45 Photos Showing How Ridiculous Tipping Culture Has Gotten
Many have noticed that tipping culture in the US is spiraling out of control. Businesses that were previously free of gratuity, like fast food restaurants and even funeral homes, are now asking for one. What was once a practice of thanking servers for exceptional service has now turned into a peculiar cash grab.Outraged by the tipping culture, many people shared their unpleasant experiences with it. To find the situations in which customers felt stunned and ripped off by requests for gratuity, all you have to do is scroll down.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Restaurant Covered Up The "No Tip" Option With A Sticker To Force Tipping
The Waiter Charging Me $87 For What Should Have Been A $7 Tip Despite Me Writing The Total At The Bottom ($45.23)
Well, that's just outright theft and I'd be taking $80 out of someone's hide.
What Is Going On
Even though Americans are tipping a larger amount of money to a wider range of service providers than anywhere in the world, more than two-thirds are dissatisfied with the current gratuity system. Call it ‘tipflation,’ ‘tip fatigue,’ or ‘tip creep,’ most people in the US are uncomfortable with tipping culture getting out of control.
In other countries, tipping remains a gesture of appreciation, but in the US, it has almost become obligatory. Mostly due to workers, especially in the service industry, not being paid a fair and livable wage. In some jobs, employers get away with paying their employees as little as $2.13 an hour because they’re considered tipped employees.
It Finally Happened. I Was Prompted To Tip At The Airport Self-Checkout Station
This Sign At The Register Made Me Double Take (And Side Eye The Owners)
“Traditionally, tipping was originally an act of appreciation, completely voluntary, not an obligation or expectation. Today, it has become quite the contrary,” agreed finance expert Mafe Aclado from Coupon Snake in a previous interview with Bored Panda.
“However, in my honest opinion, I don't believe this change is solely because servers have all of a sudden become entitled because they expect to be tipped a standard 20% or more," she said.
"Besides the fact that tipping has today become a societal norm, two other reasons the tipping culture has gotten so out of hand are inflation/high cost of living; for most servers, income doesn't go up with inflation, so they are forced to depend on the tips they receive in order to make up the difference from their income. Another reason for this is social influence; people feel tipping is a necessity, and they feel guilty for not doing it."
I Turned Around And Left
30% Is So So?
No, I Will Not Be Adding A Tip. I’m Buying Something Online
Meanwhile, finance expert Michael Ashley from Richiest previously told Bored Panda that tipping culture in the US might have gotten out of hand largely because it has become a way for businesses to dodge paying fair wages.
“Employers can legally pay workers as little as $2.13 an hour, expecting tips to cover the rest. This puts the burden on customers to make sure workers earn a livable wage, which isn’t fair to either party.
Over time, tipping has become more expected across various industries, even in situations where it wasn’t traditionally common, like grocery delivery or coffee shops. It’s also tied to systemic issues like racism and sexism, which makes the problem even more complex. Ultimately, it's a way for companies to maximize profits while passing the responsibility of fair pay onto consumers.”
Jeans Company Is Asking For A Tip For The Person Who Made The Jeans
I get the idea behind it, but wouldn't it make more sense to just pay the workers a fair wage instead of asking customers for a tip?
And take the corporations profits? Stop paying these "tips" and stop buying there products. The only way to send the message.
I Was Buying My Homecoming Tickets And The Website Asked For A Tip
Just In Case You Were Thinking Of Tipping Less... Think Again
If tipping culture continues to worsen, Aclado believes that the financial burden and dissatisfaction that customers and employees are already experiencing will keep increasing.
“The fact is, we live in an economy where money is tight, and the truth is that it is only a matter of time before today's excessive tipping pressure becomes unbearable for customers, causing them to withdraw their patronage, and this would affect businesses' profits and their ability to increase employee wages.”
When "Optional" Tips Become Mandatory. Imagine Needing To Pay Extra To Receive Bad Service
My FedEx Driver Asking For Tips. I’ve Never Seen This Before
Why Tho
Ashley also shared a similar opinion. “If tipping culture continues to escalate, it’s going to lead to greater inequity for both employees and customers. Workers will be increasingly dependent on the whims of customers to make a decent living, which is incredibly unstable and unfair. This could exacerbate stress and burnout among workers, especially in service industries.
Customers might also start feeling more resentful as they’re expected to tip for more and more services, potentially leading to a backlash against tipping altogether. If we don’t address the root issues like the sub-minimum wage where both employees and customers will suffer, we'll continue to see growing economic disparity.”
As A Driver Who Very Likely Gets Paid Less Than The Employees At This Restaurant I'm A Bit Confused Why They Think This Is Alright
Yeah, that's not going to happen. Nor are they in any way coworkers.
What Happened To Honesty And Transparency?
Chipotle App Asking Me To Tip Workers For A Pickup Order. How About You Pay Your Employees More Money Instead Of Trying To Get Your Customers To Do It For You
Show some love to the costumer and pay "the team" a pay that that are willing to really work for.
So the question is, how should people who feel uncomfortable with over-the-top tipping culture or can’t afford it behave when faced with requests for gratuity? Well, Vincent Birardi, a CFP and wealth advisor at Halbert Hargrove, suggests giving as much as you can to those employees who are dependent on their tips to earn a livable wage, such as servers, bartenders, hotel bellhops, valet drivers, and more.
“You can always decide to tip a little more or less based on your financial situation and your appreciation for the service provided. The thought still counts the most.”
Booking Site Wants A Tip
The Suggested 20% Tip Is Actually 72.6%
Went Waaaay Over Budget For About 10 Hours Of Power Washing Only To Find A Tip Was Mandatory
Cancel then demand a written bill for the exact amount of labor.
That said, there are situations where tipping isn’t obligatory, says etiquette expert Diane Gottsman. “There are some industries where you’ll want to tip, but there’s other industries that if you’d like to tip, by all means go ahead, but it’s not necessary,” she says. Like, for example, a fast food restaurant, a coffee shop, or other quick-service places where customers might be presented with a tablet screen.
Stop Trying To Make Tipping A Thing
Tipping Culture Is Getting Out Of Hand
This Is Getting Ridiculous, I Have Been Noticing This Trend Too
In general, people have to rely on their common sense for these things, says Gottsman. “If you experienced great service from this person, if there’s a connection between [you and] them, they’re smiling, they’re friendly, and you feel the urge to tip, by all means do so,” she advises. “I never want to discourage a tip, but if you have a six-second exchange—you ask for a cup of coffee, they turn around, pour it from the spout, and hand it to you— that is discretionary.”
This Tip Prompt At A Taco Bell
Translation: Pay Our Employees For Us
“Pay With Kidney”
To prevent the tipping culture from overall worsening, Ashley believes that we need to push for the abolition of the sub-minimum wage so all workers are guaranteed a fair wage without relying on tips.
“Some businesses have already started experimenting with tip-free models, where they pay their employees higher wages and incorporate that into their pricing,” he notes. “This approach can work if it’s done thoughtfully, with transparency about pricing so customers understand where their money is going. Also, raising awareness about the origins and implications of tipping can help shift public opinion and encourage more people to support these kinds of changes.”
The No To Tips Button Has Been Aggressively Worn Down On This Pub’s Card Machine
Olive Garden’s Table Kiosk Blatantly Shows The Wrong Tip Amount So You Tip Twice As Much
That is fraud. People need to start giving these pictures to the authorities, not to Reddit.
Receptionist At My Doctor's Office Has QR Codes For Venmo And Cashapp Tips
Had To Ask For A Second Bill Because The Restaurant Added A Tip To The First Without Asking Me… In The UK Too
So Sick Of This
Just Moved To The UK. Do You Usually Tip National Express Drivers?
Why Is Tipping Frowned Upon But Charging Extra On Weekends Isn’t?
Just Booked A Flight Using The Hopper App. Who Am I Tipping?
Required Tipping
Why in the world do we allow places to dictate that we tip? I might understand gratuity for a large group, but 18% gratuity automatically for a table of 2 who order 2 drinks and a pre-made cinnamon roll... makes me want to shout throw my hands up and shout. Requiring a tip is one thing, but I have seen an increasing number of places require 20+% tip... that's not a tip anymore. Maybe I'm missing something and can deny paying the pre added gratuity? I think the tea party started our country over this very thing no?
Payment Machine Wanted To Argue With Me After Selecting $0.00 For A Tip At A Cafe Counter
This happened today (November 8, 2024) at a cafe in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Is this the point that things have gotten to?!
Tipping Culture Is Getting Out Of Hand
Am I Supposed To Feel Like A Cheap Human Being For "Only" Tipping 25% Now?
Restaurant Starts Their Suggested Tip Amounts At 30%
“Creating Happy People Fee”
Just had an infuriating experience at a new place my husband and I tried. Ordered our meals, and as we were about to order dessert, we noticed this “Creating Happy People” fee. 18 freaking per cent? Are you serious? Granted, we should’ve read the menu thoroughly before ordering, but still. And to have the audacity to still encourage additional tips? Ridiculous! Left without ordering dessert and, of course, NO additional tip. Never again.
Did You Buy Out The Entire Menu 70 Different Times? How Did You Even Do This
Fully Self Service Bar Has A Automatic Tip At Checkout
The only interaction I had with a worker was at the start, where I got an in store card linked to my credit card which kept track of my tab. When I was leaving there was no worker and the only the option was to drop the card off which has a tip included. This place also does not serve food and no one comes to check on you. I even joked to my friend earlier that the best part about this place was not having to tip… before I had to return the card.
Probably The Worst Tipping Place I’ve Come Across
There is a pizza and taphouse type place near work. You order the pizza at the counter, they call your number and you come pick it up. When you use your card to pay, it defaults to a 25% tip, and to change it or get rid of it, I literally had to ask for help navigating the menu. Then if you want beer, they hand you one glass, and a card that card is used to keep track of your tab, and they link the card to your credit card. When you want a beer, you walk up to the wall of taps, you put your card near the reader and then pour your own beer.
These drop boxes say “for faster checkout” but if you try and check out at the counter, they tell you no and that you have to choose one of those boxes.
So to recap, a place you go to the counter, order your food, they then call your number and you grab your own food and sides. You pour your own beer, and you’re expected to clean up your table at the end.
The food is good, but the expectation of tipping here is horrendous especially when you do it all yourself, even cleaning up after yourself.
Why Is Tipping Out Of Control In The US?
We are having the siding of our house replaced. Total bill is about $40k, and it is paid in installments. Today, I paid one and noticed a new tipping "feature" on the payment site. What is this? ETA: For those suggesting to click "none": Obviously I know that is an option but the mildly infuriating aspect is the idea that it is even present for this type of service. Another ETA: Thanks to everybody commenting. My personal favorite is when the comment disregards the ETA. (/s for those folks).
Would you like to tip your ATM? [10%] [20%] [30%] [Custom > 30%] [ ̶N̶o̶]
Would you like to tip your ATM? [10%] [20%] [30%] [Custom > 30%] [ ̶N̶o̶]