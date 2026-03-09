Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Influencer Mercilessly Mocked After Claiming To Be “Stranded” Due To War Because He Refuses To Fly Economy
Influencer sitting in luxury airplane seat enjoying meal, mocked after claiming stranded due to war refusing to fly economy class.
Society, World

Influencer Mercilessly Mocked After Claiming To Be “Stranded” Due To War Because He Refuses To Fly Economy

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
1

25

1

An influencer with more than a million followers was slammed for sharing his travel tragedy online.

While the Middle East is struggling through a global emergency, YouTuber Daniel Goz shared his complaints about seemingly not having a business-class ticket to fly to Dubai.

“Dude, read the room,” the internet snarked at him after his viral video.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Daniel Goz was hit with backlash online for sharing his recent travel tragedy.
    • The YouTuber, better known as NonStop Dan, shared the video last week with his 1.05 million subscribers.
    • Users roasted him for turning a global travel crisis into a personal tantrum, saying: “guy has too much ego ... ”

    An influencer with more than a million followers was slammed for sharing his travel tragedy online

    Influencer sitting in airline business class seat wearing headphones and holding phone, avoiding economy class flight.

    Image credits: NonStopDan

    YouTuber Daniel Goz, better known to his 1.05 million subscribers as NonStop Dan, shared a video last week titled “There Are No Flights Left.”

    As he sat down in what appeared to be a hotel room, he spoke to his audience about living through “scary” times, in light of travel disruptions caused by the US-Israeli bombardment of Iran.

    Last week, the air travel industry experienced chaos due to the military strike on Iran, which led to retaliation and the closure of airspace in the Gulf region.

    This forced airlines to cancel or reroute flights, leaving passengers stranded in many countries.

    Man sitting in luxury airline seat smiling at a trade show, related to influencer refusing to fly economy.

    Image credits: thenonstopdan

    “We are stranded in Asia … Our flights have been cancelled by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East,” Daniel told his followers.

    The 26-year-old content creator explained that he was supposed to fly from Bali to Dubai and had a layover in Singapore.

    But he was stuck in Singapore after the Dubai airspace was affected.

    The 26-year-old content creator explained that he was supposed to fly from Bali to Dubai and had a layover in Singapore

    Influencer in a cap and navy top sitting on a bed, expressing frustration about being stranded due to refusing to fly economy.

    Image credits: NonStopDan

    Text post by a user named goodyearspokane stating a preference for luxury hotels over flying economy.

    Text post saying thoughts are with premium passengers and those in danger of flying economy referencing influencer stranded due to refusing economy.

    He then said, “There are a few seats on some days in economy,” making the internet immediately pounce on him for seemingly being traumatized over not flying premium.

    Users roasted him for turning a global travel crisis into a personal tantrum, saying: “guy has too much ego to even consider flying economy in this situation.”

    “Subtitle: I would rather stay in a luxury hotel than fly economy,” one said.

    Another wrote, “You’re not stranded, you’re in Singapore, you are in Southeast Asia, not the Middle East, fly the other way, transit through America or Canada, you can go home tomorrow.”

    Burned-out car and thick black smoke rising amid war destruction, highlighting influencer stranded claims and refusal to fly economy.

    Image credits: Fatemeh Bahrami/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading Dude, read the room, responding to an influencer mocked for refusing to fly economy.

    “Absolutely hilarious that Dan would rather wait two weeks in Singapore without seeing his family rather than dealing with the horror of traveling economy,” wrote another.

    “Laughed for 15 minutes straight at this airline reviewer claiming he got stranded in Singapore on his way to Dubai and that there are indeed flights, he just doesn’t want to fly economy class,” read another comment.

    “Not feeling too bad for you sitting in a super posh hotel suite,” one snarked.

    “I love your disgust at the thought of having to fly economy like us plebs!” one said

    Man sitting comfortably in a spacious airplane suite, highlighting influencer refusing to fly economy during war travel issues.

    Image credits: thenonstopdan

    Comment mocking influencer for refusing to fly economy, claiming to be stranded due to war and waiting in Singapore without family.

    Text post mocking an influencer claiming to be stranded due to war refusing to fly economy, referencing Singapore.

    After his video sparked criticism, Daniel changed the title of his video to “Millions of Travelers Are About to Be Stranded.”

    He also pinned a message to the top of the comments section and addressed viewers who asked him to “just fly economy.”

    Influencer lying in luxury airplane bed, smiling with screens behind, highlighting refusal to fly economy during conflict.

    Image credits: thenonstopdan

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking an influencer for falsely claiming to be stranded due to war and refusing to fly economy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking an influencer for refusing to fly economy and claiming to be stranded.

    “I totally get that,” he said. “The pricing example I show on screen in the video is economy (should’ve been clearer about that), and as you can see, there’s barely anything available for the next two weeks.”

    He said the few remaining economy one-way tickets were being sold at a price of $1500+ and would likely be “booked up soon.”

    “I mentioned premium cabins because that’s what this channel usually covers,” he said.

    The YouTuber shared a message in the comments section after receiving backlash

    Influencer seated in a luxury airline cabin, dressed in light suit, refusing to fly economy amid travel controversy.

    Image credits: thenonstopdan

    The video maker said the “bigger point” of his video was to highlight how the “global aviation capacity” was “massively disrupted” and affected “millions of travelers, families, students, [and] people on work trips.”

    “I hope it’s useful to those of you figuring this out,” he added. “Stay safe, everyone.”

    Man smiling while seated in first-class airplane cabin with gourmet meal, linked to influencer refusing to fly economy and stranded claim.

    Image credits: thenonstopdan

    Hundreds of thousands of travellers flying to or transiting in Dubai, Doha, and other busy travel hubs in the Gulf were stranded after airspaces were closed.

    “The airspace closures have obviously caused some turmoil among airlines because a lot of their planes are out of place, cabin crew, pilots are in the wrong locations,” global travel industry expert Paul Charles told Sky News.

    Some airlines came up with new routes to avoid the Gulf region and get their customers to their destination.

    “The airspace closures have obviously caused some turmoil among airlines…,” an expert said

    Flightradar24’s head of communications, Ian Petchenik, estimated that the “overall numbers” of flights being cancelled might have been approximately 3,500 to 4,000 flights per day.

    But ”that’s slowly trending downwards,” he told Sky News. 

    “The impact to the larger airlines – so Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways – those are being felt in a much wider region,” he added. “But that’s not to discount airlines like Jazeera, Kuwait Airways, and Gulf Air, which are operating out of Kuwait and Bahrain, that are also completely shut down.”

    “They can keep him!” read one comment after Daniel Goz’s video went viral 

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking an influencer claiming to be stranded due to war but refusing to fly economy.

    Social media comment saying they can keep him, related to influencer mocked for refusing to fly economy during war.

    Comment by top fan Dan Barnes saying and they say nurses have it tough on a social media post about influencer mockery

    Comment on social media post questioning the influence of an influencer claiming to be stranded due to war and refusing to fly economy.

    Screenshot of social media comment by Alan Green saying automatically goes to the back of the queue, mocking influencer stranded due to war.

    Comment on social media mockingly referencing an influencer refusing to fly economy and claiming to be stranded due to war.

    Comment from Petter Vedin expressing sadness for people who believe possessions define them.

    Comment from Peter Dahlgaard on social media criticizing an influencer stranded due to refusing to fly economy.

    Comment by Angus Hepburn discussing an aviation enthusiast’s preference for premium cabin over economy during a flight.

    Social media comment mocking influencer refusing to fly economy and claiming to be stranded due to war situation.

    Comment from Angela English questioning who pays for flights home for tax dodgers in an online discussion about an influencer stranded during war.

    Comment by Jim Cassidy about complaints and a small violin dropping from the panel, related to influencer stranded claim mockery.

    Comment on social media expressing doubt about influencer paying his own fare amid economy flight refusal and travel claims.

    Comment from Sarah Dart on social media discussing refusal to fly economy amid war and being stranded.

    Alt text: Social media comment reflecting on mental health disruption during a world crisis, related to influencer stranded claims.

    Screenshot of social media comment by Jeremy Benson about economy passengers reacting to an influencer stranded claim.

    Comment thread screenshot showing a user named Maahina Ihaia Reweti replying with the text sounds more spoilt than stranded.

    Commenter discussing influencer being mocked for claiming to be stranded due to war after refusing to fly economy class.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an influencer refusing to fly economy and being mocked for claiming to be stranded during war.

    Comment criticizing influencer for refusing to fly economy and causing claim of being stranded during war.

    Text message from Steven Taylor-Sales saying I understand this lifestyle too against a white background.

