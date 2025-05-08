ADVERTISEMENT

Dylan, better known as "The Daily Dunc!", has an extraordinary talent: transforming the most ordinary, everyday objects into hilarious and endearing characters. From a sassy piece of toast to a coffee mug wrestling with existential doubts, his comics breathe new life into the things we often overlook, offering a refreshing and delightful perspective on the world around us.

If you're a regular on Bored Panda, you'll likely remember some of The Daily Dunc’s earlier comics that had us all laughing and rethinking the small details of life. Today, we're thrilled to share even more of his brilliantly witty creations that will leave you smiling!

More info: Instagram | dylanduncan.com

#1

Cartoon of a person sleeping with a pillow character snoring loudly in bed, hilarious comic style by The Daily Dunc.

Get ready to fall in love with the quirky personalities of inanimate objects—each one infused with so much charm and humor that you’ll never look at your kitchen, desk, or living room the same way again.
    #2

    Cartoon of a man vomiting the word Monday with a small bird saying gross, from hilarious comics by The Daily Dunc.

    #3

    Two illustrated earbuds personified, coughing and spitting, in a hilarious comic style from The Daily Dunc series.

    #4

    Cartoon showing weekend pushing a person off a cliff into the open mouth labeled Monday in hilarious comics.

    #5

    Comic from The Daily Dunc showing a person asking a key holding a drink if it wants to get out.

    #6

    Artist palette and paintbrush characters in a hilarious comic style by The Daily Dunc, creating a funny, relatable scene.

    #7

    Man in suit humorously making a toast with a glass and pushing bread into a toaster in a comic style.

    #8

    Comic illustration of two batteries, one alive and one dead, with the living battery trying to motivate the other in a hilarious comic.

    #9

    A fig bar character lying under a tree, surprised and saying what the fig in a comic style illustration.

    #10

    Two anthropomorphic cotton swabs in a comic scene, one asking and the other replying about a surprisingly light day.

    #11

    Funny comic illustration featuring animated hip bones with speech bubbles, part of new hilarious comics by The Daily Dunc.

    #12

    Red yo-yo character stuck upside down with arms and legs, saying "I'm so confused" in a humorous comic style.

    #13

    Black and white comic panels from The Daily Dunc featuring characters in space on a humorous adventure path.

    #14

    Funny comic panels featuring pie slices and a pi symbol at a pie day celebration, from Daily Dunc comics.

    #15

    Man angrily threatening to mop the floor with someone in a funny comic from the Daily Dunc collection.

    #16

    Comic scene showing a man explaining a car crash to a police officer, featuring hilarious comics by The Daily Dunc.

    #17

    Cartoon toothbrush and toothpaste with arms and legs, toothpaste flexing muscles and toothbrush saying you look ridiculous.

    #18

    Comic featuring a bass drum and snare drum with faces, illustrating a funny moment from Daily Dunc comics.

    #19

    Comic panels showing a squirrel shaking a bird feeder and birds watching with speech bubbles in a humorous scene.

    #20

    Two-panel comic from Daily Dunc with characters flying a kite and laughing in a humorous outdoor scene.

