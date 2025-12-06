ADVERTISEMENT

As much of a toxic place as the internet can be, you can also learn something new every time you go online. Such pieces of information don’t necessarily need to add value to your life, but it’s always nice to pick up something that enriches your knowledge in some way. 

The All Things Known subreddit is one excellent source. It features facts about existence, reality, or the universe, as the page profile indicates. Topics here are broad, from how illicit substances affect the brain to how plumbing worked during the Medieval Age. 

Here are some images from the pages that stood out to us. Enjoy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sweden Changed How They Salt Winter Roads, Saving Thousands Of Birds Each Year

Two birds on a snowy road treated with edible salt, highlighting existence and reality in the natural universe.

Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

14points
POST
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fake: According to Reuters' fact check, sweden-does-not-use-new-beet-extract-salt-de-ice-roads-nourish-birds-2025-11-21. However, some American and canadian localities use a mix of beet extract and brine to prevent ice from clinging... but the road has to be dry when applied, and it only handles minimal snowfall.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    NASA Drops The Sharpest Images Of Jupiter To Date

    Swirling storms on the planet Jupiter, showcasing complex patterns related to existence, reality, and the universe's mysteries.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    11points
    POST
    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A millenia ago they would be burned as witches.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Did You Know?

    Close-up of bees resting on an orange flower, illustrating a peaceful moment related to existence and the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments

    These days, you can learn valuable information online without necessarily consulting an actual textbook. Research journals have been published over the years that delve into specific topics, such as aspects of science, psychology, and human behavior. 

    As a result, it also changed the classroom dynamic between student and teacher. An article by Purdue University points out that traditional classrooms have the educator as the “sage on the stage.” However, the influence of digital technology has shifted the teacher’s role to that of a “guide on the side.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    The Cantalloc Aqueducts, Built By The Nazca People In The Peruvian Desert 1,500 Years Ago, Are Still In Use Today

    Aerial view of large deep sinkholes in farmland, illustrating mysteries of existence, reality, and the universe.

    The Uniquely Shaped Holes Allow Wind To Blow Into A Series Of Underground Canals, Forcing Water From Underground Aquifers Into Areas Where It Is Most Needed.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    11points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our ancestors had amazing ways of solving problems we are starting to reuse today.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    This Man Spoke With Every Parent In Uvalde, Texas, To Build Personalized Caskets For All 19 Children Who Were Killed. His Name Is Trey Ganem

    Man customizing a colorful coffin indoors, surrounded by a workshop setting focusing on existence reality or the universe.

    Flimsy-Sorbet-2497 Report

    10points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fact he had to do this incesces me.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A Dog Named North Showed True Loyalty When He Refused To Leave His Injured Owner In Croatia’s Icy Velebit Mountains

    Man and loyal dog resting together in snow, symbolizing existence and reality in the universe’s cold environment.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    9points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazing. Some people don't deserve our loving animals

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Purdue article also noted that today’s technology allows teachers to be more versatile in the learning materials they create. Nowadays, they can find ways to enable more collaborative studying, for one. 

    “With the worldwide reach of the Internet and the ubiquity of smart devices that can connect to it, a new age of anytime, anywhere education is dawning,” an excerpt from the article reads.

    #7

    Look At These Two Fluffy Cuties! These Are Venezuelan Poodle Moths, Known For Their Unique Appearance With Long, Fluffy Fur And Large, Round Eyes

    Two fluffy white moths with feathered antennae perched on green plant leaves, symbolizing existence and reality.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    Perfect Shadow

    Child holding a colorful cardboard figure casting a creative shadow, exploring concepts of existence, reality, and the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    9points
    POST
    #9

    Meet The Blue Banana That Tastes Like Vanilla, Found In Hawaii And Southeast Asia

    Bunches of rare blue bananas growing on trees and a peeled blue banana held in hand, showcasing unusual fruit existence.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    8points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    During the winter I often have a blue banana.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We have also entered the age of artificial intelligence, where platforms like ChatGPT have become a go-to for research, absorbing new information, and work-related tasks. 

    According to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center, 46% of American adults under 30 have used the platform to learn something new. Meanwhile, 45% of employed adults have used ChatGPT to help them at work.
    #10

    A Man Named Calimar White Created A Company Called Ocda, Where Workers Can Anonymously Complain About Their Boss. He Then Visits Workplaces To Deliver Those Complaints Out Loud

    Man in white shirt and cap discussing concepts of existence, reality, and the universe in various office settings.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    A Swan Embracing A Vet Who Saved His Life. If This Is Not Beautiful, I Don't Know What Is

    Person embracing a large swan inside a room, symbolizing connection with existence and the reality of the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    An Actual Photo Of The Exact Time Lightning Hits The Water. Absolutely One In A Million Shot

    Rocket launch with bright light and smoke over water, symbolizing exploration of existence reality and the universe concepts.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    8points
    POST
    sharonll_2000 avatar
    S Bow
    S Bow
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like it's hitting a boat. That looks like a mast sticking up.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, the shift to online learning has been happening for a while now, even before the pandemic hit. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, 2.4 million students were already pursuing their education exclusively online in the fall of 2019. 

    When the pandemic hit, less than six months later, the number jumped to 7 million students, accounting for a 200% increase.

    #13

    Petrified Opal Tree Trunk Located In Arizona (About 225 Million Years Old)

    Close-up of colorful petrified wood in a desert landscape, illustrating the existence and reality of natural processes.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Amazing Tiger View From Above

    Two tigers, one orange and one white, lying side by side on grass, symbolizing existence, reality, and the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    8points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They almost look like mountain ranges.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    Kummakivi Balancing Rock In Ruokolahti, Finland. It Has Been Balancing There For Many Millennia

    Huge snow-covered rock balanced in a winter forest, illustrating concepts of existence and reality in the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    With the internet and digital technology continuing to evolve, we can expect a complete shift in the years to come. Slowly but surely, they are seeing the benefits of online learning. 

    A 2023 study by MIT even revealed that students taking an online course scored as well, and even better than in-person learners, despite the reduced instructor time. A study by the Open University also found that online courses result in 85% fewer CO2 emissions, proving that it is likewise becoming a sustainable option.

    #16

    Female Orca Named Tahlequah (J35) From The Southern Resident Killer Whale Population Carried Her Dead Calf For 17 Days Across Over 1,000 Miles Of Pacific Northwest Ocean

    Female orca carrying dead baby in ocean waves symbolizing existence and reality in the universe mystery.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #17

    800 Year Old Oak Tree. It Is Called Majesty, Or The Fredville Oak, And Is Located In Fredville Park, Nonington, Kent

    Massive ancient tree with sprawling branches in a lush green park, symbolizing existence and reality in the universe.

    Flimsy-Sorbet-2497 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Fire And Ice In Iceland 🇮🇸

    A volcanic eruption with flowing lava surrounded by snowy landscape and many people observing, exploring existence and reality.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Each House Has A Garden And A Fence Of Trees Surrounding It. Denmark 🇩🇰

    Aerial view of uniquely shaped garden plots with small houses, showcasing patterns of existence and reality in nature.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    6points
    POST
    joandrews avatar
    highwaycrossingfrog
    highwaycrossingfrog
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So I've seen this on here several times over the years, and it's always misidentified. These are not houses, these are allotment plots. Still a great innovation, but it should be pointed out that these are not residential. Instead it should be celebrated that community gardens and growing your own crops are given such priority and intention.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Scientists Discovered A Massive Underground Forest 197 Meters Deep In A Giant Sinkhole In Guangxi, China

    Aerial view of a heart-shaped cave surrounded by greenery, illustrating intriguing aspects of existence and reality.

    Trees Grow Up To 40 Meters Tall, And The Isolated Ecosystem May Hold Unknown Species. This Hidden World Offers A Rare Glimpse Into Earth’s Untouched Biodiversity And Evolution.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #21

    Newfoundland Dogs Are The Unstoppable Lifeguards Of Italy’s Coast

    Two military personnel inside aircraft lifting a large dog, illustrating existence and reality in the universe context.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Wildlife Cameras In Yosemite National Park Recently Captured An Extraordinary Sight: A Mountain Lion Caring For A Black Bear Cub

    Mountain lion and black bear cub together in Yosemite forest at night, showcasing unusual animal behavior in nature.

    Flimsy-Sorbet-2497 Report

    6points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mom's are moms.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Millions Of Years Captured In One Photo

    Stratified rock formation rising from ocean with layers symbolizing existence, reality, and the universe concepts in nature.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    6points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've got snapshots of Keith Richards that do the same thing.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #24

    Hawaii Is Using Drones To Release Non-Biting Male Mosquitoes That Carry Wolbachia, A Bacterium That Stops Eggs From Hatching

    Drone releasing wasp nest over forest, exploring existence, reality, and the universe through nature's ecosystem balance.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    6points
    POST
    #25

    150 Foot Iceberg Passes Through Iceberg Alley Near Ferryland, Newfoundland, Canada

    Massive iceberg near a coastal town with people observing, illustrating existence and reality in the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    6points
    POST
    sharonll_2000 avatar
    S Bow
    S Bow
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh lawd it's a comin'!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Pestalotiopsis Microspora Is Not Your Typical Fungus. It Can Survive Entirely On Polyurethane, One Of The Most Common (And Most Persistent) Types Of Plastic

    Fungus growing on plastic bottle in forest, illustrating existence and reality in nature and the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Shark Hunters Have Discovered A New Population Of The Coelacanth, A 420-Million-Year-Old Four-Legged Fish Fossil That Predates Dinosaurs And Was Once Thought To Be Extinct

    Two images of coelacanth fish, an ancient species linking existence, reality, and the universe through evolutionary history.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    6points
    POST
    sharonll_2000 avatar
    S Bow
    S Bow
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not four legged. They're called lobe finned fish. Good grief BP.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #28

    148 Foot Tall Spiral Treetop Walkaway (The Forest Tower) In Denmark ..🤎

    Observation tower with spiraling walkway surrounded by trees, symbolizing existence and reality in the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    6points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is treetop level where the trees stop?

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #29

    Satellite Images Showing 9/11 From Space

    Astronaut Frank Culbertson’s photo from the ISS shows a smoke plume over Manhattan, highlighting existence, reality, or the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    🐋 Blue Whale. Photo By @d_fordesign

    Two rowers in a boat on clear water revealing a giant whale beneath, symbolizing existence and reality mysteries.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    6points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have no idea of the size of a whale until you're near one. Literally the size of a house.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Take A Second Look, They Aren't Two Different Photos, It's A Single Shot. 🤯

    Large cargo ship crashing through ocean waves near a coastal town, evoking thoughts about existence and reality.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    6points
    POST
    sharonll_2000 avatar
    S Bow
    S Bow
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Has that tanker run aground or is this just perspective?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #32

    Snowy Owl (Bubo Scandiacus) -Male- In Saskatoon, Canada By Johnny Salomonsson

    White snowy owl perched on a wooden post, embodying themes of existence and reality in a serene natural setting.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    6points
    POST
    #33

    Snowfall In Hokkaido, Northern Japan

    Snow-covered phone booth at night with glowing light, invoking thoughts on existence, reality, and the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    6points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you have a nice hat,and you feel nice

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Wow

    Reindeer in Finland with reflective paint on antlers to prevent car accidents, highlighting existence and reality in nature.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    yvonnedauwalderbalsiger avatar
    Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
    Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The second part is not true. They tried with a couple of animals but it didn't work out for several reasons

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    The Wingspan Of The Giant Golden-Crowned Flying Fox Is Over Five And A Half Feet (Around 1.7 M). It's Often Referred To As The “Human-Sized Bat”

    Large bat hanging upside down inside a rustic shelter, evoking thoughts on existence reality and the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    kacorradini avatar
    kaycee14
    kaycee14
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I walked into my garage and saw this, I would quite literally d!e of fright.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #36

    The Harpy Eagle Is The Most Powerful Eagle In The World. It’s Wingspan Can Get Up To 7.5 Feet

    Unusual harpy eagle perched on tree branches and interacting with a man, highlighting existence and reality in nature.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #37

    A Woman Submerged Five Sets Of Her Fine China Underwater Before Evacuating Due To The Fires In Northern California In 2018

    Partially submerged chairs and white dishware in a pool reflecting trees, evoking existence and reality themes.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Sheep Sheltering At A Bus Stop On A Rainy Day In Ireland

    Sheep waiting inside a transparent bus shelter on a rainy day, reflecting on existence and reality of the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They know how water makes wool shrink.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    This Recently Discovered Waterfall In Peru Looks Like A Bride Dressed In A Wedding Gown And Veil

    Waterfall shaped like a couple embracing in nature, symbolizing existence and reality within the universe theme.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No doubt named aBride Falls or similar.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    A Walking Tree … In High Heels. In Karamea Nz

    Unique tree with intertwined trunks standing in a field against mountain and clear blue sky, symbolizing existence and reality.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    paul-sloan63 avatar
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “These roots were made for walking, that’s just what they’ll do”.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #41

    The Vaquita, The World’s Most Endangered Marine Mammal, Lives Only In Mexico’s Gulf Of California

    Two rare vaquitas swimming underwater, highlighting existence and reality themes in nature and the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Passing Through The Needles Eye Tunnel Ln South Dakota ~ 💫

    Bus navigating a narrow rocky passage, illustrating challenges in existence and reality within the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Sweden Has Doubled Its Forest Volume Over The Past Century

    Workers in high-visibility vests planting trees in a forest, illustrating existence, reality, and the universe of nature management.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    #44

    Abandoned Shoe House In The Woods Of England - Isle Of Wight - Built In The 1950's

    Unique boot-shaped house covered in vines surrounded by trees, evoking thoughts about existence and reality in the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    #45

    Macrophotography Of An Ant Drinking From A Dew Drop

    Ant carrying water droplet from green plant, symbolizing existence and reality in the universe concept.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Monks Clashing With Police In Bangkok Riots, November 2022

    Monk performing martial arts moves in front of police officers during a street protest about existence and reality.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Tulip Chairs In The Netherlands, 😍 By Ellen Castillo

    Orange tulip-shaped benches on a sidewalk with people sitting and biking, illustrating creative existence and reality concepts.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    #48

    Father Of The Year: After The Mother Stork Tragically Died From High-Voltage Power Lines, The Devoted Father Stayed To Care For His Four Chicks

    Stork in nest with chicks overlooking rural landscape, illustrating the existence and reality of nature’s universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    joandrews avatar
    highwaycrossingfrog
    highwaycrossingfrog
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok it's a stork, but is "parent looks after children" really father of the year material?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #49

    Hummingbird Nests Are As Small As A Thimble, Be Careful Not To Prune Them

    Tiny bird nests with two white eggs each, shown next to a finger and a coin for size, exploring existence and reality.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And are frequently reused.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Elephant Beetle

    Large beetle with open wings resting on a tattooed hand in a natural outdoor setting, reflecting curiosity about existence.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    A Classroom Can Be Anywhere. This Young Girl's Determination To Learn While Her Parents Work Is Truly Inspiring

    Little girl attending online class under street food stand, highlighting existence and reality in everyday life.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    #52

    In August 2010, China Suffered A Massive Traffic Jam That Stretched 100 Kilometers On The Beijing-Tibet Highway And Lasted For Nearly 10 Days

    Aerial view of a large traffic jam at a toll plaza illustrating the complexity of existence and reality.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Sorry I am late!" " so you should be, you've missed dinner. And breakfast. And the next dinner. And the next breakfast... "

    1
    1point
    reply
    #53

    At First, I Thought It Was Just A Bundle Of Hay Stuck In The Branches, But When I Looked Closer, I Realized It Was Alive

    Person in desert landscape looking up at large intricate nest on tree branch, exploring existence and reality themes.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Aerial View Of New Delhi, India

    Aerial view of a densely packed cityscape illustrating the complexity of existence, reality, and the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    This Image Effectively Demonstrates The Differences Between X-Ray, CT Scan, And Mri Using A Banana As A Metaphor

    Banana shown with X-ray, CT scan, and MRI views, illustrating existence and reality through different imaging techniques.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What size is that banana? We need something for scale.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #56

    For The First Time Ever, Cameras Captured Hundreds Of Emperor Penguin Chicks Leaping From A 15 M Ice Cliff Into The Antarctic Ocean

    Penguins gathered on an icy cliff edge diving into the cold ocean, illustrating nature's existence and reality in the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do they return?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #57

    A Colossal Catch In Italy Has Stunned Anglers Worldwide! A Catfish Over 9 Feet Long And Nearly 300 Pounds Was Pulled From The River Po

    Man holding giant fish mouth open and posing with massive catch by the river, exploring reality through extraordinary nature.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope they put it back. If not this is a clear case of animal a***e

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    A Breakthrough In Brain Cancer Treatment: At Mass General Cancer Center, A Next-Gen Car-T Cell Therapy Nearly Erased A Glioblastoma In Just 5 Days After One Dose

    MRI scan comparison showing tumor shrinking after new cancer treatment, illustrating existence and reality of medical progress.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    The Flower Of Patience. It Opens Every 7 Years. And It Lasts 7 Days

    Rare native Hawaiian silversword plant growing on volcanic soil under a blue sky, symbolizing existence and reality.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    Murphy, A Flightless Bald Eagle, Once Cared For A Rock Like A Baby. In 2023, When An Orphaned Eaglet Arrived, Caretakers Swapped The Rock For The Chick. Murphy Accepted It Instantly, Feeding And Protecting It, Proving That Parenthood Is About Love And Devotion, Not Biology

    Disabled bald eagle shows devotion by protecting a rock before accepting a real eaglet, illustrating existence and reality themes.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    paul-sloan63 avatar
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the real hero is the person who made the switch.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #61

    Birds Blocking Out The Sun In Rome

    Dense flock of birds over a city street in evening light, evoking themes of existence, reality, and the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they say passenger pigeon flocks were four times this size.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    A Polar Fox Escaped A Small German Zoo Seeking Freedom

    A polar fox curled up and resting on a road next to a police vehicle, illustrating existence and reality moments.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Apples Carpet The Floor Of An Orchard After Storm Ophelia

    Orchard with fallen apples covering the ground beneath trees, illustrating concepts of existence and reality in nature.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    Vietnamese Mossy Frog (Theloderma Corticale), Native Of Northern Vietnam And China

    Tiny camouflaged frog sitting on a fingertip, illustrating the delicate existence and reality of nature in the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    #65

    Giant Groundsels, Prehistoric Plants Found On Top Of MT Kilimanjaro 🌳

    Two hikers explore a foggy alien-like landscape with unusual towering plants, evoking thoughts about existence and the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    The Deepest Known Cave In Earth, Krubera Cave

    Cavers exploring a deep, illuminated cave shaft, highlighting the vastness of existence and reality below the surface.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Wolves Are The Meal Ticket! Actually It’s More The Ravens Follow The Wolves …

    Wolf and raven in a forest, illustrating their unique relationship linked to existence, reality, and the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    #68

    A Woman From Bagnara Carrying A Swordfish On Her Head Calabria, Italy, 1945

    Woman carrying a large swordfish on her head in a street, illustrating existence and reality in the universe context.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She got into a fight with another woman carrying a penfish.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #69

    The City Of Ulm In Germany Made Thermally Insulated Pods For Homeless People To Sleep In

    Small hexagonal shelter in snowy urban area with solar panel, exploring themes of existence, reality, and the universe.

    Flimsy-Sorbet-2497 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    😜

    Polar bear outside a cabin window in Alaska, illustrating existence and reality in a wild, natural universe scene.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Lighting Strike On A Golf Green

    Lightning strike pattern around a golf hole on a green representing a visual metaphor for existence and the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    #72

    The Hummingbird That Drinks From A Raspberry 🍓🕊️

    Baby hummingbird sipping nectar from a raspberry, illustrating a small yet powerful example of existence and nature's reality.

    Flimsy-Sorbet-2497 Report

    4points
    POST
    #73

    This Is Flynn, The Beautiful Angora Goat. His Luscious Locks Are Fibres Known As Mohair

    Close-up of a curly-haired sheep grazing outdoors illustrating themes of existence reality and the universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Huge Squid Washed Up On A New Zealand Beach! As Per Daniel, It Was Long Around 4.2 Meters 😳 📸 Credit: [ig] Matthew & Daniel Aplin

    Man lying on black sand beach next to a giant squid, illustrating existence and reality in the natural universe.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Mosha, A Thai Elephant, Lost Her Front Leg To A Landmine As A Calf

    Elephant with prosthetic limb walking after losing leg, illustrating resilience and existence in challenging reality.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    #76

    Sick Teacher Finished His Students' Grades In Hospital Before Tragically Passing Away

    Patient working on laptop in hospital bed surrounded by medical equipment reflecting existence, reality, and the universe concepts.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    4points
    POST
    #77

    The Artist Added Mirrors To The Walls Of A Desert Cabin In California To Create The Illusion

    A wooden house with mirrored walls reflecting the desert landscape, illustrating concepts of existence and reality.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    We Had A Kingdom Of Life, And We Traded It For Dust

    Mining site explosion in a barren landscape above a lush green forest representing existence and reality.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Ruben, Once A Circus Lion, Spent Years Alone In Silence After The Crowds Were Gone

    Wildlife researcher examining a tranquilized lion in a cage, emphasizing existence and reality in the natural universe.

    Trapped Behind Bars, He Forgot The Feel Of Freedom. One Day, Rescuers Freed Him And Took Him To A Sanctuary. Slowly, He Healed. Then One Dawn, Hearing Another Lion’s Call, Ruben Finally Roared Again Strong And Free.

    Soft_Ambassador_7848 Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Fun Facts About The Amazon River:

    Satellite view of South America highlighting a 7200 km measurement illustrating reality and existence in the universe context.

    Flimsy-Sorbet-2497 Report

    3points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!