“I Feel Zero Guilt”: Woman Takes Dad To Court Over $100K Stolen Inheritance, Leaves Him Broke
Young woman sitting on stairs looking pensive and upset, reflecting on stolen inheritance and family court dispute.
Family, Relationships

“I Feel Zero Guilt”: Woman Takes Dad To Court Over $100K Stolen Inheritance, Leaves Him Broke

We all hope our family relationships will be simple and supportive. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

One woman found herself in the middle of a deeply uncomfortable situation. After her mother passed away when she was a child, she was left a $100K inheritance. But as a teen, her father used that money to start a business with his new wife, essentially stealing it from her.

Now an adult, she decided to fight for what was rightfully hers and took him to court. She doesn’t regret the decision—though now she’s asking: was it heartless to leave his new family with nothing?

    The woman went on a mission to win back the $100K inheritance her dad had taken from her years ago

    Image credits: Meg / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But now she’s questioning whether it was right to leave his new family empty-handed

    Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ComplaintNatural5528

    She later shared more details in the comments

    Some readers felt she was completely justified in her actions

    While others believed leaving the family with nothing was morally wrong

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Trillian
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    How was the dad even allowed to access the money that is not his? Being in charge does not mean you can just spend it.

    Yin Leung
    Yin Leung
    Yin Leung
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

