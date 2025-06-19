Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sizzling Pop Star Who Was ‘Every 80s Boy’s First Crush’ Wows Fans With Gorgeous Look At 59
Sizzling pop star with voluminous hair and butterfly earrings posing against a red background in an 80s style portrait.
Celebrities, News

Sizzling Pop Star Who Was ‘Every 80s Boy’s First Crush’ Wows Fans With Gorgeous Look At 59

Few names evoke the glamour and electric energy of the 1980s pop quite like Samantha Fox.

Now, nearly four decades after she shot to global fame with her provocative chart-toppers and magnetic presence, a viral TikTok video has shown that the British pop icon is still, to this day, “everyone’s crush.”

Recent clips from a performance in Madrid shows the 59-year-old in remarkable condition, exuding the same raw charisma that made her an international sensation.

Highlights
  • Samantha Fox remains a beloved '80s pop icon, captivating fans at 59 with her energy during recent performances.
  • Fox publicly came out as a lesbian in 2003, becoming an important icon for the LGBT+ community.
  • Still active in music, Fox has upcoming concerts in Germany, Switzerland, and Sweden.

“She’s working on 3 things right now; herself, her life and her happiness,” Fox captioned the video. “She’s me!”

RELATED:

    1980s pop star Samantha Fox went viral with a throwback TikTok clip that had many of her fans in awe

    Sizzling pop star with blonde hair and glamorous makeup posing against a red background in a studded black jacket.

    Image credits: BSR Agency/Getty Images

    “Sammy, my 80s crush,” one fan wrote. “Wow. She’s still hot,” another added.

    “This is the love of my youth.”

    Fox’s enduring appeal is far from a fluke. Her career began in the spotlight long before she stepped into a recording studio. Her natural beauty made her succeed as a glamour model in the UK by her late teens.

    Sizzling pop star from the 80s with glamorous look, long blonde hair and sparkling outfit posing confidently.

    Image credits: SamanthaFoxOfficial

    In 1986, she transitioned to music with her debut single, Touch Me (I Want Your Body), a global smash that instantly established her as more than just a pretty face.

    The track topped charts in 17 countries, and her sultry image and bold sound helped her become a household name in both Europe and the United States.

    Sizzling pop star in stylish black outfit enjoying a sunny day, wowing fans with gorgeous look at 59 years old.

    Image credits: samanthafoxofficial

    Her momentum didn’t stop there. Fox followed up with more hits like Do Ya Do Ya (Wanna Please Me) and Naughty Girls (Need Love Too), the latter of which made her one of the first British female artists to successfully break into the US market during the MTV era.

    Throughout her career, Fox sold more than 30 million records worldwide, but her success didn’t come without issues.

    Fox came out as a lesbian in 2003, cementing her place as an icon of the LGBT+ community

    @samanthafoxofficial#madrid#80s#moviestararena#rollingstones#demin#deminyourway#80sstyle#vintage#vintagefashion#samanthafoxofficial#samanthafox#samfox @Discoteca de los 80 @80s Forever And Ever @cheerupultimateparty @80sMusicJunkee ♬ original sound – user75615637159

    Fan comment praising sizzling pop star who was every 80s boy's first crush, noting timeless voice and energy at 59.

    Comment praising a sizzling pop star who was every 80s boy's first crush, calling her still stunning at 59.

    Fan comment praising a sizzling pop star, an 80s boy’s first crush, for still looking gorgeous and being a great entertainer.

    In 1991, Fox decided to sue her own father, Patrick Fox, who had been managing her career since the beginning of her fame.

    She accused him of misappropriating nearly £1 million of her earnings—a betrayal that shocked many, given the tightly-knit image the public had of her family.

    Sizzling pop star at 59 wearing a casual outfit and cap, smiling confidently on a busy street with cafes.

    Image credits: samanthafoxofficial

    The legal victory was not just financial, as it marked a turning point in her life with Fox reclaiming control over her career—and identity.

    In 2003, Fox made headlines once again, but instead of being due to a new hit single or a scandal, the star shocked audiences by telling the truth about who she was.

    Sizzling pop star from the 80s with long blonde hair, smiling and holding a plate of food in a casual dining setting.

    Image credits: samanthafoxofficial

    After years of speculation, she publicly came out as a lesbian, confirming her long-term relationship with her manager Myra Stratton. It was a deeply personal revelation, one that sent waves throughout her fanbase.

    Overnight, Fox went beyond just being a music icon, she became a symbol of resiliency and success for the LGBT+ community.

    Fox remains active, with upcoming concerts in Germany, Switzerland, and Sweden

    Pop star performing on stage in 80s style, captivating fans with a sizzling and iconic look.

    Image credits: Fryderyk Gabowicz/Getty Images

    Fox approached her coming-out with quiet conviction. “I have slept with women,” she told News of the World at the time, “but I’ve not been in love before Myra.”

    Pop star known as every 80s boy's first crush posing with a gorgeous look in a casual setting at age 59

    Image credits: SamanthaFoxOfficial

    Her relationship with Stratton, which lasted until Myra’s death from cancer in 2015, was both private and profound. Fox spoke candidly in later interviews about the pain of that loss, but also about the joy of having experienced such a meaningful bond. 

    “She was my soulmate,” Fox said in a 2017 interview.

    Pop star performing on stage with a silver jacket and blonde hair, showcasing a gorgeous look at 59.

    Image credits: Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images

    In 2022, Fox found love again—this time with Norwegian businesswoman Linda Olsen, the two married in June of that year and remain together to this day.

    Instead of quietly fading away, Fox’s career remains active, with upcoming concerts scheduled in Fribourg, Switzerland this November, and in Gothenburg, Sweden, in March 2026.

    “My childhood bedroom walls were plastered with posters of Samantha!” a fan wrote.

    “You haven’t changed a bit! You still sound the same and are kicking *ss!”

    “Full of energy!” Fans praised the singer for her timeless charm and refusal to fade out

    Sizzling pop star and 80s icon posing with a stunning and glamorous look at age 59, captivating fans worldwide.

    Sizzling pop star at 59 with a stunning look, captivating fans and showing timeless beauty.

    Sizzling pop star from the 80s, admired by fans, showcasing a stunning and youthful look at age 59.

    Sizzling pop star, once every 80s boy’s first crush, stuns fans with gorgeous look at 59 years old.

    Sizzling pop star known as every 80s boy's first crush wows fans with a stunning and gorgeous look at 59 years old

    Pop star at 59 with a gorgeous look, captivating fans as an iconic 80s crush and music sensation.

    Sizzling pop star at 59, stunning fans with a gorgeous look and timeless charm in a stylish outfit.

    Sizzling pop star at 59 with a glamorous look, captivating fans with timeless charm and beauty.

    Comment reading "Still number one for me Samantha I love you" on a white background in blue and black text.

    Sizzling pop star at 59, smiling confidently with styled hair and flawless makeup, captivating fans with gorgeous look.

    Pop star at 59 with a gorgeous look, stunning fans with timeless style and vibrant presence.

    Comment praising a legendary 80s female pop star, expressing admiration for her songs and impact as every 80s boy's first crush.

    Sizzling pop star from the 80s wows fans with a stunning and glamorous look at age 59.

    Sizzling pop star and every 80s boy’s first crush shares gorgeous look at age 59, wowing fans with style and charm.

    Fan comment praising sizzling pop star’s gorgeous look and timeless appeal since the 80s, admired at age 59.

    Sizzling pop star at 59 wows fans with gorgeous look, showcasing timeless beauty and iconic 80s charm.

    Pop star from the 80s wows fans with a gorgeous look at 59, showcasing timeless beauty and charm.

    Fan comment praising sizzling pop star known as every 80s boy’s first crush for timeless music and hoping for a Jersey performance.

    Pop star known as every 80s boy’s first crush, dazzling fans with a gorgeous look at 59 in a stylish outfit.

    Sizzling 80s pop star posing elegantly, showcasing stunning look at age 59 and wowing longtime fans.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

