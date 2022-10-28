I am Eleonora, an intuitive artist creating visual expressions for self/universe exploration.

For ten years I was painting and hiding those works as if they were parts of me until recently I had a feeling they are ready to come out and meet new viewers. Each human who looks at them sees and receives different ideas, memories, and feelings.

People who saw them would often ask: "what is this, what did you have in mind?". It was not the mind, they came intuitively. And only the viewer can tell what he sees receiving the image intuitively.

They speak to my subconscious, healing in a way. A pure expression of chaotic feminine energy finding its way to be structured and balanced.

Enjoy!

Flow

Show Up

Structure

Life/Alive

Multidimensional Heart

Family

Feel Them Turning

Center

Inner Eye

Waters

