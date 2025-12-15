“She Was Not Well”: Mary Magdalene, 33, Influencer Known For Extreme Cosmetic Surgeries, Passes Away After High‑Rise Fall

ADVERTISEMENT

Influencer Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, who went by the name “Mary Magdalene,” has passed away at the age of 33.

The Mexican-Canadian star had over 400,000 followers across social media and was known for her numerous cosmetic procedures and tattoos.

Her surgeries reportedly included nose jobs, buccal fat removal, brow lifts, BBLs, breast implants, and veneers.

Highlights Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora was found lifeless in the parking lot of a high-rise building in Patong, Thailand.

The artist and influencer, better known as “Mary Magdalene,” had reportedly booked a room for herself for one night.

She is believed to have fallen from the building’s ninth floor, but Thai police are still investigating the case.

In addition to sharing her psychedelic paintings online, she posted content on adult subscription platforms.

RELATED:

Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, known as “Mary Magdalene,” was found lifeless after reportedly falling from the ninth floor of an apartment building

Image credits: 1800leavemaryalone

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Gongora was found lifeless on December 9 in the parking area of a high-rise apartment in Patong, a beach town in Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is believed to have fallen from the ninth floor. As reported by The Phucket News, Thai police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall.

Image credits: marymagdalene.art

The 33-year-old artist, who once said she felt “trapped in a never-ending cycle” of plastic surgeries, had reportedly checked in alone and was expected to check out of the apartment on December 10.

After entering the ninth-floor room where Gongora was staying, police discovered flip-flops that appeared to belong to the deceased.

Image credits: marymagdalene.art

The day before the tragedy, Gongora shared stills from the closing scene of The Truman Show, which included Jim Carrey’s character’s line, “And in case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening and good night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She also included childhood pictures of herself in the same post.

Image credits: bigkayrounds

Additionally, Gongora changed the username of one of her Instagram accounts to MaryMagdaleneD*ed, as per The Daily Mail.

Gongora was an artist who drew attention for her multiple cosmetic procedures and tattoos

Image credits: marymagdalenedied

Some of the paintings posted on her Instagram account featured vibrant colors and depicted her alongside different animal-like creatures.

“Why does love never come with actions?” she wrote on one of them. “I just want to party and feel love? alive?”read another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: 1800leavemaryalone

ADVERTISEMENT

The late artist’s brother, Ivan, remembered his sister in a social media post, describing her as “so funny and so creative.”

“I wish I’d spent more time getting to know you. I love you much more than words will ever say. You are my world. I wish things were different. Thank you for everything I love you sis,” Ivan added.

“I just wanna hangout with you one more time and tell you that I love you so much. You mean the world to me.”

Image credits: 1800leavemaryalone

ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes also poured in from her followers, with some commenting that Gongora clearly “was not well” and did not receive adequate mental health support.

“Rest in peace Denise, I hope you finally feel at ease in happiness and feel loved. You will be so missed here,” wrote one user.

“Obviously, she had mental health issues. Nobody in their right mind does that to their body,” shared another.

Gongora said she began using hard substances when she was in middle school

Image credits: marymagdalene.art

Gongora had a very strict upbringing, with her family even forbidding her from watching Disney films.

At 12 years old, she rebelled against her family and began using hard substances.

Speaking on the No Jumper podcast, Gongora described her pre-adolescence as “the wildest years” of her life, explaining that she would go to school in an inebriated state.

She first went under the knife at the age of 21 for breast augmentation, but the procedure, performed by a local dentist, was botched.

Because many of the plastic surgeries she wanted were considered high-risk and illegal in most countries, she often traveled around to undergo the operations.

The internet star also posted intimate content on subscription-based sites

After going viral for her extreme surgeries, she decided to enter the adult content-sharing space.

Gongora explained that selling intimate videos and photos of herself was a safer alternative to her previous job as an esc*rt, which had made her “depressed.”

The Mexican-Canadian model suffered multiple health complications following her high-risk procedures.

In 2022, she revealed she could no longer close her mouth properly due to the number of injections she received in her lips.

In 2023, the 33-year-old expressed deep regret over her cosmetic procedures, which had caused her numerous health issues

Image credits: 1800leavemaryalone

She also experienced a breast implant rupture and was rushed to the emergency room after one of the tattoos on her breasts became infected.

In 2018, the internet personality said doctors administered two blood transfusions after she underwent a dangerous procedure to enlarge her v*gina so she could have “the fattest in the world.”

Gongora later underwent another surgery to correct the damage to her genital area.

Image credits: 1800leavemaryalone

Two years ago, Gongora expressed regret over her many procedures, admitting that she had been “trapped in a never-ending cycle” of cosmetic enhancements that severely affected her health.

Image credits: Mhr_Wills

“It’s not a fun little adventure anymore, it’s just draining in every possible way,” she said.

“My time gets drained, my bank account, my energy, my health. And in the long run, you just kind of end up digging yourself into a really expensive time-consuming hole.”

Gongora’s body has been transferred from Patong Hospital to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full autopsy, as per Khaosod English.

People mourned Gongora’s loss and raised concerns about the mental health issues that can lead people to undergo multiple cosmetic surgeries

Image credits: Wthnvrmind

Image credits: alethious

Image credits: JennyPenny_xoxo

Image credits: SpaceXGodXodD

Image credits: don_uon51466

Image credits: ItsLeannna

Image credits: TheArturoChapa

Image credits: yamamas27piece

Image credits: Sobuk_

Image credits: mjwarancomeka