fabric on a folded towel, press away any excess water, and press from the back with an iron. Voila! You’ve just put the final touches on your beautiful piece.  
    #19

    Put My Favorite Picture Of My Cat On A Tote Bag

    Fun embroidery creations of a calico cat head with green eyes and the text NO BRAIN NO PAIN, a quirky hobby.

    E-laborate Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Spooky Hoop

    Dark, intricate embroidery creations of a forest with hanging bats and a path leading to a glowing house, a unique hobby.

    caitscapes Report

    2points
    POST
    #21

    I Made A Frog Circus! Hi

    Charming embroidery creations depicting a frog in a pink tutu balancing on a tightrope, showcasing a fun hobby.

    Glass-Butterfly- Report

    2points
    POST

    Are you enjoying these stunning pieces of embroidery, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that impress you, and let us know in the comments below what kind of art you’d like to create with embroidery. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring the same subreddit, look no further than right here!
    #22

    I Think This Is My Best One Yet. ☕ ✨

    Detailed embroidery creations featuring various beads, pearls, and miniature sunflowers, perfect for a new hobby.

    Ansitru Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Blouse With Embroidered Leaves

    Close-up of a white shirt collar with delicate green vine embroidery creations, inspiring a new hobby.

    GLAvenger Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    “The Green Ribbon” From In A Dark, Dark Room & Other Scary Stories, 1984 📖👻

    An artistic embroidery creation depicting a stylized figure with a black cat, perfect for inspiring your hobby.

    kenz024 Report

    2points
    POST
    #25

    Pacific Green Sphinx Moth

    Detailed butterfly embroidery creation with textured wings in green, orange, and brown, framed for display.

    bluehydrangea Report

    2points
    POST
    #26

    Bead Garden Update

    A vibrant green embroidery creation, resembling a miniature mossy landscape, inspiring new hobby ideas.

    lylowesews Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    I Hand-Embroidered These

    A person wearing a white t-shirt with a cartoon alligator and text, holding a pastry, featuring an embroidery creation.

    rebordacao Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Tiny Frog 🐸

    A stunning embroidery creation of a frog in a gold frame, with green embroidery floss and scissors, inspiring embroidery creations.

    bluehydrangea Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    I Made This Appliqué Embroidered Gown - Every Petal Stitched By Hand! - Wip

    A stunning embroidery creation of a red and black dress on a mannequin, showcasing unique embroidery creations.

    Dressmakerr Report

    2points
    POST
    #30

    First Time Thread Painting, Do Le Me Know How It Is :)

    Elegant and stunning embroidery creation of a woman with long red hair tied with a blue bow, inspiring hobby.

    xaviman69 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Wip Crazy Mushroom Scene

    Vibrant and stunning embroidery creation in a hoop, showcasing colorful mushrooms and flowers on black fabric, inspiring hobby.

    thephysicsgirl Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Peek A Boo

    Close-up of a stunning embroidery creation depicting a grey tabby cat peeking from the side, a creative hobby.

    a_warm_garlic_yurt Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    Embroidering A Dress For My Friend’s Daughter!

    Stunning embroidery creation on a white dress featuring numerous small embroidered ballerinas, inspiring hobby.

    Level-Material8116 Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    I Added Embroidery To This Thrifted 1911 Copy Of Little Women

    Stunning embroidery creation on a Little Women book cover, inspiring embroidery hobbyists.

    colormuse Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Did I Pull Off A Tortoiseshell Cat?

    Textured embroidery creations showing the back of a fluffy cat, inspiring creative embroidery hobby projects.

    Suspicious-Lemon2451 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    For My Sweet Sister

    Vibrant embroidery creations depicting a circle of flowers, birds, butterflies, and bees, great for an embroidery hobby.

    Chac0dogua Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    I Embroidered A Fake Collar And Just Wanted To Show Off

    Beautiful embroidery creations of a bird on a branch with red berries on a black collar, perfect for an embroidery hobby.

    EndoHobbit Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    Finished Embroidered Ukulele Strap

    Stunning embroidery creations featuring a detailed fox and various birds on a strap, inspiring embroidery hobby.

    lepika23 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Flowers For My Mom. Finished In About A Few Hyper Fixated Days 🌸

    A beautiful embroidery creation depicting a vase filled with colorful flowers, ideal for embroidery enthusiasts.

    alias2788 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Frog

    A delightful embroidery creation of a frog chef holding a basket of bread, perfect for an embroidery hobby.

    newfnewfnewf Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    My Most Recent Wizard Kitty ✨💫

    A stunning embroidery creation of a wizard cat with a staff and sparkling hat, inspiring embroidery hobbyists.

    No-Zone-3429 Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    The Front vs. The Back

    Dual embroidery creations depicting people in traditional attire, showcasing stunning embroidery.

    netpz Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Finished My First Embroidery

    Detailed embroidery creation of a forest of trees on white fabric, inspiring new hobby.

    SylphieW Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Judgemental Pigeons

    Stunning embroidery creation of four colorful pigeons in a hoop, inspiring new hobby.

    iLabrador Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Butterfly 🩷 3D Embroidery

    A hand holding a stunning black butterfly embroidery creation with pink accents on its wings.

    briquemfez Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    I’m A Novice, And Really Proud Of My Latest Embroidery Project

    Stunning embroidery creation of an alligator with lily pads and leaves on a blue background, inspiring embroidery hobby.

    StrangeProduce Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Double-Sided Froggy On A Window Embroidery 🐸

    Two images show a green frog embroidery creation, then a brown frog embroidery creation, inspiring embroidery hobby.

    bluehydrangea Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    💧💧💧

    Detailed embroidery creation of a waterfall scene with trees and a cloud, inspiring hobby.

    caitscapes Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    I Finally Found The Right Garment For My Poppies!

    Woman in a brown blazer featuring stunning floral embroidery creations, inspiring new hobby.

    CourageousHufflepuff Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Jellyfish

    A vibrant embroidery creation of a colorful jellyfish with green seaweed on a pink fabric, inspiring new hobbies.

    anniemaew Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    My Latest Project..and Probably My New Favorite 💙

    A woman proudly displays a stunning embroidery creation of a serene landscape with a house and tree, inspiring new hobbies.

    savannah4891 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    First Time Trying Out Hidden Stitching And I'm Pretty Proud Of My Color Matching!

    Stunning embroidery creation on a striped shirt, featuring a subtle green design on the pocket, inspiring a new hobby.

    imawaterho Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Made Some Moss

    Stunning embroidery creation of a detailed moss landscape with tiny mushrooms, inspiring a new hobby.

    caproem Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Finished My First Embroidery!!

    A close-up of an embroidery creation featuring a cat on a plaid shirt, surrounded by embroidery floss.

    Makibadori Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Ive Inherited My Great Grandmothers Needle Work Table. Full Of Floss. The Table Was Made By My Great Grandfather

    An embroidery creation workstation with hoops and various fabric pieces, inspiring creative hobby projects.

    OddSpinach8303 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    It’s Finished! So Proud Of This Freaking Thing, My First Efforts In Thread Painting!

    A woman smiling and holding a stunning embroidery creation of colorful flowers in a hoop, inspiring embroidery creations.

    MyOwnGuitarHero Report

    1point
    POST
    #57

    Turning Hate Comments Into Art ✨

    Stunning embroidery creation with beads and text in a hoop, inspiring embroidery hobbyists.

    Ansitru Report

    1point
    POST
    #58

    Broke My Hip, Have Been Teaching Myself To Embroider

    Stunning embroidery creation of a Maldon sea salt packet on a sweatshirt, inspiring embroidery hobbyists.

    suzsparks Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    I've Finished But I'm Scared To Wash It, I Think The Green Is Going To Run And Stain The Whole Thing

    Intricate embroidery creations showing a swan and a crowned crane in elegant outfits, a unique embroidery hobby piece.

    Nadinedraws Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Made A Little Birb Wizard Traveler For My Boyfriend

    A charming embroidery creation of a bird in a cloak holding a lamppost, a whimsical embroidery design.

    Available_Bread9332 Report

    1point
    POST
    #61

    Finally Finished My 100 Ladies

    An impressive collection of embroidery creations, featuring many figures in diverse costumes, a great embroidery inspiration.

    remembersarah18 Report

    1point
    POST
    #62

    Yes, This Is Hand Embroidery

    Urban landscape embroidery creation with buildings overtaken by greenery, inspiring new hobby.

    zeebamdotcom Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Red-Eyed Tree Frogs Enjoying The First Rains

    Intricate embroidery creation of frogs on lily pads in the rain, inspiring new hobby.

    msmonocles Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Recently Finished

    A charming embroidery creation depicting a sardine can with colorful fish and decorative patterns.

    punkbookjockey Report

    1point
    POST
    #65

    Y'all I'm So Proud Of My Little Blueberry 🥺

    A close-up of an embroidery creation featuring a small blue and white shaded pom-pom stitch.

    AntarcticFox Report

    1point
    POST
    #66

    We Did It!

    An intricate spiderweb embroidery creation made with white beads on a black fabric background.

    dell02 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Magic Purse

    A detailed embroidery creation showing a vintage suitcase with snacks and sparkling elements.

    Redsjinx Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Really Struggled With Motivation The Past Few Months (And Stitching His Face), But Overall I Think It Came Out Alright!

    Stunning embroidery creation of a black cat surrounded by colorful plants and mushrooms, inspiring embroidery hobby.

    FiguringItOut-- Report

    1point
    POST
    #69

    First Finished Embroidery Piece Ever!! 🐈‍⬛

    Stunning embroidery creation of a white cat sleeping on grass with pink flowers, inspiring embroidery hobby.

    _ymmi Report

    1point
    POST
    #70

    Loved The Fit Of This Skort, But All-Beige Felt Too Plain. Now It Is Ant Skort

    Woman wearing a skirt with unique ant embroidery creations, perfect for inspiring a new hobby.

    itsoliviaart Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    My Most Ambitious Project, Finally Done

    Vibrant embroidery creation using beads to form a starry night sky with a moon and clouds, inspiring hobby.

    CMV_Viremia Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    375 Million Years Ago, This Guy Decided To Walk Out Of The Water…

    Circular embroidery creation with a green alligator and the text WORST MISTAKE EVER, inspiring hobby.

    rebordacao Report

    1point
    POST
    #73

    Plants In Shower

    An intricate embroidery creation depicting potted plants under a shower in a tiled bathroom, inspiring new hobbies.

    NothingAboutSamm Report

    1point
    POST
    #74

    I Did A Dandelion On The Other Pocket And I’m Quite Chuffed With Myself

    Close-up of a delicate embroidery creation featuring dandelions on dark fabric, perfect for new hobbies.

    omgimanerd12 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Aaaaaaaa (Hand-Embroidery + Watercolor)

    A unique embroidery creation of a possum in a trash can on a tarot-like card, inspiring new hobbies.

    rebordacao Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    I Did It!

    Stunning embroidery creation replicating The Starry Night painting, inspiring a new hobby.

    sunnysidestitchco Report

    1point
    POST
    #77

    And She’s Done!! Was Blown Away By The Love & Encouragement On My Previous Post - Thank You All So Much. Made Using Dmc Cotton, Satin And Metallic Thread

    Stunning embroidery creation of a snail on a red mushroom with water droplets, inspiring a new hobby.

    sinistersista Report

    1point
    POST
    #78

    It Took Me Almost Two Years, But Here Is My Peacock Made Entirely Of Chain Stitch!

    Stunning embroidery creation of a vibrant peacock with a pink flower, inspiring a new hobby.

    notyourcheeese Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow