Man Goes Viral For Pointing Out 8 Things A Grown-Up Should Do

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s safe to assume that quite a few people have wished there was a manual on how to “do life” at least once in their life. Especially when the teenage years were over and they had to face the joys and troubles of adulthood.

Canadian content creator ‘Johnfluenzer’ tried making the lives of such people just a little bit easier. In a video that went viral on TikTok, he discussed eight important things to remember once you become an adult. Scroll down to find them on the list below.

TikToker John went viral after he discussed things to keep in mind when entering the adult years

Image credits: johnfluenzer

“All right, here’s the list of stuff you need to start doing now that you’re an adult. Welcome to being an adult. Maybe you weren’t told this by your parents, but this is through my trial and error.”

1. Annual doctor visit

“Go to the doctor once a year if you can. I’m Canadian, so it’s covered for us. So go once a year. Obviously, if you have more medical concerns, you go more often, but in Canada, you should be at least going once a month for an annual checkup.”

Image credits: National Cancer Institute (not the actual photo)

2. Dentist

“You should be going at least, at the very least, one cleaning a year. Well, I know it’s expensive, but just one cleaning a year, one checkup. You should be going more but if all you can afford is once, then do it. Keep in mind that a $300 cavity can turn into a $1,500 root canal, which could then turn into a $2,000 crown on top of the $1,500 you just paid. So it’s better to just pay the $300 or whatever it is for a cavity and just get it sorted.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you can’t afford a dentist, and you’re in Toronto, go to U of T dental school. They’ll do anything that dentists can do at a fraction of the cost. So I remember back in the day, I needed a tooth pulled and my dentist told me it would be, let’s say, like $300 (I can’t remember). And he’s like, ‘I know you can’t afford it’. Because I couldn’t. He’s like, “Go to the U of T dental school. They’ll do it for you. They did it for $25. Can’t be beat.”

Image credits: Quang Tri NGUYEN (not the actual photo)

3. STI/STD check-up

“If you’re sexually active, go for an STI/STD check-up. You’re having sex – you need to go get this stuff checked out. If you’re uncomfortable with your GP or you don’t have a GP, go to a sexual health clinic. They’ll do it for you. And in Toronto, they’re free. So just go get tested. It’s better to know.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 (not the actual photo)

4. Vaccines

“Be up on your vaccines, not just your flu shots. We were talking about Hep A and Hep B. Also if you’re under 25, get your Gardasil 9. It’s three shots. It prevents the cancer-causing HPV. So get that, okay. And it’s covered by the Ontario government. So get your vaccines.”

Image credits: Ed Us (not the actual photo)

5. PEP

“If you had a risky sexual encounter and you’re worried about HIV, go to the emergency room and get PEP (post-exposure prophylactic). It reduces your chances of getting HIV by like 90-something percent. You want to take it within the first 72 hours. And God forbid you are assaulted, go to a hospital. They’ll give it to you for free. Just go get it.”

Image credits: insung yoon (not the actual photo)

6. Rent first

“We’re in a housing crisis. Your rent should be the first thing that you take care of every month. It comes before everything. Now maybe if you have kids and they need to eat, of course, that’s important, but a roof over their head is way more important and you do not want to give landlords any excuse to have you evicted. Pay your rent and pay it on time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Toa Heftiba (not the actual photo)

7. Cell phone

“I know we all want the new cell phones. Keep your phone as long as possible. I don’t care if it’s an iPhone 10 or iPhone 8, I will keep it for as long as possible. Especially if you’re under no contract.

You have so much freedom – you can switch your cell provider every month and get deals from all the different providers [that] they’ll offer for new customers that they won’t offer you for staying. Don’t fall for their bulls**t ‘will give you the new phone for $20 a month’. No, keep the phone you have. Go to a cheaper provider and save $40-$50 a month.”

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 (not the actual photo)

8. Subscriptions

“Controversial. You only need one subscription a month. Now I know it sounds ridiculous. I’m not talking about music. You can keep the music every month. But I’m talking about streaming services.

ADVERTISEMENT

You don’t need Netflix, Disney, Hulu, whatever… you don’t need them all in the same month. January do Netflix, cancel February, do Hulu, and go on. All of these different apps let you save watchlists, right, like ‘my list’. And if you cancel your subscription and you restart it two months later, your list is still there. So just save stuff. Only pay for it once a month and try to save some money.”

Image credits: Nicolas J Leclercq (not the actual photo)

John’s video received over 2.4 million views on TikTok

Fellow TikTokers shared their thoughts in the comments under the video