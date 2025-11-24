Influencer Disfigured In Botched Plastic Surgery Undergoes New Operation To Restore Her Look

ADVERTISEMENT

Influencer Juliana Oliveira underwent a four-hour reconstructive surgery after being left severely disfigured by a botched procedure.

In 2017, Juliana, who is a trans woman, scheduled an operation to receive silicone-based facial fillers in the hopes of looking “more beautiful and feminine.”

However, doctors at an illegal clinic injected 21 syringes of mineral oil and laxatives into her cheeks without her consent.

The substance, petroleum-derived liquid, was once used for breast augmentation between the 1950s and 1970s, but has been largely abandoned due to its serious long-term complications.

Juliana Oliveira took the first step toward regaining her former appearance after a botched procedure in 2017

Influencer with severely swollen face after botched plastic surgery, highlighting need for corrective operation to restore appearance.

Image credits: oliveirajuju35

After the botched procedure, Juliana’s skin reportedly hardened from the mineral oil. The 32-year-old Brazilian native could no longer recognize herself in the mirror and struggled to find work.

Now, after eight years, Juliana has finally found a surgeon willing to help her restore her old features.

The influencer appeared in a video after the operation, with bandages covering her cheeks and chin.

Influencer with swollen face after botched plastic surgery, sharing experience before new operation to restore her look.

Image credits: oliveirajuju35

She later posted a second image without the bandages, revealing fresh stitches running across her cheeks.

The surgery, performed at Hospital Indianópolis in São Paulo, involved removing “as much skin as possible.”

The botched mineral oil procedure drastically altered her appearance, leaving her unable to find work

Before and after images showing influencer disfigured in botched plastic surgery undergoing treatment to restore her look.

Image credits: oliveirajuju35

Comment by Rodrigo Tampinha expressing relief that the influencer sought help after botched plastic surgery.



It marked the first stage of a treatment plan expected to include multiple procedures in the coming months.

Thiago Marra, the surgeon who performed the complex reconstructive operation, explained that he will schedule the next stage based on how Juliana’s face responds to the procedure and how quickly she heals.

“It was a difficult operation,” Marra said in a video posted on Saturday (November 22).

Image credits: oliveirajuju35

Image credits: oliveirajuju35

Pointing to Juliana’s swollen cheeks, he added, “I’ll be able to empty these a bit more but we can’t do this at all once because otherwise necrosis would set in.”

Necrosis is the medical term for the death of body tissue, which can occur due to injuries, infections, or diseases.

This affected tissue can only be removed, not restored to good health, the Cleveland Clinic notes.

The reconstructive procedure involved removing “as much skin as possible”

Image credits: oliveirajuju35

Image credits: oliveirajuju35

“In a second stage, once the tissue has recovered more and after we see how her body responds, we will be able to remove even more to further improve the result,” the surgeon added.

During the operation, local anesthesia was administered, as intubation would have been risky due to Juliana’s difficulty in opening her mouth.

Image credits: oliveirajuju35

Image credits: oliveirajuju35

Comment praising doctors by influencer disfigured in botched plastic surgery undergoing new operation to restore her look.



Juliana, also known as Juju do Pix, has been openly sharing her health journey on social media and currently has more than 47,000 followers on Instagram.



The Passo Fundo native told her followers that the botched mineral oil procedure made it difficult for her to find work and significantly affected her self-esteem.

The internet then worked its magic, with fans donating money to help the influencer undergo the corrective surgeries.



The surgery was reportedly covered by the medical staff at Hospital Indianópolis in São Paulo

Image credits: forumbunklr

Image credits: forumbunklr

Social media users reportedly raised $3,700 through crowdfunding, though Juliana later stated that she had donated the money to charity, as it was not enough to cover the full cost of the surgeries, according to local outlet G1.

Ultimately, her surgeon and the medical team decided to cover the procedure themselves out of empathy for the unfair situation their patient had endured.

Despite the ordeal, Juliana has kept her sense of humor intact. In a 2023 clip, she appears with her hair dyed blonde, saying, “If nothing goes right in this life, at least I went blonde.”

Image credits: foquenoticia

Image credits: foquenoticia

Fans have flooded her social media posts with messages of encouragement and support. One of them wrote, “You’re going to look wonderful ♥️🙏🙏 May God bless you 🙏.”

“We’re hoping everything goes well, Juju. May God bless this doctor, and may he be able to do the best for you,” said another.

“Your moment has come — you’ll get your self-esteem back… enjoy the moment!” expressed a third.

“I’m rooting so hard for everything to go well! Everyone deserves a second chance, and it’s no different with you,” a separate user chimed in.

🚨 Juliana Oliveira, mais conhecida como Juju do Pix vai finalmente retirar o óleo do rosto. Médicos de todo o Brasil já estão em SP pra acompanhar a cirurgia mais aguardada da década. pic.twitter.com/DXbxYAksMN — Bunklr (@forumbunklr) November 19, 2025

Comment on social media about influencer disfigured in botched plastic surgery planning new operation to restore look.



In a video posted last month, the Brazilian influencer called out “transphobic” commenters who mocked her appearance, saying, “I’m going through a problem. You all have to go to jail.”

The full reconstructive treatment is expected to take between six months and a year, as per G1.

Juliana is expected to undergo additional surgeries in the next months

Image credits: Passo Fundo

Image credits: Passo Fundo

After the injection of mineral oil, patients undergo a period where the body slowly reacts to the foreign substance, resulting in destructive inflammation of the surrounding tissue, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

Many patients turn to unlicensed providers for quick, inexpensive results, often without understanding the risks involved.

Image credits: Passo Fundo

Image credits: Passo Fundo

According to the 2023 study, patients are often bodybuilders who inject the substance for muscular contouring, or individuals from developing countries without access to more modern cosmetic procedures.

“We really want Juju to have new opportunities from now on. We want her to start finding job openings and to have a formal employment contract. That’s her dream, as she said,” Marra explained.

Supporters flooded the comments with well-wishes, encouraging Juliana and wishing her luck with the treatment

Comment from Silmara Cristina wishing success in influencer's surgery to restore her look after botched plastic operation.

Comment on social media about influencer disfigured in botched plastic surgery undergoing new operation to restore her look.

Comment by Felipe Gois expressing fear about giving fame to someone, discussing influencer disfigured in botched plastic surgery.

Comment from Letizia Fossalussa expressing gratitude to doctors involved in a case of influencer disfigured in botched plastic surgery.

Comment from social media user expressing hope for recovery after influencer disfigured in botched plastic surgery.

Comment from user Mary Lopes discussing people commenting on doctors regretting and suing after botched plastic surgery.

Comment explaining the complicated surgery to remove cement-like injected oil from influencer's face after botched plastic surgery.

Social media comment expressing support for influencer disfigured in botched plastic surgery undergoing new operation.

Comment by Felipe Gois discussing the trivialization of the word influence on a social media platform.

Comment from user Jo Sena expressing confusion about disfigurement after plastic surgery on an influencer's face restoration.

Comment on social media expressing sympathy for influencer disfigured in botched plastic surgery undergoing new operation.

Comment by Lucas Dutra thanking someone for helping to sort out an influencer's life after botched plastic surgery.

Comment on social media expressing gratitude to doctors for helping an influencer disfigured in botched plastic surgery.