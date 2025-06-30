There is a pizza and taphouse type place near work. You order the pizza at the counter, they call your number and you come pick it up. When you use your card to pay, it defaults to a 25% tip, and to change it or get rid of it, I literally had to ask for help navigating the menu. Then if you want beer, they hand you one glass, and a card that card is used to keep track of your tab, and they link the card to your credit card. When you want a beer, you walk up to the wall of taps, you put your card near the reader and then pour your own beer.



These drop boxes say “for faster checkout” but if you try and check out at the counter, they tell you no and that you have to choose one of those boxes.



So to recap, a place you go to the counter, order your food, they then call your number and you grab your own food and sides. You pour your own beer, and you’re expected to clean up your table at the end.



The food is good, but the expectation of tipping here is horrendous especially when you do it all yourself, even cleaning up after yourself.

