It feels like common sense, basic decency, and politeness are in rather short supply these days. You’d expect that every person who visits other countries to experience different cultures would be at least somewhat respectful. Alas! The sad reality is that even though many travelers are considerate, nonetheless, there are still quite a few ‘adventurers’ who shock the locals with their rudeness, entitled behavior, and disregard for rules when they travel abroad.

Our team at Bored Panda has curated this list of photos showing some of the worst, most infuriating moments of tourists behaving in genuinely shameful ways. From disrespecting historical sites and memorials to damaging nature and property, it’s enough to make anyone’s blood boil. Scroll down to lose a bit of your remaining faith in humanity and to remind yourself what not to do when traveling.

#1

Tourists Engraved Their Names Into Corals

Coral reef damaged by entitled rude tourists who carved names and graffiti into the underwater marine ecosystem.

OK Divers Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
31 minutes ago

😡 the punishment: exactly the same thing on your but...

    #2

    When Tourists Get Illegally Too Close To National Park Wildlife

    A rude and entitled tourist startled by an elk in a forest, illustrating obnoxious tourist behavior in nature.

    doodlesnickers Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    Look at the state of it. Clichéd tourist look.

    #3

    Idiot Tourists

    Worn-out shoe left on a concrete ledge near water, symbolizing rude and obnoxious tourists ignoring rules.

    Tourists have started putting "love locks" on the shoes on the Danube bank, a memorial in Budapest to the thousands of people who were ex****ed on the banks of the Danube in WW2 after being told to remove their shoes.

    Twohandedfap Report

    nateb avatar
    Nate B
    Nate B
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Why would they have them remove their shoes right before executıng them??

    Tourism is a huge industry on a truly massive scale. It’s incredibly profitable, too. According to Statista, the contribution of travel and tourism to the global GDP amounted to a jaw-dropping $9.9 trillion in 2023.

    It’s estimated that this number should have reached around $11.1 trillion in 2024. This figure is predicted to rise further to $16 trillion in a decade, by the year 2034.
    #4

    Some Trashy Tourists Painted Theories On The Pantheon In Rome

    Graffiti saying aliens exist on an ancient stone wall, showing rude behavior of entitled tourists at historical sites.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    2 Days Ago With Crazy Wind At Godafoss. Told Them "Go Down, You Will Die If You Fall", Got A Side-Eye, Wind Was Strong But I Guess Instagram Is More Important

    Group of tourists posing dangerously near a railing over icy terrain, showcasing entitled and rude tourist behavior outdoors.

    EnjoyTheCold Report

    #6

    Tourists At Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada, USA

    Entitled tourists climbing and disturbing red rock formations in a desert landscape, showing rude and obnoxious behavior.

    They were caught on video toppling natural rock formations. The sandstone formations on the redstone trail were shaped over time by geological forces from 140 million-year-old dunes. These tourists will face six months in jail and $5,000 fines at a minimum.

    DisruptSQ Report

    The United States, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan are the leading travel markets based on the total contribution of travel and tourism to GDP.

    In 2023, France was the top destination globally for tourists. The country had the highest number of international tourist arrivals on planet Earth, with 100 million visitors.
    #7

    Infuriating

    Two male tourists disrespecting Maya heritage by carving initials on a 1,300-year-old temple at Tikal heritage site.

    neoduen Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited)

    There's an video of a woman who climbed up a Mayan temple that was off limits and got attacked by angry people.

    #8

    Belgian Tourist In Italy Posted A Picture Of Himself Lounging On Top Of An Ancient Column Amid The Ruins Of Pompeii, The Historical Site Where It Is Forbidden To Sit

    Tourist sitting on a historic ruin column at an ancient site, exhibiting entitled and rude tourist behavior.

    DisruptSQ Report

    #9

    This Is What You Don’t Do Folks

    Two rude tourists posing with a captured sea turtle on a beach, displaying entitled and obnoxious behavior.

    My Kailua Report

    Statista states that in 2024, the number of international tourist arrivals worldwide stood at 1.4 billion.

    Europe is the most attractive global region for international tourists, with around 750 million visitors that year, nearly half of which (300 million) visited the Southern and Mediterranean regions.
    #10

    Literally Saw Hundreds Of Tourists Like This Guy, Either Climbing Over A Gate Or Trespassing For A Picture. Don’t Be This Person

    Tourist on a private road taking photos in a snowy mountainous area, showcasing entitled and rude tourist behavior.

    whodoesntlovedogs Report

    #11

    Another Disrespectful Tourist In Japan

    Young woman in a blue dress hanging from red torii gates, an example of entitled rude and obnoxious tourists behavior outdoors.

    Gymnast felt it was okay to use a Torii Gate like playground equipment for her social media clout.

    TomarikFTW Report

    #12

    Shocked

    Sign warning tourists to respect the memorial while some tourists climb it showing rude and obnoxious behavior.

    External-Quote3263 Report

    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    It should be coated in something that causes violent diarrhea.

    Bad, thoughtless, offensive, and dangerous tourist behavior seems to be on the rise globally.

    "There are many factors that could influence this [kind of] behavior. There could be individual factors, there could be contextual factors [and] there could be group factors, if the person is traveling with a group. So, I think that the first question that we need to ask to ourselves is, okay, is this person someone that would do this type of behavior when he or she is at home?" licensed clinical psychotherapist and traveler Javier Labourt told the BBC.

    He adds that some individuals may simply not be ready for the different emotional positions required for connecting to new destinations and cultures.

    #13

    Taking Photos In A Sensitive Habitat

    Group of rude tourists ignoring sensitive habitat sign and walking through protected grassland area on a sunny day

    Fathom-k Report

    #14

    When You Try To Break The Glass That’s Shielding The Magna Carta

    Two elderly tourists ignoring museum rules while touching exhibit, displaying entitled and rude behavior at the gallery.

    reddit.com Report

    #15

    Japan Is Probably One Of The Cleanest Countries In The World Because Japanese People Take Care Of It. Ignorant Tourists Just Don't Give A D**n

    Pile of plastic bottles and trash left by entitled tourists in a forested area near a historic monument and pathway.

    ifckedupagain Report

    According to Dr. Alana Dillette, Assistant Professor of Hospitality and Tourism Management at San Diego State University, in some cases, tourists may be unaware of social norms and what is (un)acceptable in different destinations.

    "I think a lot of it is lack of knowledge and understanding of your impacts on the place that you're visiting. I think so many people travel and they're thinking about how it's going to be an experience for them, but they don't think about how their [actions are] impacting the place that they're in, because they just don't have the knowledge," she shared with the BBC.
    #16

    Farang Tourists In Thailand Caught Sunbathing In Sanam Luang (A Historic And Significant Public Square In Bangkok), In Front Of The Grand Palace

    Entitled tourists lounging on grass near historic temple complex, showing rude and obnoxious behavior in popular tourist spot.

    DisruptSQ Report

    jae_6 avatar
    Jae
    Jae
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Ridiculous. You're in beautiful Thailand, surrounded by intricate architecure and sructures, steeped in ancient history, and you're worried about catching a tan? Embarrassing.

    #17

    Stalactites That Took Thousands Of Years To Form Broken By Tourists

    Stalactites inside a dimly lit cave, with natural rock formations creating a dramatic underground scene.

    LUFOplayer Report

    #18

    Tourist Chasing Geisha To Take Photos Of Her

    Tourist taking photos in Kyoto, blocking walkways, showing rude and entitled tourist behavior in popular travel spots.

    zozalajail Report

    Meanwhile, Dr. Kirst Sedgman, from the University of Bristol, told the BBC that some bad tourist behavior comes down to so-called ‘main character energy.’

    Some people become rude and demanding when traveling abroad because they assume that other people—from the locals to the service professionals—are there to serve them.

    "It's not just that people are getting more badly behaved. It's that often when they're called out on those bad behaviors… it's much more likely now that people will [get angry]. That sense of 'don't tell me what to do' it's really strong."
    #19

    A Boy At A Museum In Haifa Today Broke A 3500 Years Old Jar

    Broken ancient pottery on the floor of a museum caused by rude and obnoxious tourists damaging exhibits.

    nitayp02 Report

    greynook76 avatar
    GREYNOOK
    GREYNOOK
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    how and why would the boy be allowed to touch or even get close to a 3500years art.

    #20

    He Removed A Divider And Let His Kids Lie Under An Art Piece. Light Art Museum Budapest

    Children and adult tourists interacting with an illuminated art installation in a dark room, showing unusual tourist behavior.

    Orcasareglorious Report

    #21

    Irish Tourists In Bologna, Italy Fined €500 Each After They Stripped Down To Their Underwear And Mounted The Neptune Fountain

    Group of rude tourists sitting and wading in a public fountain, showing entitled and obnoxious behavior in a historic setting.

    DisruptSQ Report

    There are a few potential ways to curb awful, damaging traveler behavior. For example, some governments are embracing harsher laws, introducing larger fines, and creating official guidelines for what kind of behavior is acceptable or not. That being said, this entire problem is a two-way street.
    #22

    Dear Tourists, Please Don't Do This

    Empty cups and trash left on city stone steps by rude and entitled tourists, highlighting obnoxious tourist behavior and littering.

    8bitaficionado Report

    #23

    Yellowstone Hotel - Guest Comment Regarding Bears

    Form from Yellowstone National Park Lodge with a rude tourist complaint about not seeing bears during their stay.

    "Our visit was wonderful but we never saw any bears. Please train your bears to be where guests can see them. This was an expensive trip to not get to see bears."

    3rdIQ Report

    #24

    What I Don't Like About A Weak Yen Is That It Brings In More Stupid, Noisy, Low-Life Tourists

    Entitled rude tourists swinging on subway handrails, disrupting other passengers during a crowded train ride.

    ahoy_cubism Report

    On the other side of the coin, problematic tourists have to realize that they are the issue, and they need to change their antisocial behavior. There needs to be a shift in their mindset where they recognize that traveling is a privilege, where they are essentially guests in someone else’s home.

    Naturally, this requires a bit of humility, introspection, and self-awareness, all of which can be emotionally uncomfortable. But there’s no room for personal growth without them.
    #25

    These People Used Books To “Reserve” Their Seats At The Resort And Then Just Never Showed Up

    Poolside lounge chairs reserved with towels and personal items by entitled tourists at a resort setting.

    charmcitycuddles Report

    #26

    These People Really Think Their Backpacks And Bags Give Them The Right To Keep The Seats Forever

    Crowded ferry with entitled and rude tourists occupying multiple seats and blocking space with bags and belongings.

    Caraxes130 Report

    #27

    Tourists Being Tourists

    Visitors ignoring an area closed sign near a waterfall, showing entitled and rude tourist behavior in a natural setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Which of the photos that we’ve featured here shocked you the most? What is the very worst, most disrespectful, downright entitled, and rudest tourist behavior that you’ve ever witnessed with your own eyes, dear Pandas? Have you ever called any travelers out for their antisocial behavior? What do you personally think could be done to make travelers more respectful?

    We’d love to hear your thoughts on this issue. Grab a snack or a drink and feel free to share your take in the comments, at the very bottom of this post.

    #28

    Tourist In Estes Park, Colorado, USA Gets Too Close To A Bull Elk During Rutting Season; Had Been Making A Noise To Get A Response From The Animal

    Tourist provoking elk in a field, showing entitled and rude behavior that might make your blood boil.

    DisruptSQ Report

    #29

    Typical Tourist Behaviour In Malaysia

    Littered trash and tissues under chairs showing rude and obnoxious tourists behaving disrespectfully in a public area.

    Reddit_Account2025 Report

    #30

    Quality Tourists From Abroad

    Entitled tourists with a child causing disruption in front of a historical temple with ornate architecture and gardens.

    KyleManUSMC Report

    #31

    I Raise You A Tourist In A Rental Hyundai

    Car parked across multiple spaces in a crowded parking lot showing rude and entitled tourists behavior outdoors.

    Enaud01 Report

    #32

    Why Are They Not Protecting Some Of The Ancient Statues In Louvre So People Won’t Touch Them?

    Tourist touching ancient winged statue in a museum, showcasing rude behavior of entitled tourists in popular attractions.

    Avacado-panda Report

    #33

    Tourists Climbing/Destroying Cataract Falls Just To Take Selfies Despite All The Signs Saying To Stay Off Of It

    Group of rude tourists hiking near a waterfall in a forest, showing entitled behavior in nature outdoors.

    Bunnysteww Report

    #34

    Donate Your Used Clothes By Leaving Them To Hotel/Cruise Employees

    Facebook post advising on packing tips for cruises, highlighting considerate travel behavior from grateful tourists.

    K**lashard , K**lashard Report

    #35

    North Rim, Bright Angel Trail

    Entitled tourists climbing dangerous rocks under clear blue sky ignoring safety in popular hiking spot outdoors

    In the 1st pic, a woman was directing the kids to move left. We thought they were going over any minute. The people at the bottom are there for perspective. It was about a 15 foot drop. I hid their faces as they weren't with the idiots above.

    ClareinPreskit Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    Who in their right mind would leave two kids alone at that hight for even a second

    #36

    Some People Drinking And Eating Sitting On The Floor Of The Train. They Left A Mess After That

    Entitled rude tourists sitting on subway floor surrounded by standing passengers in a crowded train car.

    Parking_Attitude_519 Report

    #37

    People Visiting Bgc

    Entitled and rude tourists leaving trash on outdoor benches and public seating areas at night and day.

    Saltybobbinsky Report

    #38

    Tourists Complete Disrespect For The Place They Save All Year To Visit

    Tourist ignoring sign and standing on protected dunes among sea oats and palm trees on a sunny day.

    chief-kief710 Report

    #39

    American Tourist Complains Restaurant In Tokyo Gave Her The Menu Item She Ordered. Doubles Down By Blaming The Restaurant For Not Having English Menus

    Entitled tourist complains about soba noodles in Japan, misunderstanding local food and language in rude online post.

    Reddituser0346 Report

    Some Tourists Who Visited The Mcleod Plantation In Charleston, South Carolina, USA Leave Bad Reviews Online, Saying Their Guided Tour Focused Too Heavily On Sl**ery

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing disappointing plantation tour experience by entitled and rude tourists.

    DisruptSQ Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    "We came for the history, and all they did was harp about the past!"

    #41

    This American Complaining On A Portuguese Hostel Review That Their Clothes Were Shrunk In The Laundry

    Entitled rude obnoxious tourists behaving badly, causing frustration and annoyance in popular travel destinations.

    PM_ME_UR_BANTER Report

    #42

    Disgusting Behavior From South American Tourists On The Tokaido Shinkansen

    Tourist lying across multiple seats indoors on a train, using a phone and blocking other passengers in crowded seating.

    Wongstah Report

    #43

    Kyoto Is Overrun By Tourists

    Tourists taking photos on a crowded street in a historic town, showcasing rude and obnoxious tourist behavior.

    wraplan Report

    #44

    Holding Drink And A Suitcase In Hands, With No Helmet In Sight

    Tourist riding scooter at night holding a large suitcase and a drink, showing entitled and rude tourist behavior.

    balilivin Report

