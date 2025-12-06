Here are some images from the pages that stood out to us. Enjoy!

The All Things Known subreddit is one excellent source. It features facts about existence, reality, or the universe, as the page profile indicates. Topics here are broad, from how illicit substances affect the brain to how plumbing worked during the Medieval Age.

As much of a toxic place as the internet can be, you can also learn something new every time you go online. Such pieces of information don’t necessarily need to add value to your life, but it’s always nice to pick up something that enriches your knowledge in some way.

#1 Sweden Changed How They Salt Winter Roads, Saving Thousands Of Birds Each Year

#2 NASA Drops The Sharpest Images Of Jupiter To Date

#3 Did You Know?

These days, you can learn valuable information online without necessarily consulting an actual textbook. Research journals have been published over the years that delve into specific topics, such as aspects of science, psychology, and human behavior. As a result, it also changed the classroom dynamic between student and teacher. An article by Purdue University points out that traditional classrooms have the educator as the “sage on the stage.” However, the influence of digital technology has shifted the teacher’s role to that of a “guide on the side.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 The Cantalloc Aqueducts, Built By The Nazca People In The Peruvian Desert 1,500 Years Ago, Are Still In Use Today The Uniquely Shaped Holes Allow Wind To Blow Into A Series Of Underground Canals, Forcing Water From Underground Aquifers Into Areas Where It Is Most Needed.



#5 This Man Spoke With Every Parent In Uvalde, Texas, To Build Personalized Caskets For All 19 Children Who Were Killed. His Name Is Trey Ganem

#6 A Dog Named North Showed True Loyalty When He Refused To Leave His Injured Owner In Croatia’s Icy Velebit Mountains

The Purdue article also noted that today’s technology allows teachers to be more versatile in the learning materials they create. Nowadays, they can find ways to enable more collaborative studying, for one. “With the worldwide reach of the Internet and the ubiquity of smart devices that can connect to it, a new age of anytime, anywhere education is dawning,” an excerpt from the article reads.

#7 Look At These Two Fluffy Cuties! These Are Venezuelan Poodle Moths, Known For Their Unique Appearance With Long, Fluffy Fur And Large, Round Eyes

#8 Perfect Shadow

#9 Meet The Blue Banana That Tastes Like Vanilla, Found In Hawaii And Southeast Asia

We have also entered the age of artificial intelligence, where platforms like ChatGPT have become a go-to for research, absorbing new information, and work-related tasks. According to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center, 46% of American adults under 30 have used the platform to learn something new. Meanwhile, 45% of employed adults have used ChatGPT to help them at work.

#10 A Man Named Calimar White Created A Company Called Ocda, Where Workers Can Anonymously Complain About Their Boss. He Then Visits Workplaces To Deliver Those Complaints Out Loud

#11 A Swan Embracing A Vet Who Saved His Life. If This Is Not Beautiful, I Don't Know What Is

#12 An Actual Photo Of The Exact Time Lightning Hits The Water. Absolutely One In A Million Shot

However, the shift to online learning has been happening for a while now, even before the pandemic hit. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, 2.4 million students were already pursuing their education exclusively online in the fall of 2019. When the pandemic hit, less than six months later, the number jumped to 7 million students, accounting for a 200% increase.

#13 Petrified Opal Tree Trunk Located In Arizona (About 225 Million Years Old)

#14 Amazing Tiger View From Above

#15 Kummakivi Balancing Rock In Ruokolahti, Finland. It Has Been Balancing There For Many Millennia

With the internet and digital technology continuing to evolve, we can expect a complete shift in the years to come. Slowly but surely, they are seeing the benefits of online learning. A 2023 study by MIT even revealed that students taking an online course scored as well, and even better than in-person learners, despite the reduced instructor time. A study by the Open University also found that online courses result in 85% fewer CO2 emissions, proving that it is likewise becoming a sustainable option.

#16 Female Orca Named Tahlequah (J35) From The Southern Resident Killer Whale Population Carried Her Dead Calf For 17 Days Across Over 1,000 Miles Of Pacific Northwest Ocean

#17 800 Year Old Oak Tree. It Is Called Majesty, Or The Fredville Oak, And Is Located In Fredville Park, Nonington, Kent

#18 Fire And Ice In Iceland 🇮🇸

#19 Each House Has A Garden And A Fence Of Trees Surrounding It. Denmark 🇩🇰

#20 Scientists Discovered A Massive Underground Forest 197 Meters Deep In A Giant Sinkhole In Guangxi, China Trees Grow Up To 40 Meters Tall, And The Isolated Ecosystem May Hold Unknown Species. This Hidden World Offers A Rare Glimpse Into Earth’s Untouched Biodiversity And Evolution.



#21 Newfoundland Dogs Are The Unstoppable Lifeguards Of Italy’s Coast

#22 Wildlife Cameras In Yosemite National Park Recently Captured An Extraordinary Sight: A Mountain Lion Caring For A Black Bear Cub

#23 Millions Of Years Captured In One Photo

#24 Hawaii Is Using Drones To Release Non-Biting Male Mosquitoes That Carry Wolbachia, A Bacterium That Stops Eggs From Hatching

#25 150 Foot Iceberg Passes Through Iceberg Alley Near Ferryland, Newfoundland, Canada

#26 Pestalotiopsis Microspora Is Not Your Typical Fungus. It Can Survive Entirely On Polyurethane, One Of The Most Common (And Most Persistent) Types Of Plastic

#27 Shark Hunters Have Discovered A New Population Of The Coelacanth, A 420-Million-Year-Old Four-Legged Fish Fossil That Predates Dinosaurs And Was Once Thought To Be Extinct

#28 148 Foot Tall Spiral Treetop Walkaway (The Forest Tower) In Denmark ..🤎

#29 Satellite Images Showing 9/11 From Space

#30 🐋 Blue Whale. Photo By @d_fordesign

#31 Take A Second Look, They Aren't Two Different Photos, It's A Single Shot. 🤯

#32 Snowy Owl (Bubo Scandiacus) -Male- In Saskatoon, Canada By Johnny Salomonsson

#33 Snowfall In Hokkaido, Northern Japan

#34 Wow

#35 The Wingspan Of The Giant Golden-Crowned Flying Fox Is Over Five And A Half Feet (Around 1.7 M). It's Often Referred To As The “Human-Sized Bat”

#36 The Harpy Eagle Is The Most Powerful Eagle In The World. It’s Wingspan Can Get Up To 7.5 Feet

#37 A Woman Submerged Five Sets Of Her Fine China Underwater Before Evacuating Due To The Fires In Northern California In 2018

#38 Sheep Sheltering At A Bus Stop On A Rainy Day In Ireland

#39 This Recently Discovered Waterfall In Peru Looks Like A Bride Dressed In A Wedding Gown And Veil

#40 A Walking Tree … In High Heels. In Karamea Nz

#41 The Vaquita, The World’s Most Endangered Marine Mammal, Lives Only In Mexico’s Gulf Of California

#42 Passing Through The Needles Eye Tunnel Ln South Dakota ~ 💫

#43 Sweden Has Doubled Its Forest Volume Over The Past Century

#44 Abandoned Shoe House In The Woods Of England - Isle Of Wight - Built In The 1950's

#45 Macrophotography Of An Ant Drinking From A Dew Drop

#46 Monks Clashing With Police In Bangkok Riots, November 2022

#47 Tulip Chairs In The Netherlands, 😍 By Ellen Castillo

#48 Father Of The Year: After The Mother Stork Tragically Died From High-Voltage Power Lines, The Devoted Father Stayed To Care For His Four Chicks

#49 Hummingbird Nests Are As Small As A Thimble, Be Careful Not To Prune Them

#50 Elephant Beetle

#51 A Classroom Can Be Anywhere. This Young Girl's Determination To Learn While Her Parents Work Is Truly Inspiring

#52 In August 2010, China Suffered A Massive Traffic Jam That Stretched 100 Kilometers On The Beijing-Tibet Highway And Lasted For Nearly 10 Days

#53 At First, I Thought It Was Just A Bundle Of Hay Stuck In The Branches, But When I Looked Closer, I Realized It Was Alive

#54 Aerial View Of New Delhi, India

#55 This Image Effectively Demonstrates The Differences Between X-Ray, CT Scan, And Mri Using A Banana As A Metaphor

#56 For The First Time Ever, Cameras Captured Hundreds Of Emperor Penguin Chicks Leaping From A 15 M Ice Cliff Into The Antarctic Ocean

#57 A Colossal Catch In Italy Has Stunned Anglers Worldwide! A Catfish Over 9 Feet Long And Nearly 300 Pounds Was Pulled From The River Po

#58 A Breakthrough In Brain Cancer Treatment: At Mass General Cancer Center, A Next-Gen Car-T Cell Therapy Nearly Erased A Glioblastoma In Just 5 Days After One Dose

#59 The Flower Of Patience. It Opens Every 7 Years. And It Lasts 7 Days

#60 Murphy, A Flightless Bald Eagle, Once Cared For A Rock Like A Baby. In 2023, When An Orphaned Eaglet Arrived, Caretakers Swapped The Rock For The Chick. Murphy Accepted It Instantly, Feeding And Protecting It, Proving That Parenthood Is About Love And Devotion, Not Biology

#61 Birds Blocking Out The Sun In Rome

#62 A Polar Fox Escaped A Small German Zoo Seeking Freedom

#63 Apples Carpet The Floor Of An Orchard After Storm Ophelia

#64 Vietnamese Mossy Frog (Theloderma Corticale), Native Of Northern Vietnam And China

#65 Giant Groundsels, Prehistoric Plants Found On Top Of MT Kilimanjaro 🌳

#66 The Deepest Known Cave In Earth, Krubera Cave

#67 Wolves Are The Meal Ticket! Actually It’s More The Ravens Follow The Wolves …

#68 A Woman From Bagnara Carrying A Swordfish On Her Head Calabria, Italy, 1945

#69 The City Of Ulm In Germany Made Thermally Insulated Pods For Homeless People To Sleep In

#71 Lighting Strike On A Golf Green

#72 The Hummingbird That Drinks From A Raspberry 🍓🕊️

#73 This Is Flynn, The Beautiful Angora Goat. His Luscious Locks Are Fibres Known As Mohair

#74 Huge Squid Washed Up On A New Zealand Beach! As Per Daniel, It Was Long Around 4.2 Meters 😳 📸 Credit: [ig] Matthew & Daniel Aplin

#75 Mosha, A Thai Elephant, Lost Her Front Leg To A Landmine As A Calf

#76 Sick Teacher Finished His Students' Grades In Hospital Before Tragically Passing Away

#77 The Artist Added Mirrors To The Walls Of A Desert Cabin In California To Create The Illusion

#78 We Had A Kingdom Of Life, And We Traded It For Dust

#79 Ruben, Once A Circus Lion, Spent Years Alone In Silence After The Crowds Were Gone Trapped Behind Bars, He Forgot The Feel Of Freedom. One Day, Rescuers Freed Him And Took Him To A Sanctuary. Slowly, He Healed. Then One Dawn, Hearing Another Lion’s Call, Ruben Finally Roared Again Strong And Free.

