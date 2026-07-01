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There are plenty of different ways to be an artist. If you’re not particularly skilled with a pen or paintbrush, clay might be your preferred medium. Or if you’d like to work on a project that you can pick up and put down at any time, something with a needle and thread might be more your speed.

We took a trip to the Embroidery subreddit, which proves that you can embroider anything that you can imagine, as long as you have patience and the right canvas. Enjoy scrolling through these stunning creations, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to pick up this hobby!