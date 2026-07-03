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Video Of Influencer Working Out In A Bikini Is Gaining Attention Again After Netizens Spot One Sickening Detail
An influencer in a bikini working out, filming herself with a phone, gaining attention for a detail.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Video Of Influencer Working Out In A Bikini Is Gaining Attention Again After Netizens Spot One Sickening Detail

Interview With Expert
marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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An influencer wanted to show off her toned figure in a workout video after sunbathing by the pool.

However, instead of being impressed by her exercise routine, netizens blasted the young woman over a seemingly “unhygienic” detail.

A resurfaced video shows Kéfera, who boasts 15 million Instagram followers, pedaling a stationary bike while wearing a black bikini. 

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Brazilian internet star Kéfera Buchmann sparked outrage after a video showed her working out in a bikini.
    • Many people said Kéfera was spreading harmful germs by using an exercise bike while wearing bikini bottoms.
    • The video also raised questions about gym etiquette, with one person comparing her case to "men parading around in speedos."

    An influencer triggered a wave of criticism after one of her workout videos resurfaced online
    Influencer with dark hair and makeup in a red sweater, looking to the side. Featured in a video of influencer working out in a bikini.

    Image credits: kefera/Instagram

    “Wow, tanned, sweating like crazy. I love sweating a lot when I exercise, I’m sweating buckets,” the Brazilian internet star captioned the video, per Marie Claire.

    The 2024 clip was re-shared on X by @pivetemaromba this week. It received more than 2 million views within hours after being posted, with viewers echoing the same thought: “I hope this gym is hers cause no one deserves to sit on a machine with a** sweat.”

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    “Guys this is so unhygienic Jesus,” fumed another viewer. 

    “What gym allows that?” a third asked.

    Influencer in a bikini taking a mirror selfie, showing off her physique. Part of a video of influencer working out.

    Image credits: kefera/Instagram

    Many commenters claimed the gym was part of Kéfera’s building rather than her personal gym.

    Kéfera Buchmann rose to fame in 2010 with her YouTube channel 5inco Minutos, which has over 10 million subscribers. She has also worked as an actress, starring in films like É Fada! and the Netflix series Nobody’s Looking.

    The Brazilian influencer was blasted for using gym equipment in a bikini
    Influencer working out in a bikini on an exercise bike at the gym. Featured in a video of influencer working out.

    Image credits: kefera/Instagram

    On her Instagram page, she frequently flaunts her extremely toned physique and documents her workouts, which include weightlifting, stair climbing, and trampoline exercises.

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    Some of these appear to have been recorded at a public gym, while others were seemingly filmed at her apartment gym.

    Kéfera, who often wears traditional workout attire in her gym videos, has not addressed the backlash over the resurfaced clip. 

    Netizen comment about steroids, related to an influencer working out in a bikini.

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    Netizen comment questioning why an influencer is working out in a bikini.
    Amid the criticism directed at the influencer, Dr. Diana Bonilla told Bored Panda that her workout attire is far from ideal, both for Kéfera and for fellow gym-goers.

    “This type of clothing is generally considered less appropriate for the gym because it leaves more areas of the skin exposed to direct contact with pathogens that may be present on gym equipment that has not been properly sanitized,” the doctor noted.

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    “In addition, bikini fabrics are not designed to absorb sweat the way athletic clothing is, which may increase the risk of exposure to various pathogens and the illnesses they can cause.”

    Asked whether it is possible to transmit infections through sweat left on gym equipment, the doctor responded affirmatively.

    “Examples include bacterial folliculitis, fungal infections such as tinea pedis (athlete’s foot) and tinea cruris (jock itch), as well as viral infections like molluscum contagiosum.

    “In rare cases, certain strains of human papillomavirus (HPV) could potentially be transmitted if gym equipment came into contact with a wart (condyloma) and was then used by someone else.

    “The risk of viral transmission in this way is considered very low, though not impossible. An individual’s immune system and other factors also play an important role in determining whether an infection develops.”

    People accused Kéfera of spreading harmful germs with her atypical workout attire
    Influencer working out in a bikini selfie in front of a mirror, gaining attention for a sickening detail.

    Image credits: kefera/Instagram

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    Netizens comment about a bikini influencer's workout video and a sickening detail.

    Netizens comment on an influencer's workout in a bikini, questioning her gym attire.

    The most common health issues associated with gyms generally fall into the categories of skin infections, respiratory infections, gastrointestinal illnesses, and injuries.

    Dr. Bonilla recommended that gym-goers disinfect contact surfaces before using them, bring a towel to place over gym equipment during use, avoid touching their face, cover any cuts or open wounds while exercising, disinfect or wash their hands, and shower after their workout.

    The video has opened a broader conversation about gym etiquette and dress codes
    Influencer working out on an exercise bike, gaining attention for a sickening detail.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    Kéfera’s video also sparked debate about gym etiquette, with many questioning the influencer for not wearing traditional workout clothing.

    “That’s complete madness,” a Brazilian user wrote on X. “No one wants to see you practically n*ked, I’d be disgusted, just like I am with men parading around in speedos on the sidewalk.”

    “I think it’s ridiculous too, like if I go to the gym and there’s a guy half-n*ked,” said someone else.

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    Close-up of a sweaty influencer working out, highlighting the sickening detail from her video.

    Image credits: Yaroslav Astakhov/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    According to a Planet Fitness survey, about 11% of people avoid going to the gym because of others’ poor etiquette.

    The largest gym chain in the US states that “athletic footwear and appropriate clothing must be worn at all times.

    “She clearly doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” someone commented
    Netizens comment on an influencer working out in a bikini, discussing confidence and self-carry.

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    Netizens comment on an influencer working out in a bikini, debating gym etiquette regarding attire.

    Netizens comment on an influencer working out in a bikini, noting a detail that nets crazy attention.

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    Netizens comment on an influencer working out in a bikini, discussing the pursuit of gym attention.

    Netizens comment on an influencer working out in a bikini, comparing gym attire to home workout preferences.

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    Netizen comment on influencer working out in a bikini, expressing disgust and intent to report if in their condo.

    Netizen comment on influencer working out in a bikini, stating they wouldn't be ashamed like Kefera.

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    Netizen comment on influencer working out in a bikini, discussing shame related to recording in a condo.

    Netizen comment about influencer working out in a bikini, suggesting she has mental issues.

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    Netizen comment on influencer working out in a bikini, discussing gym type and public versus private training.

    Netizens react to influencer working out in a bikini, commenting on seeking attention.

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    Netizens comment on the influencer working out in a bikini, admiring her figure.

    Netizens express concern about hygiene after seeing influencer working out in a bikini.

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    Netizens discussing the influencer working out in a bikini, suggesting it's for virality.

    Netizens speculate about a private gym for influencer working out in a bikini.

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    Netizens comment on an influencer working out in a bikini, expressing strong negative opinions about the influencer.

    A comment from netizens about an influencer working out in a bikini, noting that attention is currency.

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    Netizens comment on an influencer working out in a bikini, supporting her with the phrase 'No shame in the game, queen.'

    A netizen comments on an influencer working out in a bikini, questioning if this is the future of the gym.

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    Netizens comment on an influencer working out in a bikini, suggesting the influencer has control to do as they wish.

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    Influencer working out in a bikini, showing confidence and fitness.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    googoogaga avatar
    Googoo Gaga
    Googoo Gaga
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Brazil has such a bizarre take on public flaunting. Personally, I would be grossed out by sitting on her skin sweat. Furthermore, I prefer to have some padding when I make contact with an exercise seat.

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    googoogaga avatar
    Googoo Gaga
    Googoo Gaga
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Brazil has such a bizarre take on public flaunting. Personally, I would be grossed out by sitting on her skin sweat. Furthermore, I prefer to have some padding when I make contact with an exercise seat.

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