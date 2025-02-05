ADVERTISEMENT

Many years ago, the famous French playwright Pierre-Augustin Beaumarchais said: "I hasten to laugh at everything, otherwise I would have to cry!" Several centuries have passed since then, and humanity has changed a lot, but at least one thing remains the same—laughter, as it did then, supports us in difficult times.

Only, if these were just anecdotes and jokes before, their place has now been almost completely overtaken by memes. Memes surround us literally everywhere—they accompany every more or less significant event. And there are special dedicated meme pages on social media, where tens of thousands of followers enjoy related memes. Such as, for example, the Instagram page called Books I Didn't Read.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two-panel funny meme with confident black cat and sad crying white cat for mood booster.

booksididnt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
carolinejspace avatar
cj be like
cj be like
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

me too except make it 'annoying' and replace the w in witches with b

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    A woman on a train with headphones, accompanied by a funny meme text about long journeys and nostalgia.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    A funny meme with text about the medieval royalty's urge for entertainment while eating, next to a laptop.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As of today, this Instagram page has more than 2K different postings and around 277K followers and, if we believe the description, dedicates its posts to philosophical memes. That is, those that at least make you think.

    For example, to understand the meaning of one of the more popular posts on this page, you need to know the specifics of the philosophies of Marx, Hegel, Lacan, and Slavoj Zizek. On the other hand, not all the memes presented here have a very high entry threshold.
    #4

    A man in black and white photo with humorous text, showcasing one of the funny memes from a popular IG page.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Two-panel funny meme: chaotic emotional life vs. calm advising others, highlighting mood booster humor.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man speaking into a microphone with funny meme text about avoiding going out, adds humor as a mood booster.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    carolinejspace avatar
    cj be like
    cj be like
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    sometimes I step out of the house, feel the atmosphere and just decide 'nope its too peopley out today'

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    The key feature of good humor is that it should reflect certain facets of our reality, and resonate in the heart of everyone who listens to the joke or looks at the meme. For example, when I look at a picture where several unread books meet "a newcomer"—a book I just bought, I understand it perfectly. After all, I myself have a couple of books on my shelves that I haven't gotten around to reading yet...
    #7

    A funny meme about feeling inadequate when seeing a peer succeeding, with coffee being poured in the background.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Person holding a book with a humorous meme text about focusing on gym and art, shared by a dedicated IG page.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny meme of Plato's Cave with speech bubble: "chat is this real," suggesting humor and introspection.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    To create a successful meme—that is, one that at least makes people smile (we are not talking about virality now—its mechanisms are still largely unexplained), the authors of popular meme communities offer several rules. For example, this dedicated post on the United for Respect website notes three key steps:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    1. Keep it simple—the meme should be understandable (who said anything about Slavoj Zizek?...)

    2. Know your audience—use language techniques that are understandable to the people the meme is intended for.

    3. Keep it current—stay up-to-date with trends and events, because no one actually likes outdated memes.
    #10

    Funny meme collage showing psychiatrist, doctor, full shopping cart, and dental patient as signs of winning the lottery.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cartoon man wearing a shirt that reads, "I ❤️ Downloading Files I’ll Never Read," surrounded by funny meme logos.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Funny meme about breakfast with a frog beside pancakes, eggs, bacon, and coffee, captioned about quantum physics.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    However, it is quite possible to create a fairly universal meme—for this, it has to appeal to feelings that are inherent in one way or another to each of us. Or at least to most of us. And most of the memes presented on the ‘Books I Didn't Read’ Instagram page, by and large, seem quite universal. At least, it seems so to me. In the end, we didn’t include a meme about philosophers in this selection—just in case...

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Dog sitting on a seawall gazing at the ocean, with a humorous meme caption involving philosophy book. Mood booster meme.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Ice cream machine with "No Ice Cream" sign, contradicting "Anything is Possible with Ice Cream" message above, creating a funny meme.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Young girl in rain boots smiling, standing by a chalk drawing with toys on concrete, creating a funny meme moment.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In any case, we will be really glad if, while scrolling this list, you smile at least once. This world can be damn complicated and harsh sometimes—so if humor really lets us to take a break and get even a small boost of good mood, so be it. So please feel free to look at this whole selection—and smile, just smile! And who knows, maybe crack up over some of these memes as well!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Close-up of a person with text overlay, funny memes mood booster.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Child's funny drawing with blue sky and clouds, captioned "When I grow up, I want to be carried away by owls."

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Wooden signs in a forest read "Same Old Mistakes" and "Glorious New Mistakes," providing a funny mood booster.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Funny meme of a person making a disgusted face, captioned with moving on humor for a mood booster.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    carolinejspace avatar
    cj be like
    cj be like
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    every time i make that face i get in trouble, who has any substitute faces i can use

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    "Antistalking meme with funny definition to boost your mood, shared by a dedicated IG page."

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Funny meme of a snake eating itself with text, "I just gotta make it to Friday," symbolizing the struggle of the week.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Venn diagram meme with "Philosophy Professors," "Backstreet Boys," and "4-Year-Old," intersecting at "Tell Me Why." Mood booster.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    carolinejspace avatar
    cj be like
    cj be like
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    bottom: 'i want it that way' left: 'believe when i say' right: 'where do babies come from'

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Person wearing sunglasses with a meme text about being almost 40 and not fixing typos as a mood booster.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Woman holding a thesis wrapped in a blanket, with caption about #phdlife humor on a funny memes IG page.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Grumpy blue teddy bear meme from a dedicated IG page for mood-boosting laughs.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Meme showing contrast between sleeping in history class and enthusiastically researching history as a hobby.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    A humorous meme about ancestors seeing someone use GPS for familiar locations, enhancing mood.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Comic scene with blue character standing, humorous text about forgetting a source, shared by a dedicated meme Instagram page.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Person overwhelmed at a cluttered desk, illustrating a funny meme about having many browser tabs open.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Opening dozens of browser tabs keeps your browser healthy and fit. It's like lifting weights and doing cardio for your browser.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    A group photo with kids and adults, one wearing a bold Prodigy shirt, creating a humorous meme vibe for mood boosting.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Funny meme with a black-and-white missing poster saying "Missing you so much."

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Text meme about misunderstanding fall plans, humorously contrasting autumn with civilization collapse.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    A group of Squirtle labeled as unread books faces a new Squirtle labeled newly-purchased book, showcasing funny memes.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Funny meme text mimicking a resume entry: "taking it easy at home, Nov 2019 - Present, same old place."

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Person in a bathroom with text overlay on a funny meme.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Philosopher meme depicting a funny moment with an ancient figure walking away, used as a mood booster.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Excerpts from Kafka's diaries, highlighting the humorous side of writing struggles.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    A funny meme questioning the phrase "It is what it is" with a cave illustration, perfect for a mood booster.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Two ceramic pigs labeled "Pigs with no specific duties" as a funny meme for a mood booster.

    booksididnt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!