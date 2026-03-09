Influencer Mercilessly Mocked After Claiming To Be “Stranded” Due To War Because He Refuses To Fly Economy

ADVERTISEMENT

An influencer with more than a million followers was slammed for sharing his travel tragedy online.

While the Middle East is struggling through a global emergency, YouTuber Daniel Goz shared his complaints about seemingly not having a business-class ticket to fly to Dubai.

“Dude, read the room,” the internet snarked at him after his viral video.

The YouTuber, better known as NonStop Dan, shared the video last week with his 1.05 million subscribers.

Users roasted him for turning a global travel crisis into a personal tantrum, saying: “guy has too much ego ... ”

Image credits: NonStopDan

YouTuber Daniel Goz, better known to his 1.05 million subscribers as NonStop Dan, shared a video last week titled “There Are No Flights Left.”

As he sat down in what appeared to be a hotel room, he spoke to his audience about living through “scary” times, in light of travel disruptions caused by the US-Israeli bombardment of Iran.

Last week, the air travel industry experienced chaos due to the military strike on Iran, which led to retaliation and the closure of airspace in the Gulf region.

This forced airlines to cancel or reroute flights, leaving passengers stranded in many countries.

Image credits: thenonstopdan

“We are stranded in Asia … Our flights have been cancelled by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East,” Daniel told his followers.

The 26-year-old content creator explained that he was supposed to fly from Bali to Dubai and had a layover in Singapore.

But he was stuck in Singapore after the Dubai airspace was affected.

Image credits: NonStopDan

He then said, “There are a few seats on some days in economy,” making the internet immediately pounce on him for seemingly being traumatized over not flying premium.

Users roasted him for turning a global travel crisis into a personal tantrum, saying: “guy has too much ego to even consider flying economy in this situation.”

“Subtitle: I would rather stay in a luxury hotel than fly economy,” one said.

Another wrote, “You’re not stranded, you’re in Singapore, you are in Southeast Asia, not the Middle East, fly the other way, transit through America or Canada, you can go home tomorrow.”

Image credits: Fatemeh Bahrami/Getty Images

“Absolutely hilarious that Dan would rather wait two weeks in Singapore without seeing his family rather than dealing with the horror of traveling economy,” wrote another.

“Laughed for 15 minutes straight at this airline reviewer claiming he got stranded in Singapore on his way to Dubai and that there are indeed flights, he just doesn’t want to fly economy class,” read another comment.

“Not feeling too bad for you sitting in a super posh hotel suite,” one snarked.

“I love your disgust at the thought of having to fly economy like us plebs!” one said

Image credits: thenonstopdan

After his video sparked criticism, Daniel changed the title of his video to “Millions of Travelers Are About to Be Stranded.”

He also pinned a message to the top of the comments section and addressed viewers who asked him to “just fly economy.”

Image credits: thenonstopdan

“I totally get that,” he said. “The pricing example I show on screen in the video is economy (should’ve been clearer about that), and as you can see, there’s barely anything available for the next two weeks.”

He said the few remaining economy one-way tickets were being sold at a price of $1500+ and would likely be “booked up soon.”

“I mentioned premium cabins because that’s what this channel usually covers,” he said.

Image credits: thenonstopdan

The video maker said the “bigger point” of his video was to highlight how the “global aviation capacity” was “massively disrupted” and affected “millions of travelers, families, students, [and] people on work trips.”

“I hope it’s useful to those of you figuring this out,” he added. “Stay safe, everyone.”

Image credits: thenonstopdan

Hundreds of thousands of travellers flying to or transiting in Dubai, Doha, and other busy travel hubs in the Gulf were stranded after airspaces were closed.

“The airspace closures have obviously caused some turmoil among airlines because a lot of their planes are out of place, cabin crew, pilots are in the wrong locations,” global travel industry expert Paul Charles told Sky News.

Some airlines came up with new routes to avoid the Gulf region and get their customers to their destination.

Flightradar24’s head of communications, Ian Petchenik, estimated that the “overall numbers” of flights being cancelled might have been approximately 3,500 to 4,000 flights per day.

But ”that’s slowly trending downwards,” he told Sky News.

“The impact to the larger airlines – so Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways – those are being felt in a much wider region,” he added. “But that’s not to discount airlines like Jazeera, Kuwait Airways, and Gulf Air, which are operating out of Kuwait and Bahrain, that are also completely shut down.”

