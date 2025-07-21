Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She’s Trans-Italian”: SIL Insists On Using Italian Slurs, Biologist Says She’s Not Italian
Three friends enjoying a lively dinner while sharing laughs, illustrating inlaws day and heritage information discussion.
Family, Relationships

“She’s Trans-Italian”: SIL Insists On Using Italian Slurs, Biologist Says She’s Not Italian

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A person’s cultural and genetic heritage is often very meaningful to them. It holds stories and ties to their ancestors, and also explains many aspects of their family. That’s why people put a lot of effort into finding out their roots and upholding the values associated with them.

One family who strongly believed that they were Italian got a huge shock when their in-law revealed the results of the DNA test her husband took. In that moment, their entire perception of who they were shifted, and they got very mad at her.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    People who make assumptions about their genetic heritage may be shocked to learn exactly which sources their DNA comes from

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that her in-laws always believed that they were Italian and that that dictated their food, personality, jokes, and even slurs 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When her husband did a DNA test, he found out that there was only 0.7% Italian heritage in his bloodline, and that it was mainly a mix of German and Spanish 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Louis Hansel / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The couple revealed this shocking news to the man’s grandparents, who took it sportingly, but when the rest of the family found out, they were furious

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: bellabelleell

    The poster even had to correct her in-laws about using Italian slurs, but they refused to change and made it clear they’d always be “Italian”

    The poster shared that she always had to deal with her in-laws proclaiming how Italian they were. They let their heritage dictate their personality, choices, food, and jokes. So, the woman knew right from the start how important their cultural background was to them, which is why she was shocked when her husband took a DNA test.

    To get an insight into why the family felt the way they did, Bored Panda reached out to Amy Johnson Crow. She is the founder and lead educator at Generations Connection and is the host of the channel, ‘Genealogy with Amy Johnson Crow.’ She is the author of ‘31 Days to Better Genealogy’ and the creator of the ‘52 Ancestors in 52 Weeks’ writing challenge. 

    We asked Amy why people place so much importance on their genetic heritage. She said, “I think people confuse [it] with cultural heritage. I don’t know the specifics of this family, but there are instances where you could have a couple of generations in one country and your family ‘identifies’ with that heritage.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “However, the genetics are looking back 1,000 years. Just being in a country for a couple of generations doesn’t give much opportunity for that DNA to get into the family. Even when the genetics do match where a family is from, I think the appeal of DNA tests points to the human condition of wanting to connect.”

    “The DNA companies have made it look like all you have to do is give some spit and, poof, instant heritage. It misses the nuance of the realities of migration and what that DNA test is really showing,” she added. Therefore, it seems like the family might have misunderstood their grandparents’ background and ran with the idea of being Italian, just a bit too much.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s husband told his grandparents the truth about their heritage, and they took the news well. However, he was afraid of telling the rest of the family. Eventually, at a joint meal, they told everyone the news. Nobody could believe that they weren’t Italian, and they immediately began getting defensive.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since the OP worked as a biologist, she tried to clear everyone’s doubts, but they still couldn’t accept the fact. The family also kept making Italian jokes and dropping slurs without thinking. It seems like the DNA revelation really rattled them and affected the way they perceived themselves, which is why it was so hard to accept.

    We asked Amy whether it was right for the OP to reveal the information about the family DNA. She said, “Obviously, I don’t know the dynamics of this family, but it sounds like she gave the information at a good time, and even explained that siblings’ results can vary.”

    “The ethnicity estimates from any company are the least useful and least reliable/accurate part of the test. If the family truly wanted to know their heritage, they really should look at the paper trail: that would tell them not only their origins, but also the stories of their ancestors. You won’t get that from just a DNA test,” she added.

    When people believe in something for such a long time, the truth might be a hard pill to swallow. It’s good that the woman let them know about their heritage, but it’s not her responsibility to get them to accept the fact. Hopefully, they come to terms with what their real bloodline is and embrace it just as they did when they thought they were Italian. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Do you think the woman was right to reveal such a secret? Let us know your thoughts down below.

    Netizens sided with the woman and felt that her in-laws needed a reality check

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    3

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For my ancestry, here's the long answer: "Well, borders change, people move around, records get lost, and I would have to do a DNA test." For a short answer, "I'm not sure." If someone tries to guess: "That's possible". So yes, Hittite and Dorset culture are possible.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Claiming personality of physical traits because you think someone in your ancestry was from a specific place is in general abnoxious. However, I also think the obsession on DNA is also disturbing. Say the grandparents in this post were born in Italy. Their parents were born and lived their their whole lives, but the generation before had migrated from what would become Germany. Poster is basically saying that because they do not share a piece of DNA with other people clustered in what is considered Italy, they are not allowed to be considered part that culture, even though generations of their family could have lived in Italy

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel a small personal measure of that. I'm white af, but I was adopted at birth into a Hispanic family of Mexican-Americans. I was raised immersed in Hispanic culture. I learned Spanish and English simultaneously. I had a friggin Quinceañera! XD But I'm not Hispanic, I'm white. (I think my DNA test said primarily Irish/Scottish/generic European mutt.) I don't pretend I'm a Mexican, per se, but culturally, I sort of "identify" as a Hispanic person, if that makes any sense. And when I was in my 20s, I had a friend who had been adopted at birth from Vietnam and had been raised in America. He hated to be called "Vietnamese". He would say "No, I'm an American." Genetically speaking, he was Vietnamese (he wasn't denying that aspect.) But he felt he was American; that his identity did NOT just derive from his DNA/ethnicity. In OP's case, her SIL is being weird, but I do agree with you - DNA isn't everything and people can be raised in a country/culture that isn't "genetically" theirs.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For my ancestry, here's the long answer: "Well, borders change, people move around, records get lost, and I would have to do a DNA test." For a short answer, "I'm not sure." If someone tries to guess: "That's possible". So yes, Hittite and Dorset culture are possible.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Claiming personality of physical traits because you think someone in your ancestry was from a specific place is in general abnoxious. However, I also think the obsession on DNA is also disturbing. Say the grandparents in this post were born in Italy. Their parents were born and lived their their whole lives, but the generation before had migrated from what would become Germany. Poster is basically saying that because they do not share a piece of DNA with other people clustered in what is considered Italy, they are not allowed to be considered part that culture, even though generations of their family could have lived in Italy

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel a small personal measure of that. I'm white af, but I was adopted at birth into a Hispanic family of Mexican-Americans. I was raised immersed in Hispanic culture. I learned Spanish and English simultaneously. I had a friggin Quinceañera! XD But I'm not Hispanic, I'm white. (I think my DNA test said primarily Irish/Scottish/generic European mutt.) I don't pretend I'm a Mexican, per se, but culturally, I sort of "identify" as a Hispanic person, if that makes any sense. And when I was in my 20s, I had a friend who had been adopted at birth from Vietnam and had been raised in America. He hated to be called "Vietnamese". He would say "No, I'm an American." Genetically speaking, he was Vietnamese (he wasn't denying that aspect.) But he felt he was American; that his identity did NOT just derive from his DNA/ethnicity. In OP's case, her SIL is being weird, but I do agree with you - DNA isn't everything and people can be raised in a country/culture that isn't "genetically" theirs.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT