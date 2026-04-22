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Someone saying “you smell nice today” may sound like a cute little compliment at first. But once you pause and think about it, you realize it’s actually quite a subtle but savage roast.

People on TikTok have been sharing some of the best and wittiest insults like these... that don’t hit immediately, but land quite strongly a few seconds later. And that’s exactly what makes them so effective, and hilarious.

If anything, they’re a reminder that when you’re dealing with rude people or awkward moments, you don’t always need to react loudly. Sometimes, saying less — but saying it smarter — does the job better.

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#1

Young professionals sharing savage comebacks at a meeting, demonstrating well-constructed art of clever communication. I once heard someone say " Beauty and knowledge is chasing you with all its might but God blessed you with speed"

jeandrevdb , Frolopiaton Palm Report

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capeglossystarling avatar
Ugh, do I have to?
Ugh, do I have to?
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*are chasing ... with all their might (sorry, couldn't help it)

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    #2

    Two people at a café table having a serious conversation, capturing a moment of savage comebacks in action. i love that you don't let facts get in the way of your opinions.

    lillywhite402 , pressfoto Report

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    #3

    Young woman and man having a lively conversation indoors, capturing the essence of savage comebacks and witty exchanges. It is impossible to underestimate you

    dcd54 , drobotdean Report

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    Roast comedy goes way back… long before memes, social media, or even TV.

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    The idea originated at the Friars’ Club in New York in the early 1900s. It started as casual get-togethers between friends, but slowly shifted into more organized events built around humor and playful insults.

    Over time, these informal moments turned into the structured roast format we know today.

    If you were getting roasted at this club, it meant you were important enough to be the center of attention.

    The roastee was subjected to good-natured insults, and mocking jokes, usually by friends, family, or professional comedians. While the jokes could be quite harsh, the key idea wasn’t cruelty.
    #4

    Two people having a tense conversation indoors, illustrating a moment fit for savage comebacks and sharp retorts. “As an outside observer, what’s your opinion on intelligence?”

    cass_tilly , Drazen Zigic Report

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    #5

    Woman in a stylish dress applying perfume with a vintage atomizer, capturing the elegance of savage comebacks artfully. You smell nice today

    my_olivehairplace , marymarkevich Report

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    #6

    A frustrated couple sitting apart on a sofa, arms crossed, illustrating tension and savage comebacks in relationships. you never make anyone feel dumb when you're around

    misanthropeshark , prostock-studio Report

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    The format really blew up in modern pop culture with television. In 1998, the Friars Club partnered with Comedy Central, and a few years later, the network launched its own version called the Comedy Central Roasts.

    It gradually turned into a recurring TV event featuring actors, comedians, musicians, and reality TV stars.

    These roasts were much sharper and more public than the old club dinners. The audience wasn’t just a room full of insiders anymore, it was millions of viewers watching at home.
    #7

    Two men having a lively conversation in a bright cafe, showcasing savage comebacks with confident expressions. When you speak you have a special way of making people appreciate your silence

    tyler_does_sh1t , drobotdean Report

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    #8

    Young man in a blue sweater smiling confidently while having a conversation, showcasing savage comebacks artfully. I would explain it slower, but I don't believe speed is the problem.

    jpcomparri , syda_productions Report

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    #9

    A young woman confidently delivering a savage comeback during a lively conversation in a bright café setting. I envy those who haven’t met you yet

    mexicancowboy47 , fabrikasimf Report

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    Roasting has become so mainstream now that it even shows up in formal spaces like the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

    The dinner itself has long been known for mixing journalism, politics, and comedy, with a tradition of light, but pointed, roasting of public figures, including the sitting president.

    #10

    Three young adults engaged in a lively conversation, showcasing confident and savage comebacks in a casual setting. "You're prettier than Aphrodite"

    It doesn't sound like a roast at first, but it will eventually when you learn about it.

    taikunakamura , wayhomestudio Report

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    #11

    Young man and woman sitting apart in a cafe, capturing the tension behind savage comebacks in social interactions. You’re very committed to your limitations

    nicholetteee1 , dragonimages Report

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    #12

    Woman delivering a savage comeback with expressive gestures in a discussion, showcasing sharp and well-constructed art of replies. I’d agree with you but then we’d both be wrong

    meirthecreator , Drazen Zigic Report

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    In the last decade, roasting has evolved even more. It used to be exclusive to clubs and TV, but is now everywhere online. Social media, short-form videos, and meme culture have turned roasting into a daily language style, especially among younger audiences.

    TikTok and Instagram reels are full of quick-fire “roast battles” where the format is more about speed and wit and less about structure.

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    Roasting works the same way though — smart humor, timing, and a shared understanding are all still the basic elements.

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    But the word has now expanded into everyday language. It’s being used to describe quick and sharp one-liners or witty comebacks in regular conversations.

    In a way, roasting has become a communication style on the internet, something people do in comment sections and group chats.
    #13

    Two people having a serious conversation over coffee and pastries in a cafe, illustrating savage comebacks concept. "I admire your simplicity when it comes to critical thinking"

    kage818 , mediaphotos Report

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    #14

    Two men engaging in a lively conversation indoors, illustrating savage comebacks as well-constructed art in a casual setting. You’re proof that confidence really is a mindset.

    meaganmcsheffery , freepik Report

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    #15

    Just because you don't understand it, doesn't mean it's complicated

    pixie.sox Report

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    A strong roast usually works by taking a noticeable habit or personality trait and exaggerating it in a way that feels recognizable to everyone around.

    For example, someone who is always late might be described in a roast as living in a different time zone. The humor comes from turning a simple habit into something exaggerated but still believable.

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    Roasting, when it works the way it’s meant to, tends to land best with people who are thick-skinned. It’s usually for those who can separate humor from harm and don’t take playful criticism as a personal attack.

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    #16

    “I can see why that makes sense to you”.

    coco_cakessss Report

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    #17

    You’re very consistent. Not everyone can repeat the same mistake with that level of commitment.

    nyxfixation Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It explains a lot of second divorces.

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    #18

    “You don’t overthink. In fact, you stop just in time.”

    yoyolo007 Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... or a bit too soon.

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    These posts and comebacks from people also work because they are funny and witty, not merely because they’re insulting or putting someone down.

    Experts suggest the key to coming up with a winning retort is to sharpen your listening skills so that you can respond at lightning speed.

    There's a ton of research that shows punchlines work because they arrive at the exact moment the brain expects closure, and this is exactly what these one-liners do.

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    While an insult attempts to hurt the other person, a witty roast disarms them by highlighting the absurdity of their behavior. It turns the tables without stepping down to their level of malice.
    #19

    And the wild thing is, you’re not a bad person. You’re just a collection of almosts. 🤷🏻‍♀️

    lieutenanttoast28 Report

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    #20

    You look like a scientifically perfect human

    beckham.white7 Report

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    #21

    You have a mind so serene not even thoughts intrude.

    lynx4n631 Report

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    Our everyday interactions are often filled with rudeness or misunderstandings. But it’s how we react to these little heated situations that counts.

    Not every situation needs to be matched with equal intensity. Sometimes, just a quick one-liner can shut someone up, and best of all — make people laugh.
    #22

    You brighten every room you walk out of

    thebookofvivian Report

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    #23

    Your absence is noticed but not felt.

    babysquirrel20 Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It can be worse. Their absence could be greatly appreciated.

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    #24

    unlike the stomach,the head doesn't notify the owner when it's empty

    folarin016 Report

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    #25

    Don’t let my knowledge interfere with your confidence

    gracegotu Report

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    #26

    I expected nothing, yet u still disappointed me

    that.slow5.0f150 Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've described movies in my reviews as failing to meet my low expectations.

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    #27

    Your food for thought leaves everyone hungry .

    mimibucy1 Report

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    #28

    Young man delivering savage comebacks during an intense outdoor conversation at a café with a woman. You should have become an anesthesiologist

    theblackswordsman14 , cookie_studio Report

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    #29

    Ooooo this is my lane! Ok number 1: “You have a very… consistent way of misunderstanding things.” Number 2: “There’s a certain simplicity to your perspective that must be peaceful.” Number 3: “You’re very committed to your version of reality.” Number 4: “You’re presenting opinions as conclusions without doing the thinking in between.” Number 5: “Correlation seems to be doing a lot of heavy lifting for you.” Number 6: “You explain things the way someone does when they’ve only heard about them secondhand.” Number 7: “It’s impressive how you reach conclusions without the burden of logic.” Number 8: “You mistake proximity to intelligence for possession of it.” Number 9: “That sounds like something that would make sense to you.” Number 10: “I admire your confidence—it’s not easy to be that sure and still be wrong.”

    iron_deck Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A fine array of elegant slams. Well done!

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    #30

    Is your learning curve a horizontal line?

    emptyvexapro Report

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    #31

    I appreciate your confidence to speak in the absence of knowledge.

    vee.of.ph Report

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    #32

    You have a great face for radio.

    paranfrv1c3 Report

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    #33

    if beauty was a crime you would be innocent

    azrah_s_23 Report

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    #34

    I like your mindset: talk first, think later.

    confyblvc Report

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    #35

    In terms of academic luggage you’re traveling very lightly

    gaiusceasarc Report

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    #36

    Well. I should hire you as a contractor since my expectations were on the floor and you somehow excavated a three story basement

    venomtankmod3 Report

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    #37

    It hurts to see you lower my expectations of you when I haven’t even set the bar yet

    timebefore Report

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    #38

    “If I’m minding my business and you’re minding my business who’s minding yours?”

    samoues Report

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    #39

    work smarter not harder, that said your the hardest worker I know

    nbutpup Report

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    #40

    Oh bless your heart

    officially.yagirlabby Report

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That must be uttered in a Southern US accent, dripping with honeysuckle, to create the maximum dissonance between words and meaning.

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    #41

    Wow bro you say your fast I’ve seen glaciers move quicker than him

    ato27309 Report

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    #42

    You really look like a Picasso painting

    lenore.dove1 Report

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    #43

    "come on smile, you know i like the colour yellow".

    the_.sally Report

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    #44

    as sharp as a marble you are

    wildkiwi007 Report

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    #45

    “You have such a rare ability to consistently arrive at conclusions that are both confidently held and refreshingly orthogonal to the available evidence.”

    hyaidarr Report

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    #46

    it must be so exciting to live within your thought process

    i_throw_boxes Report

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    #47

    you've mastered the art of adding without increasing

    derollantoniokeit Report

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