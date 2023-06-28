Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein’s Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An ‘Independent Thinker’
In the world of fast fashion, Chinese retailer Shein is almost as large as established, low-cost businesses like Zara and H&M. And like most parts of fast fashion, it’s plagued with exploitative labor practices in factories that are best described as sweatshops. Add in intellectual property theft allegations and environmental damage and it’s easy to see why fast fashion has a pretty pejorative meaning. So, naturally, they tried to use some influencer marketing to shore up their PR.
Content creator Dani DMC and a selection of other influencers were invited to visit a Shein warehouse in China. They ended up being called out online for praising its working conditions and ignoring all the well-documented cases of labor exploitation.
Shein brought a group of influencers to tour a warehouse and make content about the company
Dani DMC made a promo video that was torn apart online for whitewashing Shein’s labor practices
“Next day we headed to the Shein innovation center, this facility blew my mind, it’s over 600’000 square feet, there’s so much technology.”
“You guys know me, she’s an investigative journalist, so I asked her all of our questions and she answered them honestly and authentically.”
“Shein warehouse is about 84 acres and is almost fully run by technology and automation”
“I was really impressed with the extensive checklist that each item had to go through before it’s shipped on. I think my biggest takeaway from this trip is to be an independent thinker, get the facts and see with your own two eyes.”
You can view the full video here
I was at a loss for words honestly 😭 they took her to the model unit equivalent of the sweatshops like this can't be
— joe biden’s face lift (@thisisnefertiti) June 22, 2023
Commenters didn’t hold back, questioning and criticizing the “journalism” displayed by the influencers
Dani DMC was irritated by the criticism and posted an angry response
i just think its funny she said "im not the one" like girl….ur getting mad over valid criticism
— 😸 (@daisyjasminee) June 24, 2023
She later made another video trying to give her viewers the whole picture
Ha ha. Influencer. Sounds a lot like Influenza, a virus that damages humanity, oh wait ....
Is it irony that an "influencer" call themselves an "independent thinker"? Then, they proceed to try to influence the way others think.
This is what happens when you source your "influencers" from wish.com.
The last photo is notable both for the badly applied foundation layer, and the quantity of Photoshop smudge tool to smooth out the makeup disaster.
