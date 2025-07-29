ADVERTISEMENT

Some characters shout to be noticed, and CubeMelt is definitely one of them! This cute ice cube just quietly melts into your heart, facing the world one tiny challenge at a time, from dodging sunlight to dealing with everyday frustrations, all with a gentle charm that’s hard to resist.

The comics are short and simple, yet they somehow tap into something deeply relatable. If you haven’t met CubeMelt before, be sure to check out our previous posts featuring his earlier adventures. Then scroll on to enjoy the latest moments of quiet struggle, small joys, and the kind of courage that comes in chilled, cube-shaped doses.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | sleek.bio

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cute comic of an ice cube wearing a diaper and melting, illustrating struggles of an ice cube with humor.

cubemelt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic of a smiling ice cube greeting a Rubik's cube, showing the struggles of an ice cube in a humorous style.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cute comic featuring an ice cube and sugar cube illustrating the struggles of an ice cube with humor and charm.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Cartoon ice cube and snowman comic illustrating the struggles of an ice cube in hot and cold environments.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic style illustration of an ice cube doing a trust fall and shattering, depicting the struggles of an ice cube.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Comic panels showing an ice cube superhero melting and a masked thief slipping on the melted water in a struggle-themed comic.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Comic strip showing an ice cube character struggling and melting while using a hairdryer, illustrating ice cube struggles.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Ice cube lifting weights while looking at a poster of a ship and iceberg, depicting struggles in a comic style.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic strip of an ice cube and cat illustrating the struggles of an ice cube in a humorous interaction.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Comic illustration of an ice cube melting while playing video games, depicting struggles of an ice cube artist.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic strip featuring an ice cube struggling with stepping out of its comfort zone in a humorous illustration.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic strip showing an ice cube melting while watching a martial artist on TV, illustrating struggles of an ice cube.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Comic panel showing a box of chocolates with one ice cube character inside, illustrating struggles of an ice cube.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Comic strip showing the struggles of an ice cube melting and disappearing on grass in three panels.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic illustration showing an ice cube and alien struggling for help, highlighting the challenges of an ice cube in a spaceship.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comic strip showing an ice cube melting while playing hide and seek with a glowing light bulb character.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Cute comic about the struggles of an ice cube flying to a cold place but melting while trying to stay together with the sun.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Comic panels showing a cute ice cube character struggling with melting while wearing a top hat and cape.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic panels featuring the struggles of an ice cube, including interaction with a dinosaur and Milo powder.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cute comic illustration showing a smiling ice cube character and its struggles beside a mini sausage and dog.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Comic panels showing the struggles of an ice cube facing a Darth Vader character with lightsabers in a humorous fight.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Comic panels showing a cat unplugging a refrigerator, highlighting struggles in comics about an ice cube.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comic of an ice cube showing its struggles with melting and pondering what to do with its short life.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comic depicting the struggles of an ice cube transforming in front of a mirror into sparkling diamonds.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Comic panels showing an ice cube imagining cosplay and facing struggles, illustrating the newest comics about an ice cube's life.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Blue ice cube character in a comedic illustration inspired by The Scream, depicting struggles of an ice cube.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Comic panels showing an ice cube and sun struggling with heat and touching in a humorous cartoon style.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Cute comic panels showing an ice cube character and animated feet depicting the struggles of an ice cube humorously.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Comic strip showing an ice cube and a stonefly discussing the struggles of limited time and melting quickly.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Comic panels showing an ice cube struggling as it melts and creates water for a fish in a dry landscape.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Comic strip showing ice cube character playing soccer and melting while struggling with other characters.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Comic strip of an ice cube struggling with boredom and melting in the sun, illustrating ice cube struggles.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Comic strip showing an ice cube struggling with melting while craving more ice cream under the sun.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Comic panels showing an ice cube struggling and melting while trying to hold a cake, depicting struggles of an ice cube.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Comic of an ice cube struggling to work at a desk, melting under pressure with large stacks of paperwork.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Cartoon ice cube holding forks and thinking about a head of lettuce in a colorful comic illustration.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Comic strip showing the struggles of an ice cube knight melting during a battle with a witch and her magic.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Cartoon light bulb character crafting freezer suit with hammer, inspired by struggles of an ice cube.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Cartoon comic of an ice cube struggling to race turtles on a running track, melting as it runs.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Cartoon of an ice cube relaxing on a hot surface, highlighting the struggles of an ice cube in a humorous comic style.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Cute comic of an ice cube struggling as it melts and the lightbulb reacts, illustrating ice cube struggles in comics.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Comic panels showing an ice cube and a person struggling to reach and pick an apple from a tree branch.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Comic strip showing a person asking for ice cream and a melting ice cube screaming about struggles of an ice cube.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Comic panels showing an ice cube struggling in a drink with a straw stuck inside, portraying the struggles of an ice cube.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Comic strip showing an ice cube on a couch melting progressively, illustrating the struggles of an ice cube.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Cartoon ice cubes struggling with sticking to a straw in a comic about the challenges of an ice cube.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Comic panels showing the struggles of an ice cube melting, with expressive animated ice cubes in various states.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Illustration of an ice cube and boba pearls in a drink, showing the struggles of an ice cube in a comic style.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Cartoon comics showing an ice cube and friends playing a board game about the struggles of an ice cube.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Comic of an ice cube visiting a doctor pill character, highlighting the struggles of an ice cube in humorous style.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    A comic strip showing an animated strawberry expressing emotions next to an ice cube, illustrating the struggles of an ice cube.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Comic of a struggling ice cube sitting on a toilet, pondering if living in an igloo means it is made of house or vice versa.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Comic strip showing an ice cube and a light bulb struggling with a broken string phone connection.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Three comics featuring an ice cube character, illustrating the struggles of an ice cube in different scenes.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Comic featuring ice cube characters struggling in water and needing fresh water, illustrating the struggles of an ice cube artist's comics.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Comic illustration of an ice cube relaxing in a glass with lime and mint, depicting struggles of an ice cube.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Comic of an ice cube struggling as it melts on a soccer field, illustrating the challenges faced by an ice cube.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    A cute cartoon ice cube reading a book titled How to survive summer, illustrating struggles of an ice cube.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Cartoon ice cube enjoying hobbies and inner peace, representing struggles of an ice cube in a comic style illustration.

    cubemelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!