ADVERTISEMENT

Having an open mind is crucial when it comes to dating. You never know who’s going to swoop in and steal your heart, and if you’re too picky, you can miss out on potentially beautiful connections.

But we’re all allowed to have preferences. And men on Reddit have recently been opening up about what instantly makes them lose interest in a woman. We’ve gathered a list of their turn-offs below, some of which you may agree with and some of which you might find absolutely arbitrary. But either way, we hope you enjoy your journey through this list, and remember to upvote the "icks" that you wouldn’t be able to look past either!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A man and woman looking serious while reviewing documents, illustrating men sharing icks that cause loss of interest. Money.

I don't expect a woman to finance me. I'm even happy to pay the lions share on most things because I do make good money. But dear lord pay SOMETHING. Be responsible for the food or power bill or pay some rent.

If you are so bad with money that you can't keep gas in your car while I'm paying all the rent and utilities and buying all the food, there is just something wrong with you.

AdFun5641 , Drazen Zigic / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
olegroschin avatar
Gebidozo
Gebidozo
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The rule should be simple: whoever earns more pays more. Gender is irrelevant. The notion that women should depend on men financially is one of the ugly remnants of patriarchal thinking. It is demeaning to women, who are viewed as expensive objects for sale, and to men, who are viewed as walking ATMs.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    A frustrated woman and man sitting apart on a couch, illustrating icks men notice that make them lose interest in a woman. Not feeling appreciated. It's really important to me that my efforts get acknowledged.

    OpossomMyPossom , alexandrumusuc / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Young woman in a light blue sweatshirt sitting on a couch, showing a shy smile and covering part of her face with her hand. When nothing evolves or changes, or the woman just has too much baggage that she is putting on you. I will help a partner carry their burden, but it's not my fault and being blamed/punished for it is not it 


    There hits a point where it's just not worth it anymore.

    Early_Brick_1522 , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Man and woman in a tense conversation, illustrating common icks that make men lose interest in a woman. My last relationship i got fed up with the constant trauma dumping, and taking no accountability for their actions, everything was due to past trauma, never her fault etc. She could do no wrong due to this and when she did wrong i should just accept it because it was due to trauma. Tho getting help for said trauma or taking my concerns into account was out of the questions. If i had stayed it would have become a full time job.

    ThePugnax , drobotdean / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A man showing affection by kissing a woman's hand while she looks away, illustrating relationship icks men lose interest in. Lack of appreciation, lack of signs of attraction.

    Odd_Preference_7238 , prostooleh / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man showing frustration while talking to woman with arms crossed, illustrating icks that make men lose interest in women. When she does not listen, but instead is thinking about what she will say when she interups me. When I have to repeat something I said 5 minutes ago I know she was not listening. I don't need that, my crazy meter is already full.

    Termingator , wavebreakmedia_micro / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Woman smiling thoughtfully at a man across the table, illustrating the topic of icks that make men lose interest. When I start to get the sense that she is playing with me for attention but has no interest in being vulnerable or honest about her own fears and shortcomings. When I start to realize I'm the only one talking, and she is a brick wall with any questions about herself. I'll try to get in there for a while, but eventually, I start to feel like I'm just being studied and toyed with, and I don't deserve to be a science experiment. It might be her trauma, but that's not my drama.

    BlissfulLostness , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    A man gently touching a smiling woman’s hair outdoors, illustrating common icks that make men lose interest in a woman. I was trying to find the best word to answer this. From my own experiences, it would be: manipulation.

    Substantial_Plate595 , EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Young woman with long hair holding and counting dollar bills, illustrating icks men share that make them lose interest in a woman. My money is our money
    Her money is her money.

    InevitableLab8525 , jet-po / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Young woman with a concerned expression, wearing a gray sweater, illustrating icks that make men lose interest in women. Snobby, and someone who only focuses on how much money you make.

    Willing-Job9378 , user25451090 / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Couple in serious conversation indoors, illustrating common icks that make men lose interest in a woman. Putting in ~110% of the effort and receiving ~5% in return.

    Friendly_Actuary_403 , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Young man and woman having a tense conversation on a couch representing men sharing icks that cause lost interest in women. Lack of communication, i want you to feel comfortable enough around me to talk about anything that's bothering you, or to just send a text when you feel like it. If that's not happening then eventually i will lose interest, unless there's a good reason for it happening obviously since you can't know everything.

    Sad_Bodybuilder_186 , EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Man in a black leather jacket looking thoughtful and concerned, representing men sharing icks that cause loss of interest. A lot has made me almost totally lose interest but the two that come to mind the most are beinf expected to put in 200% effort every day when they cant be a**ed to put any effort in to meet increasingly lowering standards. And the my money is our money her money is her money mindset. At the end of all my relationships Ive just mentally checked out once I start feeling like im just an income stream that is expected to be a therapist, entertainer, chef, and handyman every day for someone that will judge you for showing any emotions besides what they want to see from you.

    Effective_Job_2555 , user11472009 / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Young man and woman having a casual outdoor conversation, illustrating men sharing what icks make them lose interest in women. You only get so many chances to tell me about your awful ex bf. After that, I will consider you to be lacking in traits like independence and maturity, and that makes you seem like an unreliable partner because you’re living in the past and not engaged in what’s in front of you now.

    dbx999 , Stockbusters / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    A couple arguing in a kitchen with the woman showing something on her phone, illustrating icks that make men lose interest. Treating everything like a battle that you want to win.

    Mundane_Lobster4145 , DC Studio / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    when it becomes YOU vs ME instead of US vs THE PROBLEM, you know the relationship is doomed

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Stressed woman resting face in hand while children play in background, illustrating relationship icks men lose interest in. When the woman won't take care of her own kids.

    Temporary-Tomato1228 , zinkevych / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Smiling red-haired woman in denim jacket talking with another person, illustrating men losing interest in a woman. When all she does is talk about herself and never once ask about me or how my day went. I’m bi, this goes for people of any gender, romantic or not.

    RhinoPillMan , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Couple sitting on couch looking upset, illustrating icks that make men lose interest in a woman in relationships. When they don’t “fit”.

    They can have plenty of good about them but no one is gonna stay past the honey moon stage unless they fit or they are too scared or comfy where they are to choose to be alone.

    EidolonRook , The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    A woman with red lipstick smiling warmly at a man, illustrating common icks that make men lose interest in a woman. If she smells bad or cannot kiss.

    Optimal-Paint7916 , drobotdean / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    A woman smiling and talking with a man over drinks, illustrating what icks make men lose interest in a woman. Lies , manipulation , entitlement , transactional thinking , low vibrational lifestyles.

    saagir1885 , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Man expressing frustration while woman looks away upset in a tense moment illustrating relationship icks men lose interest in. No progress, no introspection, no intimacy. It's especially bad when it feels like your attempts to establish intimacy get dismissed and sh*t on.

    MaleficentGift5490 , Drazen Zigic / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Juggling too many options. I’m only going to invest in someone who is all in.

    CorvusVader Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Young man in white sweatshirt looking upset while holding a phone, reflecting on icks that make men lose interest in a woman. Me? Bad communication. Instant turn off. I don’t care how hot you are.

    adhdlabubu , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Drama.

    phoonie98 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Attitude. Entitlement. Rudeness. Not everyone is deserving of being treated that way. Apparently a lot of people didn’t get that message or refuse to acknowledge it applies to them.

    stigbugly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Man looking upset while woman gestures to stop, illustrating icks that make men lose interest in a woman. When you have to put in way more work and seem to be getting nothing on your investment, it's time to move on. Too much drama, too much baggage, not bringing much to the table, interest lost and move on time.

    sunnyray1 , ufabizphoto / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Low effort, low interest, low honesty, overly defensive from past hurts etc etc. i don't chase anyone not showing me enough interest or effort.

    habbo311 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Constant negativity or drama. If every conversation is complaints or emotional rollercoasters, it’s exhausting. People want fun, light energy and someone who makes life easier, not heavier.

    Michel-stringhetta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Lack of ambition, taking for granted, putting in very little effort, complaining constantly and taking no steps to address amy of their fairly easily resolved issues across years, a victim mentality and general laziness assuming their partner will fix whatever it wrong

    Also pointless games, get out of here with that.

    InvestigatorNaive456 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    especially those stupid tiktok relationship tests!! those always rubbed me the wrong way :/

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    A frustrated woman and man sitting apart on a couch, illustrating men losing interest in a woman. Emotional disconnection more than looks. When the vibe shifts and it feels like you’re not really *seen* anymore, that’s when it fades.

    Koalburne , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Young man and woman on a date sharing a conversation with wine glasses, illustrating men losing interest in a woman. When she doesn't laugh at his jokes.

    BG3restart , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Couple having coffee at a café, depicting icks that make men lose interest in a woman during conversation. When the girl only wants to meet in "low effort" situations (e.g. only meeting after class and refusing a proper date in weekend).

    soul_shackles0 , fxquadro / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    So for me I’m 7.5 years in to a relationship and no matter how much I plead she won’t communicate. She see conversations about anything other than positive stuff as confrontational and won’t speak, I’ve also asked her to get some talking therapy to find out why, it’s now at the point I’m just switching off not just from our relationship but all women as I just can’t be bothered any more - I’m 50 in 5 weeks and think I just wanna be alone and get a dog to talk and chill with.

    Gman191275 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Both people are supposed to evolve and grow in a relationship. When one doesn’t, the whole ship is at risk of sinking. I think men overall are more flexible and able to adapt and recognise when their behaviour needs to change. So a marriage will often look like a man bending over backwards for his wife. But it doesn’t need to be this way.

    phlopit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Young woman pointing finger at man in kitchen, portraying relationship issues and icks that make men lose interest Regularly saying annoying things, a general lack of psychological depth, no compassion.

    Working_Set6018 , EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Woman in a black off-shoulder top holding two cats, representing icks that make men lose interest in a woman. For me, it was the choice between possibly dying from exposure to cats. I risked it when I was younger, but after my last two hospital visits, I think I’m out of lives.

    Danktizzle , ArthurHidden / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Woman lying in hospital bed looking contemplative, depicting icks that make men lose interest in a woman. Statistically, the woman being ill long term.

    Several-Rise9363 , EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Woman sitting at a table with notebook and phone, holding head in hands, illustrating icks that make men lose interest. I have heard men say one reason is as women get older, they are less adventurous in bed so they get a GenZ sugar baby who will do just about any pervy thing.

    chelsea-from-calif , natalystep / freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    An a*******n to the TV.

    MattDubh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!