Influencer Faces Massive Backlash After Posting Pics With The Coffin At Bullied Daughter’s Funeral

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The mother of a teenage girl who took her own life following years of bullying is facing backlash over her “bizarre” way of mourning her child’s loss.

Sophie-May Dickson posted images from the funeral of her 16-year-old daughter, Princess, who ended her life in February after being the target of derogatory comments online.

Dickson rose to fame after appearing in the 2014 documentary Blinging up Baby, in which she showcased her lavish lifestyle. The series showed the star paying for her two daughters, then aged four and two, to have regular beauty treatments, including pedicures and spray tans.

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Highlights Sophie-May Dickson faced criticism for posting videos and images from the funeral of her 16-year-old daughter, Princess.

Princess appeared with her mother and sister as a child in the 2014 documentary ‘Blinging up Baby.’

The teenager faced years of bullying, both online and offline, particularly on gossip site Tattle Life.

Sophie-May Dickson sparked outrage with a photo taken at the funeral of her 16-year-old daughter



Image credits: sophiemaydickson.dogs

Trigger warning: This article contains discussion of self-harm, which some readers may find distressing.

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Though many netizens sent their condolences following the tragedy, the 32-year-old mother faced cruel comments for posting an image of herself with her head pressed against Princess’ coffin.

In the caption of her post, she wrote: “26.3.26. The day I tucked my baby to sleep for the very last time. The hardest goodbye. How do you ever accept kissing your baby for the very last time?

“I love you princess. You are loved beyond belief. I’ll see you next in heaven girl. Please be at the gates to greet me when it’s my time and show me all around.

Image credits: fendii_bb

“Miss you so much – this missing piece will never ever be filled. You took a piece of me when you left.”

The post attracted a wave of negative comments, with people criticizing Dickson for doing her hair and makeup for the funeral and for choosing to share the intimate moment in the first place.

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“I find this totally bizarre. I remember burying my partner and I could barely get dressed or talk to anyone at all,” wrote one Instagram user.

Princess Dickson faced years of bullying on the online gossip platform Tattle Life

Image credits: sophiemaydickson.dogs

“I know we all grieve differently but wow social media and vanity has really got a hold of you. This is truly just weird. I was an utter sobbing, unsocial, miserable absolute hollow mess,” shared another.

Others defended the grieving mother, writing, “The human race can be so cruel. RIP young lady.”

“The picture she posted conveyed the pain and grief. Why the backlash to her mum?” asked someone else.

Image credits: sophiemaydickson.dogs

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Dickson responded to the hateful comments, explaining that the picture showed just one of many moments in which she had said goodbye to her daughter during the memorial.

“This was the last moment of me with my daughter. I had walked away from the casket many times but it just didn’t feel right to me,” she wrote.

“Once I collected my belongings from where I sat. My bag and my phone and my order of service booklet I just had to go back. I was ONLY IN THE MOMENT! It was just myself and staff in the room but to me it felt like just myself and my daughter.”

Dickson shared a photo showing her with her head pressed against Princess’ coffin



Image credits: sophiemaydickson.dogs

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Additionally, the Essex mother stood by her decision to photograph the moment and shared that she had hired photographers to capture her “beautiful last moments” with her daughter.

“I would highly suggest to anyone to hire people to watch back this day because your emotions and adrenaline are so high you don’t remember it all.

“So when I saw this piece of footage along with 100s of other beautiful pieces of footage I absolutely adored that those moments were captured and I can always go back to these last moments.”

“Image credits: sophiemaydickson.dogs

“And yes I chose to share. So no. In that moment wasn’t about future audience. I am just about to walk away from my baby for the very last time for the rest of my life. I did not broadcast this for views. I saw the person who captured this beautiful moment share it and decided to share it myself.”

Dickson previously reported the online harassment targeting her daughter on the gossip site Tattle Life to Essex Police but was told it was a civil matter, as per The Daily Mail.

The mother had raised concerns in September 2024 about the mental health impact of the derogatory comments on her teenage daughter.

On the site, which reportedly attracts 12 million monthly visitors, anonymous trolls repeatedly criticized Princess’ appearance and spread false allegations about her life.

Dickson, who is also the target of online bullying on Tattle Life, told The Daily Mail that she had taken her daughter’s phone away, but Princess still faced harassment offline.

“This did not prevent the bullies from reaching her, as online and real life cross over in many ways. Tattle Life was viewed on a computer in school, and children and parents alike made cruel comments in person based on what they had read online.”

The 16-year-old appeared with her mother as a child in the documentary Blinging up Baby



Image credits: fendii_bb

“Even following her d*ath, the trolling continues,” she added. “Comments are online right now, with users degrading my daughter’s memory and mocking my family’s grief.”

In light of the tragedy, a group of 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) wrote to Ofcom, the regulator authority for the UK communications industries, demanding that it shut down the site.

“This activity amounts to persistent online stalking and harassment of a child by adults. Princess was aware of the content being posted about her and became increasingly distressed by the daily bullying and false allegations made on the site,” they wrote.

Ofcom sent its condolences to the Dickson family for the “heartbreaking loss” and noted that protecting children is a “top priority” for the communications regulator.

“We are making urgent contact with the platform to understand the steps it has taken to comply with its legal duties under the Online Safety Act,” the agency stated.

In a statement, Tattle Life expressed its “heartfelt condolences to the family and friends” of Princess Bliss Dickson and said the community on its website “has long been concerned for her welfare.”

“It is essential for the Coroner’s office to be allowed the time and space to perform its duties thoroughly before any conclusions are drawn,” Tattle Life added, as per The Daily Mail.

Image credits: sophiemaydickson.dogs

Set up in 2017, Tattle Life describes itself as a “commentary website on public business social media accounts.” It is reportedly run by a 41-year-old vegan influencer named Sebastian Bond and is estimated to earn $225,000 a year in revenue from Google Ads.

Last year, entrepreneurs Neil and Donna Sands were awarded £300,000 ($397,000) in libel damages after suing the gossip website for defamation and harassment. The judge said the site was designed to deliberately cause harm by enabling anonymous attacks on people’s reputations.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, help is available. International Hotlines provide support and resources.

Sophie-May Dickson faced a wave of harsh comments on posts about the funeral