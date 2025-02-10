Mom Opens Bible, Picks First Word She Sees And Names Her Daughter That, Shocked She Hates It

ADVERTISEMENT

Research shows that one in five students report being bullied, often for reasons beyond their control—like being the new kid at school, a unique personality trait, or even a name. During these difficult times, we tend to rely on loved ones for support. But what happens when the support isn’t there, and your own family doesn’t understand?

This is the reality for a 15-year-old who shared her story online. After years of bullying over her biblical first name, she chose to go by her middle name instead. However, her parents, firmly rooted in tradition, refuse to acknowledge her new name, viewing it as disrespectful to her heritage. Keep reading to find out how she’s managing this delicate situation and the reactions she received from others.

Bullying can severely impact mental health, leaving lasting effects

One teenager opened up about her struggle with her parents who refused to respect her wish to go by her middle name, hoping it would help her move past painful memories of bullying tied to her first name

Bullying has moved beyond school hallways, following students online

In the past, bullying was something kids encountered mostly in school hallways or playgrounds. Sometimes, kids would snatch lunch boxes, and lockers became “prison cells” for students facing daily teasing. But with the rise of the digital age, bullying has found a new space to thrive: online.

Now, in addition to physical bullying, many kids face cyberbullying, where threats and insults follow them from the classroom to their screens, making it even harder to escape.

Cyberbullying typically involves someone using electronic communication to send intimidating, threatening, or hurtful messages. Unlike traditional bullying, which ends when the school day does, cyberbullying can occur anytime, casting a shadow over a person’s life at all hours.

When you dig into it, cyberbullying includes a wide range of actions, each one designed to embarrass, hurt, or isolate the target. One common approach is sharing embarrassing or unflattering photos or videos online without the victim’s permission, making them vulnerable to ridicule in front of classmates and sometimes the entire school.

Spreading rumors online is another go-to strategy for bullies. These rumors often spiral out of control, with many people seeing and even sharing them, leaving the victim feeling powerless to set the record straight.

Exclusion plays a significant role in online bullying too. Bullies might leave the target out of group chats or social media threads, creating a very public feeling of exclusion. For young students, the impact of these tactics can be deeply hurtful, as they often feel embarrassed and ostracized by their peers.

As screen time has soared in recent years, cyberbullying has escalated as well. Reports indicate that more than one in four middle and high school students have experienced cyberbullying in the past month alone.

Cyberbullying doesn’t just happen randomly; some kids are targeted for specific reasons. About one in five teens say they were cyberbullied because of their gender, while another 20% report being targeted due to their racial or ethnic background. It’s not just a matter of personal issues—cyberbullying can reveal and amplify societal biases, making certain teens more vulnerable than others.

When it comes to bullying, girls are often targeted more frequently

Research also reveals that girls are about twice as likely as boys to be both victims and perpetrators of cyberbullying. This doesn’t mean boys are immune, but it shows a pattern where young girls are often at the center of this issue, whether they’re being hurt or hurting others.

Standing up to bullies is no easy feat. It takes courage and support from loved ones to face such relentless negativity. Teens dealing with cyberbullying need understanding friends, supportive family members, and sometimes professional help to navigate this hurtful terrain. It’s a battle that requires a team.

In this particular case, the teenage girl found herself bullied for her biblical name. Seeking relief, she decided to go by her middle name and asked friends and classmates to respect her decision. Thankfully, her peers were on board and helped reduce the bullying. But her parents weren’t as supportive.

Despite knowing how much pain her first name caused her, they refused to call her by her middle name, insisting on sticking to tradition rather than respecting her wishes. How do you feel about the actions of the author’s parents? Do you think they should be more understanding?

Many people online supported the author, even suggesting that her parents were behaving like bullies

