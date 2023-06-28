Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein’s Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An ‘Independent Thinker’
30points
Social Issues4 hours ago

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein’s Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An ‘Independent Thinker’

Justin Sandberg and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

In the world of fast fashion, Chinese retailer Shein is almost as large as established, low-cost businesses like Zara and H&M. And like most parts of fast fashion, it’s plagued with exploitative labor practices in factories that are best described as sweatshops. Add in intellectual property theft allegations and environmental damage and it’s easy to see why fast fashion has a pretty pejorative meaning. So, naturally, they tried to use some influencer marketing to shore up their PR.

Content creator Dani DMC and a selection of other influencers were invited to visit a Shein warehouse in China. They ended up being called out online for praising its working conditions and ignoring all the well-documented cases of labor exploitation.
More info: Instagram | Twitter

Shein brought a group of influencers to tour a warehouse and make content about the company

Image credits: sheinofficial

Image credits: sheinofficial

Dani DMC made a promo video that was torn apart online for whitewashing Shein’s labor practices

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: thisisnefertiti

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: thisisnefertiti

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: thisisnefertiti

Image credits: thisisnefertiti

“Next day we headed to the Shein innovation center, this facility blew my mind, it’s over 600’000 square feet, there’s so much technology.”

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: thisisnefertiti

“You guys know me, she’s an investigative journalist, so I asked her all of our questions and she answered them honestly and authentically.”

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: thisisnefertiti

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: thisisnefertiti

“Shein warehouse is about 84 acres and is almost fully run by technology and automation”

Image credits: thisisnefertiti

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: thisisnefertiti

“I was really impressed with the extensive checklist that each item had to go through before it’s shipped on. I think my biggest takeaway from this trip is to be an independent thinker, get the facts and see with your own two eyes.”

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: thisisnefertiti

You can view the full video here

Commenters didn’t hold back, questioning and criticizing the “journalism” displayed by the influencers

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: betafishes

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: n3ave

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: DanielJTuke

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: gng3839

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: chescaleigh

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: LiszOuistiti

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: MelissaKParker1

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: amel_sensei

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: uberbikegeek

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: keybrackson

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: phealthsean

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: nononoel96

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: Kayno910

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: RialtoExp

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: Nu20Beauty

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: BesmaCC

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Image credits: 36angstroms

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Influencer Gets Canceled After Praising Shein's Working Conditions While Touring Their Factory And Calling Herself An 'Independent Thinker'

Dani DMC was irritated by the criticism and posted an angry response

Image credits: daisyjasminee

She later made another video trying to give her viewers the whole picture

Image credits: danidmc

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Tim Nicebutdim
Tim Nicebutdim
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha ha. Influencer. Sounds a lot like Influenza, a virus that damages humanity, oh wait ....

5
5points
reply
Trish
Trish
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it irony that an "influencer" call themselves an "independent thinker"? Then, they proceed to try to influence the way others think.

3
3points
reply
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what happens when you source your "influencers" from wish.com.

2
2points
reply
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The last photo is notable both for the badly applied foundation layer, and the quantity of Photoshop smudge tool to smooth out the makeup disaster.

2
2points
reply
