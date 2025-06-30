ADVERTISEMENT

Many have noticed that tipping culture in the US is spiraling out of control. Businesses that were previously free of gratuity, like fast food restaurants and even funeral homes, are now asking for one. What was once a practice of thanking servers for exceptional service has now turned into a peculiar cash grab.Outraged by the tipping culture, many people shared their unpleasant experiences with it. To find the situations in which customers felt stunned and ripped off by requests for gratuity, all you have to do is scroll down.

#1

This Restaurant Covered Up The "No Tip" Option With A Sticker To Force Tipping

Payment terminal keypad with small receipts labeled tip and thank you highlighting ridiculous tipping culture issues.

reddit_Lemur Report

RELATED:
    #2

    The Waiter Charging Me $87 For What Should Have Been A $7 Tip Despite Me Writing The Total At The Bottom ($45.23)

    Screenshot showing a 227% tip on a restaurant bill, illustrating how ridiculous tipping culture has gotten.

    thetownslore Report

    charlottecottrell avatar
    Nannychachi
    Nannychachi
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Well, that's just outright theft and I'd be taking $80 out of someone's hide.

    #3

    What Is Going On

    Reddit post showing frustration over tipping culture at a funeral home, highlighting the ridiculousness of tipping expectations.

    All_good_things__ Report

    Even though Americans are tipping a larger amount of money to a wider range of service providers than anywhere in the world, more than two-thirds are dissatisfied with the current gratuity system. Call it ‘tipflation,’ ‘tip fatigue,’ or ‘tip creep,’ most people in the US are uncomfortable with tipping culture getting out of control. 

    In other countries, tipping remains a gesture of appreciation, but in the US, it has almost become obligatory. Mostly due to workers, especially in the service industry, not being paid a fair and livable wage. In some jobs, employers get away with paying their employees as little as $2.13 an hour because they’re considered tipped employees.

    #4

    These Tip Options

    Tipping culture shown with custom tip percentages and playful labels highlighting how ridiculous it has become.

    elusiveanswers Report

    #5

    It Finally Happened. I Was Prompted To Tip At The Airport Self-Checkout Station

    Self-checkout screen showing tipping options with a bottle and wrap, highlighting ridiculous tipping culture trends.

    _seaweed_ Report

    #6

    This Sign At The Register Made Me Double Take (And Side Eye The Owners)

    Handwritten sign on white paper stating cashiers are paid with the tips, highlighting tipping culture issues.

    cmg_profesh Report

    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Cashiers should be paid proper wages

    “Traditionally, tipping was originally an act of appreciation, completely voluntary, not an obligation or expectation. Today, it has become quite the contrary,” agreed finance expert Mafe Aclado from Coupon Snake in a previous interview with Bored Panda. 

    “However, in my honest opinion, I don't believe this change is solely because servers have all of a sudden become entitled because they expect to be tipped a standard 20% or more," she said.

    "Besides the fact that tipping has today become a societal norm, two other reasons the tipping culture has gotten so out of hand are inflation/high cost of living; for most servers, income doesn't go up with inflation, so they are forced to depend on the tips they receive in order to make up the difference from their income. Another reason for this is social influence; people feel tipping is a necessity, and they feel guilty for not doing it."
    #7

    I Turned Around And Left

    Whiteboard sign humorously explaining tipping culture by clarifying tipping is for good service, not a city in China.

    jocrow1996 Report

    #8

    30% Is So So?

    Digital tipping screen showing outrageous 100% tip request, highlighting how ridiculous tipping culture has gotten.

    PicturesFoIder Report

    #9

    No, I Will Not Be Adding A Tip. I’m Buying Something Online

    Tip screen showing preset and custom options highlighting how ridiculous tipping culture has gotten in modern transactions

    GothicMomLife Report

    Meanwhile, finance expert Michael Ashley from Richiest previously told Bored Panda that tipping culture in the US might have gotten out of hand largely because it has become a way for businesses to dodge paying fair wages. 

    “Employers can legally pay workers as little as $2.13 an hour, expecting tips to cover the rest. This puts the burden on customers to make sure workers earn a livable wage, which isn’t fair to either party.

    Over time, tipping has become more expected across various industries, even in situations where it wasn’t traditionally common, like grocery delivery or coffee shops. It’s also tied to systemic issues like racism and sexism, which makes the problem even more complex. Ultimately, it's a way for companies to maximize profits while passing the responsibility of fair pay onto consumers.”
    #10

    Jeans Company Is Asking For A Tip For The Person Who Made The Jeans

    Clothing price tag with QR code encouraging tipping the maker, illustrating ridiculous tipping culture in photos.

    I get the idea behind it, but wouldn't it make more sense to just pay the workers a fair wage instead of asking customers for a tip?

    jempos Report

    jerryjacques avatar
    Jerry Jacques
    Jerry Jacques
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    And take the corporations profits? Stop paying these "tips" and stop buying there products. The only way to send the message.

    I Was Buying My Homecoming Tickets And The Website Asked For A Tip

    Homecoming dance ticket selection screen showing tipping option and highlighting ridiculous tipping culture.

    DisembodiedOats Report

    #12

    Just In Case You Were Thinking Of Tipping Less... Think Again

    Sign displaying tipping culture with automatic 18% gratuity for large groups and late-night checks.

    MaxQ50 Report

    If tipping culture continues to worsen, Aclado believes that the financial burden and dissatisfaction that customers and employees are already experiencing will keep increasing.

    “The fact is, we live in an economy where money is tight, and the truth is that it is only a matter of time before today's excessive tipping pressure becomes unbearable for customers, causing them to withdraw their patronage, and this would affect businesses' profits and their ability to increase employee wages.”
    #13

    When "Optional" Tips Become Mandatory. Imagine Needing To Pay Extra To Receive Bad Service

    Sign at a restaurant demanding a minimum 25% tip, highlighting the ridiculous tipping culture in today’s service industry.

    MaxQ50 Report

    noman_2 avatar
    No Man
    No Man
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Don't run a restaurant if you can't afford to pay your employees without extorting your customers

    #14

    My FedEx Driver Asking For Tips. I’ve Never Seen This Before

    QR codes for tipping delivery driver via Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App, highlighting ridiculous tipping culture today.

    reddit.com Report

    #15

    Why Tho

    Tablet screen displaying tipping options with mandatory tip percentages, highlighting ridiculous tipping culture pressures.

    Gravantus Report

    Ashley also shared a similar opinion. “If tipping culture continues to escalate, it’s going to lead to greater inequity for both employees and customers. Workers will be increasingly dependent on the whims of customers to make a decent living, which is incredibly unstable and unfair. This could exacerbate stress and burnout among workers, especially in service industries. 

    Customers might also start feeling more resentful as they’re expected to tip for more and more services, potentially leading to a backlash against tipping altogether. If we don’t address the root issues like the sub-minimum wage where both employees and customers will suffer, we'll continue to see growing economic disparity.”

    #16

    As A Driver Who Very Likely Gets Paid Less Than The Employees At This Restaurant I'm A Bit Confused Why They Think This Is Alright

    Uber Eats delivery pickup sign asking drivers to tip instore coworkers, highlighting the ridiculous tipping culture issue.

    Sigman_S Report

    mattblakeley avatar
    Matt Blakeley
    Matt Blakeley
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Yeah, that's not going to happen. Nor are they in any way coworkers.

    #17

    What Happened To Honesty And Transparency?

    Restaurant receipt showing a 5% living wage fee and 20% gratuity, highlighting how ridiculous tipping culture has gotten.

    ignacio_hermosilla Report

    #18

    Chipotle App Asking Me To Tip Workers For A Pickup Order. How About You Pay Your Employees More Money Instead Of Trying To Get Your Customers To Do It For You

    Mobile app screen showing tipping options for pickup order totaling $21.65, highlighting ridiculous tipping culture.

    I_cut_my_own_jib Report

    jerryjacques avatar
    Jerry Jacques
    Jerry Jacques
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Show some love to the costumer and pay "the team" a pay that that are willing to really work for.

    “You can always decide to tip a little more or less based on your financial situation and your appreciation for the service provided. The thought still counts the most.”
    #19

    Booking Site Wants A Tip

    Screenshot of hotel booking prompt asking to leave a $1 tip for saving $10.65, highlighting ridiculous tipping culture.

    daphnemoonpie Report

    The Suggested 20% Tip Is Actually 72.6%

    Interactive tipping screen showing a $19 check with tipping options up to 25 percent, highlighting tipping culture issues.

    Wonderful_Wade Report

    #21

    Went Waaaay Over Budget For About 10 Hours Of Power Washing Only To Find A Tip Was Mandatory

    Tipping culture shown with enforced minimum tip amounts and high percentage tip options on an $1800 invoice.

    Michigantodd Report

    bretsander avatar
    Bret Sander
    Bret Sander
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Cancel then demand a written bill for the exact amount of labor.

    That said, there are situations where tipping isn’t obligatory, says etiquette expert Diane Gottsman. “There are some industries where you’ll want to tip, but there’s other industries that if you’d like to tip, by all means go ahead, but it’s not necessary,” she says. Like, for example, a fast food restaurant, a coffee shop, or other quick-service places where customers might be presented with a tablet screen. 

    #22

    Stop Trying To Make Tipping A Thing

    Notification from a delivery app showing a prompt about tipping riders, illustrating ridiculous tipping culture trends.

    iamjodaho Report

    charlottecottrell avatar
    Nannychachi
    Nannychachi
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Thanks. I'll just be part of the 95% who aren't tipping.

    #23

    Tipping Culture Is Getting Out Of Hand

    Empty Chipotle bowl with a handwritten note demanding a tip to avoid getting fired, highlighting tipping culture issues.

    TaraBull808 Report

    #24

    This Is Getting Ridiculous, I Have Been Noticing This Trend Too

    Tip screen showing 20% as the lowest option, highlighting the ridiculous tipping culture and rising tipping expectations.

    StoolMintzy Report

    cl_4 avatar
    C L
    C L
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Snymore they are trying to make 30% the lowest option!

    #25

    This Tip Prompt At A Taco Bell

    Sign at counter with QR codes for tipping via Cashapp and Venmo, highlighting ridiculous tipping culture in restaurants.

    Dylan_Gio Report

    #26

    Translation: Pay Our Employees For Us

    Pizza box with a delivery reminder urging customers to tip drivers, highlighting the ridiculous tipping culture trends.

    jbm91 Report

    #27

    “Pay With Kidney”

    Tipping options for American healthcare showing exaggerated tip percentages highlighting ridiculous tipping culture.

    0xgaut Report

    To prevent the tipping culture from overall worsening, Ashley believes that we need to push for the abolition of the sub-minimum wage so all workers are guaranteed a fair wage without relying on tips.

    “Some businesses have already started experimenting with tip-free models, where they pay their employees higher wages and incorporate that into their pricing,” he notes. “This approach can work if it’s done thoughtfully, with transparency about pricing so customers understand where their money is going. Also, raising awareness about the origins and implications of tipping can help shift public opinion and encourage more people to support these kinds of changes.”
    #28

    The No To Tips Button Has Been Aggressively Worn Down On This Pub’s Card Machine

    Payment terminal screen asking to add gratuity on a bill, highlighting ridiculous tipping culture issues.

    the_con Report

    #29

    Olive Garden’s Table Kiosk Blatantly Shows The Wrong Tip Amount So You Tip Twice As Much

    Digital payment screen showing a confusing tipping interface with multiple percentage options highlighting tipping culture issues.

    definitelyTonyStark Report

    mattblakeley avatar
    Matt Blakeley
    Matt Blakeley
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    That is fraud. People need to start giving these pictures to the authorities, not to Reddit.

    #30

    Receptionist At My Doctor's Office Has QR Codes For Venmo And Cashapp Tips

    QR code tip payment sign showing Venmo and Cash App options highlighting ridiculous tipping culture trends

    bossmanmoving Report

    #31

    Had To Ask For A Second Bill Because The Restaurant Added A Tip To The First Without Asking Me… In The UK Too

    Two restaurant receipts showing an added optional service charge, illustrating ridiculous tipping culture issues.

    Commanduf Report

    #32

    So Sick Of This

    Screen showing $11.50 tip added to motivate delivery Dasher, highlighting the impact of tipping culture.

    ChiefTestPilot87 Report

    #33

    Just Moved To The UK. Do You Usually Tip National Express Drivers?

    A sign on a vehicle window encouraging passengers to tip their driver, highlighting tipping culture frustrations.

    mooonradio Report

    #34

    Why Is Tipping Frowned Upon But Charging Extra On Weekends Isn’t?

    Handwritten note on wooden table explaining weekend surcharge for staff wages, highlighting ridiculous tipping culture.

    kasenyee Report

    #35

    Just Booked A Flight Using The Hopper App. Who Am I Tipping?

    App screen with tipping options showing $1, $5, and $9 to power predictions, highlighting ridiculous tipping culture.

    caseytatumsings Report

    #36

    Required Tipping

    Receipt showing an 18% gratuity plus suggested additional tips, highlighting the extremes of tipping culture today.

    Why in the world do we allow places to dictate that we tip? I might understand gratuity for a large group, but 18% gratuity automatically for a table of 2 who order 2 drinks and a pre-made cinnamon roll... makes me want to shout throw my hands up and shout. Requiring a tip is one thing, but I have seen an increasing number of places require 20+% tip... that's not a tip anymore. Maybe I'm missing something and can deny paying the pre added gratuity? I think the tea party started our country over this very thing no?

    Not-An-Insider Report

    #37

    Payment Machine Wanted To Argue With Me After Selecting $0.00 For A Tip At A Cafe Counter

    Payment terminal screen showing message asking to confirm no tip selected, highlighting tipping culture issues.

    This happened today (November 8, 2024) at a cafe in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
    Is this the point that things have gotten to?!

    thcandbourbon Report

    #38

    Tipping Culture Is Getting Out Of Hand

    Digital tipping screen showing high voluntary tip options highlighting how ridiculous tipping culture has gotten

    PastelitoDeGuyaba Report

    #39

    Am I Supposed To Feel Like A Cheap Human Being For "Only" Tipping 25% Now?

    Receipt showing tipping options with 25%, 30%, and 35% tips, illustrating the ridiculous tipping culture trend.

    West_Rush_5684 Report

    #40

    Restaurant Starts Their Suggested Tip Amounts At 30%

    Receipt showing tipping options with 30%, 40%, and 50% amounts highlighting ridiculous tipping culture.

    PrimaryThis9900 Report

    #41

    “Creating Happy People Fee”

    Menu note explaining an 18% service fee added to support staff, highlighting the ridiculous tipping culture.

    Just had an infuriating experience at a new place my husband and I tried. Ordered our meals, and as we were about to order dessert, we noticed this “Creating Happy People” fee. 18 freaking per cent? Are you serious? Granted, we should’ve read the menu thoroughly before ordering, but still. And to have the audacity to still encourage additional tips? Ridiculous! Left without ordering dessert and, of course, NO additional tip. Never again.

    DoughnutLiving5296 Report

    #42

    Did You Buy Out The Entire Menu 70 Different Times? How Did You Even Do This

    Payment screen showing an outrageously high tipping amount highlighting the ridiculous tipping culture today.

    bearsockz Report

    #43

    Fully Self Service Bar Has A Automatic Tip At Checkout

    Sign at express checkout box showing automatic 18% gratuity added, illustrating how ridiculous tipping culture has gotten.

    The only interaction I had with a worker was at the start, where I got an in store card linked to my credit card which kept track of my tab. When I was leaving there was no worker and the only the option was to drop the card off which has a tip included. This place also does not serve food and no one comes to check on you. I even joked to my friend earlier that the best part about this place was not having to tip… before I had to return the card.

    bossmanmoving Report

    #44

    Probably The Worst Tipping Place I’ve Come Across

    Tip jars showing mandatory 18% and 20% tipping for faster checkout, highlighting ridiculous tipping culture expectations.

    There is a pizza and taphouse type place near work. You order the pizza at the counter, they call your number and you come pick it up. When you use your card to pay, it defaults to a 25% tip, and to change it or get rid of it, I literally had to ask for help navigating the menu. Then if you want beer, they hand you one glass, and a card that card is used to keep track of your tab, and they link the card to your credit card. When you want a beer, you walk up to the wall of taps, you put your card near the reader and then pour your own beer.

    These drop boxes say “for faster checkout” but if you try and check out at the counter, they tell you no and that you have to choose one of those boxes.

    So to recap, a place you go to the counter, order your food, they then call your number and you grab your own food and sides. You pour your own beer, and you’re expected to clean up your table at the end.

    The food is good, but the expectation of tipping here is horrendous especially when you do it all yourself, even cleaning up after yourself.

    Nuggy-D Report

    Why Is Tipping Out Of Control In The US?

    Online payment screen showing tipping options with a $12,000 tip amount highlighting ridiculous tipping culture.

    We are having the siding of our house replaced. Total bill is about $40k, and it is paid in installments. Today, I paid one and noticed a new tipping "feature" on the payment site. What is this? ETA: For those suggesting to click "none": Obviously I know that is an option but the mildly infuriating aspect is the idea that it is even present for this type of service. Another ETA: Thanks to everybody commenting. My personal favorite is when the comment disregards the ETA. (/s for those folks).

    spuldup Report

