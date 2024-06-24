Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Inspector Goes Around $1.8M House And Shows Numerous Major Issues He Detected
Home & Design

Inspector Goes Around $1.8M House And Shows Numerous Major Issues He Detected

Any house with a $1.8 million price tag is expected to live up to luxurious expectations. However, this isn’t always the case, as proven by professional home inspector and TikTok user @everyones.junk.drawer.

His recent post unraveled major flaws in what appears to be a lovely, newly built home. Close scrutiny revealed flimsily installed ovens, wiggly staircase railings, and bathroom doors that won’t close. 

If you’ve been dreaming about a fancy house for you and your family, let this short piece be your much-needed reality check.

Expensive homes are expected to exude luxury all the way through

Image credits: Curtis Adams (not the actual image)

This professional home inspector revealed design and construction flaws in a newly constructed house

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Image credits: everyones.junk.drawer

Here’s the full video 

@everyones.junk.drawer another day, another new house that had a new set of problems. #newconstruction #house #inspection #singinginspector #thatnewhouse #construction #quality #craftsmanship #attention #to #details #well #thought #out #movingalong #downwardspiral #joy #live #laugh #love ♬ original sound – 🇵🇸 Inspector Guy

New and existing homes will always have their fair share of issues

No house will be free of problems, according to Ink Michigan Realty broker Ryan Milo. And if you spot them after closing the deal, they become your responsibility. 

“What I tell buyers at the time of signing a contract is that after they get the keys, the house is theirs, and things will happen,” he told US News Real Estate

“For example, your hot water heater breaks down three days after you move in. … ‘It’s your hot water heater,’ I tell them. This may sound harsh, but spelling this out before closing avoids a lot of headaches later.”

Milo mentioned the tedious task of proving that the seller’s failure to disclose the problems was intentional. As he advises, taking legal action should be considered carefully. 

“Buyers should outweigh the costs and time with their attorneys to see if there would be a favorable outcome or not.”

There is a proper way of dealing with a new house’s defects 

Before calling an attorney, Milo advises checking for a home warranty first. It may not cover the entire cost, but it can save the buyer a lot of money on the repairs. 

“These can be paid for by the buyer or seller and typically will run for one year. There are limitations to each repair, and most homeowners will have to pay an initial fee for each claim, typically running up to one hundred dollars,” he said. 

But if you’re intent on lawyering up, you must provide solid proof. Step one involves holding all parties accountable. These may include the seller, their agent, and/or a home inspector. 

Next, you must prove five things: the problem occurred before closing the deal, it was an apparent defect, the seller lied or failed to disclose the issue, the problems led to financial damages, and you relied on the nondisclosure agreement. 

Finally, you must consider the statute of limitations. Typically, buyers must file the suit within two to ten years from the date of the alleged infraction. 

But prevention is always better. Fortunately, we have people like our TikTok poster for today to remind us about the importance of scrutinizing a home before purchasing. 

Everyone in the comments agreed on the terrible state the house was in, considering its price

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

p-a-golden avatar
Patti
Patti
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ummmm there are some issues ( water in the shower not draining properly & light switch in the kitchen) but some of the things are just aesthetics. Not a big enough deal to be posted on boredom panda

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ajaden avatar
Amelia Jade
Amelia Jade
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cracked flooring, wobbly stove, wobbly banister--those aren't just aesthetics. Those are safety issues. And if I'm spending 1.8 mil on a new build, I expect better quality than that.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
