Some characters shout to be noticed, and CubeMelt is definitely one of them! This cute ice cube just quietly melts into your heart, facing the world one tiny challenge at a time, from dodging sunlight to dealing with everyday frustrations, all with a gentle charm that’s hard to resist.

The comics are short and simple, yet they somehow tap into something deeply relatable. If you haven’t met CubeMelt before, be sure to check out our previous posts featuring his earlier adventures. Then scroll on to enjoy the latest moments of quiet struggle, small joys, and the kind of courage that comes in chilled, cube-shaped doses.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | sleek.bio