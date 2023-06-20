Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Employee Loses Her Faith In Humanity After She Is Fired For Not Letting Influencer Cut In Line Because Of Her Status
22points
Social Issues, Work & Money40 minutes ago

Employee Loses Her Faith In Humanity After She Is Fired For Not Letting Influencer Cut In Line Because Of Her Status

Larsas Jaseliūnas and
Monika Pašukonytė

Am I the only one who finds it funny when people with a miniscule amount of power strut around as if they’re kings, complete with red cape and ermine fur trimmings? They’ve just got that patronizing “oh, hello, peasant” attitude, even if the other person knows more and better than them.

You’ve also probably seen a lot of drama like this going on with influencers. Today’s story reflects this vibe perfectly, as a Reddit user took it online to complain about how an influencer’s entitled behavior got her unjustly fired.

More info: Reddit

Sometimes you can have a customer’s best interests in mind, but they’ll still be upset, no matter what

Image credits: wwwuppertal (not the actual photo)

This poster took it online to vent about influencers being “choosing beggars,” that is, expecting special treatment for no good reason

Image credits: u/h8naturopaths

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual photo) 

This was sparked when an influencer wanted to cut in line at her old job, but she wouldn’t let it fly

Image credits: u/h8naturopaths

As the Instagrammer had 10M followers, it led to her complaining on her account and the author’s boss fired her for letting that happen

We’ve all probably seen our fair share of influencer drama. If it’s not them playing fun “pranks” which involve directly putting someone in emotional or physical harm, they’re pushing some breakthrough product which you need to turn your whole life the right way round (read: “useless junk”).

There’s no denying that there are a whole bunch of good influencers, though, who use their platform for good, to educate people about social issues, inspiring others to do likewise and change something in their community for the better.

But as the old saying goes, “a few bad apples spoil the whole bunch.”

In today’s story, the poster shares how an influencer complained about being treated like any other customer on her social media, leading to the original poster (OP) getting fired.

Even worse is the fact that the influencer and her boss, who fired her, were shooting the messenger, as she was relaying the same thing the piercer would have told her, as it was too soon for her to get any work done on her new piercing.

Never mind that she was just upholding company policy.

The assessment of one commenter is probably not so far off the mark, with them saying that 20% of the commenters are bots, as according to a 2020 report, about 95 million accounts on Instagram are fake – about 1 out of 10.

Just in case you were wondering, according to the same report, there are 270 million fake accounts on Facebook, with 13%.

Another major accusation is that most of her followers were thirsty guys, just there for… well, you know what for.

Image credits: kevin turicious (not the actual photo) 

Speaking of these aforementioned thirst traps, you probably didn’t know that there are different types of them, from unapologetic to disingenuous, to denial thirst traps. The “thirst trap” Wikipedia article is a gold mine too, with quotes such as: “It has been argued that Instagram itself is essentially a representation of a giant thirst trap” and “During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in thirst traps.”

Anyway, let’s get back on topic. If you were to google “why are influencers…” you’d get a lot of results for things like “bad”, “annoying”, “stupid” and other things, most of which aren’t nice.

And although influencers aren’t bad by default, research has shown that social media use is associated with lower self-esteem, body dissatisfaction, and comparing yourself to others. Besides that, people may become excessively attached to influencers, forming parasocial relationships with them, as they attempt to portray that every single follower is an integral part of their community.

If you feel like you’ve become somewhat too attached to a social media personality, there are several things you can do to disengage.

According to Man of Many, you should treat it similarly to a real breakup. Limit your interaction with the person, potentially blocking them on social media, and asking your friends and family not to mention them if possible.

Also strive to replace time that you would spend online with quality time, preferably bonding with other people in real life. You may also seek therapy, if you believe that you need help dealing with your thoughts and feelings.

As OP’s story happened a year ago, she’s found employment by now in another studio, where she is much better off, as it seems from the comments. Her story collected 4.2k upvotes in about 5 days, with 216 comments. The Choosing Beggar community roasted the influencer as well as the boss who was responsible for her being fired.

Share your thoughts and stories in the comments below!

The community blasted the influencer, but even more so the boss who fired an innocent employee

Image credits: Alexander Grey (not the actual photo) 

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Larsas Jaseliūnas
Larsas Jaseliūnas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Larsas is a Bored Panda writer, finishing his New Media Language bachelor's diploma with competencies in Educology at the Kaunas University of Technology. Interested in topics ranging from theology to deep space exploration, microhistory to operatic science fiction, Larsas enjoys researching anything and everything and talking ears off of his friends and colleagues about his findings.

Read more »
Monika Pašukonytė
Monika Pašukonytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey! I'm a photo editor. In my free time, I love going to art galleries, exhibitions, concerts or just hanging out in nature with my friends. My dream is to get an RV and travel around the world with my dog.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
tabithapaquette98
tabithapaquette98
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I could give a f**k what any "influencer" thinks or post. I'm so sorry that happened to you. I'm glad you found a great place to work! Best of luck.

1
1point
reply
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Influencer aka mental influenza

1
1point
reply
POST
tabithapaquette98
tabithapaquette98
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I could give a f**k what any "influencer" thinks or post. I'm so sorry that happened to you. I'm glad you found a great place to work! Best of luck.

1
1point
reply
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Influencer aka mental influenza

1
1point
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda