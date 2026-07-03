Video Of Influencer Working Out In A Bikini Is Gaining Attention Again After Netizens Spot One Sickening Detail

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An influencer wanted to show off her toned figure in a workout video after sunbathing by the pool.

However, instead of being impressed by her exercise routine, netizens blasted the young woman over a seemingly “unhygienic” detail.

A resurfaced video shows Kéfera, who boasts 15 million Instagram followers, pedaling a stationary bike while wearing a black bikini.



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Highlights Brazilian internet star Kéfera Buchmann sparked outrage after a video showed her working out in a bikini.

Many people said Kéfera was spreading harmful germs by using an exercise bike while wearing bikini bottoms.

The video also raised questions about gym etiquette, with one person comparing her case to "men parading around in speedos."

An influencer triggered a wave of criticism after one of her workout videos resurfaced online



Image credits: kefera/Instagram

“Wow, tanned, sweating like crazy. I love sweating a lot when I exercise, I’m sweating buckets,” the Brazilian internet star captioned the video, per Marie Claire.

The 2024 clip was re-shared on X by @pivetemaromba this week. It received more than 2 million views within hours after being posted, with viewers echoing the same thought: “I hope this gym is hers cause no one deserves to sit on a machine with a** sweat.”

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“Guys this is so unhygienic Jesus,” fumed another viewer.

“What gym allows that?” a third asked.



Image credits: kefera/Instagram

Many commenters claimed the gym was part of Kéfera’s building rather than her personal gym.

Kéfera Buchmann rose to fame in 2010 with her YouTube channel 5inco Minutos, which has over 10 million subscribers. She has also worked as an actress, starring in films like É Fada! and the Netflix series Nobody’s Looking.



The Brazilian influencer was blasted for using gym equipment in a bikini



Image credits: kefera/Instagram

On her Instagram page, she frequently flaunts her extremely toned physique and documents her workouts, which include weightlifting, stair climbing, and trampoline exercises.

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Some of these appear to have been recorded at a public gym, while others were seemingly filmed at her apartment gym.

Kéfera, who often wears traditional workout attire in her gym videos, has not addressed the backlash over the resurfaced clip.



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Amid the criticism directed at the influencer, Dr. Diana Bonilla told Bored Panda that her workout attire is far from ideal, both for Kéfera and for fellow gym-goers.

“This type of clothing is generally considered less appropriate for the gym because it leaves more areas of the skin exposed to direct contact with pathogens that may be present on gym equipment that has not been properly sanitized,” the doctor noted.

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“In addition, bikini fabrics are not designed to absorb sweat the way athletic clothing is, which may increase the risk of exposure to various pathogens and the illnesses they can cause.”

a maioria com vergonha de usar regata e kefera treinando de BIQUÍNI pic.twitter.com/13lqUN5JJ7 — Pivete Maromba (@pivetemaromba) July 2, 2026

Asked whether it is possible to transmit infections through sweat left on gym equipment, the doctor responded affirmatively.

“Examples include bacterial folliculitis, fungal infections such as tinea pedis (athlete’s foot) and tinea cruris (jock itch), as well as viral infections like molluscum contagiosum.

“In rare cases, certain strains of human papillomavirus (HPV) could potentially be transmitted if gym equipment came into contact with a wart (condyloma) and was then used by someone else.

“The risk of viral transmission in this way is considered very low, though not impossible. An individual’s immune system and other factors also play an important role in determining whether an infection develops.”

People accused Kéfera of spreading harmful germs with her atypical workout attire



Image credits: kefera/Instagram

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The most common health issues associated with gyms generally fall into the categories of skin infections, respiratory infections, gastrointestinal illnesses, and injuries.

Dr. Bonilla recommended that gym-goers disinfect contact surfaces before using them, bring a towel to place over gym equipment during use, avoid touching their face, cover any cuts or open wounds while exercising, disinfect or wash their hands, and shower after their workout.

The video has opened a broader conversation about gym etiquette and dress codes



Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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Kéfera’s video also sparked debate about gym etiquette, with many questioning the influencer for not wearing traditional workout clothing.

“That’s complete madness,” a Brazilian user wrote on X. “No one wants to see you practically n*ked, I’d be disgusted, just like I am with men parading around in speedos on the sidewalk.”

“I think it’s ridiculous too, like if I go to the gym and there’s a guy half-n*ked,” said someone else.

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Image credits: Yaroslav Astakhov/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

According to a Planet Fitness survey, about 11% of people avoid going to the gym because of others’ poor etiquette.

The largest gym chain in the US states that “athletic footwear and appropriate clothing must be worn at all times.

“She clearly doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” someone commented



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