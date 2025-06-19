Sizzling Pop Star Who Was ‘Every 80s Boy’s First Crush’ Wows Fans With Gorgeous Look At 59

ADVERTISEMENT

Few names evoke the glamour and electric energy of the 1980s pop quite like Samantha Fox.

Now, nearly four decades after she shot to global fame with her provocative chart-toppers and magnetic presence, a viral TikTok video has shown that the British pop icon is still, to this day, “everyone’s crush.”

Recent clips from a performance in Madrid shows the 59-year-old in remarkable condition, exuding the same raw charisma that made her an international sensation.

Highlights Samantha Fox remains a beloved '80s pop icon, captivating fans at 59 with her energy during recent performances.

Fox publicly came out as a lesbian in 2003, becoming an important icon for the LGBT+ community.

Still active in music, Fox has upcoming concerts in Germany, Switzerland, and Sweden.

“She’s working on 3 things right now; herself, her life and her happiness,” Fox captioned the video. “She’s me!”

1980s pop star Samantha Fox went viral with a throwback TikTok clip that had many of her fans in awe

Image credits: BSR Agency/Getty Images

“Sammy, my 80s crush,” one fan wrote. “Wow. She’s still hot,” another added.

“This is the love of my youth.”

Fox’s enduring appeal is far from a fluke. Her career began in the spotlight long before she stepped into a recording studio. Her natural beauty made her succeed as a glamour model in the UK by her late teens.

Image credits: SamanthaFoxOfficial

In 1986, she transitioned to music with her debut single, Touch Me (I Want Your Body), a global smash that instantly established her as more than just a pretty face.

The track topped charts in 17 countries, and her sultry image and bold sound helped her become a household name in both Europe and the United States.

Image credits: samanthafoxofficial

Her momentum didn’t stop there. Fox followed up with more hits like Do Ya Do Ya (Wanna Please Me) and Naughty Girls (Need Love Too), the latter of which made her one of the first British female artists to successfully break into the US market during the MTV era.

Throughout her career, Fox sold more than 30 million records worldwide, but her success didn’t come without issues.

Fox came out as a lesbian in 2003, cementing her place as an icon of the LGBT+ community

Share icon

In 1991, Fox decided to sue her own father, Patrick Fox, who had been managing her career since the beginning of her fame.

She accused him of misappropriating nearly £1 million of her earnings—a betrayal that shocked many, given the tightly-knit image the public had of her family.

Image credits: samanthafoxofficial

The legal victory was not just financial, as it marked a turning point in her life with Fox reclaiming control over her career—and identity.

In 2003, Fox made headlines once again, but instead of being due to a new hit single or a scandal, the star shocked audiences by telling the truth about who she was.

Image credits: samanthafoxofficial

After years of speculation, she publicly came out as a lesbian, confirming her long-term relationship with her manager Myra Stratton. It was a deeply personal revelation, one that sent waves throughout her fanbase.

Overnight, Fox went beyond just being a music icon, she became a symbol of resiliency and success for the LGBT+ community.

Fox remains active, with upcoming concerts in Germany, Switzerland, and Sweden

Image credits: Fryderyk Gabowicz/Getty Images

Fox approached her coming-out with quiet conviction. “I have slept with women,” she told News of the World at the time, “but I’ve not been in love before Myra.”

Image credits: SamanthaFoxOfficial

Her relationship with Stratton, which lasted until Myra’s death from cancer in 2015, was both private and profound. Fox spoke candidly in later interviews about the pain of that loss, but also about the joy of having experienced such a meaningful bond.

“She was my soulmate,” Fox said in a 2017 interview.

Image credits: Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images

In 2022, Fox found love again—this time with Norwegian businesswoman Linda Olsen, the two married in June of that year and remain together to this day.

Instead of quietly fading away, Fox’s career remains active, with upcoming concerts scheduled in Fribourg, Switzerland this November, and in Gothenburg, Sweden, in March 2026.

“My childhood bedroom walls were plastered with posters of Samantha!” a fan wrote.

“You haven’t changed a bit! You still sound the same and are kicking *ss!”

“Full of energy!” Fans praised the singer for her timeless charm and refusal to fade out

